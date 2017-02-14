The History of Scalar Weapons

5 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Christi Verismo

1. THE DISCOVERY OF SCALAR WAVES

It all started in the 18th century with a Scotsman named James Clerk Maxwell (1831-1879).

He was a mathematical genius and his work led to the development of quantum physics which later led to Einstein’s Relativity. Maxwell’s equations linked electricity and magnetism and he discovered other waves that were higher than the normal hertzian electromagnetic waves. They are positioned at right angles coming off the electromagnetic wave and are omni-directional, whereas normal hertzian electromagnetic waves are only measureable with normal equipment and travel in a straight line.

They are also called gravitic waves because they belong to the gravitational field. (Please see glossary for other names for scalar waves) Maxwell’s electromagnetic spectrum went higher than our 3D physical reality and into hyperspace where the fine indiscernible scalar waves exist. (Maxwell said they flowed in the ether/hyperspace). Scalar waves are so fine that they are only one-hundred-millionth of a square centimeter in width hence finer than X-rays and gamma rays.

They can also be manipulated into various types of modes and frequencies.

When Maxwell died his work was interpreted by three experts (including Hertz) who set the foundation for physics, and they decided any wave that went beyond what could be measured with an instrument of that time was “mystical” therefore worthless.

According to Tom Bearden, standard physics (from then on) as a discipline, contained twenty two errors.

Nikola Tesla, (1856 or 1857-1943) a Yugoslavian genius, who became a US citizen in 1891 carried on with Maxwell’s work. Tesla worked for Thomas Edison, who invented direct current, while Telsa himself invented alternating current, but the two men didn’t get along well and parted ways.

Tesla started up laboratories on Long Island and in Colorado Springs and learned how to harness scalar waves from one transmitter to another without using any wires. He received partial financial backing from JP Morgan, who owned the new electricity projects, but Morgan wasn’t interested in losing all his electricty business by allowing people to tap into the vacuum of pure energy (hyperspace) to get their own (what is now termed) ‘free-energy’ for no cost. At that time Edison needed a plant ten stories high, taking up an entire city block to supply electricity to one square mile of customers.

Tesla indentified what he called ‘Radiant Energy’ or ‘Teleforce’ in 1889. It was discovered during experiments that Tesla did to duplicate what the German Heinrich Hertz had done in 1887, proving the existence of electromagnetic waves.

While copying Hertz’s experiments, Tesla experimented with violently abrupt direct current electrical discharges and discovered scalar energy, a new force, in the process. In 1904 Tesla announced he’d completed his work using scalar waves to transmit energy without wires but unfortunately when he tried to get support for it, a setback occurred.

He was sued for his Colorado Springs laboratory electrical bill, and his lab was torn down. He was also sued for non payment of a loan from his lawyer and his financial troubles never abated.

Tesla continued his work even though he had no money and he died penniless in a NY hotel room in 1943, although Preston Nichols in his book ‘Encounter in the Pleiades’ claims a lookalike street vagrant was cremated in his place and there may be evidence that he was spirited away to the UK.

2. BEAM WEAPONS OF A CENTURY AGO

Even though Tesla couldn’t interest the US govt. in his wire-free scalar energy, the Russians and Germans asked him to work for them, but he turned them down.

All was not lost, just two weeks before he ‘died’ he gave all his research to a young American physicist. Tesla’s inventions were dangerous and not only did he discover scalar waves and how to use it to manufacture earthquakes but also he created a ‘Death Ray’, which has been likened to a particle beam weapon. (Particle beam weapons can shoot a laser one thousand miles into space.)

After his death in 1943 the FBI was actively involved in suppressing many of Tesla’s documents, including plans for his ‘Death-Ray’ weapon capable of destroying aircraft and his earthquake-inducing machine, deeming it ‘top-secret’ lest it fall into the enemy’s hands. But the Germans had also invented beam weapons and used them during WW2.

Captured from them (according to William Cooper) was a weapon that was capable of shattering 4″ thick armor at a range of two miles using low aimed, low frequency sound waves. There is also evidence that the Germans had scalar wave technology and they certainly had anti-gravity technology due to a UFO crashing in Germany in 1939.

They back-engineered it and by 1940 had built themselves a fleet of UFO’s in eight facilities all over Germany. The Russians, who took many Nazi scientists captive in Soviet occupied Germany in 1946, forced the German scientists to build them their own fleet of UFOs, which they called ‘COSMOSPHERES’ and eventually they had built hundreds.

The Nazi scientists also built the Russians scalar transmitters and particle beam weapons.

Tesla also told people that he talked frequently to people ‘off planet’, so perhaps this was the source of inspiration for his inventions. Tesla used his scalar waves to create earthquakes and vibrate target buildings to pieces, even those nearby the target. He created the same effect with his massive Tesla coil transmitter and claimed that he was bouncing scalar waves through the earth’s core to the antipodes and back to his transmitter site.

A quite small 10kw generator energy supply of just a few horsepower rapidly allowed the build-up by resonance of millions of horsepower in the coil circuits of his ‘magnifying energy transmitter’ device. Sheets of manmade lightning would arc out of the circuit to earth grounding points or from the spherical aerial system. He electrified everything for miles, even people, and would produce fire and flames using scalar ‘potentials’ (scattered, but harnessed particles from hyperpsace), especially to the antipodes (opposing side) of the planet.

Tesla claimed his ‘Death Rays’ had a range of hundreds of miles, which were useful against aircraft and he stated that entire cities could be devastated by explosive EM transmissions across intercontinental distances to anywhere on the planet.

According to the book ‘HAARP – The Ultimate Weapon of the Conspiracy’ by Jerry E. Smith, Tesla claimed his transmitter could produce 100 million volts of pressure, with currents up to 1000 amperes which is a power level of 100 billion watts.

It could project the energy of a nuclear warhead by radio waves and any location in the world could be vaporized at the speed of light. Some say the Tunguska massive explosion in Siberia (still unexplained, because a meteorite would have left a crater) on June 30 1908 was due to a test of this transmitter striking its antipodes through the earth. There is evidence that Tesla’s weapon was tested once according to Smith.

The force of the explosion at Tunguska was estimated to have been 10-15 megatons of TNT, which Oliver Nichelson calculated Tesla’s device could deliver.

The blast flattened half a million acres of pine forest and killed two people, along with whole herds of reindeer and other animals. In 1907 and 1908 Tesla wrote about the destructive effects of this machine and he wrote about it again nine years later saying,

“…When unavoidable, the [transmitter]may be used to destroy property and life”.

It’s thought that Tesla may have been trying to break ice at the pole, and may have overshot the target, as Tunguska is on the same great circle line as Shoreham, Long Island where Tesla had his transmitter.

If the Tunguska explosion was on the same day as his experiment, Tesla never admitted it publicly.

Harry Mason said that a 1938 press report stated Tesla’s Death Ray would employ 50 million volts in a new form of ray wave only one-hundred-millionths of a centimeter in diameter and was based on an entirely new principle of physics that could produce a great repelling force.

According to Harry Mason, an Australian, who invented another “Death Ray” was found shot through the heart in England in 1937. Tesla claimed that the device could melt any engine, and that if aimed at the moon, would turn a spot on the surface to incandescence. Scalar waves can produce a great repelling force on the atomic nucleus, bypassing the outer electron shells, directly engineering or interfering with the components of the nucleus.

Private research in USA shows scalar waves operate in a non-linear time dimension which is hyperspace, at any speed from zero to infinity, as they are not limited to the speed of light.

3. THE CONTINUATION OF TESLA’S SCALAR WAVE TECHNOLOGY

Most western universities ignore Tesla’s work due to a conspiracy to stop free-energy and anti-gravity technology, because of the loss of money for big business that would be generated by this, but Eastern European and Russian universities include it in their curriculum, which is why the U.S. didn’t realize that scalar waves were being used against them, due to no equipment for detecting such waves, until they had been secretly attacked for ten years by the Russians using them since about 1960 when President Khrushchev announced “the Soviets had some superweapons”.

After the Russians shot down all the American space shuttles and satellites in 1977, the U.S. was completely at their mercy, by Russia openly flying cosmospheres over the U.S., firing particle beam and scalar beam weapons developed with the expertise of captured Nazi scientists.

Following this an enormous effort was made to develop beam weapons in the U.S. The F.B.I. had held all Tesla’s scientific papers for several years after he was said to have died in 1943, so much of the research was unknown to the public when they needed it the most to fight back against the Russians attacking U.S. military targets and doing weather-engineering over America in the early 1960’s.

U.S. started up their own scalar transmitters in out of the way places like Australia, Alaska, Puerto Rico, Greenland and Norway using Tesla technology. However they also made particle beam transmitters at Montauk, LI, and Los Alamos, NM. One of the first places to house Tesla technology, and hence scalar weapons was Exmouth U.S. navy base in Western Australia built in 1968, and operative in 1969, where they had a free rein in the deserted Australian outback to practise.

Pine Gap, another U.S. military base in the center of Australia was another site which became operative in 1970 and has two scalar transmitters.

Even though Tom Bearden, a nuclear physicist and scalar weapon expert, claims the U.S. was totally oblivious to the secret Russian scalar and particle beam attacks on them, which were never made public, secretly the U.S had their own weapons that not only used Tesla technology, but also from alien alliances, they procured advanced technology thousands of years ahead.

However due to different factions at odds with each other in positions of power, the different U.S. government departments researched separately. (See The Secret Shadow Goverment – A Structural Analysis by Richard Boylan)

One faction was time-travelling across the universe in the 1960’s, compliments of the airforce, fighting wars in the future through stargates, as in the series StarGate SG1. The ‘official’ space program couldn’t even get a satellite in orbit, but lied about that and the voyages to the moon to appear as if they were progressing.

According to conspiracy researchers, behind many of these technological facilities were former Nazi scientists who were so clever at getting things up in space that they’d already colonized Antarctica, the Moon and Mars before the war was over! The Nazi’s homegrown UFO engineering plans were found in Germany after the war and there was a mad rush by the Americans, British, French and Russians to snatch the best Nazi scientific brains for themselves.

According to the book ‘UFOs: Nazi Super Weapon?’ by Mattern and Friedrich (written in Germany in the 1950’s, but only published in Canada in the 1960’s, because the German’s daren’t publish it) the Americans were the cleverest capturing many ‘prize catches’ much to the anger of the French, British and especially the Russians.

The great American brain robbery of the enemy was so mind boggling that a special dictionary had to be made for the technical jargon of the aircraft industry alone comprising over 75,000 separate terms. Whole German factories, including every nut and bolt, models, drawings and prototypes were shipped to America, and to a lesser extent, the other Allies, but what America got in quality, the Russians got in quantity.

The book claims that the Russians on 21st and 22nd Oct 1946 (in Soviet occupied Germany) sent heavily armed troops to haul out of their beds 275,000 German scientific specialists as well as their wives and all their children and took them to about forty locations in Russia.

German factories awaited them, all dismantled and crated. They were forced to sign work agreements for five years and worked around the clock for three bowls of Borscht soup and a slice of bread daily. There would hardly have been a scientist left in Germany after the war, with a great exodus during the war as well to Antarctica and South America, where they carried on their anti-gravity research etc. in secret, underground.

The Russians set them to work,

▪ 40% on aircraft and jet engineering

▪ 31% on aircraft design

▪ 6.5% on radio and telephone

▪ 4.5% on pipelines

▪ 2% on atomic research

▪ 1.5% on television

4. TESLA’S CROSSED SCALAR BEAMS

In the 1920’s Tesla created ‘Tesla Shields’ from scalar waves which he claimed could defend an entire country against aircraft and shells by creating a barrier made of energy which they could not pass.

The Soviets had access to all his work during their search for ‘superweapons’ to match the U.S. after the atom bombs were dropped on Japan. Tesla’s papers were shipped to communist Yugoslavia after he died in 1943, where they were easily accessed by the Soviets. By 1914, according to Harry Mason, Tesla predicted the electrical control of the atmospheric moisture and described how to do this with his magnifying transmitter and even how to control the sun’s EM field and modify its effects on the earth using scalar transmitters.

Also how to turn night into day to make sea and air navigation safer. He stated that it’s possible to engineer EM shielding to stop decay from nuclear radiation because the decay was caused by interaction of the nucleus with a special ray emanating throughout the universe.

Tesla said it is possible to stimulate the nucleus into explosive or rapid general transmutation. In about 1908 Tesla discovered that scalar energy, without energy loss, using an interferometer becomes bottled from the intersection of two scalar wave beams. By interferometer (crossed beam) techniques, giant standing waves can be combined to produce a focused beam of very great energy.

This can then be used to produce earthquakes induced at distant aiming points. He noted that this could easily get out of control once it begins vibrating within the Earth and could actually cause the Earth to vibrate to pieces. His own had proved so powerful, that during its testing phase he destroyed it with a sledgehammer to keep its vibrations from destroying his entire neighborhood.

‘POTENTIALS’ are particles which are unorganized in hyperspace, pure energy not yet released into the physical world.

They can be harnessed into creating different frequencies of scalar waves and can be manufactured artificially. This energy emerges and stabilizes only if the transmitters are at a higher reference potential than the interference (blending) zone. If the transmitters are set at at a lower potential, the energy bottle re-emerges back at the transmitters where it has to be disposed of if the transmitters are not to be burnt out.

If two single frequency scalar electromagnetic (EM) waves, containing zero-vector and artificial potentials intersect, real observable electromagnetic wave energy results, though no EM energy has flown through the intervening space. Invisible waves of pure potential without any force field amplitudes, using artificial potentials seemingly do not exist according to conventional science, but this is because they are undetectable with normal detection equipment.

Yet they can be manufactured by polarizing them or concentrating hyperspace into a river of force, which when merged using two beams, produces real electromagnetic waves.

If the transmitter uses potential above that of the energy bottle, detectable energy emerges in that zone and it is called EXOTHERMIC mode. To extract energy back to the transmitter from the energy bottle, the potentials must be below that produced in an energy bottle. This is ENDOTHERMIC mode.

If two transmitters transmit a timed pulse and the two pulses meet, then an explosion emergence or extraction occurs at the distant interference zone, depending on whether exothermic or endothermic mode is used. However there is no detectable energy flow between transmitters and the intersection of the two beams exist as locked in artificial potential in hyperspace.

This supposedly doesn’t exist.

The energy flow between transmitters and intersecting beams does not exist in the intervening space physically as an EM force field, only as a locked-in artificial potential. If the wave transmission is continuous, the energy appears physically between beams as continuous. If multiple frequencies are transmitted on the beams, at the intersection a 3 dimensional globe appears as a bullet or shell.

Using pulse transmission an impulsive or explosive emergence of this energy form appears, but if using continuous mode a continuous glowing plasma form appears visibly. The impulse endothermic mode energy is extracted and generates a cold explosion or sharp cooling, and this can sound like thunder.

Extracting energy from the distant intersection of endothermic mode has to re-emerge at the transmitters.

The Soviets use a “dump” method of temporarily capturing and storing in an accumulator the heat building up at the transmitters. A second howitzer in exothermic mode is used to focus energy into a distant dump site, often Bennett Island, north of Siberia in the Arctic Sea, where exhausts are continually observed by U.S. weather satellites.

Several scalar waves sent from different transmitters may also be engineered to combine by interferometry to produce a plasma bottle of very high infolded or contained energy, with any desired light emission, shape, color and intensity. This ‘bottle’may be moved around the planet at will (visible or invisible). The bottled energy may be released by a further specific transmission. It can be moved into the Earth, through the air, or into the sea.

If “detonated” in the earth an earthquake is the result. In a building or a city a violent explosion, like a nuclear blast is the result.

According to Bearden the molten core of the earth itself can have enormous energy extracted directly from it distantly and the Soviets can do this with slight variation, using scalar EM weapons.

Scalar frequency pairs -12 khz apart are transmitted into the earth itself and they extract a gigantic electric current, which is tapped off and transmitted into incredibly powerful scalar weapons systems. The force of many Niagara Falls powers each weapon. Powerful transmitters trapping and extracting energy from earth’s molten core can make very large spherical globes and hemispherical domes of EM energy.

This shell can lift Dirac matter from the Dirac sea of the vacuum of hyperspace.

Tests giving scalar howitzer signatures (also called Tesla globes) have been seen over the N. Pacific by jet airliners flying in and out of Japan, as well as deep within Russia by ground observers in Afghanistan and Iranian pilots.

5. RUSSIA’S ‘WOODPECKER’ SCALAR WAVE TRANSMITTERS

According to Bearden ever since July 1976, Russian scalar transmitters have continuously sent transmissions which disturb communication systems of the world in the 3-30 megahertz band.

The noise is like a woodpecker pecking a block of wood, so they have been nicknamed ‘Woodpeckers.’ The power of the enormous transmitters vary but he says they range as high as several hundred megawatts, and nominally 100 megawatts. Several nations have protested, but they still continue to this day. The Russians just spread the spectrum to shift to other frequencies periodically.

Two to three scalar over the horizon radar beams from these Woodpeckers can intersect each other over USA. An intersection grid over the whole of USA is formed by waveform interference of two main Woodpecker beams. These beams follow the earth-ionosphere waveguide and curve around the planet. This is done to detect launched missiles and strategic bombers lifting off out of USA.

However this massive Russian grid covering large areas of U.S. has other more sinister mind control operations according to Bearden.

A phase-locked ELF modulation signal at 10 hz is often detected on multiple Woodpecker frequencies simultaneously. This modulation if sufficiently stronger than the Schumann Resonance (the frequency of the earth’s natural magnetic field) can hypnotize brains into ‘forced entrainment’.

Human brainwaves are ‘synchronized’ to the Woodpecker signals, so that multiple coherent frequencies phase-lock into them. Bearden writes that multiple coherent EM frequencies are channeled into these entrained minds. He also says that what is termed ‘Fourier expansions’ may be used to attack specific portions of the brain geometrically.

Bearden writes:

“About 1950-1952, the Soviets developed [scalar]EM machines that could influence the brain and nervous system directly. This included the Lida machine, which can induce a catatonic state into a mammal such as a man, a cat, etc. U.S. scientists, obtaining one of these devices in the 1980’s, reported that it utilized a 40 MHz carrier, and produced unusual waveforms (showing the multiple frequency content). Since the U.S. scientists do not possess scalar EM detectors, they have no measurements or knowledge of possible scalar components in the Lida’s output signal. According to one U.S. scientist, the device was used by North Korean interrogators in brainwashing U.S. prisoners in North Korea during the Korean War, and was highly effective.”

It would appear that Russia did use scalar waves first in the early 1960’s, but US soon caught up, building scalar transmitters in Australia in 1968.

6. THE 1930s

Bearden says in 1939, T.H. Moray in Salt Lake City, after learning about Tesla’s sea of ether (in the vacuum of hyperspace) built a specialized amplifier, which extracted energy from the vacuum.

It functioned as a macroscopic scalar interfereometer and collector and it produced 50kw of power without conventional input. The 55lb amplifier curved local spacetime. After testing it, a Soviet agent destroyed the device, in which Moray had expended several hundred thousands dollars. He was never financially able to rebuild it.

Moray and Tesla were the first two scientists to engineer scalar electromagnetics, electrogravitation, local general relativity and thermodynamics. Tesla, along with Einstein and a man named John von Neumann worked together in the late 1930’s to discover how to make a warship ‘radar invisible’ for the US navy for WW2.

However when the transmitters were turned on in 1943, the ship was wrenched into hyperspace as it lost its grip in time in what was called ‘The Philadelphia Experiment’.

It later returned when the ship operators, the Cameron brothers, ended up at the Montauk faculty, LI, forty years in the future with von Nuemann forty years older. They were sent back in time by teleportation to smash the ships generators and it rematerialized. So major discoveries were made after this on how time operated and this has been developed in secret by the U.S. government.

It has progressed to the stage where time-tunnels can be created at specialized ‘time-travel’ facilities where people may now go all over the universe, arriving any time in the past or future.

7. THE 1940s

When WW2 ended in 1945, Tesla’s relatives petitioned Washington to receive seventeen trunks of papers and equipment he’d stored in a NY garage.

In 1952 these were sent to communist controlled Belgrade and put into a museum where the Soviets got all the data. It is hoped that Tesla didn’t leave the instructions for making his “Death Ray” in his papers because the Japanese among others went to research them at the museum. The Soviets built Tesla museums themselves.

It is also claimed that the Russians helped the Serbs in the Bosnian war with Tesla scalar technlogy to down U.S. helicopters.

More good scientific fortune came for the Russians after Japan had atom bombs dropped on them in 1945. When Germany became under their control, they took Germany’s radar scientific team to the Soviet Union. (the book ‘UFOs Nazi Secret Weapon?’ by Mattern and Friedrich said that Germans had already invented the atom bomb before the war ended.)

These Nazi scientist had already advanced the theory of radar cross section and radar absorbing material. They were on the verge of discovering phase conjugate time-reversed radar waves, which led to scalar wave technology, according to Bearden.

