The Strangeness of the California Fires Just Became Stranger

By Joseph P. Farrell

Regular readers here know that I seldom refer to videos in my blogs and comments. Today, however, I depart from this normal rule, because a number of people did send some very unusual videos of the fire damage in California, and for once, given the nature of the strangeness of what I’ve seen about those fires, I watched them, and want to pass them along to you, with apologies for the amount of time each video represents.

On and on we could go… This video includes the video I posted earlier of the tree burning from inside out. Now sap will conduct heat, but the problem here is the tree so burning is surrounded by trees which are not burning. The patterns in evidence – as one commentator to these videos who stated that he was a professional firefighter for 30 years – are not normal. That’s putting it mildly.

What’s unusual about these videos, and I’ve selected only two, there are many more, is that various means are being proposed for the strangeness of the damage we’re seeing. Tress that are burned, but not houses; houses that are burned, but not trees. There is nothing normal about it. But what is intriguing is that in proposing mechanisms to explain all this two seem to be being bandied about: military grade accelerants (nanothermite), and electromagnetic, specifically, microwave, weapons. And we’ve seen that pattern of explanation before, with 9/11.

Additionally, since I blogged previously about the possibility that these fires may have been deliberately set, and that authorities suspect the same, and even suspect possible drug cartel involvement to take out the local marijuana growing industry, this raises disturbing possibilities. Namely, if this is the case of some extra-territorial or non-state actor being involved, then this means it has access to some pretty sophisticated technologies, and is willing and able to use them. Again, shades, possibly, of 9/11. One need not mention, again, the statements of former US Defense secretary William Cohen that such technologies exist and that they may have fallen into the hands of such non-territorial and non-state actors. The lockdown of the area by the military -ostensibly to prevent looting – also would be corroborative of the fact that someone in authority “suspects something” and is gathering (or surpressing) evidence.

This one I suspect is a case of “you tell me”, but the bottom line here is, there is little that is “normal” about these fires.

Napa Fires and the Corps of Engineers

If’ you’ve been following the story of the Napa valley wild fires in northern California and the weird anomalous nature of some of the fire damage, then you’ll want to know about this story. In fact, my email inbox was fairly overflowing with various versions of this story. I big thank you to all of you who shared it.

So what’s the big story? or rather, the big alleged story?

Well, first things first… what’s the reason for my qualifications? Short answer: this is a clear case of caveat lector, “reader beware.” I have no idea if this story is the sort of data obfuscation we’ve been seeing with respect to Las Vegas, or if it is something even worse, namely, just pure and simple fake news. In the final analysis, I suspect only the victims and dispossessed in California know the truth, and I’m sure that eventually we will hear it.

I’m also certain that those many readers here who sent various versions of the story were also, like me, reading it with that caveat lector in mind. So why send it at all, and why bother blogging about it?

Well, it’s intriguing and necessary to do so because the article, if true, raises even more thorny questions about the nature of the fires that ravaged northern California. In short, according to this very short article, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to rip out the foundations of the destroyed homes in order to cover up the evidence for the use of energy weapons in the fires:

Jim Stone says Army Corps of Engineeers is going to rip out foundations of burnt CA homes to cover up Directed Energy Weapons use

You’ll note that the article itself references the Los Angeles Times as carrying the story of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ involvement in “debris removal”. Here’s that article:

la-me-santa-rosa-future-20171024-story.html

But unlike the short picture of the L.A. Times article, the Rumor Mills version is much more specific. In fact, one can cite the whole article for it is rather brief:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rip out all foundations of homes burned in Santa Rosa Every last doubt about directed energy weapons being used to torch California just vanished. Residents who lost their homes have no choice – they must wait for the Army Corps of Engineers to rip out the foundations of their burned out homes before they can rebuild. Why would the Army Corps of Engineers have to be involved AT ALL if someone did not want them to be? Why is it not as easy as getting a sledge hammer and shovel to start over, or calling a contractor if that is how you wanted to do it? People are not going to be allowed to do it. Instead, the Corps of Engineers is going to go through, rip everything out, and people are worried about them ripping out perfectly good foundations, rather than asking the real question: Why are they showing up at every burned home, even if people want it done differently? Here’s a nice key question: If the corps of engineers are showing up to help, why are they only ripping things out, and not rebuilding anything? Why are they there AT ALL? There would be no reason for them to 1. show up, 2. force their way in, even if you can pay to have someone else do it all, and 3, only destroy what is left and then leave, No reason at all, unless their real objective is to destroy all evidence that it was directed energy weapons that destroyed many of the homes, as many people online have speculated. They are there to perform destruction of evidence. And in doing so, they are stopping people from rebuilding, people who want to start TODAY, not after the government is all done seizing their property and doing with it what they will. Since when is a wild fire a reason for the government to take control of your residential property inside city limits, and slow you in your recovery, when you have a contractor right there, ready to go, to rebuild it all? That is a new one, I never heard of that! The LA times did not ask the same questions I did, but they at least make it clear what is going on if you read between the lines. (Emphasis added)

Now, I have no idea whether of not the presence of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is for the reasons stated in the article. Like most regular readers here, I strongly suspect that something is very amiss with the fires simply because of the anomalous nature of the fire damage. Like many regular readers here, I also suspect the involvement of exotic energy weaponry. And, on first reading, it seems clear that we are dealing with a familiar pattern of the destruction of evidence: think WACO, Oklahoma City, 9/11… heck, even think of JFK’s presidential limousine or missing brain. While I’m not as suspicious as many people about the presence of the US military after a disaster, nor even about it participating in clean-up, I am suspicious about it doing so after such a strange and weird fire. It’s the anomalous context of the fire damage that makes their presence strange, and which adds even more weirdness to the anomalous context of the fires. There is no doubt the U.S. military is present, for they can clearly be seen blocking roadways in any number of YouTube videos.

The question, at this stage, seems to be “why are they really there?” And the answers seem to fall into two broad categories. Accepting the thesis that they are indeed there to destroy and cover up evidence of the existence and use of exotic energy weaponry(and possibly other materials…. accelerants have been mentioned, and the use of more than one mechanism also fits that “9/11” pattern), that fact would seem to indicate that the government has a suspicion, or firm and certain knowledge, of who was behind the fires, and possibly why. In other words, the military’s presence there is a possible indicator of the involvement of some faction of the U.S. deep state itself.

That, in any case, is what the article is suggesting.

But I think it is worth maintaining the other highly speculative possibility that, while various factions of that American deep state may know or deeply suspect who is behind it, and how it was done, that it may have been caused by someone else. And if that be the case, then it is entirely possible that the presence of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is not for the destruction of evidence, but for its procurement and analysis. Perhaps the Corps is there to clean things up and render the area safe for habitation… we simply do not know. Recall only the strange similarities of this disaster to 9/11, and to the fact that whatever brought the Towers down, it was not airplane fuel, and whatever it was, crews were reporting hot fires long after the event, anomalous radioactivity, and so on.

One thing is certain, it deserves to be watched as closely as is possible.

California Fires, Cartels, and Strange Warnings

There’s been a development in those California wild fires stories, as officials there now suspect that the marijuana growers industry was a deliberate target, perhaps of drug cartels. And there is a strange request to people not to touch or remove the debris. Both of these stories were shared by Mr. B.H.:

