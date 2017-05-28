Revisiting the Disclosures in the Movie ‘The Matrix’

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

I recently watched the movie The Matrix again hoping that the new knowledge I’ve learned from whistle-blowers and others would make these concepts and disclosures more obvious. There are definitely things in there that someone may or may not have already figured out but I’d like to add my flavor to the mix just because.

I wanted to start by breaking down the names of the characters, because I believe there is a big load of information in them.

Neo

The main character Neo’s name has a large amount of information in it. The word ‘neo’ means new. If we switch the letters around you will get ‘one’ and ‘eon’. The premise of the show is that we are entering a new age which is the correct definition of ‘eon’ per David Wilcock’s research. We then have ‘one’ which if we put all three together reads as such: ‘One New Age’ or the ‘New Age of The One’.

Morpheus

Morpheus plays a very important role in this film as his name has ‘morph’ within it. To morph means to change or transform into something new. He acts as the catalyst for Neo to learn to find and experience his true unlimited potential.

Apoch

Apoch is another character with another interesting name. Apoch could easily be changed to Epoch which by definition means “the beginning of a distinctive period in the history of someone or something.” So the name Apoch could indicate that a new time in history is occurring.

Trinity

I’m sure some will say that Trinity’s name has religious implications, which could be true. But I am willing to bet that the writers also wanted to convey the idea of the sacred divine masculine, feminine and another aspect that I can’t think of right now. It could also have sacred geometric implications which the movie did include which I will write in this article later.

Switch

Here is a character whose name could mean that someone’s consciousness could be ‘switched’ on and off, creating a powerful being or suppressing someone and using them as a battery.

Cypher

The definition I found for cipher is “a secret or disguised way of writing; a code.” In the movie the characters use technology to add or remove ‘code’ into the reality which they understood and could manipulate to their desires. We see the floating and falling green letters and characters at various points in the movie.

Dozer

This one is pretty self-explanatory. There are those who are dozing off into sleep, those being the general population. They don’t have original thoughts and everything they do is carefully manipulated and regulated by the agents within the false reality.

Tank

A tank is a very powerful vehicle that can be used to combat an enemy with great force. Tank could be a name given to indicate the potential power of the group that is trying to break free from the Matrix.

Mouse

The name ‘mouse’ was given to a character who was very intelligent but not so in-your-face like the other characters. This could indicate that the crew and the resistance must be ‘quiet-as-a-mouse’ in order to succeed in their operations to break free of the Cabal.

Now I will include various symbols and other pieces of information that convey signs and signals that are being broadcasted into the consciousness of humanity, waiting to be decoded and understood at some point.

Inverted Pyramid

During the scene where Morpheus is explaining how the real world is there is an old television set in the middle of them talking and if we look closely you will see a pyramid on it:

This possibly indicates that there is a group that call themselves the Illuminati that control everyone via their television sets. One could even argue that the circle in the middle could be the ‘all-seeing-eye’.

Soylent Green

In addition to using humans as batteries to substitute energy being blocked from the sun the machines liquefy humans who cannot produce anymore energy and are used as sustenance for the other humans. There are many reports coming out that human meat is being found at McDonald’s meat packaging warehouses.

Can anyone else think of what a psychopathic secret society would do with hundreds of thousands of ‘missing’ children that they sacrifice every year? Why not feed them to the population! The moral of the story being, avoid fast food.

The Second Coming

Now I am not a big fan of religion but I’ve found it is becoming more important to study some of the information in various religious texts around the world. One of those being the return of Christ. Now I’m on board with David Wilcock’s research into this as he posits that it simply means a return of a higher consciousness or awareness of the Universe or The One.

In the movie they mention prophecy many times and include one of them which I will share now:

“When the Matrix was first built there was a man born inside that had the ability to change what he wanted, to remake the Matrix as he saw fit. It was this man who freed the first of us and taught us the truth – When he died, the Oracle prophesied his return and envisioned that his coming would hail the destruction of the Matrix.“

Neo AKA ‘The New Age of the One’ would return and dismantle the Matrix and free everyone within it.

Law of Manifestation

Neo is taught what appears to be the Law of Manifestation in the movie. Using his mind to change and attract what he wants. Information could be ‘downloaded’ right into the mind and the knowledge would be readily available to use for whatever purposes needed.

Neo is made to realize the true power of his consciousness and how he can change his form and engage in mind-over-matter techniques and abilities.

Sacred Geometry

In one simple scene the writers may have shared one of the most important pieces of information for our reality and for our personal growth. It was a scene with Neo waking up by the sound of his alarm clock which read 9:18:

These numbers are significantly important to understanding sacred geometry. Broken down those numbers start with 3, 6 and 9, which, if we remember what Tesla said:

“If you only knew the magnificence of the 3, 6 and 9, then you would have a key to the universe.”

These are just a few of the many things you will find in this movie. It is rich with symbolism and occult information. There are many websites that break down bible verses that were written into the show or latin phrases that apply here and so on.

This is all I would like to share for now. Thank you for reading everyone and much love as always.

This article (Revisiting the Disclosures in the Movie ‘The Matrix’) was originally published on Truth Earth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.