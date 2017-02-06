12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Pao Chang

If you have been reading my articles on the legal system, you should know that as a United States Citizen, you do not LEGALLY own anything. In other words, you do not legally own your body, name, land, home, cars, clothes, kids and money. If you do not live in the United States, be aware that nearly every government throughout the world does not allow you to legally own anything too.

One of the reasons why you do not legally own any land and property is because the U.S. government sees you as a legally dead person. To learn why you are considered a legally dead person by the U.S. government, read my informative article titled United States Secrets: Why You Should Not Be a Citizen, Person or People.

According to Senate Document 43, 73rd Congress 1st Session, all property of United States Citizens is owned by the State. Here is an excerpt of a paragraph from Senate Document 43 that openly admits this fact:

The ultimate ownership of all property is in the State; individual so-called “ownership” is only by virtue of Government, i.e. law, amounting to mere user; and use must be in accordance with law, and subordinate to the necessities of the State.

To read the whole Senate Document 43, visit this link.

In the video below, the host (Tom D’Ambra) explains in more detail about why as a United States Citizen, you do not legally own any land and property. He also talks about the Federal Reserve system and why it is a private banking system created to enslave the people of the world with debt. If you do not have time to watch the whole video, scroll to the time frame of 51:00. This is where Tom talks about land and property.

Senate Document 43 – Do You Own Your Land?

This article (Senate Document 43: Why You Do Not Own Any Land & Property) was originally published on OmniThought and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.