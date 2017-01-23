Strong Evidence Supporting the Existence of Atlantis

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



“This is probably the greatest discovery in World history,” was stated by Maxine Asher, the co-director of a scientific expedition that found Atlantis at the bottom of the ocean, reported United Press International and major newspapers in the United States during the summer of 1973.

UPI continued that “Maxine Asher said that scuba divers found data to prove the existence of the super-civilization which legend says sank beneath the sea thousands of years ago”.

“The divers had found evidence of roads and large columns, some with concentric spiral motifs, in the exact place described by the Greek philosopher Plato”.

“The group of some 70 scientists, teachers and adventurers was endorsed by Pepperdine University in Los Angeles, California.”

The document “History of the Golden Ages” reveals over 30 ruins including pyramids, domes, paved roads, rectangular buildings, columns, canals and artifacts that have been found on the ocean bottoms from the Bahamas to the nearby coasts of Europe and Africa, referencing the vast size of the lost continent.

Dozens of historians and famous writers wrote about the Atlantis they believed existed, how the Myans and Aztecs had told their conquerors that they came from Atlantis and Mu, about ancient tablets photographed in Peru showing those two lost continents, Atlantis and Lemuria, and ancient maps clearly showing Atlantis.

Just some of the ruins so far found include:

1. A pyramid explored by Dr Ray Brown on the sea floor off the Bahamas in 1970. Brown was accompanied by 4 divers who also found roads, domes, rectangular buildings, unidentified metallic instruments, and a statue holding a “mysterious” crystal containing miniature pyramids.

The metal devices and crystals were taken to Florida for analysis at a university there. What was discovered was that the crystal amplified energy that passed through it.

2. Ruins of roads and buildings found off Binini Island in the 1960’s by the photographed and published expeditions of Dr Mansan Valentine.

Similar ruins were also photographed off Cay Sal in the Bahamas. Similar underwater ruins were found off Morocco and photographed 50 to 60 feet underwater.

3. A huge 11 room pyramid found 10,000 feet under water in the mid Atlantic Ocean with a huge crystal top, as reported by Tony Benlk.

4. A 1977 report of a huge pyramid found off Cay Sal in the Bahamas, photographed by Ari Marshall’s expedition, about 150 feet underwater. The pyramid was about 650 feet high.

Mysteriously the surrounding water was lit by sparkling white water flowing out of the openings in the pyramid and surrounded by green water, instead of the black water everywhere else at that depth.

5. A sunken city about 400 miles off Portugal found by Soviet expeditions led by Boris Asturua, with buildings made of extremely strong concrete and plastics.

He said “the remains of streets suggests the use of monorails for transportation”. He also brought up a statue.

6. A marble acropolis underwater across five acres of fluted columns raised on pillars.

7. Heinrich Schilemann, the man who found and excavated the famous ruins of Troy (which historians thought was only a legend), reportedly left a written account of his discovery of a bronze vase with a metal unknown to scientists who examined it, in the famous Priam Treasure.

8. Alexander: The sunken city discovered in the Bermuda Triangle by two scientists, Paul Weinzweig and Pauline Zalitzki. The site of the ancient city — that includes several sphinxes and at least four giant pyramids plus other structures.

According to a report by Arclein of Terra Forming Terra, Cuban Subsea Pyramid Complex, the evidence points to the city being simultaneously inundated with rising waters and the land sinking into the sea. This correlates exactly with the Atlantis legend.

The discovery was mostly ignored by the mainstream, because it is out of time and out of place with the official history.

Estimating that it would have taken 50,000 years for such structures to have sunken to the depth at which they were said to be found, Iturralde added:

“50,000 years ago there wasn’t the architectural capacity in any of the cultures we know of to build complex buildings.”

You can read more about the discovery here and here.

9. Alexander: The rare metal of Atlantis, Orichalum, recovered from shipwreck.

Orichalum is a metal that is mentioned in several ancient writings including the story of Atlantis in the Critias dialogue, which was recorded by Plato around 360 BC.

According to the dialogue, orichalcum was very valuable and was second only to gold in value.

