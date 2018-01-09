Sluice Gates of Energy and Earth Magic

The host of the show notes that thousands of nuclear tests have taken place in all kinds of different locations on Earth. He asks Joseph, “Is this why they have continued the testing, because they are trying to understand something MORE?” Dr. Farrell answers:

Yes, I do think that. Let’s look at recent entries into the ‘nuclear club.’ You have France, China, Pakistan, India … these nations have continued their testing. In France’s case, even atmospheric testing up until recently. They are probably noticing that they are getting more YIELD out of devices depending on WHERE they’re tested, WHEN they’re tested, and, in my opinion, they’re probably testing these devices to learn exactly what the laws of this ‘gating’ of Zero-Point energy into the reaction are….

They’re really trying to learn what these laws of harmonics are. How does the earth grid affect the yield?

Dr. Farrell mentioned countries like China, Pakistan, and India. We today in 2018 are bombarded every week with another player in the nuclear arena, that is, North Korea. We are told that North Korea is threatening to blow up this-or-that enemy everytime Kim Jong-un sets off another test. But has it occurred to anybody that he might just be a puppet of elite scientists who are operating in the background as they attempt to gain a better understanding of how to steer the reins of the Earth and Celestial grids?

“ENERGY OF HEAVEN”

On page 55 in his book “The Grid of the Gods,” Dr. Farrell draws on the published works of Albert Pike, the man who put Freemasonry back on the American map in the late 1800’s. After quoting from Pike’s writings about how one infuses the “Spirit of Life” into a building, Farrell goes on to add his own commentary: