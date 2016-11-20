Ted Gunderson — The CIA & Satanism

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Theodore L. Gunderson (November 7, 1928 – July 31, 2011) was an American Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent In Charge and head of the Los Angeles FBI. According to his son he worked on the Marilyn Monroe and the John F. Kennedy cases. He was the author of the best selling book How to Locate Anyone Anywhere.

The Strange Case of Ted Gunderson

By Gordon Duff

Some people call themselves whistleblowers. When we look into them, who they are, where they were, what they really knew, some are total frauds, most are fabrications and the majority are “stooges” or “informants.”

Ted Gunderson was a senior FBI official who, during his career, investigated a number of famous cases. In the process, one of two things happened:

Gunderson stumbled on a secret satanic child murdering cult and included two American presidents, Reagan and Bush (41) or No such things exist and he is utterly irrational.

I have never met Ted Gunderson. I have been told repeatedly, Stew Webb in particular, that Gunderson, who died in 2011, was a total fraud, every word out of his mouth a lie. Then I began checking.

Gunderson checks out entirely. Others do not check out at all. Very real sources, close to the Reagan and Bush families, support Gunderson’s claims. The video above has been around for some time. I had been made aware of what was called the Franklin Scandal long ago when approached by a GOP state chairman on behalf of the president.

I have no evidence of any wrongdoing on behalf of the then seated president. I am aware he was being blackmailed based on what was said to be photographic evidence of some kind. I was told it was related to “rent boys” and senior GOP officials who had put the president in compromising position. This is what I was told. I didn’t believe what I was told. What did I believe? Does that matter?

A few weeks ago a witness contacted me about President Reagan, someone close to the highest levels of government. I was told Reagan was a “degenerate pedophile.” I believe the person who told me for a variety of reasons, access, credibility and this is someone who was otherwise favorably disposed to the Reagan presidency. This was also someone that knew President Reagan personally.

Reagan had never been on my radar. The issue, as explained by Gunderson, is that there are secret societies, satanic in nature, he uses the terms “Illuminati” and “One World Government” that run the United States, murder at will, rig elections, start wars, coordinate terror attacks.

When we go back to discussing the GOP child murder ring that was discovered in Nebraska and written about by former Green Beret, John DeCamp, so many things come together. These stories are decades old, they are reiterated in the stories about General Paul Vallely’s command at the Presidio and less public stories about the Air Force nuclear commands, Minot Air Force Base in particular, and a sickness that begins at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and has infected that institution.

What is seen in every case are deep parallels between evangelical christianity, neo-conservatism, the Israel lobby and certain affiliations that begin before the First World War. What is seen is nihilism, something expressed in the post war works of Herman Hesse, books like Demian and Steppenwolf, a mix of Hegelianism and social engineering ending in a strange marriage between those who purport to seek a better world through selective breeding and social control and yet turn out to be the exact same people who would burn it all down.

Last week, a former German defense official made public details on Germany’s covert program that financed Israel’s nuclear weapons development. In ways the story reminded me of Al Capone, the famous gangster of Chicago’s “Roaring Twenties.” Capone was never convicted of racketeering, murder or bootlegging. They got him for income tax evasion.

The German story, the financing of Israel’s nuclear program led to a similar set of revelations. It exposed, inside Germany, a Nazi “stay behind” network that not only survived World War II but dominated first the US then Britain and, eventually, the European Union itself.

We had always known that Britain was filled with Nazi collaborators and that sympathies for Hitler’s cause ran high in Britain among the nobility. What we didn’t know and have so much difficulty understanding is why Hitler had so much support among the financial groups as well, the Rothschilds and other Jewish families, the ones we had always been told had pushed for open economic war against Germany in 1933 when Hitler had taken control.

We could bring into question issues of who Hitler was or the real nature of the holocaust but as we collect more information, it is almost entirely contradictory. When proven facts are contradictory we are faced with another question, could reality be so far from what we imagine that our paradigm is useless? It would seem this is the case.

If Gunderson is right, that satanic cults that cross borders, care nothing of ethnicity or “veneer” religions, which evangelical Christianity and most Judaism as well can and should be aptly described as, then the “prime mover” is a belief in the supernatural.

It isn’t hard to see that we are governed or “ruled” as it were by self appointed “supermen.” A corrupt political system of a society in steep decline has empowered the weakest least survivable who find solace in depravity, perversion, eroticism and betrayal.

