Should We Be Watching Videos of Human Atrocity? (Recommended)

UN Representative: Well first of all, as you know, because of our limited presence on the ground, we don’t have any first-hand information about the reports you just cited. We have tried, through the work of the Commission of Inquiry, dealing with human rights, and reporting to the Human Rights Council, to get as much information as we can, through the sources we have at our disposal, about violation of human rights in Syria. And so, the Commission of Inquiry has produced a number of reports, as you have seen, and the Human Rights Council has evaluated them. It’s on the basis of what the Commission of Inquiry can acquire, and information that it’s able to verify, that the human rights council is trying to act.

Do we get this? Do we really get what’s happening here? We are being told that the largest united body of all nations, bringing to bear the entirety of the established governing and military powers in the world, are unable to go in and verify first-hand reports of human atrocity, let alone take actions to stop those atrocities?This statement in itself should be enough for us to see the truth about our governing bodies. Those who hold the most power in the world have no intention or desire to stop human rights abuses and the perpetration of human atrocity. The only reason organizations such as the UNHRC were set up is so that people can say to themselves, ‘Oh, we have a human rights council doing everything it can to look into these matters, therefore I don’t have to.’

But why in the name of human decency would these powers not earnestly want to investigate and prevent such human atrocities from happening? Because they are the main perpetrators and sponsors of these atrocities, for their own purposes. And activities such as forced organ harvesting, slave trafficking, pedophilia, human experiments, and ritual torture and human sacrifice will continue, unabated, until the light of our consciousness is shone upon them.

We Are In Denial

Before the emergence of the internet, it would have been much easier to hide the truth about human atrocities to the general public. The proliferation of information was much more controlled. Text books written for school children about the early days of Canada, for example, with rugged fur traders boldly civilizing the wilderness, never spoke about the atrocities inflicted upon the native peoples. And so it was that those in power authored the skewed versions not only of our history, but our daily chronicles as well.

But the top-down management of content and the characterization of events in today’s era of internet and social media is much more difficult. Yes, technology has afforded those in control much more sophisticated tools of surveillance, suppression, and manipulation; but on the whole, there are many more opportunities for ardent and discerning seekers of truth to know what is really going on.

The question is, have we arrived yet to the place where we feel we can actually handle the truth? It’s a question that continues to impact the process by which we are going to come to know ourselves in our fullness. Many of us are still in denial, unwilling to fathom the scope of human darkness. However, as painful as it may be, each of us as individuals will eventually be compelled to go through this, by force if not by choice, by the sheer proliferation of information that is set to be foisted upon us like a dam bursting. Better, perhaps, that we make the choice to begin the process on our own terms.

Anger

Once we are able to get past the point of denying the possibility of acts such as the forced harvesting of a child’s organs—a lofty step in itself—it is almost inevitable that feeling of anger, of rage, will arise and be directed at the individual perpetrators of such acts.

This anger can be directed to positive ends. It can take us out of the feelings of shock and hopelessness, and motivate great and important action in the world. The tireless work of Liz Crokincomes to mind, among the many heroes who strive courageously to uncover and bring attention to human atrocities around the world such as human trafficking and pedophilia.

But even as righteous indignation towards human atrocity has value, it eventually becomes important for each of us to pass through this stage of the process. Certainly we might spend some time identifying perpetrators and making individuals accountable to the world and to themselves for their crimes against humanity; but we must be careful to ensure that these efforts are sponsored by our collective desire to heal. The urge for revenge, especially once we come to grasp our enormous collective power, will do little to effect true healing.

Acknowledgment

Our opportunity in coming to know the truth about our collective shadow is to acknowledge the full range of human potential. Of particular importance here is that we take collective ownership of these heinous acts, rather than trying to distance ourselves from them. We will not be highly successful in bringing humanity together if we invite only a select group of people into a unified collective based on particular criteria of moral conduct.

To conclude that other people embody ‘pure evil’ is simplistic and a cop-out. Instead of focusing on blame and judgment, we need to come to grips with the kinds of mental and emotional states that can give rise to such a disregard for the sanctity of human life. Is it insatiable greed? Pure ignorance? Or a brain condition that drives sociopathic behavior? Were mind control techniques used? Is it deep fear, or other such emotional instability? Did these originate through childhood abuse, ritualistic or otherwise?

The practice of suspending judgment on perpetrators of these acts at this stage is important because it allows us to come to understand the conditions, both internal and external, that could give rise to such otherwise incomprehensible actions.

Forgiveness

Understanding and acknowledging the negative actions of others works hand in hand with having the courage to examine our own shadows. As we come to understand the particular mental and emotional circumstances under which acts of violence and depravity are committed, it opens us up to look at those aspects of ourselves and our past actions that we have so long avoided, and acknowledge the nature of our own limited states of mind that gave rise to actions we are ashamed of. It becomes possible, then, to dissolve our self-judgment, and go through the process of forgiving ourselves, and all others as well.

This is how the healing of humanity really gains momentum. We have to admit to ourselves that the reason the world is in the state it’s in is because for too long, individually and collectively, we have been unwilling to look at our shadow and reconcile our past acts with who we now choose to be.

But remember, this is a sequential process. We are not simply going from a state of incredulity to a passive condoning of all evil actions in the world. Each of us needs to take it in stages, on our own schedule. No matter what stage of the process we are going through, we are connected by our desire for the truth and for the healing of humanity.

Back To The Question

At some point you may sit with your cursor over a video’s play arrow, deciding whether or not to watch what you know might traumatize you. Should you watch this video? You might consider these questions:

Will this help you understand the truth? Will you be able to process it in a healthy way? Is it part of your awakening? Will it contribute to the healing of humanity? Where do we draw the line with things like this?

Be brave. Only you can answer these questions for yourself. Follow your inner voice.

This is the difficult to view video: Video of Child Entering Organ Harvesting Room in Syria