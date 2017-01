7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



In this compelling documentary, an alternative perspective to the accepted history of New Zealand is brought to light. Evidence is provided of ancient Pre-Māori civilizations that appear to have influences from cultures as wide-ranging as India, Egypt, Peru, China, and even the ancient Celts. This evidence however is being largely ignored and suppressed by the mainstream. But for what purpose?

Featured Image By MSeses – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

Via: Conscious Reporter

