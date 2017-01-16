SERCO: A Corporate Octopus With Tentacles Wrapped Around The Globe

22 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



“The Biggest Corporation You’ve Never Heard Of”

— The Guardian

Why?

By State of the Nation

How does one corporation — a mammoth British transnational corporation at that — provide so many critical services throughout the USA’s Military-Industrial Complex and yet very few have ever heard of them?

In view of its sheer size, scope of operations, and far-reaching penetration of both the American and British national security states, it’s inconceivable that SERCO has remained so conveniently under the radar for so many years.

Just how much “Bringing service to life” does SERCO do here in the United States? The following is a truncated list of their affiliations in and around the U.S. Federal Government and Armed Services. Their website is quoted as follows: “Skilled resources and a global presence to execute any CONUS or OCONUS* task”.

*OCONUS = Outside [the]contiguous United States

It is only by correctly understanding the true role that the SERCOs of the world have in the running of the planet that anyone can even begin to apprehend the enormity and complexity, pervasiveness and profundity of the Government-Corporate Complex. Truly, the warnings of George Orwell’s 1984 have found their full manifestation in the real 800 pound gorilla that currently rules the realm — the entire planetary civilization. As follows: The Government-Corporate Complex Takes Complete Control Of The USA

The SERCO website goes on to say:

“Serco is dedicated to providing military support in ways that matter most to our clients’ missions. The vast majority of our employees are embedded in military bases, working side-by-side with servicemen and women to deliver military support—real mission-critical and mission-support solutions.”

Now have a look at SERCO’s many ways of “Bringing service to life” throughout the USA.

Air Force

Air Combat Command

Air Force Director of Personnel

Air Force District of Washington

Air Force Electronics Systems Center

Air Force Education and Training Command

Air Force Information Warfare Center

Air Force Institute for Advanced Distributed Learning

Air Force Materiel Command

Air Force Research Lab

Air Force Space Command

Space and Missile System Center

Tinker Air Force Base

Army

Army Communications Electronics Command

Army Defense Ammunition Center

Army Enterprise Information Systems

Army Human Resources Command

Army IMCEM

Army Materiel Command/Aberdeen Proving Ground

Army Medical Department

Army Research Labs

Army Research, Development & Engineering Center

Army Space and Missile Defense Command

Army Training & Doctrine Command

National Ground Intelligence Center

Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Command

Army Medical Command

Army Installation Management Command

Army Recruiting Command

Department of Defense

Defense Acquisition University

Defense Ammunition Center

Defense Information Systems Agency

Defense Logistics Agency

Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Missile Defense Agency

National Geospatial Intelligence Agency

National Security Agency

National Security Personnel System Program Executive Office

Office of Intelligence & Analysis

Office of the Secretary of Defense

United States Air Force

Washington Headquarters Service

Joint Central Command

J6, Joint Staff

Joint Advanced Distributed Learning Co-Laboratory

Joint Forces Warfighting Center

North American Aerospace Defense Command

Northern Command

Southern Command

Strategic Command (Space Command)

