Rothschilds Murdered at least Seven US Presidents

43 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



“The bane of our civil institutions is to be found in Masonry, already powerful and daily becoming more so. I owe to my country an exposure of its dangers.” — Captain William Morgan, murdered Sept 11, 1826

By Henry Makow Ph.D.

Originally Published June 16, 2008

A curious but very credible Internet document called “The Mardi Gras Secrets”states that Illuminati agents poisoned and killed Presidents William Henry Harrison (1773-1841) and Zachary Taylor (1784-1850). They also poisoned James Buchanan in 1857 but he survived. All three were obstructing Illuminati- House of Rothschild plans for the US Civil War (1860-1865).

The document also describes the Illuminati role in the murders of Abraham Lincoln (1865) and Senator Huey Long (1935). We know they also killed Presidents Garfield (1881), McKinley (1901) and Kennedy (1963) and probably Warren Harding (1923) and possibly FDR (1944).

The Mardi Gras Secrets website was created in Dec. 2005 by Mimi L. Eustis, the daughter of Samuel Todd Churchill, a high level member of the secret New Orleans Mardi Gras Society called “The Mystick Crewe of Comus.”

This Society, which reorganized the Mardi Gras festivities in 1857, was a chapter of the Skull and Bones. It began as a front for the activities of Masons Albert Pike, Judah Benjamin and John Slidell who became leaders of the Confederacy.

This information is based on Samuel Churchill’s deathbed confessions, when he was dying of lung cancer. Mrs. Eustis later decided to make them public after she also contracted the terminal disease.

The Illuminati ringleader was Caleb Cushing (1800-1879), the partner of William Russell, the opium smuggler who founded the Yale Skull and Bones Society in 1832. In order to rise in this society, one had to participate in a “killing of the king” rite of passage.

According to Eustis, the Skull and Bones (or Brotherhood of Death) is “nothing more than a political assassination hit team against those United States politicians who do not fall in line with the House of Rothschild’s plans for a blood elitist domination and control over the world’s economy…For example Caleb Cushing was involved in the arsenic poisoning deaths of United States presidents William Henry Harrison on April 4, 1841 and Zachary Taylor on July 9, 1850. These two Presidents had opposed admitting Texas and California as slave states.”

William Henry Harrison was the first President ever to die in office, serving only 31 days. According to Wikipedia he died of “pneumonia.”

On July 3, 1850, Zachary Taylor threatened to hang those “taken in rebellion against the Union.” The next day the President fell ill, vomited blackish material, and died July 9. (Kentucky authorities recently dug up Taylor’s body looking for evidence of arsenic poisoning.)

THE ASSASSINATION OF ABRAHAM LINCOLN

I paraphrase Mrs. Eustis: During the Civil War (from 1861-1865), President Lincoln needed money to finance the War . The loan shark-bankers wanted 24% to 36% interest. Instead, Lincoln got Congress to authorize the printing of 450 million dollars worth of “Greenbacks” debt and interest-free money. It served as legal tender for all debts, public and private.

The House of Rothschild recognized that sovereign governments printing interest-free and debt-free paper money would break their power.

Lincoln’s assassin, John Wilkes Booth, left, was a member of Pike’s Knights of the Golden Circle. He was in New Orleans during the winter of 1863-64 and conspired with Pike, Benjamin, Slidell and Admiral G.W. Baird to assassinate Lincoln. Baird later identified the body of Captain James William Boyd as Booth’s. (Boyd was in fact a Confederate spy who resembled Booth and was used as a patsy. His body was dumped into an Arsenal Prison sinkhole used to dump dead horses.)

Eustis says her father emphasized that most Masons below the 3rd degree were good hardworking people. The Illuminati-Skull and Bones used the Masons as a disguise. Those who rose past the 33 degree level did so by participating in the “Killing of the King” ritual. The lower levels did as they were told without realizing their part in the “Killing of the King”.

For assassinating Abraham Lincoln, Pike, Benjamin, Slidell and August Belmont (Rothschild’s Northern agent) were made secret Kings of the Mystick Krewe of Comus. Andrew Johnson Vice -President became President and pardoned Albert Pike. Albert Pike awarded Andrew Johnson the thirty-third degree rite of passage.

” Doctors were an essential part of the Illuminati plan to kill U.S. political leaders [who]hindered the take over of the U.S. Republic by the international banking elite,” Eustis writes.

