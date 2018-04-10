Wednesday, April 11
Strange phenomenon in the sky over Colorado (Video)

By Strange Sounds

Suzy Gomez has witnessed an unusual phenomenon in the sky over Colorado in the United States. According to her, the clouds looked very weird, and then a stepped rainbow suddenly appeared in a gap between two clouds.

These clouds are known as lenticular clouds. The iridescent colors are strange and appear to be a link between the top and the below cloud (which is also iridescent). Is it fueling power up? And what about these strange black lines stretching from the sun away?

There was certainly something weird going on in the sky above Colorado.

Something strange was going on in the sky over Colorado. Watch the video!

