Published on Oct 30, 2016
The 2nd half of October was very busy! ~ FBI Re-Opens Hillary Case! E.T. Signals from Space! LEAKED docs for a planned ET invasion on Earth and MORE!
234 signals give Astronomers “proof” of ET contact
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/sci…
http://sitsshow.blogspot.ca/2016/10/a…
Planet X affecting our sun?
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/t…
https://www.rt.com/viral/363704-myste…
US gov plans on using project Blue Beam-like techs for fake alien invasion!
http://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/6…
http://www.ufosightingsdaily.com/2016…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQxzW…
Secret Gov being spoken of in the MSM and AMN
https://www.bostonglobe.com/ideas/201…
http://sitsshow.blogspot.ca/2016/10/C…
UFO expert found dead after texting his mom ominous warning
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/…
Hidden chambers found in the great pyramids
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-ne…
Aluminum object tens of thousands of years old found
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-ne…
https://www.rt.com/viral/363671-alien…
CNN tells viewers that reading Wikileaks is illegal and then cuts feed during Clinton speech
http://thefreethoughtproject.com/cnn-…
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cbA5RE9…
Tom Delonge says “big things are coming” in the ET Disclosure world
https://us.yahoo.com/music/tom-delong…
Hundreds of people witness UFO over Geneva sparking social media blitz
http://www.inquisitr.com/3599618/ufo-…
The battle for the Dakota pipeline continues to prove the government will put profit before people.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/world/dakota-a…
http://www.fulldisclosurenow.com/
http://sitsshow.blogspot.ca/
http://2012portal.blogspot.ca/2016/08…
Source: Gaian Eye