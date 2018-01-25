Ring of fire on high alert as powerful eruptions and earthquakes hit the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, Alaska

54 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Strange Sounds

The ‘Ring of Fire’ is on high alert. This horseshoe-shaped geological disaster area comprises over half of the world’s active volcanoes as well as subductions zones and plate movements responsible for earthquakes and, sometimes, subsequent tsunamis… Well, within the last few days, several countries situated on the ‘Ring of Fire’ such as the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, and Alaska were hit by unprecedented volcanic eruptions and powerful earthquakes. Is this increased seismic activity due to the slowing down of Earth rotation? Or is the Super Blue Moon eclipse on January 31, 2018, playing with our nerves? Nobody knows… But some impressive seismic and volcanic events are going on right now on Earth.

Today, a shallow M6.2 earthquake hit Japan. Yesterday, the massive 7.9 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Alaska had caused tsunami alerts across the U.S. West Coast and some parts of Mexico. The region is still swarming like crazy with at least 53 earthquakes larger than M3.9. Three hours before, a destructive M6.0 earthquake hit off Java, damaging about 130 buildings and injuring dozens of people. Here a video from a ferry as the earthquake struck the sea:

Two days ago, on January 22, 2018, the Mayon Volcano erupted fiercely in the Philippines, prompting the evacuation of more than 56,000 people, spewing lava, ejecting an ash plume to more than 12 kilometers (41,000 feet) in the air and frightening residents with its loud rumblings.

Meanwhile the volcano isn’t stopping and erupts almost everyday. It is now on alert level four on the scale of five. Here some pictures of its yesterday’s activity:

Finally, yesterday again, Mount Kusatsu-Shirane in Japan also suddenly erupted after 34 years of rest. The eruption was so bad, that it triggered a snow avalanche that killed one and injured at least 25. In the video below you clearly see incandescent projectiles being ejected from the crater and flying around in all direction… and landing just around skiers. Must have been insanely terrifying:

Yes, the ‘Ring of Fire’ is popping up… all around. Some sientists have predicted for 2018 an increase in big earthquakes as Earth rotation slows down. Although 2018 has started very quietly, the prediction may become right. And we should not forget this: On Jan 31 there will be a Super Blue Moon Eclipse… Not just a lunar eclipse, or a Blue Moon, or a supermoon. It’s all three together! So maybe this strange space constellation has also an effect on the impressive seismic and volcanic events going on right now on Earth.