Now a team of divers say they have recovered no less than 39 blocks of this precious metal from a shipwreck that is believed to have happened 2600 years ago. — Continue reading

10. Alexander: Huge underwater pyramid discovered near Portugal in 2012.

Portuguese news reported the discovery of a very large under water pyramid first discovered by Diocleciano Silva between the islands of São Miguel and Terceira in the Azores of Portugal.

According to claims, the structure is said to be perfectly squared and oriented by the cardinal points. Current estimates obtained using GPS digital technology put the height at 60 meters with a base of 8,000 square meters.

The pyramid was found in an area of the mid-Atlantic that has been underwater for about 20,000 years. Considering this is around the time of the last ice age where glaciation was melting from its peak 2000 years prior, whatever civilization, human or not, that was around before the ice age, could be responsible for building the pyramid. — Continue reading

And there’s more…

Inside it are glyphs in Phoenician stating that it was from King Chronos of Atlantis. Identical pottery was found in Tiajuanaco, Bolivia.

Many other examples of roads, buildings and columns are available, many of them made with materials not available in their areas.

Many ancient maps are also known to have Atlantis on them, including the ancient Greek ones studied by Christopher Columbus before he set sail for America.

Ancient writings from the Aztecs, Myans, Greeks, Egyptians, Spain, India, Tibet, and islands in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans all speak of ancient sunken continents and their connection to them.

Human footprints and shoe prints, a perfectly engineered cube, jewelry, a prehistoric animal with a hole in its skull that scientists admit only a bullet could make, a remnant of a screw, and other modern artifacts have been found in layered rock strata geologists admit formed on these objects MILLIONS of years ago.

All of these discoveries were printed in public daily newspapers when they occurred, and left out of history books simply because historians could not explain them with THEIR theories.

Who Were the Atlanteans?

Firstly, it’s important to point out that Atlantis was not the only continent from ancient times that sank beneath the waves. There was the huge continent of Lemuria which also incorporated other countries like Mu and Mar in the Pacific Ocean, and Lumania in the Indian Ocean.

Remnants of the lost continents may still be seen as the peaks of their mountains make small islands in the middle of vast oceans — Easter Island is thought to be a remnant of Lemuria and still bears the great stone statues, though only their heads are showing above the ground.

There were also the lands of Thule and Hyperborea in the north, which are believed to be sunk below what is now the north pole.

There is also information about this land at the north pole continuing to exist today on a fourth dimensional level — but that’s another story. Also the land which is now at the south pole was also thought to be once inhabited when it was a tropical land.

The story of how these various continents became inhabited with highly advanced civilizations is a fascinating one, but after many thousands of years it all came to an end for the last time around 11,500 years ago with dramatic planetary events which sank and shifted continents and covered much of the earth with water.

Clues to the history on earth before our own recently recorded history can be found in the Sumerian texts.

So who were the Atlanteans and how did they live? The following information has been gathered from various sources for a very brief introduction. I recommend that you read the original documents for more in-depth information [linked at the bottom of the page].

The original Atlanteans were of extra-terrestrial origin and came to earth over 50 thousand years ago.

They were of human shape, but not modern earth humans as we are. They were very tall and fair skinned and probably originated from the Lyrian star system.

They are also known as the Elohim or Annunaki and their story is hidden in the texts of Genesis. They had life spans of around 800 years and are known in some texts as ‘the tall ones’.

Alexander: I don’t agree with the hypothesis that the Atlanteans and the Anunnaki were one and the same species. In fact, my research led me to strongly believe that the Anunnaki used trickery to enslave the original, non-physical, inhabitants of our planet.



According to this very important source, the Anunnaki genetically engineered the first versions of humans, as vehicles which could be used by non-physical beings.



The Atlanteans were the original inhabitants of our planet, but they were non-physical. They were really interested in experimenting life on Earth in a physical form. The Anunnaki, together with other species’ of extraterrestrials that were operating around our planet at that time, have used trickery to make the Atlanteans incarnate here. You can read more on the subject here.

Most all ancient civilizations believed in the Titans, the race of giant humans that inhabited Earth long ago. Different races knew them by different names.