The Germans did well in developing anti-gravity technology and if they’d succeeded in timing this six months earlier they’d probably have won the war, according to the German book ‘UFOs, Nazi Secret Weapon?’, which was written just after WW2 following the acquisition by the writers all the technical drawings and plans the Nazi anti-gravity engineers had left behind.

Exactly the same UFOs they’d built in German facilities all over the country during the war were soon seen in the skies after the war, flying from the Antarctic base where they’d taken them before the war was over. The engineering plans found by the allies in Germany showed what they’d made. Mattern and Friedrich wrote of innumerable German inventions and after the war the Americans threatened war trials if they didn’t reproduce all their inventions and they were given small food rations as an incentive.

The Nazi scientists set to work at Area 51, Nevada to build America’s own UFOs and they also created the U.S. space program.

They brought the Soviets up to date not only to the 20th century but to the space-age. U.S. Jewish communists spies helped Russia produce the atomic bomb. German scientists produced the Mig fighter planes, used to kill Americans in Korea and Vietnam, along with submarines, torpedoes, tanks, military rockets and the ‘cosmospheres’ (Russian anti-gravity UFOs).

When the Germans protested in a group, they were shown documents in English by Churchill and Roosevelt granting the Russians the express right to utilize any German person as they saw fit. (bearing in mind Roosevelt also managed to cause the deaths of about 1 1/2 million Germans after the war in German concentration camps from diseases and starvation).

After the five years were up, if the Captured Nazis hadn’t died, many were condemned to slave labor camps for life.

They were also kept for another 2-3 years in quarantine, so they’d forget the projects they worked on, not being allowed any pencils or paper, wrote Mattern and Friedrich.

NAZIS IN ANTARCTICA?

However all of the initial specialized German UFO scientists could not be found after the war.

According to Mattern and Friedrich the Germans had their own UFOs in 1940 but they didn’t have enough of a rare metal needed to make enough quantities to win the war with them. The Germans had kept exacting records of everyone in Germany, including how many Jews they killed. The allies, in 1945, ferreting out war criminals found 250,000 people had disappeared taking into account casualties and deaths from all different causes.

According to Mattern and Friedich, the number unaccounted for remains constant and they claim they moved to Antarctica and South America using submarines and their own UFOs. The Nazis had forged U.S. dollar notes and English five pound notes so perfectly (using genius Jewish forgers), that the banks couldn’t tell the difference.

The World Monetary Fund found 15 billion dollars which shouldn’t really exist.

The British had to withdraw the five pound note, after a wrecked German plane was found with 300,000 English five pound notes complete with printing plates!

The Nazis had secretly colonized Antarctica in 1937/38 after carefully taking 11,000 previous photos for mapping. After the allies found out, they sent over 4,000 US navy troops to Antarctica on Dec 2 1946. When Admiral Byrd landed there, the instruments went totally haywire and the performance gauges and altimeters behaved in a most erratic manner, forcing Byrd to abort the invasion, however he did manage to locate the Nazi base.

It has since been said by the writer W.A. Harbinson, that the Nazis down there have superweapons which don’t let anyone near. Other sources say a UFO greeted Byrd with a German speaking Aryan-looking alien, who’d somehow managed to land his plane for him, by removing gravity under the plane. He apparently spoke with the alien, who said he was from a race called the Aryanni.

Other sources say that the Nazis are in league with renegade Pleiadians down there.

Could the aliens at Antarctica be helping with the poleshift?

In the article called ‘Fortress Australia’ it is said that Americans, together with aliens are using a HAARP transmitter to alter the magnetic field over the South Pole now and that they have already done this with the magnetic field over the North Pole. Many psychics who apparently ‘channel’ Pleiadians have said Earth will ‘ascend’ to 4th dimensional frequency, that they they are ‘helping’.

Billy Meier, a Swiss, who was contacted by a woman from the Pleiades named Semjase, claims that she said the Germanic peoples descended from Pleiadians.

Other sources say the Pleiadians told Hitler the earth was over populated. Apparently Hitler was trying to save people with blood type A, which the Nordic type Pleiadians have. In Antarctica, some say Byrd dropped an American flag, others a bomb, but within forty-eight hours, four of Byrd’s planes had been lost, so they went home. Maybe the Nazis developed a secret weapons from the alien alliances they are said to have now in Antarctica since they’d been there from 1940/41?

More on the Nazi colony in Antarctica can be found in Branton’s book ‘The Omega Files’ in which it says that Admiral Byrd’s nephew called Dr Harley Byrd claims that Admiral Byrd was greeted by a collaboration of Nazis, grey aliens, Draco (reptilians), and rebel Pleiadians and even sasquatch.

UFOs BEING DEVELOPED IN SECRET ALL OVER

But safe to say that WW3 will be fought with spaceships and beam weapons, now that many other countries also have made their own UFOs, complete with all kinds of deadly weapons that come from Tesla’s inventions and alien technology alliances and crashed alien saucers.

Could this be the Biblical ‘War in Heaven’?

The Russians now have hundreds of cosmospheres and it’s unknown how many Nazi UFOs down in Antarctica, but apparently there are about two million people there now according to Branton. Perhaps the Russian cosmospheres are still at odds with the Nazis in Antarctica as well as fighting the Americans – who also had former Nazi scientists create anti-grav craft at Area 51 after the war.

The Nazis had also set up colonies in South America during WW2.

Mattern and Friedrich say that Argentina and Chile, as well as Antarctica were places where many Nazis escaped to because of a large German population and fascist leaders. In the (UK) UFO Magazine, Aug 2003 curious underground signals were detected in Argentina, with unnatural radioactive signatures, microwaves, levels of electricity and oscillations originating from the depths of the earth.

They were concluded to have come from machinery operating many km beneath, sending oscillations with alternating electrical waves. The area has strange swiftly moving lights, which then plunge into the ground.

Could it be Nazis or aliens? Mattern and Friedrich mentioned an American man of German blood called Reinhold Schmidt and he claims he was taken away on numerous occasions by a flying saucer to the pole, with the crew speaking German and acting like German soldiers.

However the crew leader claimed to be from another planet. He’d also spoken with German speaking Saturnians. Preston Nichols claims that Hitler was in league with Pleiadians and also a Dutchman who’d seen Hitler in a field in Holland during the war conversing sometimes with aliens who’d landed and got out of their ships to meet him.

Others say the Pleiadians deliberately crashed a ship in Germany in 1939 to give them a technology boost during the war because of the Germans being the same Nordic race as them.

ARE NAZIS STILL BEING A THREAT TO THE WORLD?

Also in time travel experiments at Montauk facility, LI, run by aliens and Nazis, they were said (in the ‘Montauk ‘series of books by Preston Nichols and Peter Moon) to have sent technology back in time.

Andy Pero claims in Vol One of this series THE UNIVERSAL SEDUCTION in the interview by Eve Lorgen, that he was sent back in time by Nazis working at Montauk, to both England and Germany to deliver drawings and communication devices and weapons made of 1940’s parts to enable America to win the war.

This could be a complex puzzle to solve with different timelines, in operation regarding who really won WW2 (in our present reality) because an American man named ‘Professor Phate’ claims he comes from another timeline running twenty five years behind this one, in which Germany won the war or called a truce and he claims that his U.S. government handlers switch him, using his soul, from one timeline to another as they wish.

He says there is another whole new reality, running concurrently with this one, where there was no hippy revival and things are much different. The people at Montauk and their alien cohorts are manipulating different timelines from there, where apparently many converge due to the location of the world’s gridlines which meet at Montauk. Each timeline/gridline contains a different ‘reality’ which can apparently be manipulated by technology.

Our present ‘reality’ operates at 435 MHz according to Preston Nichols, and the window frequency to the human consciousness operates at 400-450 MHz.

A new ‘reality’ is being churned out with a series of ‘thought forms’ (emanations from the mind) transmitted from technology tuned to 400-450 Mhz. Nichols claimed that one day when he went to visit the outside Montauk grounds where all the transmitters were, things he saw were there one minute and gone the next, popping in and out of reality.

Parallel realities were switched at random there with computers. He even found that on another timeline he’d worked at the place as an electronics engineer for years, even though he hadn’t visited there to his knowledge before. Time was looped and twisted and bent beyond recognition using alien computers and magic processes which were powered by manipulations of ‘kundali spirit fire’ siphoned from the spines of victims taken off the street.

They used a ‘Zero Time Generator’ constructed by Tesla in the 1920’s, from which to reference their timeline manipulation.

A person would be sent anytime to thousands of years in the past or future, along to any point across the universe through time tunnels. The time co-ordinates were calculated by the computer and referenced to Zero Time to enable the person to return to the right time line, otherwise they may get lost in a different ‘reality’.

‘Multiple realities’ where different timelines operate concurrently (using technology thousands of years in the future) is said to exist at U.S. military underground installations at,

▪ Montauk, LI

▪ Dulce, NM

▪ Pine Gap, in central Australia,

…according to writer Branton.

TESLA INVOLVED IN THE PHILADELPHIA EXPERIMENT

According to Al Bielek, Tesla invented a Zero Time Reference generator which was used on the ship ‘Eldridge’ for the Philadelphia Experiment, as a system which locks onto the earth’s magnetic structure and its mass resonance, finding out a zero like or still time as a reference point in which to universally date something by taking into consideration all the revolutions of earth, the sun, our galaxy and so on ultimately until according to Preston Nichols ‘our reality’ is found to lodge into.

Tesla developed this in the 1920’s as part of the FAA Fed Aviation, and the Eldridge (warship used in the Philadelphia Experiment to become radar invisible) had to have this to lock all systems together to have a reference point to return to.

Tesla was initially the director of what later became know as the Philadelphia Experiment, originally created to make ships invisible using powerful magnets outside the ship. Unfortunately magnets giving off scalar waves distort the hyperspace by warping the fabric of it. Tesla dropped out in 1942, before the final experiment was done in 1943, which made a forty year rift in time.

However, the ship was sent into hyperspace by accident once the generators were switched on and Al Bielek was suddenly transported through time to forty years in the future (he was then known as Edward Cameron.)

He met with Dr John von Neumann who was forty years older, living in 1983 and he was working on the Phoenix Project and was himself working with scientists from that future, who taught him to manipulate time and timelines.

Al was shown technology by a much older von Neumann (who was also there still in 1943) during his trip to 1983 and working with him on the Philadelphia Experiment as he was transported to the future. Dr Edward Teller and Stan Tennen both knew about seven parallel realities, which interlock. Much became known about how time operates from the effects of the Philadelphia Experiment.

Aliens also had a hand in teaching Americans this secret technology starting with Tesla, who’d made a press announcement that he’d been in touch with ‘people off planet’. He still insisted it was true two decades later.

After it was found that time could be travelled through physically, much research was done on multiple realities and the manipulating of them, especially how to manipulate the ‘timeline’ (present reality expressed ) we live on which was found to operate at 435 Mhz.

8. THE 1950s

According to the book ‘Excalibur Briefing’ by Tom Bearden at the end of WW2 the Soviet Union obtained the best radar scientists and infrared scientists of Germany and these lead the world in the theory and technology of radar absorbing materials (RAM) and radar cross section.

Some leading western radar experts believe that these men already had advanced radar cross section technology beyond western levels today.

RAM technology is needed to develop and design phase conjugate mirrors, which are capable of producing a time reversed (TR) wave in direct response to a received ordinary wave. The mirror is pumped with energy to largely amplify a time reversed wave.

By 1950 the Soviets, probably using German radar scientists discovered phase conjunction and the time reversed wave in their radar programs. The Soviets, having lead the world in non-linear science and mathematics would have by the mid 1950’s had an intensive development program on these radar time reversed weapons. (radar waves are one step lower than scalar waves)

These Russian weapons are now in the 5th generation development from the equivalent of 7-8 back to back Manhattan Projects (the U.S. program to develop the atom bomb).

A time reversed wave does not diverge and spread its energy (unlike a normal wave) it continually converges upon its invisible ‘back-tracking’ path. Extremely large amplifications of TR waves can be done cheaply and readily in response to received signals from a distant target. This is a powerful weapon when turned directly to that target, because almost all of the transmitted TR signal energy will arrive at and into the distant target, with hardly any waves lost enroute, even if the target is fast moving.

Geometric forms of energy can be created using crossed beam techniques and these time reversed wave carriers don’t disperse with distance, so can be sent to great distances even hundreds and thousands of miles, limited only by the amount of amplification transmitted at the beginning. Bearden says that before 1960 the Soviets radiated the US embassy in Moscow with scalar EM waves and phase conjugate energy, modulated upon weak microwave carrier beams.

These created illness and blood changes in the staff.

U.S. studies took a long time to understand what was happening and so by not taking counter measures the Soviets knew that US had no defenses against time-reverse wave technology and scalar electromagnetics accompanying these beams directed towards the U.S. embassy staff.

9. THE 1960s

In January 1960, Nikita Khrushchev the Soviet premier announced the development of a new fantastic weapon and on April 10 1963 (according to Tom Bearden) the Soviets used it to destroy the U.S.S. Thresher atomic submarine underwater, off the east coast of the U.S.

The next day, they used it in a different mode to produce a giant underwater explosion in the ocean over the Puerto Rican Trench, 100 miles north of Puerto Rico. Since then the Russians have downed or interfered with various aircraft as tests of their scalar beam weapons. F-111s were downed mysteriously in the Vietnam conflict and one was found to have had all the electrical systems broken.

Special Soviet teams were thought to have converted some North Vietnamese SA-2 missile system radars to the scalar EM mode, which is easily done, to destroy the plane’s electrics. Bearden writes that Tesla used his endothermic mode scalar interferometer to be a remote viewing radar. This can be accomplished by crossing two beams and only extracting a small amount of energy, which can be displayed and read on an appropriate screen.

With new techniques this can be quite good, and Bearden says that with development this may become as good as side-looking acquisition radars.

Since scalar beams can penetrate the earth or ocean, one can use them as an X-ray form and see inside buildings and underground faculties. Targets under jungles may also be visible. Underwater submarines can be detected and tracked. To destroy a submarine, two beams in exothermic mode can be fired with powerful scalar pulses intersecting at the submarine in a violent electromagnetic pulse, which destroys everything instantly.

When the Soviets destroyed the USS Thresher submarine in 1963, it left a scalar interference on the nearby USS Skylark, which was in the “splatter zone”. The Skylark’s electrical systems were actually disabled, which went on for an hour and a half and this stopped it transmitting an emergency message about USS Thresher.

The Skylark’s electrical system later resumed operation inexplicably, which is a direct signature of an exothermic scalar interferometer used undersea. Americans must have found out about the Russian scalar weapons and set to work to build their own facilities to develop the same, only away from prying eyes in Australia where the deserted outback was a good testing ground.

According to Harry Mason, (in his ‘Bright Skies’ articles) after the US navy Exmouth faculty in NW Cape, Western Australia was built in 1968, when the main contractors left, Tesla scalar technology was built in, with a duplicate of his energy transmitters which he’d built in Long Island and Colorado.

It had a wooden construction to handle very high voltages and frequencies, possibly as high as microwaves, which contain the induced coil electrostatic wave from discharge. This is NOT needed to handle VLF and ELF. (Harold Holt, Prime Minister of Australia 1966-1967 disappeared while swimming, after telling close friends and family that the next day he would raise in parliament something that deeply offended him about American activities in Australia. He was never seen again.)

Exmouth became active in 1969 in time to conduct the tests just before 1970 in the Great Sandy Desert, WA, where earthquakes were induced in grid rows 10km apart.

In 1965 the Great Sandy Desert was mapped with high altitude aerial photography by the US govt. In 1966 the French oil company Aquitane, that had a permit for oil exploration there, carried out aero-magnetic, ground gravity, seismic traverse and ground VLF/ELF EM studies, which was odd for oil exploration but the Aust govt, paid half the exploration costs.

The public was told it was off limits for testing British Blue Streak missiles, and European 4 stage rocket satellites.

They got one into orbit in 1970/71, and then the project closed down.

10. THE 1970s

In 1970, Aquitane did no field work, but in March 1970 a series of concentrated magnitude 3.0-3.5 earthquakes commenced in the Great Sandy Desert, though no earthquakes had happened there before.

These happened along a 10 sq km area of two lines forming a central ‘aiming point’ cross. Two young cattle hands died mysteriously a few years ago on the seismic gridlines, in the Great Sandy Desert ‘earthquake test range’. Other Australian areas have also shown clusters of earthquakes around central points.

According to Mason the Great Sandy Desert quakes are distributed exactly due east of the Exmouth US navy transmitter (Tx) site, and move sinisterly located upon a magnetic north pole circle route, from Exmouth’s sister site at Cutler, Maine near the Canadian border.

(Could this be part of the U.S./alien program which is moving the magnetic north pole along to another spot, which is described in full in Bruce Cathie’s book Harmonic 33? This sinister scientific alliance are apparently relocating the world’s natural gridlines about 10-12 deg away from their present spot in which to change the way time is expressed through our present reality. The magnetic field of the earth was lining up to match the new magnetic poles. Cathie claims this field work in relocating the gridlines was started about 1945 by the aliens. Other ‘channeled’ alien information on this claims they will be finished this new gridline re-activation work in 2012)

Mason says that several fireballs have been seen emanating from Exmouth during 1973-1994, towards the Great Sandy Desert, which appears to have been utilised to test and deploy EM weapons of prodigious power.

He says that slugs of crossed scalar beam energy could have been fired from Exmouth and steered or explosively initiated from Cutler Tx base and other US global transmitters into the area. A great circular geographic polar route north from Exmouth passes through these US military faculties: Hong Kong; Cutler, Maine (known VLF Tx); Arecibo, Puerto Rico (known VLF Tx); Tucuman, Argentina (known VLF Tx); Palmer and Amunsden-Scott US Antarctic bases and back to Exmouth Tx.

In 1908 Tesla claimed that he could hit any antipodean spot on the globe with an enormous EM energy pulse in microseconds, creating an equivalant to the Navy’s Dreadnought battleship broadsides, what we’d term now a nuclear explosion. Puerto Rico is a near exact antipodes of Exmouth and both sites have common UFO sightings, especially Arecibo, but Mason says they also may be Tesla globes from testing at both sites. In 1970 Pine Gap U.S. military base in central Australia became operative.

According to the book Anti-Gravity and the World Grid, the facility has two scalar wave transmitters installed there.

In exothermic mode, a visible flash will occur if EM energy in the visible spectrum is produced for example if the emerging energy is in the infrared spectral band this will appear. One of these was detected in 1979 by Vela satellites as a “nuclear flash” over the south Atlantic off the southern coast of Africa. A second nuclear flash in infrared was detected in 1980 by Vela satellites.

Bearden thinks this may have been Russians, but it is also known that Israel was testing secret weapons in South Africa at some point and they too have scalar weapons, particle beam weapons, red mercury weapons and quantum potential weapons.

South Africa also has scalar weapons according to Bearden. It is unknown how Israel got scalar weapons but many Russians have emigrated to Israel. France, who also has scalar weapons originally gave Israel nuclear weapons technology. American Jews also gave Russia the atomic bomb technology according to the book UFOs Nazi Secret Weapon?

In 1976 a British European Airway crew, over Lithuania watched an intensely glowing, stationary ball of light above the clouds, under the plane, giving the signature of a Tesla (scalar) Globe. The pilots were told by the Russians to ignore it and exit the area. In U.S., in 1978, an anomalous straight, not jagged, beam of ‘1ightning’ came down from the sky at a 45 degree angle to the ground and struck Bell Island, Newfoundland, causing a loud explosion and house damage etc.

Two cup-shaped holes about two feet deep and three feet wide marked the major impact. Wires leading to buildings nearby were vaporized.

All the wiring on the property was blown out. TV sets nearby, also exploded. Atmospheric conditions were not conductive to lightning. U.S. Vela satellites picked up the event. The incident was investigated promptly by two representatives from a U.S. weapons laboratory at Los Alamos. On Nov 21 1977 Bearden claims cloud indications of a huge standing wave were observed off the US Pacific coast, reaching from Alaska to Chile.

Cloud banks over this stretch of the ocean reached the whole of the distance. There a straight black line, as through drawn by a ruler, appeared in the cloud mass. It was an opening in the clouds, one mile wide and 200 miles long. There was no known explanation, but Tesla scalar globes and fireballs have had a straight black line down the center. In 1977/78, high altitude booms occurred off the East coast of the U.S, with some associated flashes.

According to Bearden, these explosions represented adjustment of an interference grid that had been established over the U.S. by crossed Woodpecker scalar beams, and artillery-type high burst registration of scalar EM howitzers. Numerous other adjustments of the grid and registration of howitzers have occurred over the U.S.

The grid can detect anything passing through it into space. To create a scalar interference grid waves are sent one way with another set crossing it from another transmitter and this shows up as a grid on their computer screens.