Navy

Center for Surface Combat Systems – Dahlgren

Commander Navy Installations Command

Financial Management and Comptroller

Naval Air Systems Command

Naval Education and Training Command

Naval Inventory Control Point

Naval Sea Systems Command

Naval Supply Systems Command

Naval Surface Warfare Center

Navy Office of the Chief of Human Resources

Navy Public Works Center

Navy Recruiting Command

Office of Naval Intelligence

Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command

Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

Naval Reserves

Marine Corps

Marine Corps Reserve

Marine Corps Systems Command

Department of Agriculture

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

Forest Service

Risk Management Agency

Department of Commerce

National Weather Service

Patent & Trademark Office

United States Census Bureau

Department of Energy

National Nuclear Security Administration

Department of Health & Human Services

Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services

National Institutes of Health

Indian Health Service

Department of Homeland Security

Customs & Border Protection

Directorate of Preparedness

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Federal Protective Service

Immigration & Customs Enforcement

Transportation Security Administration

United States Citizenship & Immigration Services

US-VISIT Office of Policy

U.S. Coast Guard

Department of Housing and Urban Development

Department of Housing and Urban Development

Public and Indian Housing

Department of Interior

National Park Service

Office of Inspector General

Department of Justice

Antitrust Division

Bureau of Prisons

Civil Rights

Criminal Division

Drug Enforcement Administration

Executive Office for the U.S. Attorneys

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Justice Management Division

Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force

United States Marshals Service

Department of Labor

Occupational Safety & Health Administration

Office of the Chief Information Officer

Department of State

Bureau of Consular Affairs

Foreign Service Institute

Population, Refugees, and Migration

Department of Transportation

Federal Aviation Administration

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

VOLPE Transportation System Center

Department of Treasury

Comptroller of the Currency

Internal Revenue Service

United States Secret Service

Department of Veterans Affairs

Board of Veterans Appeals

Veterans Benefit Administration

Veterans Health Administration

General Services Administration

Federal Supply Service

Federal Technology Service

Independent Agencies

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Central Intelligence Agency

Congressional Commission on China

Congressional Research Service

Director of National Intelligence

Federal Communications Commission

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Federal Trade Commission

Government Accountability Office

Government Printing Office

International Trade Commission

Library of Congress

Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation

Smithsonian Institution

U.S. Postal Service

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Social Security Administration

SERCO: The Corporate Octopus Wrapped Around the U.S. National Security State

It is noteworthy that SERCO started off as a division of old RCA company. As flows:

Serco was founded in 1929 as RCA Services Limited, a United Kingdom division of the Radio Corporation of America and initially provided services to the cinema industry. It changed its name to Serco in 1987 and has been a London Stock Exchange listed company since 1988.

(Source: Serco)

So the 64 thousand dollar question is how, and most importantly why, a British Corporation controls so many critical functions within the United States of America, as well as within many other key Western nations around the world?

There is only one answer: Because SERCO is a foreign multinational corporation, it can do things at its headquarters in Hook, Hampshire, United Kingdom, that a U.S. company could simply not get away with.

The best illustration of this fact of the U.S. government–U.K. corporate cozy relationship is the BP Gulf oil spill. The excerpt below delineates the basic scheme that plays out across the planet 24/7, especially where plausible deniability or safe distance is needed for the U.S. Federal Government.

Well, not quite. You see, BP, as a foreign multi-national corporation, can do things in the process of exploration, drilling and extraction of oil that US-based companies can’t do. What and why, you may ask, would a foreign national corp (short for corpse) with a track record like BP’s be given so much latitude? How could they, of all oil giants, be the beneficiary of such permitting largesse, regulatory laxity and freedom of practice? Well, first of all, they were permitted to drill at depths to which no one else could drill – legally – because of the mother lodes waiting at the tip of their humongous drill bits. In the instant case we’re talking at the very least 50 to 100 million barrels of oil. Also, by their convenient foreign corporate distance from the US Government, they were practically immune to various oversight regimes that are normally imposed on their US counterparts. Wink, wink (|) (|)

(Source: The BP Gulf Oil Spill: A Matter Of National Security?)

What the SERCO researcher should glean from this quite telling disclosure is that the U.S. Government reflexively outsources every single service or functions, dirty job or unsavory task that it needs to distance itself from. In the case of conducting extremely risky and outright dangerous oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico the globalists chose BP to do the dirty work. In that particular instance it had everything to do with liability — financial and legal. However, the primary reason for such an arms distance government-corporate relationship is the ‘necessary’ of buffer of plausible deniability.

SERCO is handed the job of serving a multitude of patently illegal contracts executed by the U.S. government. They routinely perform some of the most shady services within the most corrupt sectors of the national security state apparatus. Now the reader understands why they whitewash their corporate slogan/tagline “Bringing service to life”. They sure do — they bring services that nobody else will touch because of their inherent threat to life.

Whose life? Everybody and anybody involved with the SERCO ‘services’. Yes, what they really do is that perilous to people and dangerous to property. The link below provides some of the details to the convoluted but true back story of the highly mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 … and the direct involvement of SERCO.

How was SERCO involved with the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370?

