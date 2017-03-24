11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Moe, Gnostic Warrior

In this episode of the Gnostic Warrior Radio Show and Podcast, I have the pleasure of interviewing the authors of The Secret Life of Lady Liberty: Goddess in the New World, Robert R. Hieronimus, Ph.D., and Laura E. Cortner.

Robert Hieronimus, Ph.D. is an internationally known historian, visual artist, and radio host. Laura E. Cortner has co-authored previous titles with Robert Hieronimus including Founding Fathers, Secret Societies and United Symbolism of America. Her work appears regularly in periodicals like UFO Magazine, FATE Magazine, and several Beatles publications.

In this podcast, Robert and Laura discuss the secrets behind the Statue and we examine the symbolism of the female divine in American history which reveals the untold histories of the many suppressed classes in this country. They tell us about how the word “goddess” is a problem for some Americans, like fundamentalist Christian types who associate the goddess with Satan and are taught to fear the goddess.

Robert and Larua also discuss why the founding fathers became so enamored with the images of a female or a goddess to symbolize freedom and what Mary Magdalene and Joan of Arc have to do with the Statue of Liberty.

Also, find out why the American Liberty Goddess was meant to fill the role as the “Founding Mother” or a Mother Goddess substitute for the Revolutionary generation.