This enables, one to see if anything is fired into the air and from where, also it can target an object on one of the gridsquares, by sending a scalar wave one way, and another another way, to meet at the target. The explosion shows up on the screen. In 1984, significant adjustments of the interference grid over US occurred. Over Los Angeles and San Diego anomalous aerial phenomena such as explosions, rumblings, airquakes, and buildings and windows shaking without seismic disturbances occurred.

A sharp and unexpected weather front appeared, racking the area with high winds on the night of Dec. 12, producing wide-spread damage and power outages. The newly-formed front, steered by the dynamic Woodpeckers, moved on to produce significant snowstorms in other areas, even Tucson received a snow ‘dump’ of 20 inches. (America also now has interference grids over other countries from multiple scalar transmitters placed in various countries to do the same.)

Other loud booms, all over the U.S. were claimed by another insider to be Russians in their cosmospheres, firing particle beam weapons. More on that later.

According to Bearden, the ‘nuclear flashes’ seen by the Vela satellites in 1979/80 could be tests of crossed scalar beams in the pulsed exothermic mode, which produces a sharp electromagnetic explosion, hence the ‘flash’, very similar to the initial electromagnetic flash of a nuclear explosion.

He says:

“Even in the vacuum of space, such an explosive eruption of energy from within the local spacetime vacuum itself may be expected to lift matter from the ‘Dirac sea’ [hyperspace energy, producing a plasma. Prompt absorption and re-radiation of energy from this sudden plasma may be expected to present nearly the same ‘double peak’ profile as does a nuclear explosion. This was the profile presented by the flashes. Note that the second flash detected was apparently of an ‘explosion’ primarily in the infrared, almost certainly ruling out a conventional nuclear event. It does not rule out, however, pulsed distant holography using pumped EM giant time-reversed wave transmitters.”

In Afghanistan 1979, Nick Downie watched a gigantic, expanding sphere of light deep within the Soviet Union, toward the direction of Saryshagan missile test range, which contains at least one directed energy, or particle beam installation which could function as a scalar interferometer.

Downie says that multiple events at this place occurred during the month.

Bearden claims also, that on the other hand, there also exists tenuous evidence that these Vela satellite seen events may have been associated with weaponry of another nation, not hostile to the U.S.

TESLA TECHNOLOGY USED TO ACTIVATE WORLD GRIDLINES

On a more esoteric note, it seems that Tesla’s hyperdimensional physics has been used to go into the realms of the unknown.

Richard Hoagland in a 1995 radio interview told of a friend, who was part of security, in the U.S. armed services in the 1970’s in Central America. He was in a large battalion of military engineer personnel, flown into a location. They hauled in large portable generators, each of which was capable of lighting a city. There was a large amount of copper cable and this equipment was placed on an ancient Meso-American site in the jungle in the middle of nowhere close to 19.5 lat.

The generators were positioned separately in a geometrical hexagonal pattern with energized coils.

Hoagland claims that from what we know, it must have been to probe the efficacy of the terrestrial hyperdimensional grid. At hyperdimensional nodes on the grid one can change the resonance, with the object of creating geological earth changes. As our physical reality vibrates at a certain frequency, various physicists are using transmitters to change the way time flows and therefore how our time-frame vibrates.

Hoagland says in his opinion, we are being manipulated into a belief system, which is reaching a critical point. Someone wants us to think a certain way, and things are being sent to follow this perception, however, he claims this does not follow the truth. (Americans and Russians are both using scalar waves to engineer a particular kind of level of reality vibrating at a different frequency to the one we have at present and changing the expression of our brainwaves, which operate in scalar waves.

Various frequencies are equal to the way we perceive life, depending on what parts of the brain are activated by that frequency) Hoagland says in hyperspacial physics constants change, and this seems to be happening. Nuclear constants are changing and nuclear plants sited on the grid or not are getting ‘hotter’ than they should be, which means there might be more accidents.

According to Bruce Cathie as well, this may be something to do with powering up grid-nodes or vortexes, at intersection points on the world gridlines, in which he proved in his numerous books that hyperdimensional physicists are in a covert operation with alien help to create a new set of world gridlines, alongside the present ones connected to the North and South Poles.

Various strange phenomena occurs, along with UFO sightings along grid lines with the main lattice lines operating at 30 nautical miles apart.

There seems to be a way in and out of hyperspace to other places in the universe when certain planetary configurations affect gravity using regular cycles and world biorhythms, and natural time tunnels open up.

One needs to use very fine electromagnetic waves which operate in hyperspace for this. It’s unknown if a wave more fine than scalar is being used for this, but ever since the 1950’s brainwave emanations have been able to be controlled using scalar waves, so what is being used here for the last few decades is what is called ‘synthetic telepathy’, which is artificial thought produced in the same kind of subtle wave that real thought has.

The Russians developed this first.

Nuclear and electricity power stations are being build deliberately on the sensitive gridline points, using harmonics, (hyperdimensional physics) so ‘manipulate our reality’ as held by the timelines, which flow through the gridlines, positioned there by gravity.

Bruce Cathie has claimed by using the formula covert scientists use to calculate the angle of the sun and planets, which time to best day to detonate a nuclear bomb in order to affect hyperspace, that when the Chernobyl accident happened everything was in the correct position astronomically as for the other nuclear explosions. There is covert tweaking of a new set of gridline nodes.

The Russians bought the patent for Buckminster Fuller’s world gridline system. It is known that the Russians have had an alien alliance since the 1950’s.

Whether they work in conjunction with Americans to manipulate hyperspace grid node points is unknown, but information found online says that the Russians had a large natural timeportal in Afghanistan in use, that the U.K./U.S. alliance intended on taking from them, hence the war in Afghanistan. Research shows that one faction is trying to operate an old Atlantean gridline, which is creating an old ‘reality’ associated with Montauk, Atlantis and Cydonia.

It appears that various alien factions including the Pleiadians are trying to activate certain timelines running through Montauk, where it is said that many timelines cross.

So this major reality engineering work has been done for a very long time, behind the scenes with govt. and military people entering hyperspace and going into alternate universes. Bruce Cathie said that a UK intelligence agent told him that they could get into fifteen dimensions. It’s unknown if Tesla worked with the British physicists, if (or after) he faked his death and went to the U.K. but having more money to continue his work, after having been involved in the Philadelphia Experiment where it was found that time could be manipulated, we can only wonder.

Harry Ossoff in the book Anti-Gravity and the World Grid wrote that the warship the Eldridge was on a gridline at Philadelphia and while the ship had vanished for four hours for the duration of its suction into hyperspace it materialized temporarily on another gridline at Norfolk, Virginia.

The gridlines were determined by Bruce Cathie.

Ossoff asks:

“Could it be that the energy that makes all this possible is a magnetic field transmitted at the correct frequency by the powerful field generators aboard the ship?”

Much has been learned about how hyperspace functions since the Philadelphia Experiment took place in 1943.

Is it possible that the Russians have learned how to navigate the gridlines with their cosmospheres by being able to materialize and dematerialize on the gridlines like the aliens do? Three Russians ‘discovered’ the grid in the 1960’s.

However in the 1950’s both Aime Michel in France and Bruce Cathie in New Zealand both noticed that UFO’s appeared in the same places or on the same latudes or longitudes. They both mapped out a set of gridlines at about the same which matched. When this went public Cathie was immediately visited by the CIA and MI-6. They tailed him everywhere wanting to know where he got his information and the CIA offered him millions of dollars to be quiet, which he turned down.

The N.Z. govt protects him however and more than likely told everyone to back off and leave him alone, as he gives the data to them as he privately researches what is happening. Using his special harmonic equations to understand gridline tweaking and the opening of hyperspace portals carried on by physicists.

There appears to be a covert plan worldwide by top hyper-dimensional physicists to open up the gridlines at top universities and for this certain grid node areas have nuclear bombs dropped on them and one wonders why the French conducted 1,112 underground nuclear tests at Muroroa Atoll in the South Pacific between 1975 to 1988 alone.

They have dropped more since. Richard Hoagland claims the French are really doing hyperdimensional physics.

Did they create their own time-portal too? It would be a little attention getting to have dropped so many on France for this quest!

11. THE 1980s

The 1980s was a danger for the planet’s safety, because the Russians got really dangerous in their experiments and especially with testing their new weapons on US, one with multiple scalar transmitters turned on at once, endangering the survival of the entire planet.

According to Bearden, on May Day (May 1) 1985, the Soviets conducted a massive, ‘full up’ strategy exercise of the scalar EM weapon systems and communications strategic exercise for Gorbachev, the recently selected leader. During this sudden exercise Frank Golden discovered the Soviets activated 27 gigantic ‘power taps’, established by resonating the earth electrogravitationally on 54 powerful scalar EM frequencies (27 pairs where the two are separated from each other by 12 kHz.) transmitted into the earth and they utilized this to stimulate the earth into forced electrogravitational resonance on all 54 frequencies.

Each of the 27 power taps extracted enormous energy from the molten core of the earth itself, and turning it into ordinary electrical power. Each giant tap is capable of powering 4 to 6 of the largest scalar EM howitzers possessed by the Soviet Union.

Bearden says:

“Apparently over 100 giant scalar EM weapons were activated and a large number of command and control transmissions and it lasted several days. By alternating the potentials and loads of each of the two paired transmitters, electrical energ in enormous amounts can be extracted from the earth itself, fed by the ‘giant cathode’ that is the earth’s molten core. Scalar EM command and control systems, including high data rate communications with underwater submarines, were also activated on a massive scale. The exercise went on for several days, as power taps were switched in and out, and command and control systems went up and down. Bearden says that not a single US intelligence lab, or scientist detected this because they didn’t have a detector for scalar EM radiation, and not one officially believes that the exercise ever happened.”

Luckily it was monitored on an advanced, proprietary detection system by Frank Golden for several days and by Bearden for several hours.

This exercise represented the achievement of Brezhnev’s 1972 statement that by 1985 the Soviets would be prepared to do s they wish, anywhere in the world. Bearden claims the NASA shuttle launches were a test of these superweapons in a launch phase ABM mode, where a launched missile can be detected and destroyed shortly after liftoff.

At first, electromagnetic pulse (EMP) bursts on the early shuttle trajectory were deliberately delayed in time to avoid detection.

However the ‘Fire From The Sky” author claims that the Russians used their cosmospheres high up in space for these shuttle shoot-downs, and that the initial shuttle launches were all shot down by them, with particle beam weapons, with a faked landing of another spare shuttle. This will be covered later. Tom Bearden believes that during the shuttle launch of Nov 26, 1985 a very loud ‘sonic boom’ or explosion occurred over the launch site twelve minutes after shuttle liftoff, when the shuttle was already away and downrange.

At least two previous shuttle launches had also been used as pseudotargets, with delayed booms occurring over the launch site well behind the vehicles.

However ‘Fire In The Sky’ is the only insider to claim Russian cosmospheres shot down the shuttles, so Bearden may not have known about them when he wrote about this topic, he only knew the type of weapons used because of their signatures.

So there are two slightly different versions of how the Russians shot at the shuttles, with Bearden saying they didn’t destroy the earlier shuttles, but he does have 100% proof that the Russians shot down Challenger in 1986, by photos of the Russian signature weather engineering in the clouds in the vicinity.

Other scalar weapons were being tested during the mid 1980’s also by America and Japan using the Western Australian outback. According to Harry Mason, in his ‘Bright Skies’ articles, between 1980-1985 and after 1993 bizarre massive non-fireball light phenomena has been described in Western Australia. A common sight is massive 5-10 second bursts of blue-white light seen in the night-time skies of the upper atmosphere.

Normally no solid object is seen with these energy emissions, but they are similar to those explosions seen after fireballs flew by during scalar weapons tests in the 1990s in Western Australia.

There are about 100 documented events of these until 1997, in WA. The only other similar emissions are those circa 1900 high-frequency, high-voltage scalar wave experiments by Tesla, where massive blue-white streams of arching electricity issued from the forest floor into the atmosphere, creating an intense, violent, blue-white glow, emitting an electrical noise, which was audible for miles and lasting several minutes.

Flashes and beams were detected off the east coast of USA before 1985 and according to Bearden they were from one or more scalar howitzers in exothermic mode. Large booms appeared over 3 space shuttle launches in Cape Canaveral in 1985.

For this the Russian Woodpecker over-the-horizon radar was used following the curvature of the earth in the earth-ionospheric waveguide, timing, phasing and orientating to met the rising shuttle. The shuttles weren’t destroyed according to Bearden just tested against the actual shuttles. However the Fire from the Sky files say the Russians did destroy the shuttles.

Bearden says that on April 18, 1985 two Titan missiles, the only viable launch option, along with the shuttles, to put up US spy satellites blew up shortly after launch.

Significant Woodpecker activity occurred before and on the same day. Nov 26 1985 saw a very loud “sonic boom” or explosion 12 minutes after liftoff, over the launch site of the NASA space-shuttle. Bearden claims that two previous space-shuttles had been used as Soviet targets with delayed booms over the launch site, but the shuttles weren’t destroyed.

The Soviets were extremely brutal to the passengers of an American airforce DC-8 lifting off in Newfoundland, Canada.

On Dec 12 1985, they deliberately destroyed it and killed 258 on board. At lift-off, the aircraft lost power and sank into the ground tail-low. No flame or smoke issued from the plane before its descent and crash, yet it was seen mysteriously glowing with a yellow or orange halo, which is a signature of the use of a scalar EM howitzer in the ‘continuous EM emergence’ mode, similar to the manner in which several F-111’s were downed in Vietnam.

The DC-8’s electrical systems were interfered with by EM energy and EM jamming noise created throughout each increment of spacetime occupied by the aircraft. The loss of the engines was probably due to a localized endothermic (energy extraction) beam to the engines.

Crossed, glowing beams were seen to form in the clouds and a ball or beam of light then go from that glow and strike the aircraft. Instant fire to the plastics inside the plane, gassed everyone with cyanide inhalation, before it exploded. Its engines roaring in painful labor, rather than with the full-throated roar of normal power.

Bearden claims the distant Russian operator/gunner apparently tracked the aircraft down the runway, using two modes against it, energy interference, and energy extraction.

An anomalous hole, characteristic of a scalar strike was in the fuselage.

Bob Gladwin took a picture of the actual strike of one of those weapons, offset from a shuttle launch in latter Nov. 1985 and about two weeks later on Dec. 12 the same or a similar weapon hit the US Arrow DC-8 in Newfoundland. On April 1985, a Titan 34-D missile, launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, blew up 5 seconds after launch. Video cameras inadvertently caught the Soviet marker beacon used with the scalar EM howitzer that destroyed the Titan, up and above the explosion, moving independently. The hovering ball of light was completely separate.

This positive signature leaves no doubt that the Soviets destroyed that missile also. The previous Titan 34-D missile launch there in August, 1985 also blew up just after lift-off. On May 3 1986, a NASA Delta rocket carrying a satellite failed. It had a an anomalous ‘command-type’ shutdown of its main engine during launch and began to veer off course.

On film another anomalous light moved up from beneath the rocket and struck it, seconds before the destruction. Bearden says the light plus the ‘internal command surges’ are strongly indicative of time-reversed EM pulses and interferometry from a pumped phase conjugate mirror adjunct operating with an over-the-horizon tracking mode.

On Jan 1 1986, Frank Golden detected, physically verifying with a special technique, that a metal softening scalar EM signal had been added onto the Soviet Woodpecker signals, and this is what they later used on the space shuttles.

In the spring of 1986, abnormally strong Soviet weather engineering occurred over the U.S., causing a drastic drought in the southeastern U.S. This drought was broken by Bearden’s colleague, with his own extremely powerful scalar EM device to redirect jetstreams. A unique signature of this “blocking” resulted with two huge circulations developed in the atmosphere, clearly showing as two adjacent giant “holes” in the swirling cloud cover over the middle and eastern U.S. Bearden’s colleague became ill and had to stop, and immediately the jet streams changed back and returning drought the southeast.

When the man recovered he resumed blocking and restored the rains once again.

In late 1986, significant giant radial cloud patterns, associated with Soviet weather engineering were noted over California. On Nov 10 1986 an anomalous, giant “fireball”/meteor was seen moving from west to east over four states, and accompanied very sharp changes in the EM grid. Bearden says, the so-called ‘meteor’ may have been a large scalar Tesla Globe from the Woodpecker grid over U.S. performing a simulated test of the multiple-vehicle kill mode, using a large ‘electromagnetic missile’ created and moved by the associated scalar howitzers.

A large, rapidly moving light was seen and noise was heard.

An anomalous winter storm breaking cold records, was happening southwards. Concurrently, heat records were being broken in the southeast. Frank Golden verified by direct measurement that the electrogravitational field of the earth was agitated and most dynamic, with significant activity introduced by the Soviet scalar EM grid. (The activity was about half what it is when the Soviets are inducing an earthquake.)

Bearden says also in Nov 1986, Huntsville, another twin giant radial, moved from west to east, with another one observed there at dusk.

Also, air control radars along the corridor from Los Angeles to Arizona suffered a “power outage” not long after the “meteor” (Tesla Globe) incident. Montreal, Canada had anomalous TV interference about the same time the air control radars experienced anomalous failure. This could mean that the agent that caused the radar failures and TV interference extended across a wide area of North America, which the Woodpecker grid does.

On the day the CHALLENGER space shuttle was launched in Jan 28, 1986, birds never flew as the sky was painful to them.

The metal in and around the booster flame slowly and steadily weakened due to the metal softening pattern contributing to the disaster. Weather engineering contributed substantial winds and air turbulence.

Bearden thinks the Soviets may have added a deliberate ‘intense hotspot’ and this subtle assault would cause NASA scientists to think it was an accident. The Soviets also withdrew trawlers and ships in the area to suggest they weren’t near the scene. A few days later sporadically intense ‘high frequency localization signal’ were still present on the grid, causing dead birds to fall from the sky in substantial numbers in Birmingham, Alabama on 1-4 Feb 1986.

Bearden claims that just before the launch of the space-shuttle CHALLENGER, the Soviets did significant weather engineering over US, bending the jetstream southward in the middle of US, and bending rightward again across the Florida panhandle.

Positive signatures of this were photographed by several people. On the evening of CHALLENGER’S loss the KGB, (in command of the scalar EM weapons) celebrated the loss.

Bearden positively identifies the Russians as those who shot it down by a host of indicators, which include the weather engineering which showed specialized cloud patterns associated with Soviet grid engineering. Not too many days after the shoot-down of the CHALLENGER, an anomalous ‘flat earthquake’ occurred in the U.S., near the Great Lakes, involving ten states. This was probably the subsequent testing of an additional weapons mode of the same Soviet scalar EM system that destroyed the shuttle Bearden says.

More proof can be found here.

The 12/11/86 Chicago Tribune reported:

“Giant whirlpools, some nearly 60 miles wide, have been detected moving along Norway’s coasts at speeds of up to 4 knots, posing serious threats to mariners. These giant whirlpools have no obvious center and are difficult to spot.”

The newspaper reported that the mammoth whirlpools were unheard of before 1980 (a period after the US and the USSR began generating ELF waves). Giant standing waves called “solitons,” have been spotted near the Strait of Gibralter.

The 4/30/85 New York Times reported the discovery of massive internal waves in the oceans that do not appear to any large extent on the surface. “A dramatic series of internal waves has now been traced through the Strait of Gibraltar from photographs” taken from a space shuttle in October, 1984. A map in that newspaper shows a giant standing wave line on the western side of the Strait.

Bearden says that with 100% certainty certain rogue groups including the Yakuza, Japanese mafia and Aum Shinriko Japanese cult have possessed these scalar interferometers since the end of 1989 leasing them from the Russians (from the KGB, who control and use these) and are manipulating US weather, and perhaps other places, moving fronts around with their giant movable areas of heat and cold. They are able to make earthquakes.

He says they can add a couple of recent volcano eruptions as possible candidates to their list.

Bearden says that they have to permit these groups to shoot down an aircraft or something dramatic now and then, to continue leasing them at about nearly a billion dollars rental. He says the Yakuza mafia has also carried the scalar interferometry technology back to Japan clandestinely, and is apparently producing smaller, more portable weapons now in its own highly hidden facilities in Japan.

The Yakuza are a major enemy of the U.S and they do intend to participate directly in great strategic strikes for the eventual destruction of the U.S., whenever that time comes. Bearden says they see this as extracting vengeance against the U.S. for its defeat (and shame, in the Bushido concept) in WW2, and for the U.S. dropping the atomic bombs on Japan. The Yakuza still operates by a modified old Bushido code.

Bearden also says that it is also possible that a little burst of scalar energy deliberately placed on the COLUMBIA shuttle, from a Yakuza scalar interferometer, could have initiated the breakup and catastrophic failure of it on Feb 1st 2003.

12. THE 1990s

The Iran quake of 1997 was 7.4 on the Richter scale and aftershocks of as high as 6.0 were expected but there were no aftershocks. It was also at an anomalous depth.

