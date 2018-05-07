Space Forces… Again!?!?

By Joseph P. Farrell

You may recall that just a few weeks ago I blogged about President Trump’s highly peculiar remarks about a “space force” that were made at the US Marine air base at Miramar, San Diego. In an administration that conducts foreign policy through Twitter statements, and which seems to make a habit of making peculiar remarks, sifting through all this to find the genuinely peculiar remarks is getting difficult, but I contended that the space force remarks he made back then were not merely a “slip of the tongue,” but perhaps rather a very serious message, made at a time that Mr Putin was showing off his latest rockets and hydrogen bombs. (See TRUMP: WE MAY HAVE A SPACE FORCE… ER… NEED TO DEVELOP ONE).

In that regard several people sent along a story this week – a big thank you to them all – that the President is at it again, talking about space forces. Like his previous statements at Miramar, I believe his statements should be parsed rather closely. Here’s RT’s and Zero Hedge’s version of the story:

Star Wars coming? Trump ‘seriously’ considers creating US Space Force

“Space Force”: Trump Teases Sixth Branch Of US Military Again

Many things leaped off the pages of these two articles, but I want to concentrate on the RT version. Firstly, one encounters, dressed up in the latest production drag, the same old Soviet-era propaganda against the whole idea of space-based weapons, missile defense, and so on. Mind you, I’m not arguing here either for or against the whole idea of space-based weapons, missile defense, or even President Reagan’s “Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI).” What I’m intrigued about is that the Russian response now is almost exactly what it was then: namely, that (1) it’s all fictional, a kind of “Star Wars” fantasy, (2) even if it’s not fictional, it’s a violation of international treaty and law. The propaganda seems – to me at least – to be pitched just this side of panic, and it reminds me of the Reagan-Bush era Russian responses to SDI. Indeed, there are some who argue that the SDI initiative was what finally broke the financial back of the Soviet Union. But in any case, the Russians took it seriously then, and in spite of the mockery, they’re taking it seriously now. Or perhaps it would be better to put it this way: the mockery and propagandized response indicates that they’re taking Trump’s comments very seriously, while pretending not to do so.

So, just exactly what are they pretending to mock while taking very seriously? Well, in the RT version of this story, which we are assuming is reporting President Trump’s words accurately, there is a set of remarks that caught my eye, and I highly suspect that these particular remarks are why many people shared this story this week. On this view, Mr. Trump just dropped another crumb of information:

Despite the mockery on social media, US President Donald Trump apparently has not rejected an idea of creating a Space Force. He said he is “seriously thinking” about making it a new military branch. “We are actually thinking of a sixth [military branch], and that would be the Space Force,” the US leader said during a ceremony at the White House. He was presenting the annual Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to the Army football team, for its victory over both Air Force and Navy last year. Trump went on to say that the US is “getting very big in space, both militarily and for other reasons,” without going into further details. (Italicized emphasis in the original, Boldface emphasis added. Sooner or later the editors at RT will figure out that quotation marks alone are sufficient in English orthography to denote quotations, and that italics and boldfacing are typically used for emphasis. But I digress.)