Spectacular iridescent pileus cap over huge cumulonimbus updraft illuminates the sky of Porto Ferreira in Brazil

By Strange Sounds

Look at this spectacular iridescent pileus cap over a gigantic cumulonimbus in Porto Ferreira, Brazil on Jan 14. It’s like the cloud is being irradiated from above, like a sign from heaven.

