A Strange Cloud Hole in the Sky Over Ukraine

These clouds were captured by Denis Kholod over Smela, Ukraine on January 8, 2018.
This post A strange cloud hole in the sky appeared first on Strange Sounds.
Related:
A Cintamani Hello
Rainbow Skies over Santiago de Chile
‘Rainbow Cloud’ appears in the sky above the Philippines
This lenticular cloud reflected in a rainbow looks like a spaceship taking off over Scotland
Intense Fire Rainbow Appears in the Sky of Paraguay
Giant fire rainbow cloud irradiates Singapore for at least 15 minutes
Bright rainbow pileus cloud forms over cumulonimbus cloud in Zimbabwe, Africa
Amazing Fire Rainbow UFO Cloud in the Sky over Caxias, Brazil
Intense Fire Rainbow Over Mt. Rainier in Washington State
Intense fire rainbow clouds light up the sky of Burketown, Australia
Stunning ‘Rainbow Clouds’ Spotted In Sky Over Ireland & Scotland
Spaceship-Looking Rainbow Cloud Appears in Australia
Anomalous iridescent cloud over Fonseca in Colombia pictures
SaveSave
SaveSave