Does anyone disagree?

For the past couple of years, Britain has been trying to put the lid on a sex scandal that touches the breadth of the elites of that nation, police forces and spy agencies we now suspect have long been working for a Nazi secret society, a government of pedophiles, name after name leading to name after name with no one left out anymore.

Considerable effort was made to “get to” Ted Gunderson, to discredit him and silence him. John DeCamp who was an aid to former CIA Director William Colby while in Vietnam, is similarly subjected to continual attack.

DeCamp is alive but silent, though very much “on the record.” Their stories lead to the Bush family and beyond, from the presidency to the banking centers of the world, to the royal families of Europe and throughout the American military. When we turn on our televisions the people we see the men, often bible in hand, spend much more time crouching before naked little boys.

The evidence is there, volumes, pervasive, proven and ignored. Take a look at congress. Would you allow any of these people to take your children for an ice cream cone?

I think not. Instead of going after them, we have, for decades now, been fed an endless stream of pedophile priests. When comparing the two, looking at the facts, the real evidence, the priests simply molest the children, they don’t kill them, or not so many anyway. Was Adam Walsh a victim?

Where do these people come from? Where do we get the people who love and support them? Isn’t it about time we learned to consistently refer to our leaders and “heroes,” yes I am referring to the perfumed princes of the Pentagon, as Colonel David Hackworth used to refer to them as, in a more reality oriented context?

Hey, I’m voting for Senator XXX, you know the one, the guy who hangs out with Al Qaeda, you know, the one of has sex with kids then has his staffers throw their bodies out in the desert?

We’re really not referring to any one person. We are referring to hundreds.

Gordon Duff is a Marine combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He is a disabled veteran and has worked on veterans and POW issues for decades.

Source: Veterans Today

More on Ted Gunderson…

On January 21, 2011 former FBI Special Investigator and Special Agent in charge and head of the Los Angeles FBI, Ted Gunderson, made a shocking public statement about the chemtrails spraying program being conducted every day above our skies. He stated for the permanent record:

The death dumps, otherwise known as chemical trails, are being dropped and sprayed throughout the United States and England, Scotland, Ireland, and Northern Europe. I have personally seen them not only in the United States, but in Mexico and in Canada. Birds are dying around the world. Fish are dying by the hundreds of thousands around the world. This is genocide. This is poison. This is murder by the United Nations. This element within our society that is doing this must be stopped. I happen to know of two of the locations where the airplanes are that dump this crap on us. Four of the planes are out of the Air National Guard in Lincoln, Nebraska. And, the other planes are out of Fort Sill, Oklahoma. I personally have observed the planes that were standing still in Nebraska – Lincoln, Nebraska – at the Air National Guard. They have no markings on them. They are huge, bomber-like airplanes with no markings. This is a crime: a crime against humanity, a crime against America, a crime against the citizens of this great country. The must be stopped. What is wrong with congress? This has an affect on their population, and their people, and their friends, and their relatives, and themselves. What’s wrong with them? What’s wrong with the pilots who are flying these airplanes and dumping this crap, this poison, on their own families? Somebody has to do something about it. Somebody in Congress has to step forward and stop it now. Thank you. I’m Ted Gunderson.

Gunderson also states on another occasion:

I happen to know of two of the locations where the airplanes are that dump this crap on us. Four of the planes are out of the Air National Guard in Lincoln, Nebraska. And, the other planes are out of Fort Sill, Oklahoma. I personally have observed the planes that were standing still in Nebraska – Lincoln, Nebraska – at the Air National Guard. They have no markings on them. They are huge, bomber-like airplanes with no markings.

With this now permanent admission of the chemtrails spraying program on record, Gunderson was now in danger. This information apparently created a problem for the controllers especially given Gunderson’s credibility. Notice the one common trend in the murder of all the people on this list is their credibility which presented a threat to the controllers.

Unfortunately by July 31, of that same year (2011) the very credible Gunderson was murdered when high levels of arsenic was found in his blood. Much can be said of Gunderson who attempted to expose the new world order and the influence of secret satanic groups and how they were permeating our society. Needless to say he was a major threat to the system and their ruling elite and we should not be surprised that he was targeted. Thus today let’s take a minute to remember Gunderson and everything he wanted us to know. And let’s do more by heeding his warning and stopping this “element” of society that is doing all of this evil to humanity.

Excerpt from 10 Truth Related Murders

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!