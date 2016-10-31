18 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Published on Oct 30, 2016

The 2nd half of October was very busy! ~ FBI Re-Opens Hillary Case! E.T. Signals from Space! LEAKED docs for a planned ET invasion on Earth and MORE!

234 signals give Astronomers “proof” of ET contact

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/sci…

http://sitsshow.blogspot.ca/2016/10/a…

Planet X affecting our sun?

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/t…

https://www.rt.com/viral/363704-myste…

US gov plans on using project Blue Beam-like techs for fake alien invasion!

http://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/6…

http://www.ufosightingsdaily.com/2016…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQxzW…

Secret Gov being spoken of in the MSM and AMN

https://www.bostonglobe.com/ideas/201…

http://sitsshow.blogspot.ca/2016/10/C…

UFO expert found dead after texting his mom ominous warning

http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/…

Hidden chambers found in the great pyramids

http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-ne…

Aluminum object tens of thousands of years old found

http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-ne…

https://www.rt.com/viral/363671-alien…

CNN tells viewers that reading Wikileaks is illegal and then cuts feed during Clinton speech

http://thefreethoughtproject.com/cnn-…

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cbA5RE9…

Tom Delonge says “big things are coming” in the ET Disclosure world

https://us.yahoo.com/music/tom-delong…

Hundreds of people witness UFO over Geneva sparking social media blitz

http://www.inquisitr.com/3599618/ufo-…

The battle for the Dakota pipeline continues to prove the government will put profit before people.

http://www.cbc.ca/news/world/dakota-a…

Source: Gaian Eye