Bearden covered this here below:

During Desert Storm 1991, Rosalie Bertell wrote that according to Defense News, April, 1992, the US deployed an electromagnetic pulse weapon (EMP) in Desert Storm, designed to mimic the flash of electricity from a nuclear bomb.

The Sandia National Laboratory had built a 23,000 square meter laboratory on the Kirkland Air Force Base, 1989, to house the Hermes II electron beam generator capable of producing 20 Trillion Watt pulses lasting 20 billionths to 25 billionths of a second. This X-ray simulator is called a Particle Beam Fusion Accelerator. A stream of electrons hitting a metal plate can produce a pulsed X-ray or gamma ray.

Hermes II had produced electron beams since 1974. These devices were apparently tested during the Gulf War although detailed information on them is sparse. In 1993 US started constructing what is called the High Frequency Active Auroral Reseach Program (HAARP) in Alaska designed by physicist named Bernard Eastlund, and based on Tesla technology.

The prime contractor was ARCO Power Technologies, Inc. and they were to develop and test a low-power high-frequency (2.8-10.0 MHz) prototype transmitter array. It is also called an ionospheric heater because it can send a beam of energy up to the ionosphere and then bouncing back down to a target.

It was said to be for detecting cruise missiles and aircraft. The beam would be several degrees wide, depending on frequency, and thus would influence a region several miles in diameter in the lower ionosphere, expanding to several tens of miles in the upper ionosphere. This can make a scalar wave grid, like the Russian Woodpeck grid over USA to detect objects rising into space.

The airforce and navy owned it. No doubt, it was a measure to fight back against the deadly Russian transmitters.

The HAARP patent, says the work of Nikola Tesla in the early 1900s formed the basis of the research. Eastlund’s patent says it can disrupt sophisticated guidance systems and spray large areas of the planet with electromagnetic waves of varying frequencies and to control changes in these making it possible to knock out communications on land, sea and air. Twelve patents form the basis of the HAARP project and are now buried among the thousands of others held in the name of Raytheon.

US Air Force documents revealed that a system had been developed for manipulating and disrupting human mental processes through pulsed radio-frequency radiation over large geographical areas. Could this be HAARP or something more deadly?

Dr Nick Begich found 11 other APTI patents. They told how to make “Nuclear-sized Explosions without Radiation” power-beaming systems, over-the-horizon radar, detection systems for missiles carrying nuclear warheads, electromagnetic pulses previously produced by thermonuclear weapons and other “Star Wars” tricks. This cluster of patents underlay the HAARP weapon system.

Already the most powerful pre-HAARP ELF ionospheric heating systems or Woodpeckers were constructed by the Soviet Union at sites in Sura, Goriky, Monchegorsk and Dushanbe (Tadzhikistan). American pre-HAARP ionospheric heating systems are located in Tromso, Norway; Arecibo, Puerto Rico; near Fairbanks, Alaska; and at Platteville, Colorado.

These systems together with the Russian Woodpecker Tesla Magnifying Transmitters, have created a severe alteration of global weather patterns, beginning in 1976, but intensifying through the 1980’s and 1990’s, as more ELF transmitters were constructed. Tesla devices such as the wire-less power technology, called the magnifying transmitter are used by Russia and the US to create a weather war that has continued from the mid-1970’s to the present time.

Strange sky-glow anomalies and weird lightning and plasma-type effects have been seen all over the former USSR near the Woodpecker transmitter sites.

In 1977 the Washington Post reported that,

“a strange, star-like ball of light was sighted over Petrozavodsk in Soviet Karelia, spreading over it like a jellyfish and showering down shafts of light.”

Similar plasma effects have been created by the US ionosphere- zapping ELF HAARP transmitters.

At the height of 1993’s great Midwest flood, the University of Alaska’s Geophysical Institute (which is involved in work on HAARP) discovered,

“mysterious flashes of light that shoot from the tops of storm-clouds into the upper atmosphere… over the Midwest during summer floods.”

This occurred when that area was being hit with giant standing-wave, long-lasting weather-blocking systems that were generated by a combination of the Russian Woodpecker ELF waves and US GWEN Tower VLF waves.

A newspaper reported that these mysterious flashes “resemble jellyfish.

They are brightest where they top out – typically about 40 miles high – so you have the jellyfish body at the top with tentacles trailing down.”

A short while after the start of US and Soviet scalar through-the-earth transmissions, Earth’s internal dynamo was affected. In 1984 the earth was reported as having experienced a sudden unexpected slowdown in rotation. It had been decreasing naturally, but Scientists at the US Naval Observatory and at the Jet Propulsion Lab found that the “earth, like an unbalanced washing machine,” has developed “wobbles as it spins.” (7/15/88 Wall Street Journal).

The 7/90 OMNI Magazine reported that between January 24 to February 3, 1990, the earth’s rotation suddenly and unexpectedly slowed down AGAIN. US Naval Observatory scientists reported that the slowdown was more abrupt than usual.

The 8/9/91 New York Times described the causes of these unexpected sudden disruptions:

“Geophysicists suspect that perturbations in the circulation of the hot fluid metallic core contributes to the rotational changes… The irregular rotation variations are the result of fluctuating fluid flow in the underlying metallic core and the overlying hydrosphere and atmosphere, and… also convection forces within earth and the movement of crustal plates near the surface.”

All of which are influenced by through-the-earth ELF vibrations. Scientists measuring ocean waves reported that “the Atlantic Ocean is getting rougher.”

Measurements taken since the 1960’s indicated that during the late 1970’s , following the start of Soviet and US ELF transmissions,

“the waves did seem to get bigger.”

The 4/19/88 New York Times reported that British scientists have discovered that waves in the northeast Atlantic Ocean “have increased more than 20 percent since the 1960’s.”

Ocean researchers consider this to be a “significant climatic phenomenon.”

The ability of the HAARP and the Woodpecker transmitters to create a nuclear type energy explosion anywhere on earth via laser and particle beams, is worrisome, not to mention what could be delivered by satellite. Bearing in mind that scalar beams can pass right through the earth and the oceans so anywhere can be targeted. The Soviets also have been able to significantly engineer the weather over North America for more than a decade without being found out.

Until the HAARP transmitters were built. Though the US navy did have their Australian scalar weapons sites in the late 1960s. The Pine Gap base is apparently five miles down and it uses Tesla technology as well, and is linked to HAARP in Alaska and other similar American transmitters. It has been said that U.S. and Israel have deployed an anti-missile defense using HAARP or scalar weapon technology that destroys a missile seconds after launch.

With scalar waves passing beyond the speed of light, all which is needed first is a crossed scalar beam grid to detect any missiles leaving the enemies territory. HAARP can create nuclear-sized explosions without radiation says patent 4,873,928.

This of course makes having nuclear missiles obsolete. However one has to have more grids all over the enemies territory and spy satellites to know when one is coming from them, and since scalar energy is undetectable, until the beams cross the next war may erupt suddenly. The U.S. or Russia could deliver a ‘nuclear-sized explosion’ at the speed of light against soldiers, as well as all the other countries, that have scalar weapons.

One way to protect a military force against a weapon capable of traveling at the speed of light is to maintain a constant ‘Tesla Dome’ of protection above the fleet, that travels a the same speed as the fleet, and is always hovering over them, but it is hoped that the troops don’t suffer from ill effects from the scalar waves.

HAARP transmitters can make this source of Tesla dome protection.

13. THE PRESENT

In non linear mathematics, engineering and science the Soviets have lead the way since the start and the West leads the way in computers, software and miniaturization.

Though at present the Japanese have joined forces with the Russians to add computerized components to weaponry. Bearden say that Soviet scalar weapons are capable of destroying the USA, its armed forces or population quickly and efficiently. These scalar transmitters can also become conventional radars, by switching into EM mode. The Russians present ‘old’ transmitters on their ‘old’aircraft, ‘old radar-directed’ gunsites and “obsolete” air defense missile sites.

According to Bill Morgan:

“If you can cause an earthquake you can also set it to, say, bring down a single buildings, of pair of buildings. It may be that the collapse of WTC twin towers was actually the first major scalar attack in world history. Because in a certain mode the waves at the interference zone can cause metal to soften, even to melt. If so, the planes crashing into them were merely a cover story to cloak the fact that the Tesla Howitzer had been used. A mishap with one of these devices could wipe out all life on earth. They could disrupt the scalar wave balance between Earth and Sun in such a way that would cause massive solar disturbances and storms, completely frying the earth.”

Bearden says that the Russians have been using the shuttles for target practice, but he says the COLUMBIA attack, may be by an unknown party, and hints that the Japanese Yakuza mafia, have been leasing scalar weapons from Russia since 1989 and have been targeting US since then.

Did they or another party shoot down COLUMBIA on 1 Feb 2003?

Bearden says that when the CHALLENGER was shot down on Jan 28 1986, U.S. wasn’t familiar enough with scalar interferometry, since scalar waves are not taught in physics, but he claims there is 100% proof that the Russians shot it down in full view of the world. U.S. has decided to build all the HAARP transmitters also using Tesla technology to get the Russians and other enemies once and for all.

However nowdays America’s enemies have multiplied and at least fifteen countries have scalar weapons, so America and everyone else not only has to watch their backs but underneath and above. Instantaneous scalar attacks could come from anywhere and right through the Earth and there are theories that the FBI building bombed in Oklahoma on 17 April 1995, had multiple evidence of a scalar attack by an unknown party.

However Harry Mason wonders if it may be a revenge attack by the Japanese for the Kobe earthquake in January 1995, which has suspicious scalar weapons signatures. Others say the WTC towers also had evidence of a scalar attack during 9/11.

Christopher Bollyn of American Free press claims that he interviewed a former East German physicist who believes a laser weapon, employing infrared technology, originally developed in the Soviet Union, may have caused the WTC towers collapse. he believes that the planes may have had infrared plasmoid in front of them, which is like ball lightning.

The Soviets already used the infrared beam weapon to destroy a wall at the Ussuri River, which separates Manchuria from the far east, during a dispute with China in 1968 according to the physicist. Many experts say a laser beam was used to bring down the WTC towers. Since 1995, the U.S. and Israel have actively developed an advanced infrared beam weapon under a joint “anti-missile” program.

Israel and the U.S. have developed all kinds of advanced lasers since the early 1970’s so perhaps they will get the Nazis in Antarctica eventually?

While it’s easy to blame the Russians now for every attack, things could get infinitely worse with Russians giving scalar technology to others and leasing scalar interferometers.

But is Russia safe either?

US has particle beam accelerators and very deadly weapons now, that they have got from the aliens. But probably the worst kind of weapon is the one called a quantum potential weapon.

According to Bearden, Russia, US, Israel, Brazil, and probably China have these, which can imprint any disease right into the cells of the body, by reproducing its disease ‘signature’. He says that Israel is a force to be reckoned with now too, and when CHALLENGER was shot down in 1986, Israelis retaliated and destroyed several very large Russian missile storage faculties and strategic targets.

One shot knocked out third of the missiles in one of the large Russian fleets. It apparently stopped the Russians finishing off America. Israel already had at least working prototype quantum potential weapons and could have devastated Russia and she having the same weapons knows how deadly they are.

Bearden didn’t say what type of weapons the Israelis used for the attack on Russia but they have at least scalar weapons and particle beam weapons.

WHAT CAN BE DONE WITH SCALAR TECHNOLOGY?

14. MIND READING, MASS HYPNOTISM AND SYNTHETIC TELEPATHY

According to Bearden:

“in the late 1960’s Lisitsyn reported that the Soviets had broken the ‘genetic code’ of the human brain. It had 44 digits or less, and the brain employed 22 frequency bands across nearly the whole EM spectrum. But, only 11 of the frequency bands were independent. This work implies that, if 11 or more correct frequency channels can be ‘phase-locked’ into the human brain, then it should be possible to drastically influence the thoughts, vision, physical functioning, emotions, and conscious state of the individual, even from a great distance. Up to 16 of the giant Soviet woodpecker carriers have been observed to carry a common, phase-locked 10-Hz modulation, and this has been demonstrated by Beck, Rauscher, Bise, and others to be able to physically entrain or “phase-lock” the human brain, if stronger than the Schumann resonance of the Earth’s magnetic field. A human brain entrained by a common, phase-locked 10-Hz modulation on 16 carrier frequencies would effectively have 16 frequency channels phase-locked into it. The potential for using the Woodpecker transmitters to phase-lock an appreciable percentage of human brains in a targeted area, and then induce effects in the populace similar to and even more drastic than the effects induced in U.S. Embassy personnel in Moscow, should be strongly pointed out. Coupled with the Kaznacheyev work on EM transmission of cellular death and disease, using the Woodpecker signals to induce death and disease in the targeted populace may also be a distinct possibility. Modification of DNA/RNA-and viruses themselves-is also a possibility.”

On the http://www.umf.net/umf/ site this was found:

“In the 1950s, ITT developed sensor technology that could literally display what a person was thinking. It was essentially a mind-reading machine. It operated on a principle of picking up the electromagnetic functions of human beings and translating those in an understandable form. It consisted of a chair in which a person could sit. Coils, which served as sensors, were placed around the chair. There were also three receivers, six channels and a Cray 1 computer which would display what was on a person’s mind-digitally or on a screen.”

15. DISEASE INDUCTION

Bearden says that scalar beams can also be used to induce diseases by mimicking disease patterns or ‘signatures’ by recreating them on the scalar carriers. These are called ‘quantum potential weapons’.

Especially designed biological effects can be used for attacking any population with various diseases, even multiple diseases together. He lists effects to induce instantaneous death, heart seizure, severe emotional disruption, loss of control of internal functions, diseases, disabling of the immune system and even the implantation of thoughts, emotions or ideas interpreted as a targeted subject as their own.

There is also a suicide vibration which has been used to get rid of people, with no evidence.

10 Hz is the wavelength used by intelligence agencies to hypnotize, so mass hypnosis can be induced in a whole population with subliminal words added into their own language. This can be used for voting. Bearden says that almost any kind of cellular death and disease can be electromagnetically transmitted by scalar beams using ultraviolet to infrared frequencies.

He writes that photons themselves can carry death and disease between cells. Scalar EM technology allows the synthesis of the actual potential pattern of the biochemistry cells.

This can be made to produce a particular cellular disease or death mechanism and even activate genetically latent diseases. Evidence has been found of manufactured symptoms and resultant cellular death, from nuclear radiation, chemical poisoning, bacterial infection, as well as symptoms of drug induced hallucinations.

Even the voice of ‘God’ has been produced.

To quote Bearden:

“Dr Popp of West Germany has analyzed the virtual photon master control system of the cells. Scalar EM represents the deliberate ordering of virtual particle flux into deterministic patterns, so the master control system can be readily entered with scalar techniques to induce disease and disorder at will”.

On the site there is more data:

“Scalar interference grid weapons can be used to biologically attack entire populations in a targeted area. Suffice it to say that phase locked ELF modulation signals of 10 Hz and less are often detected on multiple Woodpecker frequencies simultaneously. In a target area, this modulation – is sufficiently stronger than the Schumann resonance of the earth’s magnetic field – will entrain a percentage of the brains into ‘forced entrainment’. In that case, these human brains are ‘synchronized’ to the Woodpecker signals so that multiple coherent frequencies are phase-locked into them. That is, multiple coherent EM channels directly into these entrained brains now exist. At that point, Fourier expansions may now be used to attack specific portions of the brain geometrically.”

The site says that scalar EM disease patterns can be modulated upon the carriers, again with Fourier expansions and specific biological effects can be induced in the entrained populations at will, by Russian technology.

However HAARP can do the same. Effects are instantaneous death, heart seizure, severe emotional disruption, loss of control of internal functions, diseases, disabling of the immune system, and even implantation of thoughts, emotions, and ideas which are interpreted by the subjects as their own. Freedom Domain also said that Woodpecker transmitters in thousands of experiments, a man called Kaznacheyev demonstrated that almost any kind of cellular death and disease pattern could be electromagnetically transmitted.

Kaznacheyev reported the effect in the near ultraviolet.

Experimenters at the University of Marburg in West Germany duplicated the experiments in the infrared. Photons themselves can carry death and disease patterns between cells. Scalar EM technology allows synthesis of the actual “potential” pattern, which represents total control of charge and charge distribution, of biochemistry in the cell, of a particular disease or death mechanism.

Symptoms including cellular death from nuclear radiation, chemical poisoning, bacterial infection, and other mechanisms were induced by the Kaznacheyev quantum potential experiments. Dr. Popp of West Germany has analyzed the virtual photon master control system of the cells.

As scalar EM represents the deliberate ordering of virtual particle flux into deterministic patterns, the master control system can easily be entered with scalar techniques to induce disease and disorder at will.

16. DISABLING SATELLITES

Bearden writes that anomalous ‘laser blinding’ of US satellites over the Soviet Union has occurred on several occasions.

On one occasion, a satellite was blinded for up to four hours. He claims it is simple for a scalar EM interferometer or a ground-based scalar EM laser to accomplish, since the amount of energy deposited upon and within the satellite could be precisely controlled and even directly monitored. A possibly related anomalous temporary disabling of two or three power supplies has been demonstrated upon the British satellite Ariel 6 when passing over British Columbia or the Caspian Sea.

The Russians shot down many U.S. satellites from 1977-1982, with their own ‘killer satellites’ and cosmospheres using beam weapons. Many kinds of beam weapons can be put on satellites. Just recently in Oct/Nov 2003, two Japanese spy satellites (recently put up in space leaving from Russia) were disabled, during the solar storm.

Japan has scalar weapons – were they also on these satellites?

The Chinese have been developing beam weapons to disable satellites, so it’s unknown if they were target practice. Brazil has also had a lot of trouble getting her satellites up into space and one wonders if they have any weapons on them because Brazil has scalar weapons and quantum potential weapons. There is much going wrong with Brazils’ space program which is covered later in this chapter.

Brazil has made a lot of alliances with other countries which include Ukraine, Russia, China, America and France, to get satellites into space. U.S. has scalar weapons on her satellites according to the book ‘Anti-Gravity and The World Grid’ edited by D.H Childress.

An article in the book claims Tesla was the father of the Star Wars satellite defense system which works in conjunction with HAARP transmitters to make a shield in space as a deterrent against nuclear attacks. The article claims that the Star Wars satellites would be a literal ‘Death Star’ being able to achieve population control, extermination and military control of an entire planet.

In the book the Russian press claimed in 1986 that it can neutralize the U.S. Star Wars as it is easy for them to neutralize the satellites and even went so far as to call Star Wars “useless junk!”.

They said they had another surprise response to Star Wars which would find Washington scurrying to find another space-based system. Preston Nichols claims that the Star War satellites have particle beam weapons.

As they have multiple satellites for this it is good for the protection of America by being able to make a Tesla Dome to destroy incoming missiles but one would hope it isn’t used for mass mind control. It may be that the next war is fought by satellite even using beams through the earth.

17. IN THE AIR

Bearden says that many Russian transmitters sending scalar beams over USA in a north/south direction are crossed at a 90 deg angle with beams running east/west.

A scanner scans the grid squares, detects penetration, and tracks a rising missile or plane. Should attack be necessary two scalar pulses are fired to converge and meet in the grid cell containing the rising missile. This results in a violent electromagnetic pulse, which completely destroys the missile or aircraft. Strangely enough a grid system on a screen was shown in the Spielberg mini-series “Taken”, showing the tracking of UFOs arriving and leaving from USA, along with the tracking of implantees and when they were abducted into UFOs above their houses.

Could this be really true?

The ‘fictional’ series was apparently based on true research, which was interesting because any bodies taken from their beds at night into extra-terrestrial ships might be able to be tracked this way as well, especially if the U.S. military was partnered in the abductions as they sometimes are.

However in the ‘Taken’ series they tracked the abductees from their alien implants as well on a grid. For military tracking purposes Bearden claims that operators sit at a giant display screen, showing a grid of crossed scalar EM carriers, either in underground, underwater or atmosphere mode. A spot of light would appear on one of the grid squares (cells).

The operator tracks a target accessing if it is missed or destroyed. Accordingly, the operator can make a burst of energy emerge inside the distant aircraft or missile by two scalar pulses meeting at the target location. The detection of a hit is shown by a sudden blossoming of the target on the screen and if it is missed a large ‘sonic boom’ will occur from the sudden heating of the air.

Bearden says that this happened with the Russians using their interference grid covering America with the three NASA shuttle launches before the end of 1985.

On Nov 25 1985 a marker beacon/glowing ball of light was created over the test site probably to orient satellites and other detection systems. Twelve minutes after the launch a large blast occurred over the site, heard for hundreds of miles up and down the coast. Shortly after, the light moved faster than a jet.

Bearden also says that the loss of the shuttle CHALLENGER on Jan 28, 1986 was caused by the addition of a metal softening pattern in exothermic mode onto the booster by the Russians.

