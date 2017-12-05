Something massive just entered Earth’s atmosphere and it’s not a meteor

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



An outfit that monitors incoming ionization trails into Earth’s atmosphere warns something massive slowly entered Earth’s atmosphere last night

By Lexi Morgan

A massive object entered Earth’s atmosphere on the night of Dec. 2 and it was not a meteor, says the operator of the “BPEarthWatch” YouTube channel.

BPEarthWatch is known for monitoring incoming meteor radar data and generally does pretty good at delivering the facts.

As the channel’s operator explains in the video, when meteors or objects hit Earth’s upper atmosphere their signatures are picked up electronically by a VHF transmitter and receiver system.

The system bounces a signal off of the Earth’s ionosphere where it can identify the “ionization trail” of any incoming object which then can be converted to tangible data.

BPEarthWatch maintains that last night’s signal did not contain what is known as “Sporadic E,” a false signal which can only found during the summer months.

“What you saw earlier was very different. Something was coming in and it was very large and took a long time to come in,” the channel’s operator explained. “Something was not normal. I’m not sure what it was. […] There are no meteors that are that large that would come into the Earth with a signal that would last that long.”

Some speculate the radar echo may have been a “rocket launch” or a “UFO.”

Here is the actual data which came in on Saturday night:

Featured Image: NASA’s Earth Observatory/Flickr

This article (BPEarthWatch: Something massive just entered Earth’s atmosphere last night and it’s not a meteor) was originally published on Intellihub and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. h/t: BPEarthWatch.