” Illuminati doctors eventually did in both U.S. President William Henry Harrison and Zachary Taylor. They also played a death role in the shooting assassinations of U.S. Presidents Abraham Lincoln on April 14, 1865 (died April 15, 1865), James Garfield on July 2, 1881 (died September 19, 1881), and William McKinley Jr. on September 6, 1901 (died September 14, 1901).”

“Teddy Roosevelt became President after William McKinley was shot. Roosevelt received passage into the 33rd. degree and became a secret king of the Mystick Krewe of Comus. During his presidency, the Skull and Bones became firmly entrenched and controlled the U.S. Republic.”

HUEY LONG

Huey Long (“Kingfish”) was a populist who mounted a powerful challenge to FDR from his power base as Governor of Louisiana and later as US Senator. Unlike FDR, he was not a Mason and not a shill for the bankers. His “Share Our Wealth” program represented a genuine threat to the Illuminati.

An Illuminati member, Dr. Carl Austin Weiss shot Long Sept 8, 1935 and Dr. Arthur Vidrine ensured that Long did not recover. According to Eustis, Weiss was supposed to hit Long in the face, and Long’s bodyguard Murphy Roden was supposed to shoot both Weiss and Long.This may indeed be what happened.

Roden was a “spy for J. Edgar Hoover.” Roden pumped 60 bullets into Weiss’body. Dr. Weiss was told his baby would be killed if he reneged on the mission.

Both FDR and J. Edgar Hoover won their 33 degree rite of passage for their participation in this murder.

“Franklin Delano Roosevelt was made King of Comus in 1937. When J. Edgar Hoover came down to New Orleans to act out his reign as King of Comus, he was involved in a sexual revelry of homosexuality and cross-dressing with various elitist bloodline members of the Mystick Krewe of Comus.”

LINDBERGH AND HARDING

“Agents of Skull and Bones with blessing and involvement of J. Edgar Hoover FBI Director and 33rd level executioner-cover up specialist for the elitist bloodline of the House of Rothschild murdered Freemason Charles Lindbergh’s son. This killing of Freemason Charles Lindberg’s son was to set an example that the isolationist stand was not the will of the Illuminati.”

Mrs. Eustis doesn’t touch upon the poisoning death of President Warren Harding (1865-1923) but this is how Wikipedia describes it:

“At the end of July, while traveling south from Alaska through British Columbia, [Harding] developed what was thought to be a severe case of food poisoning. At the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, he developed pneumonia. Harding died of either a heart attack or a stroke at 7:35 p.m. on August 2, 1923, at the age of 57. The formal announcement, printed in the New York Times of that day, stated that ‘a stroke of apoplexy’ was the cause of death.’ He had been ill exactly one week.”

For FDR, see Emanuel Josephson, “The Strange Death of Franklin D. Roosevelt.”(1948)

CONCLUSION

The “Mardi Gras Secrets” suggest that, given the depth of corruption, the US political system cannot be taken seriously as a democracy. There is a pattern of Illuminati-Rothschild control throughout US history. People who deny this are living in a fantasy.

The United States was created to advance the Illuminati New World Order based on Rothschild control of credit. American ideals were designed to dupe the masses, not to be realized.

The founders and heroes of the US were mostly Masons including Paul Revere, John Paul Jones and Benjamin Franklin. Francis Scott Key who wrote the national anthem was a Mason. John Hancock and most of the signatories of the Declaration of Independence were also Masons.

More-than-half the Presidents were Masons. These include Washington, Madison, Adams, Jefferson, Monroe, Jackson, Van Buren, Tyler, Polk, Taylor, Pierce, Buchanan, Johnson, Garfield, McKinley, TR, Taft, Harding, FDR, Truman, LBJ, Ford, Reagan, Clinton, Bush I and II, Obama and probably Trump.

Some of these really thought Masonry was about “making good men better” and had to be assassinated. Other Presidents who weren’t Masons, like Eisenhower, Nixon and Carter, were still controlled by the same dark forces.

Throughout its history the United States has been in the clutches of a satanic cult empowered by the Rothschild central banking cartel. Many courageous Presidents and other politicians tried to free their countrymen and died unrecognized, their killers unpunished and triumphant.

The US is a nation decapitated, a headless giant led by demons.

This article (Rothschilds Murdered at least Seven US Presidents) was published on Ascension with Earth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.