Obamacare: A SERCO Contract that Controls the US Healthcare System

Obviously it was no accident of good fortune that SERCO was chosen to process Obamacare applications.[1] What, pray tell, is more important to control than the healthcare delivery system of any nation. When you control the healthcare services, you control the health of the citizens. When you control their health, you effectively control them. If you don’t believe this, then please read the flowing exposé.

Obamacare: The Hidden Agenda

With this hidden knowledge it is now much easier to understand why SERCO was the recipient of a literal barrage of bad press right in the thick of theObamacare rollout debacle. The headlines below are by purposeful design, not because SERCO screwed up. Did SERCO really do the things that have been reported in these articles? Maybe; maybe not. Probably they did, however, just to confer street cred to their reputation of corporate corruption and irresponsibility.

Obamacare Serco Scandal Grows: Arkansas office also pays people to do nothing

White House Hired Sham Foreign Company for Obamacare, Employees ‘Do Nothing’

Serco’s Checkered History

Serco: Obamacare Contractor Exposed Running Fight Club at Prison

Obamacare Contractor Under Fire

Assume that they really are responsible for these unparalleled fiascos and then you will comprehend the strategy which has been used all along to make the taxpayer think that SERCO is just another greedy, incompetent government contractor.

No, they are not.

This image has been carefully sculpted over decades to convince (deceive) the general public that they are too incompetent and irresponsible to perpetrate the countless black operations which they carry out on a regular basis. In fact, they have a very critical mission in the execution of some of the most highly consequential implementation plans having to do with everything from 9/11 to the Oklahoma City bombing, from FEMA to the Department of Homeland Security, from Obamacare to NSA surveillance and spying, from the Russian warplane shootdown to the Benghazi CIA gun-running operation, from the Syrian War to the arming of the Islamic State.

And these examples are only the least consequential; the others are so secret and highly classified that Hillary Clinton was forced to set up her own personal email and home server in order to privately communicate about the more [illegal, unlawful and illicit] serious business.

Yes, that’s precisely why she stonewalled the House Committee for years and was unwilling to turn over her emails … or even her server which was effectively the property of the State Department since it was used to conduct official government business. Whenever and wherever SERCO is involved with the affairs of government, you know that there is something very, VERY wrong going on.

Conclusion

In reality SERCO is just one of hundreds of government contractors many of which perform similar services. Just like the U.S. Armed Forces frequently outsource their security to firms comprised of prior military mercenaries, there are outsourcing companies for every service and product under the sun. Hence the revolving door between the government and corporate sectors is now moving faster after than ever.

The more politically sensitive and/or militarily dangerous any particular mission is, the more firms like SERCO are utilized to do the dirty work… real dirty work. Especially in cases like 9/11 and Sandy Hook, plausible deniability becomes the overriding factor. This is exactly why the U.S. Government gave BP total control over the BP Gulf oil spill crime scene. Not only were they a British multinational company headquartered in London, England, they could get away with criminal conduct that would have shut down an American company.

Final Point: Outsourcing the most repugnant and unlawful operations of government has been the primary way for keeping it off the front page for decades. However, even the extraordinary rendition programs post 9/11 can be exposed when the right whistleblower wanders into the wrong place at the wrong time (actually the right place at the right time).

Let’s face it, when government-sponsored abductions and the extrajudicial transfer of those abductees from one country to another are perpetrated in order to illegally torture those individuals, the Government-Corporate Complex that supports these blackops places itself in serious jeopardy. In this manner have the SERCOs of the world been put on notice.

SOTN Editor’s Note: It should be pointed out that controlling forces within the United Kingdom have quite deliberately infiltrated all the English-speaking countries of the world. They each perform a crucial function in the implementation of the New World Order agenda. They also play an integral role in artificially maintaining the fraudulent Global Economic & Financial System.

NSA SPYING: CONSPIRACY OF THE ENGLISH-SPEAKING NATIONS

As the UK’s largest outsourcing giant, SERCO not only has control of every aspect of the USA, Inc, government and military, its franchises also include Canada and Australia. The following link from their website indicates their corporate presence throughout Canada. http://www.serco-na.com/clients