These 7 to 12 foot humanoids were thought to be legendary until the excavation of over a dozen skeletons 8 to 12 feet tall, around the world, shocked archaeologists.

The Spanish Conquistadors left diaries of wild blond-haired, blue eyed 8 to 12 foot high men running around in the Andes during the conquest of the Incas.

They, along with other groups working on the planet, eventually developed the smaller human being by genetic manipulation, originally for use as workers.

The ‘Adamu’ (or man) were originally created to work in various projects around the world. Some of these were mining, food production, construction, etc. By giving man the ability to reproduce on his own (the original sin), the population began to multiply quite rapidly.

The Annunaki began to clamor for more of the workers. Human females were further altered so that conception was possible not once per year, but every 28 days. This can be found in Genesis, Chapter 3, Verse 16.

The Annunaki soldiers eventually started to reproduce with the earth human females:

“When the sons of the Elohim came unto the daughters of man, and they bore them children”.

Technology on Atlantis

The Atlantean consciousness eventually evolved from a less material, fourth-dimensional form toward the sensual, or physical. Far from being like the other ‘ancient’ civilizations that we know about, the level of technology reached when Atlantis was at its’ peak was far superior to our own.

Among the accomplishments of the Atlanteans, for example, was ‘perfect’ wather control. Now the average immediate notion is of abundant fields of waving grain in endless summer alongside the most beautiful of beaches.

They had that, and it bored them; too utilitarian to them, like we might look at a vineyard.

They left such backlands to the serving creatures. The Atlanteans had come into the physical world essentially for the stimulation. They loved storms. Whole areas of their land were given over, like national parks, to violent displays of atmospheric turbulence.

Their servants, of course, were less fond of these events, which could kn the equivalent of “artisitc licence” spill over and kill them, destroy their homes, etc. If the Atlanteans noticed and/or cared, they could restore all this damage at will. Some did, some didn’t.

They also had the ability to effect geological events for their experiential pleasure. Volcanic fountains were a favourite, but much was done with steam and mineral venting for artistic result. They had plenty of time.

The earlier ones were still immortal. More than one volcanic seamount poking its head above the waters of the Atlantic Ocean started out this way. Later, of course, they lost control.

The real core of Atlantean technology that can still be dug up around the earth was far beyond something as simple as weather control. What has attracted the military like carrion is the ‘threshold’ technology.

Some hint of this floated up in the movie ‘Stargate‘, except that the Atlantean version could be called ‘Probability Gate’.

It’s a solid state device (with no selectable ‘dial’ like the stargate in the movie, for instance) that uses what we think of as time/space as an energy source. The threshold is a lens into probable existence streams, or continua. This area was delved into more deeply with research like the Philadelphia Experiment.

Atlantean Crystals

The Atlanteans used crystals quite extensively, and mis-used them to such a degree that they eventually led to the catastrophe which caused Atlantis to disappear into the ocean.

The Atlanteans used the knowledge of the crystal refraction, amplification and storage. It is known that a beam of light directed intensley and focused specifically on certain series of facets in a gem will, when it exits from the reflective plane of the gem, be amplified rather than diminished.

And further, these amplified energies were broken down into a wide and sophisticated spectrum. The Atlanteans used the spectrum of this energy so as to be more useable, and for a specific purpose, much as one would use petoleum in terms of its various spectrum limitations for specific purposes.

Extracting this and that and other things from the same basic substance, they used certain divisions of the energy for growing things. Others for healing, others for knowledge or increasement of substance.

Other phases of spectrum for dissassembling molecule structures, and yet other combinations of these strata for building, assembling structures, as in chains; or producing matter, transmutation of matter and that sort. Their basic technology is still available in the earth plane in various locations.

Crystals have the ability to transfer energy, to retain it, to maintain its intensity, to focus and transmit it over great distance to similar receivers as are equal or comparable to the transmitter.

Thus, from one pyramid to another the Atlanteans, in a sense, transmitted energy. That when the face of the earth was directed toward a certain point, one pyramid would function to intensify and transmit energies to other pyramids which would then act as receiving devices and would disperse energy as it was needed.

The opposite would be true, when that pyramid was at unfocusable point to their celestial alignment the others would transmit to those. Very simple method, very effective method. Though it brought them many difficulties later.

Atlantean crystals were natural forms, but their growths were speeded up. Some specimens of clear quartz were produced to almost 25 feet high and 10 feet in diameter, had 12 sides and were used for storing and transmitting power.

Small crystals, four to five feet high were infused with different colours, and had a varied number of facets, to be used for different purposes, such as healing, meditation, psychic development, increasing mental capacity, communications, powering generators, dematerialisation, and transport of objects, magnetic force fields, and travel at speeds undreamed of by our culture today.

A number of crystals were shaped into invered pyramids, with four to six sides, were infused with various shades of pink or rose, which created a light beam for surgery, by changing molecular structure, and for soothing pain, particularly in the delicate areas of the brain, the eyes, the heart and reproductive organs.

Gold or yellow crystals changed colours to deeper hues in the presence of disease or bodily vibrational disorders. Ruby and purple stones helped cure emotional and spiritual problems; and black crystals, no longer in existence, were powerful protectors.

For general rejuvenation and a return of vitality the ancient Atlanteans periodically meditated 15 to 20 minutes inside a circle of 6, 11, 22 or 24 stones of different types, holding a clear quartz in their hands, which acted as a control and focaliser.

All these various crystals received their power from a variety of sources, including the Sun, the Earth’s energy grid system, or from each other.

The larger stones, called Fire Crystals, were the central receiving and broadcasting stations, while others acted as receivers for individual cities, buildings, vehicles and homes. On a higher spiritual level, rooms made of crystals were places where the Initiates left their bodies in the Final Transcendence, often never to return.

In the modern Bermuda Triangle, on the ocean bottom where the ruins of Atlantis now exist, the energy build-up in the sunken and damaged Fire Crystals can periodically trigger dematerialisations of anything in the area.

One of the most detailed descriptions of the Atlantean use of a mysterious instrument called the Great Crystal was given by Edgar Cayce, who mentioned it many times.

The crystal, he said was housed in a special building oval in shape, with a dome that could be rolled back, exposing the Crystal to the light of the sun, moon and stars at the most favourable time.

The interior of the building was lined with non-conducting metal or stone, similar to asbestos or bakelite, a thermosetting plastic.

The Crystal itself, which Cayce also called the Tuaoi Stone, or Firestone, was huge in size, cylindrical in length, and prismatic in shape, cut with six sides.

Atop the crystal was a moveable capstone, used to both concentrate incoming rays of energy, and to direct currents to various parts of the Atlantean countryside.

It appears that the Crystal gathered solar, lunar, stellar, atmospheric and Earth energies as well as unknown elemental forces and concentrated these at a specific point, located between the top of the Crystal and the bottom of the capstone.

The energy was used for various purposes. In the beginning it was used as purely a spiritual tool by initiates who could handle the great energy. The early Atlanteans were peaceful people.

As they developed more physical material bodies, they used the crystal to rejuvenate their bodies and were able to live hundreds of years while maintaining a youthful appearance.

Later the Crystal was put to other uses. Currents of energy were transmitted throughout the land, like radio waves, and powered by these, crafts and vehicles traversed the land, through the sky and under the sea at the speed of sound.

By utilisation of other currents originating from the Crystal, the Atlanteans were also able to transmit over great distances the human voice, and pictures, like modern television.

In the same manner, even heat and light could be directed to specific buildings or open arenas, giving illumination and warmth by seemingly invisible means.

Toward the end of their existence, however, the Atlanteans became greedier for more power, the operation of the Crystal was taken over by those of less spiritual fortitude, and the energies of the Great Crystal were tuned to higher and more destructive frequencies.

Finally the Crystal was tuned too high, activating volcanoes and melting mountains, ultimately causing the submergence of Atlantis, and perhaps even the axis shift of the Earth itself.

Excerpts from:

History of the Golden Ages – by Steve Omar

Accessible Remains of Atlantis – by Mark Hammons

Crystal Power and Energies in Atlantis – by Geoffrey Keyte

The Way – by T. Donovan

Additions by Alexander Light, HumansAreFree.com

Via: Humans Are Free

