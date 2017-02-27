11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Dr. Semir Osmanagić, the discoverer of the Bosnian Pyramids explains he has made another fascinating discovery which not only changes the history of the European Continent, but that of the entire planet, Varbage explains in the following video.

The discovery of Tesla’s standing waves at the top of the Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun which are believed to travel faster than the speed of light, while not losing strength as they pass through cosmic bodies prove the existence of something referred to as a cosmic web or cosmic internet which allow for a immediate intergalactic communication throughout the universe, writes Dr. Osmanagić.

This article (Tesla’s standing waves discovered at the Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun) was originally published on UFO Sightings Hotspot and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