By spread spectrum techniques one system of Woodpecker transmitters can set up multiple interference grids in various parts of the globe using scanners and howitzers. A single system can operate in the earth, underwater and in the atmosphere using different modes, against a wide variety of targets, all operating simultaneously in real time.

According to Bearden when a rising missile is detected additional scalar frequencies in the multi-gigahertz range can fine scan to identify a target continuously on automatic, after the operator places a marker on the grid square it’s on. The operator may then fire from established grid scalar firing channels. Scalar waves on continuous mode can also be defocused over a wide area to dud electronics circuits of a mass of missiles all arriving at once.

After this, large Tesla Globes created in continuous mode, can be produced to get the ones that are missed followed by small Tesla ‘balls of light’ in continuous pulsed mode which can finish the job of destroying the last missiles.

An aircraft equipped with scalar EM weapons can attack loaded artillery pieces, with the round in the chamber exploding. As well as stored ammunitions. Underground missiles can be attacked with a scalar pulse passing through he overhead cover dudding the electronics, including nuclear warheads. This can be detonated along with the fuels and propellants.

A helicopter with scalar EM weapons can destroy jets, other helicopters, cruise missiles, personnel, armored vehicles, and multiple other targets. Do the sinister black helicopters harassing American whistleblowers by circling their houses have these weapons? A single aircraft can sink an aircraft carrier or battle cruiser from afar along with other aircraft.

Anything hidden and camouflaged, including decoys and dummies are useless when whole areas are cleared by wide scalar beam sweeps.

18. WEATHER ENGINEERING

Each of the Woodpecker scalar grid interference cells on the grid placed over America by the Russian can act as a virtual transmitter, so it is as if thousands of EM transmitters have been built over USA.

In ‘endothermic mode’ thousands of these grid interference cells can act as ‘cold generators’ all over USA extracting electromagnetic energy. This induces local cooling and shrinking of the air, and the formation of low pressure. Alternatively in ‘exothermic mode’ set at ‘continuous’ a grid cell where beams intersect creates local heating and expansion of the air and so formation of high pressure occurs.

These two modes have enabled the Russians to manipulate the U.S. weather at will. Hot and cold spots can be moved along a desired path at a desired speed. Using these methods the entire jet stream across the USA can be deviated at will. Moisture can be drawn from the Pacific and collided over the southern U.S. with extremes of cold air brought down from Canada to produce ice storms.

Violent thunderstorms can be induced and directed with added ‘spin’ thrown in to form extensive tornadoes.

Drought, excessive rain and flooding can be induced at whim. Crops can be destroyed by severe and unseasonal weather. Substantial ocean effects can upset the world’s weather using scalar EM carriers. Localizing a spot of heating at the top of a thunderstorm anvil and another spot of cooling at its side can make a localized downburst of rain.

Weather satellites have detected this combination over America though it can also occur naturally. Bearden claims all this kind of weather engineering has been deliberately created over the U.S. by Russia since the 1960’s with Japan engineering America’s weather since 1989. Anomalous weather has occurred that would not occur by chance since Russian scalar EM transmitters were made.

Scalar beams can be transmitted through the earth and ocean to intersect at a distant region so it doesn’t have to be obvious and this way volcanoes can be activated as well.

19. EARTHQUAKES

Distant earthquakes can be made by depositing energy in the rocks and increasing plate stress until slippage occurs at a fault zone.

Rocking of an entire plate can be done by depositing and contracting energy from alternate areas causing buckling of a large rock plate. Bearden writes on how to induce an earthquake:

“Here’s how you initiate a very large earthquake with such weapons. Take a convenient fault zone or set of them. Focus the interferometry on the fault zone, in the “diverging” mode, and deposit EM energy there in the rocks on both sides, increasing (slowly) the stress in the rocks by the reverse piezoelectric effect (deposit excess energy, get crystal mechanical movements). Do it slowly, and the stress will build up to large pressures well-above a plate slip minimum energy required. At some point, the rocks yield and one or both sides ‘slip’ and move rather sharply, giving a very large earthquake in that zone. Do the same thing down in the earth (remember, scalar waves easily penetrate right through the earth and ocean at will, and so the ‘interference zone’ focus can be inside the earth or beneath the ocean, at will. Anyway, focus this thing down to where the active part of the volcano is still slumbering, down where the hole in the plate has been made. Keep increasing the deposition of energy in the magma itself, and eventually the increasing pressure from deep within that volcano, underground, will cause an eruption. Build the energy slow, and the eruption will likely be much larger.”

Dr. Peter Beter, stated that by 1977, the Russians had placed ‘fission-fusion Superbombs’ in certain deep undersea trenches around the Philippines.

It is believed that the Philippines are in a ‘keystone’ spot within the giant Pacific Tectonic Plate. Russia had already been setting off lower yield undersea weapons in other areas around the Pacific Ocean causing strong earthquakes. It is believed that when the bombs are set off, as stress has built to the level the Russians need, this will cause incredible earthquakes and tidal waves and ultimately devastate the American West Coast.

Volcanoes erupting in the Philippines are an indication that stresses are building in the area. Earthquakes and volcanoes can sometimes triggering the other. An earthquake can open vents deep in the Earth which allow lava to flow up. In other cases the stresses driving volcanic activity can also cause earthquakes.

In the correspondence section of Cheniere.Org Bearden responded to a reader’s question

“Do you have any indicators that the Yakuza (or someone else) is behind the recent spate of quakes and volcanoes, especially the quakes in Alaska?”

Bearden responded:

“No indications directly as yet. So far, just the fact that it seems to be the most powerful quake ever to hit the U.S. Also, it damaged the pipeline in Alaska (800 miles long pipeline) that carries 20% of all domestic U.S. oil. The pipeline is shut down now.”

In a February 1912 interview Nikola Tesla said that it would be possible to split the planet by combining vibrations with the correct resonance of the earth itself.

He said:

“Within a few weeks, I could set the earth’s crust into such a state of vibrations that it would rise and fall hundreds of feet, throwing rivers out of their beds, wrecking buildings and practically destroying civilization.”

A 1935 article (Tesla’s Controlled Earthquakes – 1935 issue of the New York American) stated:

“Tesla’s experiments in transmitting mechanical vibrations through the earth – called by him ‘the art of telegeodynamics’ were roughly described by the scientist as a sort of ‘controlled earthquake’. The rhythmical vibrations pass through the earth with almost no loss of energy. It becomes possible to convey mechanical effects to the greatest terrestrial distances and produce all kinds of unique effects. The invention could be used with destructive effect in war…”

As part of the secret 1974 Vladivostok U.S.-Soviet artificial global-warming agreement, the US began 30 Hz ELF transmissions from a site in the Pacific northwest in Washington.

Coincidentally with the increase in Soviet and U.S. ELF transmissions during 1980, was a sharp increase in earthquakes around the world. The 1/30/81 Washington Post reported:

“The world sustained 71 significant earthquakes during 1980, up from 56 the previous year, and the world death toll climbed to 7140, 5 times the 1979 figure, the USGS said.”

On Sept 12 1989, sensors near Monterrey Bay, California, detected unusual ULF (between 0.01

Hz and 10 Hz – the lowest ELF frequencies) radio signals,

“which grew 30 times stronger October 5, and then weakened somewhat. At 2:00pm on Oct 17, the signals grew so strong that they went off of the sensor’s scales. Three hours later, the San Francisco Bay area experienced a 7.1 earthquake, which killed more than 60 people and injured 3800 others. The disastrous Jan 17, 1994 Los Angeles earthquake was also preceded by mysterious radio signals, preceding two loud ‘sonic booms’, which are typical symptoms of Soviet Tesla weapons usage, immediately before the earthquake. Normally earthquakes occur no deeper than 20 to 25 km, however a very rare deep 8.2 quake took place in 1994 with an 8.2 quake emanated from 600 kilometers below Bolivia, punching the planet hard enough to send it ringing like a bell. The quake was felt in much of North America, even up to Seattle.”

The 1987 Eastlund HAARP patent stated that,

“The earth’s magnetic field could be decreased or disrupted at appropriate altitudes to modify or eliminate the magnetic field.”

This can cause irreversible damage, not to mention the slashes and holes HAARP does in the ionsophere with high frequency radio waves.

Lloyd Zirbes wrote:

“Disruption of the earth’s magnetic field will complete damages to the planet’s balance done by the government nuclear bomb blasts in the natural radiation belts above the ionosphere. Earth’s magnetic field keeps the planet in balance with the moon and sun. Disrupting the field will be the last straw in sending earth into the sun or out into space.”

The combined effects of all the Russian, American and other transmitters around the planet, including GWEN towers and ELF, and VLF systems all operating simultaneously especially during geomagnetic storms is disrupting the earth’s internal dynamo and disrupting and altering the upper atmosphere magnetic belts, which are the external part of the earth’s natural dynamo system and could create a premature reversal of the magnetic poles, make the earth wobble more leading to a pole shift or total pole reversal.

An article online called ‘HAARP Unveiled’ described the effects of Woodpecker drawing up energy from the Earth’s molten core.

It said that when an electromagnetic signal is transmitted through the earth at certain multiples of 30 degrees standing waves are formed right inside the earth. In certain incidence angle cases this standing wave also induces a coherence formed in the molten core of the earth itself, and a tiny fraction of the vast, surging electromagnetic currents of the liquid core begin to feed into and augment the induced standing wave.

During this, the inducing signal one is putting into the earth is the grid signal and the vast energy in the molten core of the earth is the cathode and power supply. The established coherence serves as an amplification factor for the grid signal and much more energy is now present in the standing wave than the tiny amount being fired in from the outside.

By crossing beams, multiple ‘giant resonance’ waves of this type focus into a very powerful beam of very great energy amplifying some of the enormous energy which exists inside the earth. By creating this powerful beam and varying the frequency, focusing and wave shape of the beam, earthquakes can be induced at a distance or severe disturbances in the middle and upper atmosphere over a target area creating anomalous weather effects.

Some call it ‘the Tesla effect.’

With the U.S. and Russia tearing up the magnetic field with HAARP and Woodpecker sending scalar waves and particle beam weapons from the ground and satellites, the earth’s magnetic field is being eaten away. According to an article in Nexus magazine some years ago the U.S. let off two atmospheric nuclear bombs above Antarctica in 1975, and then afterwards when they wouldn’t give the Russians the data gained, the Russians set one off above the Arctic.

There are gaping holes in the magnetic field over the Earth, with a major hole above Alaska, which wasn’t apparently done by HAARP (according to a www.viewzone.com article by Dan Eden), but yet another even more powerful transmitter we don’t even know about that the U.S. has there.

Eden reports that there is a large hole in the atmosphere above Yugoslavia also.

More and more artificial ELF and VLF vibrations are disrupting earth’s natural internal and external electromagnetic systems which help to maintain planetary rotation, balance and stability. With the newly discovered planetary wobble and sudden abrupt slow-downs in rotation, we should be worried especially with more scalar weapons falling into rogue hands.

Should any asteroid come too close it may set off such a destructive resonance that the planet could split like Tesla predicted, or suffer a total polar shift.

Bearden wrote:

“Any large collection of nuclei – such as a star or a planet – is a strong absorber and radiator of scalar wave radiation. The Sun is a particularly strong source of scalar wave radiation. This radiation penetrates the earth deeply, interacting more and more with the deeper layers, which under greater mechanical stress are more nonlinear. Most of the heat in the molten core of the earth comes from the dephasing of a portion of this absorbed scalar radiation from the Sun, liberating ordinary electromagnetic energy as heat. The Earth also re-radiates scalar wave radiation back to the Sun. The Sun and the Earth are thus coupled into a scalar system in equilibrium or near-equilibrium. Each body in the couplet possesses both a feedforward and a feedback loop.”

He warned of the grave dangers of scalar weapons, which may upset the resonances between the Sun, Moon and Earth, especially in pulsed mode because this would upset the delicate balance of Earth-Sun, Sun-Moon and Earth-Moon.

If one resonance gets over stimulated the coupled resonance response from the sun could be disastrous, with violent expulsions of solar electromagnetic energy and particles which is happening now. Earth could disappear in a ball of flames (which is predicted in 2.Peter in the Bible).

Bearden warns:

“Note the abnormal influence of the Moon on tides – tides of both the Earth’s tectonic plates and oceans. If the Earth-Moon resonant system were over stimulated, one might expect VIOLENT earthquakes of extraordinary magnitude, and tremendous tidal waves hundreds of feet in height.”

According to the article ‘HAARP – No Man Hath It Unveiled’:

“… the use of huge scalar electromagnetic weapons (including US devices which interfere with God-given protective Van Allen Belt and other external magnetic belts) is a double-edged sword. Unless carefully employed, use of the weapons could cause a terrible backlash to the user (as the Soviets discovered when the main power source for the Gomel Woodpecker transmitter at Chernobyl exploded in 1986), as well as the victim and even cause the destruction of Earth itself. With scalar electromagnetic weapons, the consequence of a relatively simple electronic failure can be catastrophic; not only for the local nation but for the earth as a whole. If an scalar pulse discharge happens to tickle the Sun’s and Moon’s natural scalar electromagnetic feedback loops the wrong way you’ll get convulsions on the earth and a violent increase in the interior heat of the Earth’s molten core with a concomitant eruption of that core right up through the Earth’s mantle…”

20. SEA ATTACKS

Bearden also writes about a scalar interference grid which can be made underwater so that all submarines can be detected, tracked and destroyed using dudding or explosions with missiles still unfired in weakly endothermic mode.

Two scalar pulses from howitzers can channel and meet in the submarine, violently exploding all of it with the marker on the screen shown as blossoming light. A “cold explosion” could also be created from pulsed endothermic mode, making intense, severe freezing in the target zone.

Artificial EM “potential” will travel through the ocean, but a force field won’t.

Also surface naval vessels can be attacked through their hulls. Sea borne and ocean bottom mines can be destroyed with underwater ‘sensors’ including entire fields of them. Scalar beams can detect and destroy torpedoes and anti-submarine missiles including their munitions and charges. A scalar grid system can also be placed over the ocean against all missiles, including those from submarines, as well as destroying aircraft on a carrier taskforce as soon as they launch.

Using a sophisticated scalar radar, a large area can be scanned rapidly for all mines. It can operate as an “underwater eye” being able to tell if a mine is located. The grid operator can then hit any mines or even midget submarines, bottom crawlers etc. with a scalar interferometry pulse, using the same detection system.

EM energy can be sent to the submarine’s controls making it malfunction, causing it to sink to crush depth and implode. In another mode the scalar howitzer can create “cold explosions” where huge energy is sucked out of the sea.

A number of these cold explosions have been witnessed, especially by commercial pilots. They create a gigantic mushroom cloud of mostly water vapor rising miles into the sky.

From “Yugoslav Earthquake followed by Cold Explosion”:

On Apr 15 1979 there was a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Yugoslavia followed by a cold explosion in the Adriatic Sea, at Kamenari.

The sea mushroomed up like a nuclear cloud. Bearden writes that in 1984 the Soviets created a scalar ‘cold explosion’ off the coast of Japan near Kuril Islands. A cold zone low pressure was suddenly induced above the ocean and water was sharply sucked up forming a dense mushroom like cloud, (glowing like a halo) like an atomic explosion but with no flash or shockwave.

The expanding cloud rose to 60,000 ft in about two minutes, spreading until it reached a diameter of about 200 miles.

Several Boeing airline pilots in the general vicinity saw this and a US satellite also photographed the area. Bearden says it was very probably a test of a giant scalar EM howitzer used in the endothermic (heat energy withdrawing) mode. Sudden energy withdrawal in a region above the ocean resulted in a sudden low pressure, sucking up a giant cloud of moisture. Inrushing air pushed the cloud upward into a giant mushroom.

The maximum diameter of the halo is estimated at least 380 miles, and the maximum altitude of its center greater than 200 miles.

Bearden says this is a sort of Tesla shield made by a giant Soviet scalar weapon, and was three tests in one:

▪ the initial cold explosion

▪ switching to endothermic mode

▪ then exothermic mode,

…to create a small hemispheric shell of energy expanded into a globular shell, and expanded to giant size.

This globular part of the exothermic test was very similar to the Soviet test observed from Teheran, Iran in 1966. The glowing hemispherical shell was similar to several previous Soviet tests observe over the ocean.

In 1977, the H.M.V. Kinpurnie Castle observed a large, moderately luminous hemisphere of light formed over the ocean, and the formation of two luminous patches or globes, inside and outside, which disappeared after 10 minutes.

21. TESLA SHIELDS AND GLOBES

According to Bearden, in 1982, pilots and crews of two Japan Air Lines Flights reported sighting a giant, expanding globe of light in the North Pacific, 700 kms. east of Kushiro.

Beaden writes:

“This was another test of a scalar EM howitzer/interferometer producing a “giant globular shell” of energy at a great distance (this is also called a Tesla globe, because Tesla created them initially). When small, the intense shell produces a very high EGP (electrogravitational pulse) and also a very high electromagnetic pulse inside the matter of any object penetrating the shell. This will dud any and all electronic equipment; explode high explosives, fuels and combustibles; and render any other modern weapon harmless. The high EGP will detonate a nuclear warhead immediately in a “full-up” nuclear detonation. It will also instantly kill any living creature, including every cell, bacterium, virus, and organism in its body. It will detonate any ordinary, non-radioactive material, with a low-order nuclear detonation, of all its nuclei. As the globular shell is made very large, the “energy density” in its shell is reduced. However, any nuclear material or device will still suffer a low-order nuclear detonation from the EGP, and any biological system will still be instantly killed. The EMP (electromagnetic pulse) will still dud any electromagnetic equipment presently available. As can be seen, the globe can be used to defend an entire sector of the sky against any kind of incoming threat – with 100% effectiveness. A hemispherical shield can be placed over one’s own military forces for defense, and/or over the opposing force for initial phase offense.”

Bearden says any object penetrating the shell, which consists of globes or hemispheres layered within each other, receives both an electrogravitational pulse (EGP) and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) arising inside it, from within its local space-time.

The EMP will dud all electronics and explode all high explosive materials. EMI shielding is ineffectual, since the EM energy pulse arises everywhere within the vehicle, warhead, and circuitry from spacetime itself. The EGP will immediately fission radioactive material. If a strong EGP is experienced any nuclear warhead will explode instantly, and even the nuclei of ordinary, nonradioactive material struck by a strong EGP will fission in a low order nuclear explosion in the more intense small shell or shell variant.

The large Tesla shells cause low order detonation, and disruption of nuclear warheads.

The Tesla shell is effective against all types of warheads including nuclear and penetrating vehicles (bombers, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, RPVs, artillery shells, etc.). 100% defense against missiles and aircraft is possible.

Bearden wrote in 1984,

an American Boeing crew flying from Tokyo near the Kuril Islands, noticed a slowly expanding hemisphere of white light above the horizon. The shell of light continued to expand over a 10 minute period until ahead of them. There was no shock wave. The shell of light had sharp edges and was semitransparent so that stars became visible through it. This was another Soviet test of the Tesla shield. Numerous sightings of this phenomenon have been made by airline pilots flying in and out of Japan.

22. GROUND ATTACKS

For smaller defense tasks, Bearden describes that one can hide an independent scalar wave carrier inside an ordinary carrier wave for communications, as the enemy can jam a normal communication carrier, but not a scalar one.

Artificial potentials can be used for 2 way communication with submarines, aircraft and ships also. He says that one can use one’s enemies jamming transmissions as a ‘wire’ to establish scalar EM channels. The enemy’s transmitter can be located with ‘weakly endothermic mode’ using lock-in mode.

One can ‘walk’ the lock-in past their encryption function to their “clear” input and receive and record all that they are communicating in the clear, and this can even be done distantly. There is an option to also destroy the enemy’s equipment while they are at it, or just continue to eavesdrop. Bearden claims that this reason may be why the US embassy in Moscow was subject to weak microwave radiation for decades, and this caused health problems to the staff.

The US knew and apparently took no action to monitor the effects themselves.

The Soviets have built a new embassy in Washington DC, bristling with antennas. It penetrates the steel hull of tanks, armored vehicles, underground bunkers, pillboxes and fortifications. Anything underground can be shot at through the earth, including missile silos, and nuclear storage sites which too can be attacked through the earth itself, initiating full nuclear explosion on missiles at station.

Ammunition dumps, radar systems, radios and communication gear and centers, gasoline dumps, drones, surveillance and sensor systems, mines etc. can be swept clean with scalar waves giving area coverage.

Scalar waves can pump the electrical grounding and distant electrical power distribution and generation systems so they fail.

Radio and TV transmitters and wiring complexes in buildings can be destroyed. If many missiles are launched, a Russian operator could mark them rapidly and the howitzer fires burst after burst at them, decimating them and reducing the number to make it to mid course. On the tactical battlefield scalar EM radar interferometer systems can defend against tactical missiles, aircraft, cruise missiles, artillery, mortar shells and helicopters.

There’s no place to hide, so an invasion can be achieved easily, provided the enemy is also not using scalar EM weapons.

23. OBLITERATING INDIVIDUALS

If one sets a scalar weapon on ‘high intensity pulse mode’ and fires at someone it will destroy their nervous system instantly, along with every living cell, bacteria, germs etc. causing death.

The hit body falls down like a limp rag, not decaying in even 30-45 days. It’s like a body being irradiated with nuclear radiation like food, everything is killed. The material is preserved before decay can set in. Entire groups of people can be blasted and killed on peak power. Bearden said that the strange deaths of the Afghanis were speculated to have been done with an eerie new gas.

However gas gives a person seconds to die, having violent convulsions. Jane’s ‘Defense Weekly’ covered this in 1984.

The Soviets used scalar tactical death rays in Afghanistan, according to Bearden, and they were positioned in the noses of their HIND helicopters. They cunningly also fired gas rockets filled with nerve gas to disguise the testing of these death rays to fool intelligence analysts.

Set at a lower intensity pulse mode the person will be zapped unconscious and revived later for interrogation. This is done silently.

To prevent destroying equipment and installations the endothermic mode can be utilized. Cold explosions can freeze tanks, personnel and equipment. Heaters and arctic clothing are useless, the people die – frozen to death, however the equipment thaws out. Bearden says if one wanted the front-line strength of NATO, one could create three cold explosions, each 50 miles in diameter alongside each other. In seconds every living thing is frozen to death.

The battle’s over instantaneously.

24. PORTABLE SCALAR BAZOOKAS

These can be carried by people or mounted on vehicles or helicopters.

A bazooka size scalar EM pulse weapon can destroy a tank with one shot passing right through the armor. It can penetrate conductive shielding and even Faraday cages. With a scalar EM pulse, the tank personnel die instantly, the electronics are dudded, the ammunition and fuel in it explodes, all simultaneously, destroying it completely.

One tank, helicopter or jet after the other can be knocked out easily with one blast by a either a soldier on the ground carrying a portable bazooka or tank carrying this weapon. A fighter bomber aircraft is also destroyed using simultaneous kill mechanisms, with the fighter and crew instantly killed, electronics dudded, fuel exploding and jet engine flaming if the pulse mode is powerful enough.

Shielding is ineffective, the scalar pulse or continuous mode can go anywhere gravity can go.

Tesla/scalar wave weapons were said to have been used by the Slavs, who had this technology in the Tesla Museum (dedicated to his work), during the Bosnian war. The Russians were also said to have helped them. Using scalar weapons from a tank or ground transmitter, closely spaced pulses can act like a machine gun and sweep the artillery or mortar barrage.

If the peak power in the sweeping pulses is sufficient, the explosives are sparked and detonated and the fuses destroyed.

25. RADAR INVISIBILITY

Bearden also says making an aircraft invisible to ordinary radar involves having multiple transmitters on it to make a spherical interference shell around it in the bandwidth of the searching radar.

When the radar beam strikes the energy bottle around the aircraft and interferes with the return signal reflected from it, it is defracted, scattered and absorbed. To shield against passive radar tracking emissions from the aircraft, one can detect and complement their own emissions, so that ‘near zeros’ result in the spectrum of interest.

It is also possible to cool the exhaust and heated surfaces of the aircraft using scalar electrostatic cooling.

Bearden claims it is possible to cause the aircraft to ‘disappear’ optically. This can be done by matching a photon hitting the aircraf , which is absorbed totally with the same emission from the opposite side, in the same direction the original photon was headed. The light emitted from the original airplane from one direction seems to have “passed through it” from the other direction, mimicking empty space to the observer (a photon is a quantum of radiant energy moving with the velocity of light)

Apparently what is known as a “Fourier expansion energy bottle” can be used for this. This can also be done on re-entry vehicles by having multiple antennas on it or use satellite re-entry vehicles to carry extra transmitters necessary for scalar interferometry.

An energy bottle can be placed around the ensemble as an interference shell in the bandwidth of requirement. Radars in that bandwidth can’t detect the ensemble.

26. SUMMARY OF A WAR THAT COULD OCCUR

Bearden paints a possible scenario:

if for example the U.S. were to send a nuclear missile to Russia many things they have developed for defense using scalar technology could greet it before it even landed.

Secret eavesdropping using scalar carriers may have heard it was about to be fired, and they could explode the missile before launch using a cloaked COSMOSPHERE or aircraft.

However if it does manage to launch, firstly it could be detected and tracked, then a continuous EMP Tesla globe could kill the electronics of the missile. Another intensely hot fireball globe could vaporize the missile, or a pulse mode fireball could explode it before it reached its target. Extremely large glowing spheres of light containing dense EM plasma energy created by crossed scalar beams could also activate the nuclear warhead en route by creating a violent low order nuclear explosion.

Various parts of the flying debris can be subjected to smaller more intense Tesla globes where the energy density to destroy is more powerful than the larger globe first encountered.

This can be done in pulse mode with any remaining debris given maximum continuous heating to vaporize metals and materials. If anything still rains down on Russia, they could have already made a Tesla shield over the targeted area to block it from entering the airspace.

The Tesla shield protecting the target could be made of three or more concentric Tesla shields, that would produce multiple electromagnetic pulse energy and severe heating of anything which enters it. These concentric Tesla shields can also clean up and sterilize any gamma radiation resulting from an explosion of the nuclear warhead.

The Soviets are using unknown attributes of matter, phenomena and laws of nature by research covering the equivalent of 7-8 U.S. atom bomb projects back to back already.

27. RUSSIAN UFOs ATTACKED THE US SHUTTLE PROGRAM FROM THE BEGINNING

The space shuttle accidents, according to Tom Bearden, were done by the Russians using scalar weapons.

Let’s forst look at other stories on these accidents being caused by the Russians, according to a series of articles written anonymously called ’Fire From The Sky’.

The article states that in Oct 1977 a newly operational Russian cosmosphere (locally made anti-grav saucer) shot down Skylab with five American astronauts secretly on board. In mid May 1977, America could not put up a satellite due to a booster rocket falling off.

This satellite was destroyed on Sept 13 when its launch vehicle exploded one minute after lift off. Sixteen days later another satellite and booster went up in flames, again one minute after launch. NASA pretended Skylab was still up in orbit, but sinking unexpectedly. The U.S. wasn’t in a position to yet launch any space shuttle up into space because Russia was deploying her secret space triad of advanced manned weapons.

The US space shuttle program had to be reorganized shrouded in secrecy.

In 1946, the Russians moved many German scientists to forty locations in the Soviet Union, as well as their labs and forced them to build anti-gravitational saucers, like the ones the Nazis made for their own use in 1940/41 in eight locations all over Germany during the war, after they had ‘back engineered’ a crashed UFO which landed in Germany in 1939.

28. HOW DID RUSSIA GET UFOs?

According to the book ‘UFOs Nazi Secret Weapon?’ 275,000 German scientists as well as their families were taken from the Soviet occupied section of Germany after the war over a two day period, never to return.

They built the Mig fighter planes for the Soviets, along with torpedoes, submarines and many other things of use in war. However the Nazi anti-grav saucer plans were found by the allies after the war, and this valuable book was written in the 1950’s showing all their technology with photos of the saucers and matching engineering plans.

‘UFOs Nazi Secret Weapon?’ was written by two Germans, Mattern and Friedrich, and no German publisher dared to publish it, so it had to wait until the mid 1960’s to be published in Canada.

Since the late 1940’s, Nazi UFOs which resembled the ones drawn on the plans, have been sighted worldwide. Investigations showed that nearly 3 billion dollars was invested in Nazi front organizations around the world after the war, particularly in South America according to Mattern and Friedrich.

It is not known how much harm has been inflicted on the allies since the war by Nazi UFO occupants flying out of their base in Antarctica, which was colonized by some of the 250,000 Nazis who escaped from Germany before the war ended, having made their polar base operational well in advance.

However they do have scalar weapons which makes anything or anyone an easy target. There may still be an ongoing war between the Nazis residing in secret bases in Antarctica and South America, and the Russians, (who now have hundreds of cosmospheres) as well as against other former ally enemies.

The plans of the Russians are often known because of double agents, defectors, spies, surveillance and observation by the public of their attack signatures.

29. FORMER BOSHEVIKS RUNNING AMERICA

According to the ‘Fire From The Sky’ files, the space shuttle program went into secrecy, not only to foil the Russian attacks, but because the Rockefeller cartel (who supported the Russian non Bolshevik government at the time), would tell the Russians what the present US govt. was planning against them.

They wanted peace to keep their business assets intact. The Bolsheviks had been put in power in Russia by the Rockefeller cartel in 1917, and when they were removed they’d come to America and Reagan had included them in his government as the Bolshevik-Zionist alliance. By the last half of 1980 they began to regain power in Russia so the decision was made to go ahead with the space shuttle mission.

The American Bolsheviks were thrown out of Russia but intended to take back Russia, by destroying the present Russian government so America was to be sacrified to achieve this and a nuclear attack on Russia was planned to destroy their military facilities in Siberia.

Meanwhile, the Russians kept on attacking anything the U.S. shot up into space, to dominate the upper atmosphere themselves. US military planners (under the control of former Russian Bolsheviks) ousted by Glastnost, didn’t realize just what weapons and spacecraft the Russians had until they themselves tried to master space.

For four years from 1977 to 1981, anything America sent to space was shot down and an elaborate fake replica of what should have been was shown to the world.

America finally reached space in 1981 due to having developed their own beam weapons, as dangerous as the ones Russians had used against them from their cloaked cosmospheres high up in space. In 1977 the Bolsheviks had strategic positions within the US government, replacing the Rockefeller cartel in many areas of power.

The Bolsheviks were Zionists and in league with Israel, with headquarters in both New York and Jerusalem.

30. REPLICAS USED FOR THE LANDINGS, AFTER ORIGINALS SHOT DOWN

A replica of the space shuttles that supposedly, had gone into space was created inside a modified NASA 747, complete with floating notebook.

Everyone believed this simulation and each time a shuttle was launched, out came the simulated film, which was reused. However the actual shuttles never came down unscathed, only as wreckage. Eisenhower sent more than twenty U-2 spy flights over Russia between 1957-1960 and the airforce reported that the Russians would have 1000 ICBMs by 1961.

The Russian Sputnik satellite was launched on Oct 4 1957. The US satellites in the 1960s and 1970s were also used to observe flying saucers. During 1977, Russian cosmospheres just swept the sky clear of US spy satellites and made enormous ‘air booms’ along both coasts of US and inland, to demonstrate they ruled space, and nobody could stop them doing what they wanted, frightening thousands.

The American authorities explained away the ‘air booms’, by saying it was the sonic aircraft Concorde, but actually it was the Russians high up in space shooting particle beam weapons in defocused mode.

Almost daily airquakes were heard in areas such as airforce bases and other military installations. In 1977 seven cosmospheres hovered over America, but months later hundreds followed. It is not known if any were Nazi UFOs leaving from Antarctica, as the ‘Fire From the Sky’ files haven’t covered this aspect, but the anonymous author was familiar with the Russian cosmosphere activities which created airquakes.

Between Dec 1977 and June 1978, 594 airquakes of major impact occurred and UFO sightings mushroomed.

However some sonic quakes over southern California have been traced to the ultra secret Aurora craft going to Groom Lake, Nevada from Pine Gap, Australia and also ‘real’ UFOs have also shown up where cosmospheres congregate. The Russians had a sophisticated stealth cloaking system, but the extra-terrestials neutralized this to show their presence, sometimes so people would see the Russian cosmospheres and wake up to reality.

Alien craft have strobing colored lights of green, yellow and blue, whereas the cosmospheres don’t strobe and are positioned high up to appear as stars.

31. CLOAKED RUSSIAN UFOS ABOVE USA

The cosmospheres hover in the earth’s electrostatic field, and they aimed their particle beam weapons with a combination of infrared detection and radar.

The Americans on learning this decided to block their sensing systems and disturb them from their hovering position, so they couldn’t aim their particle beam weapons when they launched their rockets. Working overtime they designed a cobalt ionization bomb, which created tremendous quantities of totally ionized cobalt atoms stripped of their electrons, leaving bare nuclei detonated at various upper fringes of the atmosphere as high as possible but below the hovering altitude of the cosmospheres.

This would make an enormous storm of electrons spread horizontally in the earth’s magnetic field underneath the cosmospheres. This would be coupled with ground based high-powered lasers.

However the Russians had another aiming device which was based on the actual atomic signature of the target and normal jamming had no effect.

32. ALL U.S. SATELLITES SHOT DOWN BY RUSSIA UNTIL 1981

On April 12 1981, the COLUMBIA space shuttle was supposed to get into orbit and deploy a military satellite.

Two days later they were going to land another shuttle as a staged drama pretending it was the Columbia. Every American spy satellite launched in the last three years had been shot down or blinded before gathering much data. The shuttle COLUMBIA was intended to fly over Russia’s particle beam facilities and cosmodromes with the spy satellite still on board, sending the data back.

According to the ’Fire From The Sky’ author, there are more KGB agents in the CIA than loyal Americans and the plans to attack Russia were given to the Russians beforehand.

In the article ‘The CIA, UFOs, MJ-12, JFK & James Jesus Angleton’ by Timothy S. Cooper, he writes:

“The shocking truth of the Soviet atomic weapons espionage program, Enormous, dealt a tremendous blow to US and British security when it was learned that British diplomats operating within the US State Department, as well as US Army technicians at Los Alamos National Laboratories, had not only supplied blueprints and materials for the atomic bomb to their KGB handlers in New York, but had stolen the proposed plans for the hydrogen bomb as well. Security officials were left guessing as at what else the Soviet spies had stolen from under their noses.”

The ‘Fire From The Sky’ author continues saying Russia’s goal was to shut down the space shuttle program.

They shot down a high flying U-2 spying over Russia in 1960. President Eisenhower and Khruschev met to discuss this. Russia said they would shoot down Columbia if it flew over Russia and put it on public display together with its nuclear powered laser firing spy satellite. The third generation cosmospheres were the tool for this. They were massive and called “Super Heavies” or jumbo cosmospheres.

By 1980/81the Russians had built seven of them, bigger than the zeppelins of the 1930s. They would carry a payload of more than 50 tons, far more than the space shuttle, plus electromagnetic propulsion which could take them to orbital speed. They were in effect, Russia’s space shuttles. Five jumbo cosmospheres were fitted with grappling equipment to seize a large object in space and the other two with neutron particle beam weapons.

They fired at the COLUMBIA at point blank range, (just to disable it) as they wanted the shuttle’s back-up computer to fly it over Russia so they could capture it, supporting their claim that it was being used for espionage.

Heat sensors on the shuttle programmed it to self destruct if attacked and blow the shuttle to bits. It ended up strewn over Russia for about 75 miles

33. LIES, LIES AND LIES

There would be no TV coverage, except the liftoff. April 12 1981 was twenty years since the first manned flight into space.

Another ‘fake’ COLUMBIA was landed by the Americans and nobody knew… According to ‘Fire From The Sky’ clones of the two crew (produced at Dulce, NM, underground military/alien installation) were put in the replacement shuttle to greet the cheering crowds. (NOTE: Another part of the US government, acting separately had established an alien alliance with the dimitutive greys and reptoids during this time.

Genetic engineering was being done, however that was operating separately from the shuttle space program.

Cloning factories underground are now all over the U.S. and the alien alliances are stronger than ever. All sorts of replacement humans are produced now underground in the U.S. – synthetics, androids, clones which take a year to grow in tanks, and even soul replacement can be engineered with technology). Three more identical shuttles were in storage for ‘supposed’ landings.

A new launch was planned for March 1982 and the shuttle armed for battle in space. The U.S. Bolshevik government planners refused to understand what they were up against.

Russia had taken cosmonauts from seven other countries, while America couldn’t even get up to space with their shuttles.

Everyone was told that America was five to ten years ahead of the Russians in spaceflight. It was a lie regarding the space shuttles, but covertly with the help of former Nazi engineers at Area 51, military installation in Nevada and various alien/American alliances underground at multiple installations, Amerca’s own anti-grav saucers were progressing as well.

However the space shuttle program also had its fair share of former Nazi scientists to help that get off the ground, with many rocket scientists being taken to the U.S. after the war. Some figures give as many as 5,000 ‘useful’ Nazis were taken to U.S.A after the war.

34. FRICTION WITH THE JAPANESE

‘Fire FromThe Sky’ claims on April 9 1981, an American submarine sank a small Japanese freighter, supposedly by ramming it and left the scene without rescuing survivors and didn’t admit the incident until 36 hrs later, reporting it as 3 1/3 miles away from where it happened.

American naval vessels deliberately ripped Japanese fishing nets to ribbons and ships with nuclear weapons visited Japanese ports in secret, though they were banned. An attempt was made to pressure the Japanese because of Nazi counterfeit money coming from South America and Antarctica. The Nazis had made Jewish forgers produce American dollars and British five pound notes so perfectly that banks couldn’t detect it!

The World Monetary Fund in Switzerland found about 15 billion dollars in circulation which shouldn’t exist. US had a balance of payments crisis which also couldn’t be accounted for. Prime Minister Ohira was under pressure from the Bolsheviks to re-arm and become the policemen of the western Pacific, and he was ready to go along with it despite warnings from Russia not to.

Ohira died ‘suddenly’ and U.S. Bolsheviks wanted his replacement Suzuki out of office, as he wouldn’t re-arm.

So America created incidents, which created loss of face for Japan, especially Suzuki. (a painful malady for Orientals) He had to prepare for war to get along with Washington otherwise the Reagan administration was going to sell its most sophisticated weapons to Red China. The space shuttle was necessary to obtain spy data on Russia, to be able to destroy their weapons and cosmosphere bases.

China was instrumental in this plan, to allow the U.S. a base from which to attack Siberia with nuclear bombs. The situation was desperate.

On May 6 1981 an EC-135ns modified military Boeing 707 used for tracking Russian satellites, was shot down on a routine flight by a cosmosphere above it using a charged particle beam weapon. The particle beams are so exacting that they can shoot a jet turbine engine in flight.

On 26 May 1981, Russia shot down another highly sophisticated electronic warfare jet, an EA-6B Prowler. Just before it landed on a nuclear supercarrier ship, a jumbo cosmosphere shot at it with a neutron particle beam weapon. It crashed into a deck full of aircraft killing fourteen, and injuring forty-eight.

Twenty aircraft were destroyed or damaged. It was the navy’s worst flight deck disaster since the 1950’s according to ‘Fire From The Sky’.

35. ENTERPRISE SHUTTLE DETERMINED TO SPY ON RUSSIA

The capabilities of the next shuttle ‘ENTERPRISE’ were not publicly disclosed. On Nov 12 1981, the second space shuttle launch took place in Florida.

Mission Control deliberately cut the trip short after seven hours, pretending a faulty fuel cell was responsible. It was on a military mission. The Enterprise itself was turned into a spy satellite. It would be four years since Russia using her ‘killer satellites’ had destroyed all of America’s spy satellites.

The spy satellite in the shuttle was made of tungsten, (able to withstand incredible heat) layers of this were placed around a central core. It was 30ft long and 20ft wide, and supposed to survive a particle beam attack, which would be notified by sensors to fire in the direction of the attack with a giant carbon dioxide gas dynamic blaster.

The Americans knew that the shuttle could probably outrun the first generation cosmospheres, however they still didn’t know about the jumbo cosmospheres, which had destroyed the COLUMBIA shuttle launched in April 1981.

Now there were about eight or nine jumbos and these could outrun this shuttle. The ENTERPRISE took off unmanned and when it passed Russia it was to be upside down with the spy camera capturing Russia’s military installations. Five jumbo cosmospheres followed it along with some alien craft. For two years Russia had been preparing a new anti-ballistic missile system with underground shelters installed for the citizens.

This was based on charged particle beam weapons fired from modified supersonic TU-144 jet transports. On Nov 12 1981 a squadron of TU-144s were scrambled to intercept and shoot down the Enterprise as a practice target. The big jets fired upwards with the beam weapons blasting through the midsection of the shuttle breaking it in half.

Identical fake films of the crew on board were prepared, even reusing the old previous ‘fake’ film from the last launch which was actually shot from inside a jumbo jet replaying the long distance scenes and redoing the narrative.

A substitute shuttle from White Sands military base ‘landed’.

36. RUSSIA INTENSIFIES ATTACKS

In Jan 1982, Russia renewed geophysical warfare with weather modification and artificial earthquakes.

Parts of Canada suffered extreme blizzard conditions calling for a national emergency. Cosmospheres were all over US, continuously patrolling strategic target areas. Until 1981 it was impossible to even detect their presence overhead, being invisible to normal radar, except at close range. However late 1981 saw the development of ‘computer enhanced infrared’ which detected heat radiation from the cosmospheres.

On Jan 12 1982, this was aimed at a cosmosphere above central New Jersey.

Aim was secured and the laser was fired with a section of the cosmosphere erupting into blue-green flames. As they were under orders NEVER to let one fall into non-Russian hands they made for the sea. It had been 40 miles up, but the damaged cosmosphere plunged into the sea a few miles offshore. It floated in the sea for 10 minutes, burning and seen by many witnesses. The Kremlin sent a message that they would pay dearly if repeated.

The next day Jan 13 1982 an Air Florida Boeing 737 jetliner with laser warfare specialists onboard crashed in Washington DC, plunging into a crowded bridge. 74 people died. Then a string of crashes and near crashes occurred. All four air force Thunderbird demonstration jets were made to crash. A Boeing 737 in California dropped from its flight path inexplicably, seemingly without cause narrowly missing disaster.

A Japan Airlines DC-8 crashed into Tokyo Bay on Feb 9th 1982 on a perfect day, with no mechanical problems. The pilot said he blacked out and the co-pilot said he felt ‘woozy’. This may have been done with scalar weapons or neutron beams which disrupt electronic instruments and the mental and nervous systems of people.

Suddenly there was a release of information regarding UFOs and the cover-ups of alien visitors.

37. TRYING AGAIN TO GET UP INTO SPACE. THIRD TIME LUCKY?

U.S. space shuttle 3 was scheduled for Mar 22 1982.

According to ‘Fire From The Sky’ there had been a Russian outpost on the Moon’s surface since mid Oct 1977. Russia had installed eight manned long range particle beam facilities. Regular missions from Russia supplied the bases and rotated crews.

Russia dropped hints that they’d had frequent trips to the moon in the Feb 1982 issue of Soviet Life circulating in the U.S. They included a photo of earth from the moon. They intended to colonize the solar system next. On Oct 30 and Nov 4 1981, Russia sent two spacecraft to Venus with men onboard, sending streams of reports back and settling there first.

They initially sent an unmanned craft there in 1975. From 1978 they began long-duration manned orbital space flights to see how people would stand up to interplanetary space travel. They expected to land on Venus in early 1982.

The Russians had an urge to explore far flung space carrying on the Viking spirit of their ancestors. America was told that the shuttle was civilian, but it was military. The third shuttle to go up had hydrogen flouride gas dynamic lasers installed with swiveling heads. This was intended to protect the shuttle as it launched into orbit. Since a laser shot down a cosmosphere in Jan 1982, they assumed that it would reach orbit safely.

The Russian killer satellites had swept the skies clear of US spy satellites already. The crew wore spacesuits because the cabin wouldn’t be pressurized due to the complex laser system which would emerge, with the ability to fire in any direction. The nose had a nuclear helium plasma laser with five resonators and it was programmed to keep zapping any Russian killer satellites and cosmospheres that came within range.

The American Bolsheviks hoped that the Russians would lose a lot of cosmospheres and crew before it stopped zapping them. A spy satellite was to be deployed with the crew returning in a small Gemini type re-entry capsule and the shuttle staying up in space.

On June 27 1982 millions of Americans watched spaceshuttle 4 launch.

A jumbo cosmosphere fired only two quick shots at the falling boosters. The Russians intended to allow the U.S. government to save face to use this to their advantage in the coming years. Next came the Aeroflot crash in Moscow followed by a reprisal of a Pan Am jet crashing in New Orleans killing 153. The ‘Fire From The Sky’ author claims also that as far back as 1977 America was warned that the Russians had planted nuclear bombs in dams around the U.S.

The devices are still there, able to be detonated by triggers. It is claimed the Russians themselves announced this to the U.S. government.

(The top Russian defector Col. Lunev also claimed that about seventy-four suitcase nuclear weapons had been placed in U.S. cities, which could be detonated by remote control. His writings can be found on Newsmax.com, though some say it is disinformation)

38. BOLD ATTACKS ON AMERICA

On July 15 1982 Colorado was reeling from rainstorms created by Russian weather modification.

A low yield underwater mine was detonated at the base of the Lawn Lake Dam. It was destroyed instantly, by the explosion. On July 16 1982 a United Airlines DC-10 left Boston carrying certain key members of the Bolshevik ruling group in America.

A cosmosphere shot a charged particle beam across the bow of the plane in defocused mode making a violent air blast. The plane jolted down dramatically and several got hurt seriously. A shot across the bow is a military message which means: ‘Halt immediately or you will be destroyed.’ On July 22 1982 the test flight of a new Pershing-2 nuclear missile was bathed in neutron radiation from a cosmosphere.

The guidance system went crazy, and it had to be self destructed. The American Bolshevik-Zionists in power and Israeli military planners intended to nuke Russia in mid-September 1982. They wanted war in the mid-east first to engulf the superpowers. An American first strike was intended towards Russia, only it was initiated by US nuking itself, with a electromagnetic pulse and then to ‘retaliate’ get Russia.

Warheads on high speed missiles would be launched from various locations around U.S. creating a violent EMP (electromagentic pulse) episode.

Then the strategic nuclear forces would retaliate against the culprit, Russia. Two high ranking Soviet generals were spirited out of Russia and brought to Washington. Those two men were Bolshevik moles in Russia’s military apparatus, whom their new non-Bolshevik rulers failed to detect and weed out.

They brought with them a wealth of data about Russia’s current military posture. U.S. now had enough information and wanted to strike while the inside data was fresh.

39. THE STRUGGLE AT THE TOP FOR POWER

The ‘Fire From The Sky ‘author writes:

“In early 1982 there was a tremendous hidden struggle for power that was dividing the US government. On one side were the American Bolsheviks whose chief government operative was Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger [half Jewish]. On the other side was the Rockefeller cartel whose chief government spokesman was Secretary of State Alexander Haig. Weinberger and Haig were constantly at each other’s throats in the news, and worse, in private. Caught in the middle was the puppet, President Reagan. Reagan was installed by the Rockefeller cartel but came to be largely under Bolshevik control after the assassination ‘attempt’ in March of 1981. By February of 1982 the American military was dominated by the Bolsheviks, but that had not always been so… The Rockefeller cartel could not afford to let their Bolshevik enemies succeed in setting off nuclear war; therefore, the military coup must take place before the American Bolshevik surprise [nuclear]attack against Russia. If possible, the coup would be carried out before the fourth Space Shuttle flight planned for the summer of 1982, because the war was scheduled immediately following that flight. The Reagan-Begin Axis, in cahoots with their Zionist partners in Israel, were going all out to try to start a nuclear war.”

40. THE STEALTH PLANE COMES TO THE RESCUE

America developed the ‘stealth’ fighter plane, by finishing off Einstein’s relativity work by Cray Computer and so they now had invisibility technology.

They were called ‘Phantom’ war planes and would carry special electromagnetic gear. They carried superconducting magnets which were maintained at temperatures close to absolute zero. The cryogenic equipment creates an enormously powerful electromagnetic field around the aircraft. The field is designed according to the principles of Einstein’s ‘Unified Field Theory.’

A similar work was being undertaken during the Philadelphia Experiment in 1943, to make the warship ‘The Eldridge’ invisible using magnets, however they were too powerful and ripped the ship into hyperspace, for a duration of four hours, after which it materialized having been at Norfolk ,VA, 400 miles away. (However there was much more to that incident and Vols. 1 and 2 of THE UNIVERSAL SEDUCTION series contains the full story.)

Einstein himself was involved in that project. Strangely enough Dr John von Neuman (also involved in the Philadelphia Experiment) had to invent the computer to finish his equations to continue his work after the 1943 warship invisibility disaster, and thanks to the computer, the U.S. was now ready to nuke Russia invisibly.

Einstein never finished his work, but many others have continued with it manually, including Bruce Cathie, who through his mathematics found out how time operated, where is exists and how it can be measured. It’s all a matter of varyingly sized waves he said, which go at different speeds in relation to each other.

Time is just one expression of a particular wavelength frequency and can be manipulated he claimed.

41. PHANTOM AGAINST THE COSMOSPHERE

Phantom planes up close can be dimly detected while farther away they are totally invisible.

Many “UFO” sightings are blurry because of this cloaking field. Radar behaves the same way as light, it just has a different wavelength, so Phantom planes are invisible to both light and radar and as a laser is just a light, they should be totally immune to cosmosphere laser attacks hoped the Americans.

The Russians saw through these fields using though, with sophisticated infrared beam detectors. The invisibility field also would give protection against the Russian particle beam system in tracking ability, but the plan backfired because the Russians had already developed anti-invisible shield technology.

However the charged particle beam was no match for the light-deflecting shield so the only hope was it would miss the target. Though the Russians also had pulsed neutron beams, which would penetrate the invisibility shield, but the Americans thought that they could shield against it with very sophisticated shielding, in order to prevent derangement of the electronic instruments as well.

It was thought invulnerable to all of Russia’s beam weapons which had made Russia lord it over the U.S. since late 1977, attacking anything she sent into space.

The U.S. was desperate to get spy data first from space since the Russians shot down all their satellites and shuttles, except the last one. The first two shuttle flights didn’t succeed but on March 22 1982 Shuttle COLUMBIA No. 3 was more successful with the deployment of the superspy satellite able to send pictures back. The crew even managed to stay alive and return back with the usual re-entry from the sky again, using another spare shuttle from the White Sands collection.

COLUMBIA 3 was secretly left in space while the crew used a small Gemini type capsule for splashdown.

42. THE EXPECTED GENOCIDE

The ‘Fire From the Sky’ author claims that the U.S. now prepared to nuke central Siberia which included a dozen bases for the flying anti-missile supersonic system TU-144, equipped with particle beams.

As well as six Russian space bases and four cosmodromes at Baikonur, Tyuratam, Plesetsk and Kaspusin Yar and two cosmosphere faculties at Semipalatinsk and Novosibirsk. There were six primary and twelve secondary targets. The Sinkiang province, China was necessary to secure for this, so the Carter admin unexpectedly dumped Taiwan on Dec 15 1978 and announced full diplomatic relations with China.

The U.S. intention was to destroy all the Russian targets then a minute later they would self-inflict their own country with violent electromagnetic pulses from the warheads of American high-speed missiles all over the country.

The Strategic/Nuclear Forces obeying orders, would launch what they would believe to be a retaliation against Russia. It was worked out to the minute what time the nuking of Siberia would occur and the retaliation. The Indian Ocean U.S. satellite signal would confirm the American Phantom aircraft attack, then the retaliation would follow.

It was expected that not so many cosmospheres would be heading over to the U.S. to retaliate because they would be destroyed. Meanwhile America’s missiles would finish off Russia, who was stripped of all her defenses against missile attack and be aflame with a sea of nuclear firestorms.

That was the ideal anyway. America wasn’t expected to survive a nuclear war, with no civil defense or underground shelters for the population, unlike Russia with hardened blast shelters for the civilians. According to the ‘Fire From The Sky’ author ,the Bolshevik-Zionists hated both Americans and Russians and they maliciously planned to sacrifice the U.S. population in their bid to make Russia defenseless.

Meanwhile THEY, those superior ones would reside inside Government war bunkers (built with U.S. taxpayer money) at Camp David, Mount Weather, Pine Gap, China Lake and dozens of other locations. When the Bolshevik-Zionists ruling US seized power from the Rockefellers, they secretly continued stockpiling armaments world-wide, especially in Israel, intending world domination.

This could only come to the bankers and global cartel through massive damage and/or destruction to both major powers.

43. PLANS FOILED TO DESTROY RUSSIA’S MILITARY ARSENAL

Unfortunately the superspy satellite launched in March 1982 by the third shuttle had detected a large numbers of small domed installations arranged in rings around each cosmodrome each cosmosphere.

They were Rail Guns which cannot be deflected by electronic defenses. According to the ‘Fire From The Sky’ author, on July 13, Pravda published a speech by Soviet Defense Minister Marshal Ustinov which said that the U.S. was orchestrating a trade, credit and technological war against the Soviet Union.

He also gave a blunt warning to Washington that :

“…a pre-emptive first-strike use of nuclear weapons could not insure an American victory.”

Russia’s new leaders knew about the Reagan administration plan to attack them and they were prepared to defeat the planned American first strike if it was carried out.

But the U.S. continued regardless with the plan. The ‘Phantom’ planes were based in Northern Norway, Eastern Turkey and NW China. High powered lasers were moved into these areas to shoot down cosmospheres. The invisible unmanned ‘Phantoms’ would crash kamakaze into their targets.

While Russia really nuked U.S. the governmental bigwigs would be safe from the radiation in their underground bases. They expected 50 million Russians dead and millions more injured and dying. Four out of five Americans also were to die, this would be the price and maybe 40-50 million Americans left. The date for the all out war was set at Sept 20, 1982 – The Feast of Trumpets, Rosh Hashanah.

On Aug 24 1982 another cosmosphere was shot down over New York vicinity. It created a high-speed fireball, which was described in the NY Times as a possible ‘asteroid burning up’.

To recap:

COLUMBIA 1 launched April 12, 1981 was shot down by two Russian cosmospheres. It crashed 85 miles south of Kazan in central Russia. A fake landing was staged at Edward’s Air Force Base using the shuttle ‘Enterprise’ and actors.

COLUMBIA 2 was launched November 12, 1981 secretly unmanned. It was shot down by Russian TU-144 jet airplanes using beam weapons, over the White Sea, near Finland.

COLUMBIA 3 was launched March 22, 1982. It was intended to orbit a special new Spy Satellite, which was hardened with tungsten against attack from Russia’s space weapons and armed with a robot-controlled laser that could shoot back. The shuttle too was armed with lasers. It faked a landing on March 30, 1982 at White Sands. It successfully deployed a new laser-armed spy satellite. The crew returned for the first time.

SPACE SHUTTLE 4 was launched successfully June 24, 1982. Its purpose was to deploy the satellite that would confirm the Phantom aircraft attack to start the war.

The Attack Confirmation Sensor was placed in geostationary orbit over the Indian Ocean by an auxiliary rocket. It was a cryogenic (a zero temp) satellite, to evade detection by Russian space weapons with ‘heat’ (infrared) sensors. A heat-detecting American laser was also used to shoot down a Russian cosmosphere, so the Bolsheviks were sure that the Russians could not detect their crucial spy satellite.

However the Russians led them to believe they couldn’t locate it deliberately for deception, which is why they left it up. Instead, their target-trackers detected the atomic vibrations of matter. It was their master secret weapon. Did the captured Nazis taken to Russia develop it too? The Pentagon walked into a trap. The Rockefeller cartel operatives within the CIA had fed updates to the Russians.

However they still had a back-up plan of knowing if the Russian telephone system was out to know if the Phantoms had succeeded. The cunning Russians created falsified leaks that there were unsettled conditions in the Kremlin, a power struggle. The U.S. Bolsheviks fell for that too.

On June 24, SPACE SHUTTLE 4 was launched and the next day a coup occurred when Rockefeller operative Alexander Haig was forced to quit and Bolshevik/Zionist George Shultz took over as Secretary of State.

On Sept 1 1982, 19 days before the intended nuke strike, Communist Party Chairman Hu Yaobang declared that China should no longer ally itself with the U.S. against Russia and should regard both superpowers as equal threats, including some conciliatory language toward Russia and said high Russian officials would come to China to begin talks around mid-month at China’s invitation!

On Sept 6 former President Richard Nixon, who had long been cooperating with the Rockefeller cartel arrived in Peking. He told them that their Stealth base was to be used for war and to interfere with the base operations using red-tape. Russia’s critical space triad of strategic weapons were unable to be destroyed. On Sept 10 Russia shut down most International Telephone services to and from Russia, though the places that weren’t targeted were kept open.

A jumbo cosmosphere (undetected using its electromagnetic propulsion system at low power) aimed its beam weapon at the only U.S. spy satellite. They madly intended to strike Russia even though the Chinese base was restricted with red-tape, the satellite was gone and the phones were out already! On Sept 17 1982, three days before the target date, in Washington, a well-known national newspaper reporter for the Washington Post was interviewed on the Washington NBC radio station, WRC.

He called attention to the war warning he had learned about it, outlining the plan briefly for everyone listening in the Washington metropolitan area, and he added that,

“if the Pentagon did have such a plan, public exposure through information brought forth had probably reduced the chances that it would be carried out!”

The countdown was called off with less than five hours to go.

The Russians continued to attack the next space shuttles. On Nov 26 1985 when the space shuttle ATLANTIS launched, a mysterious light was hanging in the sky. According to Tom Bearden a scalar interferometer in exothermic mode struck the area just prior to launch. Twelve minutes after launch, a huge atmospheric, rumbling explosion occurred over the area, and was heard for hundreds of miles up and down the coast.

The Soviets were using the shuttle launches to test their ABM/antibomber missile system. However it apparently stayed up there.

According to Tom Bearden, after the space shuttle CHALLENGER was shot down in full view of the public, and along with the knowledge that the launch of other shuttles probably were Russian weapons tests:

“The Russians (KGB) apparently had already decided to kill it, and so one would expect multiple fatal shots, continuing in a manner where they had already demonstrated our guys would not recognize what had happened, because our fellows back then knew nothing of scalar interferometry, and would not believe it. A small nation with scalar weapons friendly to America. That series of shots and interventions came to a sort of screeching halt when a friendly little nation simply destroyed several very large Russian missile storage facilities and such strategic targets. One shot knocked out one-third the missiles in one of the large Russian fleets. So it quit being fun and games for the KGB at that point, because that little nation already had at least working prototype quantum potential weapons and could have blasted Russia right off the face of the earth at the time. And the Russians knew it. It was not sweet reason and diplomacy that backed them down; it was an iron fist. In the aftermath of all that activity, which eerily stayed well behind the scenes and was never recognized for what it was by the open news, the Soviet economy eventually collapsed, the Berlin Wall came down, and you know the rest…”

He continues:

” ‘War’ was never as cold as represented. Behind the scenes there were continual strategic maneuverings and preparations for the most spectacular strategic attacks ever dreamed of by the human mind. We got through it (at least until now) by the grace of God and by the guts and stamina of a friendly little nation also having some of the most powerful weapons on earth.” (Bearden leaves no doubt that this was Israel in his other writings.)

Russia had intended to control space, the oceans with her weapons entirely, which they stated in a meeting with communist heads in Europe. They specifically indicated that the use of ‘peaceful coexistence’ was allowing this to be developed and prepared.

The anomalies were noted to Bearden.

Evidence of scalar attack on the 28 Jan 1986 CHALLENGER space shuttle disaster was noted as: A flash is observed downstream of the shuttle’s right wing. A second flash is seen trailing the right wing. A third unexplained flash is seen downstream of the shuttle’s right-hand wing. 70 mm tracking camera closeup: A brilliant orange ball of flame, apparently, emerges from under the right wing and quickly merges with the plume of the solid rocket boosters.

This phenomenon, observed during analysis of tracking film after launch, has been seen on previous launches. This sequence was captured well before the vehicle exploded. Is this a scalar interferometer ‘missile’ that they saw? This has also been seen on previous launches.

This latest 2003 COLUMBIA shuttle disaster may NOT have been Russian.

Gulufuture also explores the possibility of a Chinese scalar operation because of the timing. On 1 Feb 2003 the day of the COLUMBIA explosion, the Chinese said in Moscow that,

“..they would take adequate measures to counter a possible United States preemptive attack”.

Gulufuture also wrote:

“A scalar-burst strike on the US space shuttle COLUMBIA has struck a debilitating preemptive blow to Anglo-American plans for a Middle-East takeover. Psychological warfare tactics were to the fore in continuing pre-conflict skirmishing over the planned US-UK invasion of the Middle-East. This time the blow was devastating, as the COLUMBIA ran into an electromagnetic ‘wall’ in the sky over Texas. On Saturday 1st February, 2003 a scalar Tesla Howitzer weapon – aimed at downing the US space shuttle COLUMBIA was phenomenally successful and will leave red faces in the Pentagon. And all day long I had been hearing and reading reports of people hearing a giant boom, many witnesses had the boom. Gulufuture points that this is already one big clue to a scalar electromagnetic event. The Big Booms.”

This could also be a particle beam weapon which also booms.

Various things were seen by observers like a purple flash seen before it blew up. Some anomalies indicating an attack on COLUMBIA from an exotic weapon can be found written

by Conspiracy Nation:

The San Francisco Chronicle and other newspapers also mentioned the puzzling photos,

“five strange and provocative images of the shuttle COLUMBIA just as it was re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere before dawn Saturday. The pictures, taken with a Nikon 8 camera on a tripod, reveal what appear to be bright electrical phenomena flashing around the track of the shuttle’s passage.”

Strangely Bearden believes an unknown source shot down the COLUMBIA on Feb 1 2003, rather than blaming the Russians, but indicates in his comments on the disaster that the Japanese Yakuza and Aum Shinrikyohave been doing non-stop weather engineering over US since they leased Russian scalar weapons since 1989.

Bearden though in another correspondence about the COLUMBIA here.

