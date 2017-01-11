A Short Word About Presidents and Their Puppet Masters

18 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

In the alternative and ‘awakened’ community I am disappointingly still seeing people assigning blame to Obama or previous presidents for the current state of our life here in the United States.

In case anyone hasn’t figured it out yet, presidents are puppets. They do what they’re told; they are told to jump and they ask how high?

This is more than obvious when we look at their actions and behavior. Presidents are the spokesperson or collective idea of a way of doing things that are dictated by those who put them in power. We know who these puppet masters are, but why am I still seeing anti-Obama or anti-whomever posts in our community?

Is it mind-control? Is it a refusal to acknowledge that there is a hidden hand behind all their policies and decisions? Whatever the case is, we know for certain presidents are selected, not elected. If our vote mattered, they wouldn’t let us do it.

If I was an evil dictator with a large family on my side, unlimited amounts of money, resources and intelligence in my arsenal, I wouldn’t want to risk exposing myself to the sleeping giant that is the global population. I would install patsies to do my work for me. And when things went to sh**, as they most often do, they would take the fall and I would continue my plans for world domination with another spokesperson.

BTW I am not saying all these people are bad, some of them may have good intentions (JFK) but are born in these families that commit horrific crimes against humanity and have no choice but to play along or risk being tortured or their family being killed or what have you.

Now let’s look at some of the blatant contradicting behavior of these individuals that prove they are being controlled. Most of you probably already know all of this but I think some may not and would benefit from these examples:

(Russia Today) “The move, which was first reported by the media, will once again contradict Obama’s 2013 promise of not putting any “American boots on the ground in Syria.” “Just as I have approved additional support for Iraqi forces against ISIL (Islamic State, previously ISIS/ISIL – RT), I’ve decided to increase US support for local forces fighting ISIL in Syria,” Obama said. “A small number of US special operations forces are already on the ground in Syria,” he said. “Their expertise has been critical as local forces have been driving ISIL out of key areas. So given the success, I have approved the deployment of up to 250 additional US personnel in Syria, including special forces, to keep up this momentum.” (Politifact) “[Hillary] Clinton came out in support of same-sex marriage in 2013 after more than a decade of opposing it.” (NBC News) “He [Reagan] engineered the biggest tax cut in history in his first year in office, and then raised taxes every year after. He promised to eliminate the Education Department, and then let it flourish.”

These are a few of a likely endless amount of contradictions by our ‘selected’ leaders. Sacha Baron Cohen put it beautifully in his movie The Dictator:

We know Hillary Clinton was bowing down to Lynn Forester de Rothschild thanks to the Wikileaks e-mails:

From Hillary to Lynn: “Let me know what penance I owe you.”

This is one of many examples of our ‘democratically elected’ leaders doing the bidding of those signing the checks and creating a space for them to complete their agenda within our system.

So please everyone I implore you all to do your due diligence and learn about these people because they are destroying this planet and its people with our help and they require absolute secrecy in order to carry out their plans. Once we shine a light on them the jig is up!

This is all I have for now, much love everyone and Victory of the Light!

Source: Truth Earth

