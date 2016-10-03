Did the Smithsonian cover up an Ancient Egyptian Colony in the Grand Canyon?

24 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Did the Smithsonian Institute cover up the mind-boggling discovery of an ancient Egyptian Colony in the Grand Canyon? According to a news article from 1909, the answer is YES.

Is it possible that the ancient Egyptian civilization developed technology to travel across the planet? I’m not talking spaceships, but transoceanic voyages made possible with their grandiose vessels?

In recent years, more evidence has emerged which supports the idea that ancient civilizations like the Egyptians, the Chinese and even possibly the Olmec achieved trans-oceanic voyages before written history suggests.

While scientific responses to pre-Colombian trans-oceanic contact vary over time, most ideas which support this possibility have been treated with skepticism since such an idea radically opposes what we are told about history.

The idea that there is, or was an ancient colony in North America belonging to the ancient Egyptian civilization is something that according to many only occurs in Hollywood movies.

However, according to the front page of the April 5, 1909, edition of the Arizona Gazette, a bizarre discovery was made in the Marble region of the Grand Canyon that points towards an ancient Egyptian presence in North America thousands of years ago.

According to the newspaper, two alleged Smithsonian-funded archaeologists Prof. S. A. Jordan and G.E. Kinkaid made the fascinating discovery that according to many proves history is inaccurate.

The report -shrouded in mystery reads:

(D)iscoveries which almost conclusively prove that the race which inhabited this mysterious cavern, hewn in solid rock by human hands, was of oriental origin, possibly from Egypt, tracing back to Ramses. If their theories are borne out by the translation of the tablets engraved with hieroglyphics, the mystery of the prehistoric peoples of North America, their ancient arts, who they were and whence they came, will be solved. Egypt and the Nile, and Arizona and the Colorado will be linked by a historical chain running back to ages which staggers the wildest fancy of the fictionist.

The article notes that the mysterious set of caverns was located in an extremely remote part of the Grand Canyon, dangerous and nearly inaccessible. The alleged site is reportedly located 2 miles away from El Tovar Crystal Canyon.

According to the Arizona Gazette, the entrance to the main cavern was located some 1500 feet below an abrupt cliff.

However, people believe all of this is part of an elaborate hoax and that the discovery was never made.

Furthermore, the Smithsonian Institute denied all claims indicating that no record of a so-called Kincaid or Professor Jordan exists in the Smithsonian’s Department of Anthropology.

Moreover, the Smithsonian denies there is any evidence of artifacts gathered.

In the book, Suppressed Inventions by Jonathan Eisen, a spokesperson from the Smithsonian Institute denies any ancient Egyptian artifacts were found in the Grand Canyon.

Well, the first thing I can tell you, before we go any further, is that no Egyptian artifacts of any kind have ever been found in North or South America. Therefore, I can tell you that the Smithsonian Institute has never been involved in any such excavations.

Was this just another hoax? Can we conclude that the entire story is just an elaborate newspaper hoax as many indicate? Or is it possible that the Smithsonian Institute -which has been called out in the past for covering up history changing discoveries- covered up the mind-boggling discovery?

Reading through the book Suppressed Inventions, we have found out fascinating details that give the story of an ancient Egyptian colony in North America an entirely new level.

“…Historian and linguist Carl Hart, editor of World Explorer, obtained a hiker’s map of the Grand Canyon from a bookstore in Chicago. Poring over the map, we were amazed to see that much of the area of the north side of the canyon had Egyptian names. For example, the area around Ninety-Four Mile Creek and Trinity Creek had areas with names like Tower of Set, Tower of Ra, Horus Temple, Osiris Temple and Isis Temple. In the Haunted Canyon area are such names as the Cheops Pyramid, the Buddha Cloister, Buddha Temple, Manu Temple and Shiva Temple…”

Is this just a small worthless coincidence? Or is there more to the story than meets the eye?

Interestingly, the area of the canyon where the Egyptian names are located is an area off limits. It’s a forbidden zone. No one is allowed to enter it and explore it. The great question is why? Why is it off limits? Is it because the mysterious vaults and ancient Egyptian artifacts are real? And they are located there? Even today, the mysterious area of the canyon is a restricted zone, off limits for hikers, explorers and even park personnel.

The story of the mysterious ‘lost ancient Egyptian colony‘ in the Grand Canyon is filled with mystery.

What if professor Kincaid and his colleague professor Jordan did exist and worked for the Smithsonian Institute but under another name?

Or is it possible that the story printed by the Arizona Gazette is an elaborate hoax, an attempt to increase sales for an ‘unknown’ local newspaper? after all, only the Arizona Gazette wrote about the alleged discovery.

If something of this magnitude was real, wouldn’t other newspapers have rushed and printed the magnificent story?

While it is impossible to say for certain whether or not the caves exist, and ‘someone’ actually recovered ancient Egyptian artifacts fro the caves, we know that the Ancient Egyptians were capable of alot of things, and they could have had the ability to travel to the Americas.

Evidence of that an intriguing set of glyphs located in Australia (another finding highly debated).

While the mysterious glyphs, known as the Gosford Glyphs, are considered as a hoax by mainstream scholars, many people believe that the Gosford Glyphs are just one of the many pieces which point towards Ancient Egyptian large-scale oceanic voyages.

But in addition to the above, there are quite a few indicators which suggest the ancient Egyptians sailed around the planet and had the ability to perform large-scale oceanic voyages thousands of years ago.

Another intriguing fact that points towards ancient Egyptians traveling to the Americas or vice-versa are the mummified remains of Lady Henut Taui. The mummy, analyzed by German scientists Svetla Balabanova, contained traces of cocaine and nicotine, something that had never before been found.

But why was the discovery a groundbreaking one? Well, cocaine and tobacco were only found in the Americas in the distant past. These plants were not exported until the 19th century, a fact that suggests that somehow, ancient Egyptians could have traveled in the Americas 3,000 years ago.

Reference:

Did Ancient Egyptians Trade Nicotine and Cocaine With the New World?

http://www.topsecretwriters.com

Suppressed Inventions and Other Discoveries by Jonathan Eisen (Author)

http://anthropology.msu.edu/anp264-ss15/2015/03/05/an-odd-place-to-find-egyptians/

Featured Image Credit

Source: Ancient Code

Related: