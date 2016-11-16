The “Suiciding” of Pedophile Investigators

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Dave Hodges

Was Aaron Swartz killed by an MIT satanic child porn ring? Yoichi Shimatsu makes an excellent case that Swartz was indeed suicided by a MIT satanic child porn ring with Zionist ties.

The death of Swartz, the brilliant creator of Reddit and the RSS feeds, died under very mysterious circumstances after looking into MIT files which linked parts of the MIT to international child sex trafficking. Swartz’s death is one of a long line of mysterious suicides which serve to conceal the depth of the child sex trafficking industry controlled by the Zionists.

This article is written in the spirit of speaking up for those who cannot speak up for themselves. Specifically, I am referring to children who are the victims of the heinous crimes of kidnapping, the sex slave trade and even murder.This article also pays tribute to the brave men and women who have lost their lives in their service to humanity in order that we may come to know the truth about so many of world leaders and just how evil and Satanically inspired they truly are.

Jerry Sandusky

Most Americans think that when former Penn State football coach, Jerry Sandusky, received a 30 to 60 prison term after being found guilty on 45 counts of the sexual exploitation of minors, that the case was closed. And that is what the global elite controlled sex trafficking industry with their allies in the corporate controlled media would have the public believe.

In actuality, the Sandusky case was quickly concluded in order to prevent any investigation from going forth which would reveal the extent to which pedophilia, for fun and profit, have ensnared the rich and famous powerful elite, both in this country and abroad.

Jerry Sandusky was first accused of sexual abuse of a minor in 1999. The case was investigated by local police, referred to Centre County’s District Attorney, Ray Gricar, who refused to press charges despite the fact that the mother of the alleged victim had voicemail tapes and tape recordings of Sandusky and her son and their sexually explicit conversations. However, at a later time, the formerly rejected case, as well as other Sandusky victims resurfaced in 2005 and Gricar reopened his investigation. Shortly thereafter, on his day off, Gricar went missing and has body has never been found. His laptop was found in a nearby creek, but none of the data could be retrieved according to the FBI investigative report.

Jerry Sandusky’s “The Second Mile Foundation” was recognized as one of President Bush’s top “1000 Points of Light.” Interestingly, Marvin P. Bush is on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Board of Directors which helped make the selection. Former president, George H. W. “Pappy” Bush is no stranger to accusations of pedophilia as evidenced by the accompany headline adjacent to this paragraph.

The board members of the Second Mile Foundation have not exactly been forthcoming with evidence against Sandusky during the trial process. These same board members have not uniformly disavowed the actions of the Sandusky created entity which was responsible for pimping out children. The board members have not totally disavowed the organization’s complicity in these heinous crimes by resigning. The overall silence of the following board members should give anyone cause for concern.

Second Mile Foundation Official Governing Board Members

Second Mile Governing Board Member Institutional Affiliation David Woodle Chairman & CEO, NanoHorizons, Inc. Clyde Shuman Principal, Precision Medical, Inc. William Martin Certified Financial Planner, uFinancial Cliff Benson Retired, Deloitte Tax LLP Donald Carlino President, Airgas Safety, Inc. Sen. Jake Corman Pennsylvania State Senator Neal DeAngelo Owner, DeAngelo Brothers, Inc. Edward Dunklebarger President, Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. Kenneth Ewing Retired, Hershey Foods Corporation Michael Fiaschetti Senior Vice President, Highmark Blue Shield Michael Fiore Executive Vice President, Leonard S. Fiore, Inc. Linda Gall Community Volunteer Anne Deeter Gallaher Owner, Deeter Gallaher Group LLC Bruce Heim Chairman, Keystone Real Estate Group, LP Dorothy Huck Community Volunteer Dick Kile President, Tri-Emerald Financial Group Tom Knepley Sales and Marketing Coordinator, Techbldrs Michael Kuntz Vice President and General Manager, Turner Construction Matt Millen ESPN Football Analyst, Heidi Nicholas Real Estate Developer & Manager, CEI, Inc. Michael O’Donnell Vice President, Wealth Advisor, Morgan Stanley Kim Ortenzio-Nielsen Community Volunteer Chuck Pearson Retired, Bank Chairman, Waypoint Financial Eric Peterson CPA, Walz, Deihm, Geisenberger, Bucklen & Tennis Alec Pringle Real Estate Appraiser/Developer/ Nancy Ring Realtor, REMAX Centre County DrueAnne Schreyer Community Volunteer Steve Seltzer President, Steve Seltzer Honda Lauren Shank Corporate Attorney and Community Volunteer Louie Sheetz Executive Vice President for Marketing, Sheetz, Inc. Fred Strouse Realtor, Kissinger Bigatel Brower Richard Struthers Retired, Bank of America Michael Sullivan Owner, Automated Records Centre Daryl Milliner Regional Vice President, Paradigm Partners Jerry Burton Certified Brain Specialist Mark Greenberg Director, The Prevention Research Center, College of Health and Human Development, Pennsylvania State University

Do the above mentioned board members of The Second Mile Foundation expect a naive public that from 1977 to 2011, that absolutely no Second Mile official, nobody at all, except for the abused children and Sandusky, had any knowledge of the abuse? Keep in mind that these young victims were pimped out in broad daylight.

What about Ray Gricar? How does a District Attorney, who has shown interest in the Sandusky case, go missing and it does not trigger an internal investigation from the identified board members? The best case scenario is that these individuals are guilty of depraved indifference to the heinous crimes committed by Sandusky et al. The worse case scenario suggests a possible cover-up at the highest levels of this organization.

The fact also remains that former District Attorney, Ray Gricar, is dead and there is no outrage. The obvious connections between Sandusky and Second Mile have been largely ignored by the Zionist controlled corporate media and stunningly, no investigation in conjunction with the obvious interconnections between Sandusky, Second Mile and Gricar’s disappearance has been conducted.

The Suiciding of Carole Kasir

On January 17, 2013, Scotland Yard has commenced an investigation into allegations that members of a pedophile ring, based at Elm Guest House, located in Barnes, in London. Also, the same allegations are being levied, with regard to sexually abused young boys, from Grafton Close Children’s Home. in nearby Richmond, also located in London.

Allegedly, the young boys were subjected to appalling sexual abuse. One source is said to have suggested that Anthony Blunt, who was the former Keeper of the Queen’s Pictures and a former Soviet spy, used to go to the illicit parties at the guest houses and participated in snuff films. Subsequently, detectives launched a probe, codenamed “Operation Fernbridge”, in which they obtained a list of ‘prominent people’ who allegedly stayed at the guest house in the 1980’s.

Specific allegations of child abuse in the early 1980’s at the Elm Guest House, in Barnes, London were made by Tom Watson, MP in the House of Commons. The present investigation is stalled in the British legislative body.

Allegations of child sexual abuse perpetrated by the Elm Guest House first emerged after a 1990 inquest into the suspicious suicide of its German manager Carole Kasir, who first brought forward the allegations of child kidnapping, sexual abuse and murder. Kasir was “suicided” Nancy Schaefer style.

The Murder/Suiciding of GA. State Senator Nancy Schaefer

Former Georgia State Senator, Nancy Schaefer was an outspoken opponent of Child Protective Services (CPS). Schaefer authored an investigation in which, among other findings, revealed the following:

“…the separation of families is growing as a business because local governments have grown accustomed to having taxpayer dollars to balance their ever-expanding budgets. The Adoption and the Safe Families Act, set in motion by President Bill Clinton, offered cash “bonuses” to the states for every child they adopted out of foster care. In order to receive the “adoption incentive bonuses” local child protective services need more children. They must have merchandise (children) that sell and you must have plenty of them so the buyer can choose. Some counties are known to give a $4,000 bonus for each child adopted and an additional $2,000 for a “special needs” child. Employees work to keep the federal dollars flowing. The National Center on Child Abuse and Neglect in 1998 reported that six times as many children died in foster care than in the general public and that once removed to official “safety”, these children are far more likely to suffer abuse, including sexual molestation than in the general population. That according to the California Little Hoover Commission Report in 2003, 30% to 70% of the children in California group homes do not belong there and should not have been removed from their homes. …poor parents often times are targeted to lose their children because they do not have the where-with-all to hire lawyers and fight the system. Being poor does not mean you are not a good parent or that you do not love your child, or that your child should be removed and placed with strangers.”

In this document, Schaefer makes it clear that organizations, such as The Second Mile, procure their underage victims by making children wards of the State. CPS has unchecked legal authority to remove children, with or without cause. Subsequently, CPS and their partners, the corrupt juvenile court judges can place these children wherever they see fit (e.g. The Franklin House, Boys Town, Elm House, The Second Mile Foundation) where unimaginable horrors take place.

Schaefer and her husband died under very mysterious circumstances at their home in Georgia in March of 2010.

The Biggest Victims of All

Great Britain is a key link in the biggest ever international investigation into the production and supply of pedophile snuff films in which children are murdered on film after being sexually abused. The investigation includes many snuff films obtained from many countries across Europe with the origins coming out Russian and Israel. The most shocing category of sex and snuff films made was code-named ‘Necros Pedo’ in which children were raped and tortured until they died

Many researchers feel that there is an international controlling mechanism behind child sex trafficking. What is the source? The Marc Dutroux pedophile case in France is an excellent place to start in answering this question.

Dutroux was tried, convicted and sentenced to life for being tied to six counts of child rape and four counts of murder. One of the murders includes Bernard Weinstein. Despite the fact that CNN describes Weinstein as “a Frenchman”, he is actually one the ring’s Zionist masterminds with alleged organized crime links in the Zionist entity tied to the sex rings. .

In court, Dutroux testified that this “Zionist-Jew child sex ring” is a subset of an international porn cartel which was protected by both French police and French politicians. Dutroux further alleges that French officials has been bribed by France’s powerful Zionist lobby.

Eight Zionist Jews of Italian origin and three Zionist Jews of Russian extraction were arrested and charged by Italian police for kidnapping, raping and murdering non-Jewish children between the ages of two and five years, obtained from Russian orphanages. The children were raped and then murdered as part of a series of snuff films. Prosecutors estimate that as many as 1700 children were victimized in this heinous fashion and an undetermined determined number of American pedophiles paid $20,000 per film to watch these young children raped and murdered on film (I can barely type these words without gagging).

To add insult to injury, both the AP and Reuters did actually cover the Italian investigation. However, the American corporate media refused to cover the trial on television because it “would prejudiceAmericans against Jews”.

The January 13, 1998 edition of the Jerusalem Post Jewish gangsters in Russia have become increasingly linked to traffic in female Russian white sex slaves into Israel, many of them under the age of 18. The Israeli police state that they are powerless to stop the practice because there are no laws, in Zionist controlled Israel, forbidding prostitution.

Brandon Turbeville successfully linked proven British pedophile Jimmy Savile to Prince Charles. As previously stated, George H. W. Bush has been accused of participating in these heinous actions. Of course there is the Franklin Scandal and on and on and on.

To those naive people who could never believe that the leaders of the world could be complicit in participating in the Zionist controlled sex rings on the planet, I would say that this article does not even come close to doing justice to the depth of this satanically inspired practice.

If mankind cannot protect the most innocent part of its humanity, then we are indeed a despicable species.

After writring this article, I have to go take a shower and wash off the filth.

Source: The Common Sense Show