Bearden writes regarding the COLUMBIA disaster:

“From time to time, the KGB (under its new name) has to permit the Yakuza et al. to do something more dramatic, such as shoot down an aircraft, etc., in order to have the rogue group continue to pay the lease. The Yakuza has also carried the longitudinal EM wave interferometry technology back to Japan clandestinely, and is apparently producing smaller, more portable weapons now in its own highly hidden facilities in Japan, completely separate from anything or intention by the Japanese government… The Yakuza, however, are a major enemy of the US, even more potent than the Al Qaeda, and they do intend to participate directly in great strategic strikes for the eventual destruction of the US, whenever that time comes. They see this as extracting vengeance against the US for its defeat (and shame, in the Bushido concept) in WW II, and for the US dropping the atomic bombs on Japan. The Yakuza still operates by a modified old Bushido code.”

Bearden says rogue Japanese teams (the Yakuza mafia and Aum Shinrikyo cult) leased (from the KGB) scalar EM interferometry weapons on site in Russia, in latter 1989.

Since early 1990, that rogue team on site in Russia has been directly engineering the weather over North America. That series of shots and interventions at the shuttles stopped when Israel destroyed several very large Russian missile storage facilities and such strategic targets. It appears that unless everybody gives up their scalar weapons, things are going to slide.

Air crashes still going on and to see what was happening with Russia’s own infliction of shame and humiliation, a web search was made.

(However one wonder if the Nazis in their Antarctican UFOs may have anything to do with any Russian crashes, especially knowing that captured Nazis had created the Russian planes. There is evidence that they too have superweapons.)

What really happened to Tu-144 at the Paris Air Show 1973? Was it a pilot error, a flaw in design of Soviet SST or was it bad luck?

James Oberg writes:

“On June 3, [1973] the last day of the air show, the two different Mach 2 airliners flew head to head before a crowd of 200,000 aviation fans. First the Anglo-French Concorde made a magnificent flyby and circuit of the field, performing more like a fighter jet than a passenger airliner. Then it was the Tu-144’s turn. Pilot Mikhail Kozlov did his best to outperform the Concorde, completing a series of maneuvers with a low flyby along Runway 060… journalists grew apprehensive over the airplane’s low airspeed. They saw the plane’s afterburners kick in, painting shock diamonds behind the four engines. As the plane reached the end of the runway, it pulled up into a climb which rapidly became dangerously steep. Kozlov’s nearly vertical climb had had its intended effect: … the left canard broke clean off from the stresses. It smashed into the wing root behind it, and a small orange flare blossomed as the ruptured fuel tank exploded. The plane noised over and dived straight into the ground “like an arrowhead,” one horrified newsman recalled years later.” The second opinion on this comes from Jean Alexander “…it was thought that the accident was due to failure of the flying control system mixer box, a mechanical device which converts pitch and roll commands into elevon movements… it was unofficially reported that the accident was due to the pilot initially attempting to land on the wrong runway. On going round again he found himself on a collision course with a Mirage fighter and pushed the nose of the Tu-144 down at a sharp angle to avoid it. This threw the co-pilot, who was filming at the time, on to the controls and when eventually a recovery was made it proved to be too sudden, causing a structural failure in the starboard mails wing panel.”

Another Russian air disaster happened in 1999:

“Paris Air Show Opens With Crash . June 12 1999 LE BOURGET, France (AP)

The world’s largest air show opened on an ominous note today when a prototype of Russia’s most advanced fighter jet crashed during a flight demonstration. The blue and white Sukhoi-30 MK had just finished fluttering like a leaf in a controlled descent when it appeared to lose power coming out of a dive at the 43rd Paris Air Show. The plane plunged to the ground, appeared to lightly touch it, then soared back into the air with its tail aflame.

The UK press had this to say about it:

“Flame burst from the engine and the Sukhoi began a steep, almost vertical climb. Seconds later the two crew ejected from the plane as it began to twist in the air. One spectator said: ‘The aircraft seemed to lose power. The tail caught the runway and the afterburners came on’.”

Another Russian air disaster happened on June 10, 2001:

“Two L-39 trainer jet aircrafts collided in the air at the Levashovo aerodrome near Saint Petersburg.”

Pravda.RU June 23 2001 wrote about the next Russian airshow disaster:

“PLANE ARREST AT FRENCH AIR SHOW INSULTS RUSSIAN MARTIAL HONOUR: MP A Russian fighter plane arrest at the Le Bourget aerospace show on a claim of the Swiss-based Noga Co. defied common sense. The matter is even worse as the arrest fell on June 22, 60th anniversary of nazi attack on the Soviet Union in World War II. The outrage tarnished Russian martial glory and insulted the memory of soldiers fallen in battle for the liberty of their own, French and other nations, points out the Senator. French officials covered themselves with shame as they shrugged off the arbitrary arrest at a time when French W.W.II veterans of the Normandie-Niemen air regiment are visiting Russia, says Mr. Marghelov.”

The 3rd disaster at an airshow came next:

“July 28 2002. Ukraine: Worst air show disaster in history. The disaster which has killed 83 people to date in western Ukraine is the worst ever to have taken place at an air show. A further 115 people are reported to have been injured when the Sukhoi SU-27 crashed at 12.45 MSK on Friday. The plane was in the sky for about two minutes and had been performing advanced moves. Then it went silent and headed toward the ground, banking left, with its wingtip shearing trees and touching another plane on the ground. It then hit the tarmac. The aircraft, flown by two experienced pilots, lost power. Just a day after the disaster, a Russian aircraft, an Ilyushin Il-86, crashed on take-off from Moscow’s biggest airport, killing at least 14 people. Ukrainian officials are especially sensitive about military accidents after last October 2001, when an errant missile fired from a Ukrainian military base shot down a Russian plane, killing all 78 people on board, most of them immigrants to Israel. In September 2000, another Su-27 crashed during maneuvers close to Zhytomyr, western Ukraine, killing only the pilot. The Su-27 is produced in different configurations, with either one or two crew. In the most recent other military plane accident in Ukraine, a pilot was killed in the April 2002 crash of a Su-25 jet in Zaporizhia that happened after the plane had been under repair.

On 29 July, 2002, UK BBC NEWS wrote of a Russian Airbus crashing in Central Siberia in 1994, forcing the Russian govt. to ask the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to audit Russian civil aviation.

The result was that Russian civil aviation had no casualties from 1997 until mid 2001, when there were two accidents. The Ukrainian airshow accident may cause that country to ask for U.S. monitoring. There was also a collision of a Russian plane with another over the Swiss border of Germany in 2002, and another Ilyushin Il-86 airliner crash in 2002.

Russia began to tell the world that its civil aviation is of international standards in safety. This is ironic, considering all the damage done to the spaceshuttles and American aircraft and missiles already, but were some of these Russian aircraft crashes created by cloaked Nazi UFOs using their own beam weapons coming from Antarctica?

After all the Russians did capture 275,000 Nazis, and never let them return.

Again, with portable scalar beam bazookas, no plane is safe anymore.

44. BRAZIL

According to Tom Bearden in Brazil have quantum potential weapons, which use scalar interferometers to induce a disease by imprinting its signature into someone at the cellular level.

Bearden claims Gulf War Syndrome (GWS), containing multiple diseases, was caused by the Russians using this technology. GWS reached at least 400,000 military at the scene according to Joyce Riley. Many thousands have died or become disabled. This technology can also bring out inherited diseases not yet active. It’s unknown who gave the Brazilians quantum potential weapons.

In the book ‘My Contact With UFOs’ by Dino Kraspedon, a Brazilian, it is claimed the writer was visited several times at Sao Paulo in 1952 by a scientist from one of Jupiter’s moons.

He even entered the human alien’s spaceship and while onboard the Jupitarian explained how the anti-gravity propulsion operated scientifically. The alien knew several languages and even quoted the Bible and gave names and dates from principle events in history.

He said on Jupiter’s moons people who lived there were all sorts of sizes and colors. He proceeded to elaborate on the etheric layers around planets and that an electron was deformed magnetic space, propagated in wave form. An electron is a stationary wave form within an atom and that electricity formed by a flow of electrons from the turning of a rotor in a magnetic field formed by a magnet moving along the surface of a conductor.

An electron has a variable wave form and its characteristics in consequence are virtually unlimited. Stationary electrical waves in the field of an atom each have their own particular wave structure and frequency and waves of varying length don’t interfere with each other as shown by radio, even though they occupy the same area of space.

He gave explicitly details on the magnetic field and Einstein’s Relativity and how objects are attracted and repulsed by each other especially the repulsion of solar light. The Jupitarian explained how all the planets rotate and how their magnetic fields operated in relation to the sun’s magnetic field. He also told of the vacuum of hyperspace, the different atmospheric layers and how light affects the vacuum and all the physics that people hadn’t known then in explicit detail.

The Jupitarian also claimed that another sun would enter our solar system at the end of the century to make a binary system which was why he came here. He said all the orbits of the planets would be changed and many people would vanish from the earth and good people rematerialize in ‘ectoplasm’ and carrying on ‘living’ again in a higher kind of body.

(He said that occasionally ghosts can ‘materialise’ using ectoplasm and they can make objects stay physical and it was just like that!)

A friend of Kraspedon sent the book to the Soviet Academy of Sciences in June 1952 and in Sept 1952 they wrote back saying they were very interested. The Soviets sent up their first satellite weighing 86kg just a few weeks later, whereas, the Americans had claimed that only a satellite of 5kg would be able to maintain itself in orbit.

The Russian carrier rocket also stayed up in orbit and it weighed much more than the satellite so the Russian space program got off to a quick start in 1952. In 1959 a Dutchman was visited by some Venusians who claimed another sun would come into our solar system. A professor of Roman law at the Catholic University of Santos, Brazil was also in contact with the crew of a flying saucer at the same time as Kraspedon and he was told of the details of the system of propulsion in anti-gravity by the creation of a vacuum.

The famous American George Adamski was also contacted by Venusians in the 1950’s who told him about anti-gravity propulsion.

The leading Brazilian weekly, Istoe, reported on Sept 3 2003, an electromagnetic pulse sabotaged Brazil’s VLS rocket. The Brazilian airforce believe it was sabotage, according to.

Three days before scheduled lift-off it had a sudden unexplained ignition on the launchpad and a spokesman said:

“All final pre-launch tests had been concluded, without a single problem being detected, shortly before the rocket ignited, sparking a fire which consumed the entire launchpad, reaching 3,000 deg C at its maximum. With the mass of molten metal which resulted providing few clues, the military officers investigating the explosion began examining who was present that week in Sao Luis, where the Alcantara space center is located. To their surprise, reports Istoe, they found a surprising number of foreigners, many of them Americans, checked into Sao Luis’s hotels that week. At least eight of those foreigners are under investigation….[querying]the application of a foreign agent to the rocket, such as a microwave ray or electromagnetic waves. “An electromagnetic wave could be fired from a small apparatus, or even from space, from some satellite,” suggests scientist Edison Bittencourt, a professor at Brazil’s Aerospace Technical Center” [Source: EIR sources, and Istoe, Sept. 3 2003] Brazil lost a fifth of its space program team in the fire which followed the rocket explosion. Eleven of the country’s most qualified space engineers, and ten technicians. Reconstituting a team of that quality will take three to four years, the director of the Aerospace Technical Center, Brig. Tiago Ribeiro, told {Istoe}. [Source: Russian news wires.]

Russia specialists has offered to help Brazil continuing its space-technology program after the

Aug. 22, catastrophe at the Alcantara launching site.

They will arrive in Brazil on Sept. 4, to help in the investigation of the causes of the explosion of the VSL carrier rocket that destroyed a good part of the launching site and killed at least 21 Brazilian space-tech engineers and launching personnel.

Was it scalar interference weapons creating an explosion?

On the forum at http://www.rumormillsnews.com it was said:

“Now that’s a Boys from Brazil story, same technology as German/alien late 40ies mixed in with ill intent, backfires always.”

The Sept 2003 explosion in the equatorial city of Alcantara also injured about two dozen technicians as they prepared for the launch, in what was Brazil’s third attempt to send a rocket into space and enter the lucrative international aerospace market.

The $US6.5 million VLS-3 rocket had been scheduled to blast off the next day, with satellites developed by Brazil’s National Space Research Institute. In June, Brazil signed an agreement with Ukraine to launch that country’s Cyclone rockets from the Alcantara base.

Brazil has long been a successful exporter of commercial aircraft and has sought for two decades to expand into the $US60 billion annual market for satellite launches. (However many dangerous weapons can be put on satellites.)

In 1997 engine problems after lift-off caused the VLS-1 to crash into the Atlantic Ocean. In 1999, the VLS-2 was destroyed by remote control when it malfunctioned three minutes after lift-off. The Brazilian President afterwards reaffirmed its commitment to continue the effort to provide Brazil with its own space technology.

Brazil’s science and technology minister told a press conference on Oct 21 2003, that China is co-operating with Brazil in scientific research, such as the development of nuclear energy and that they have a pact in the field of aerospace, that will benefit both countries. Brazil’s foreigns minister also visited India to talk about developing major projects in construction. India offered to launch Brazil’s micro-satellites and to sell Brazil India’s supercomputer.

Both India and Brazil are in a group of twenty countries (pulled together at the WTO Cancun meeting) who want to reform UN. Much needs to be known about Brazil’s space program, because of their scalar and quantum potential weapons and alliance to many countries.

In April 2000 Brazil entered a deal with U.S. to turn its fledgling space base into one the world’s top satellite launch sites. American companies consider the base, called Alcantara, as an alternative to other equatorial satellite-launching sites – such as the Kourou base in French Guiana. Of the world’s 17 launch sites – of which eight allow commercial launches – Brazil is closest to the equator.

Lockheed Martin and Orbital Sciences have want to be involved. But one of the most ambitious space projects to date is Raytheon’s role in the $1.4 billion System for the Vigilance of the Amazon (SIVAM).

SIVAM, is long believed to be a mostly military project. Raytheon is associated with the HAARP transmitters. The Lexington, Massachusetts aerospace company is building a sophisticated web of sensory and communication devices – including satellites, surveillance aircraft and dozens of radar systems – that will monitor the 3.1 million sq miles of the Amazon. In the 1980s, Brazil put together a small $600 million plan to install radar stations in three villages to monitor air traffic. But by 2002, there promises to be a highly sophisticated system of platforms, sensors, computers and processing centers.

Brazil has scalar and quantum potential weapons. Who will they use them against?

Radars can easily be converted to scalar transmitters. Allegations surfaced that Raytheon had bribed Brazilian govt officials, but this has been debunked. The project will use weather and imagery satellite receivers, environmental sensors, surveillance aircraft and weather radars. In Dec1999 Brazil had decided to scrap its scientific satellites, after two failed launches.

One of the rockets faltered about three minutes after and forced the control center to destroy it.

The four-stage rocket, carrying a multimillion dollar meteorological satellite and the control center destroyed the rocket and satellite by remote control.

“Other countries have seen many more rockets burst before something started working,”‘ an official said.

A Brazilian-French partnership in 2000 created a new generation satellite to conduct scientific experiments.

The $6 million French Saci-2 meteorological satellite was destroyed along with its rocket (again) about three minutes after blast-off on Saturday after the four-stage rocket suffered an as-yet-unidentified problem with one of its propulsion units. It seemed similar to that of the first Brazilian rocket, which blew up soon after blast-off two years ago carrying the first Saci satellite.

Did unknown sources shoot them down?

Brazil also lost contact with another satellite launched from China on another occasion, which failed shortly after blast off. In November 1999 KIEV (Reuters) wrote that Ukrainian and Brazilian officials on Thursday signed abroad cooperation agreement which they hope will lead to Ukrainian rockets being launched into space from the South American country.

Ukraine’s ambitions to take a leading role in the international commercial satellite launch business suffered a setback in 1998 when one of its Zenit rockets crashed with 12 multi-million-dollar satellites aboard shortly after blast-off from a launch pad in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan.

But three more rockets were later launched successfully – one from Kazakhstan and two from a site in the Pacific. One wonders who is sabotaging Brazil’s space program or even who is really behind it. It is unknown who Brazil’s real enemies are. But it’s possible they have a few aliens there working with the govt. because it was published a few years ago that UFOs are so common in Brazil, they just land at the airport.

This could be the attraction to various countries interesting in the space program especially if a portal is being opened to travel through space using wormholes like other countries have covertly.

It the space center is on a grid node this may be possible. There is said to be a Vatican space center in South America but it is unknown if this is the Brazilian base. The Vatican is very interested in what Hubble telescope saw in space in 1996. NASA apparently has hundreds of photos of a ‘skycity’ hanging in deep space above the earth, apparently 300 miles wide fitting a description of the ‘New Jerusalem’ in Revelation.

This ‘revelation’ was covered in the May 2003 issue of UFO Magazine (UK). It said there was apparently a conference in 1996 to discuss this subject with the attendance of world and religious leaders. Following this, the Vatican has spent millions upgrading its telescope in Arizona.

Is perhaps the Brazilian space center or the Vatican hoping to send a representative from earth to the space-based New Jerusalem? Much intrigue is happening beyond Earth.

45. INDIA

There is also a tripartite cooperation between India, South Africa and Brazil.

So India may have many opportunities to learn scalar technology if they are going to be involved closely in scientific projects with South Africa and Brazil who have them, especially if India is already advanced in other areas, such as physics and computers. So the fact that twenty-one Brazilian space-tech engineers died in this accident, when Americans and other foreigners filled the hotels in the area that week is suspicious.

Any number of people could have done this, because if it was Nazi scientists that initially helped build the rockets, Israelis would be probably interested. If Ukranians or Russians, America would be there. If China, the Japanese would be interested.

India in her ancient vedic writings once had anti-gravity UFOs complete with dangerous beam weapons and it is fascinating to wonder if they have recently manufactured any more as they are very clever at physics and advanced computer technology.

46. JAPAN

According to Harry Mason in his Bright Skies articles, on 28 May 1993, 23:03 hrs a large orange-red spherical fireball, with a small bluish-white conical tail flew north from Leonora to Laverton in Western Australia.

It emitted a pulsed, roaring or loud diesel-engine sound before it passed. It was witnessed over a 250km distance at least, though it probably had a much longer flight path, originating well out over the southern Indian Ocean from Antarctica.

It appeared to arc down towards the ground, then disappeared. This was followed by a near-blinding, massive high-energy burst of blue-white light that rippled for about 3-5 seconds, lighting up the windless, cloudless, moonless night like it was daylight for about 100km in every direction. It looked like a nuclear blast, but no crater was ever found.

Then a huge red-colored flare shot vertically for possibly several km, followed immediately by a massive seismic ground wave, that shook the ground so violently, that people fell over. The earthquake measured 3.9. Then a very loud, major explosive blast was heard over a 250km by 150km corridor.

After this a large deep-red-orange colored hemisphere of opaque light, the size of a setting moon, with a silver outer-shell rose from ground level and hovered over “ground-zero” bobbing around for nearly two hours, before disappearing suddenly, like someone pulled a switch. Dogs at widely separated locations in the vicinity went berzerk, possibly from an ultrasound or EM wave propagation to which they are sensitive.

An hour later, three observers in the same area saw a second mich smaller blue-green-white fireball, which rose from ground level, followed by a very small explosion, and minor earthquake, but no more action. The sheep station, where these fireballs landed is called Banjawarn, in the eastern goldfields region of Western Australia.

It was purchased in late April the same year by the Japanese Aum Supreme Truth (Aum Shinrikyo) cult.

A third fireball headed directly for Banjawarn station in May or June 1993 in the early morning, possibly about 5am, heading north. It was yellow-orange-red and had a very small blue-white tail. It lit up the dark sky with an intense blue-white flash. It could have ultimately reached the American navy scalar weapon faculty in Exmouth, NW of Western Australia.

The Aum sect only occupied Banjawarn station for a month. Mason believes the activities on the Banjawarn station were of scalar EM origin and writes that the Aum cult sent a team to the Tesla Museum in Belgrade, Yugoslavia in 1992, with the object of knowing Tesla’s earthquake inducing weapons system technique, and they started this in 1993 at Banjawarn.

The Banjawarn sheep station was purchased and occupied in 1993, by the Aum sect, and they stated their purpose there was ‘to conduct experiments for the benefit of mankind’.

Aum sect’s deputy leader Kiyohide Hayakawa visited Perth in April 1993, and aided by a Japanese Mahikari cult agent, bought Banjawarn. In his pre-Aum days, Hayakawa studied at a university dept., in which evidence has been found that it was a cover for Japanese electromagnetic EM weapons research. However the Osaka University now insists that Hayakawa studied “landscape engineering” (which is presumably induced earthquakes).

He was said to be in the Korean ‘Moonies’ sect , run by Rev Moon, a long time friend of the North Korean ‘Great Leader’, and is a business associate of G. H. Bush and many U.S. men acting as ‘Christian’ leaders. More information on this side can be found here.

According to Mason, the Japanese police believed Hayakawa may be a spy for the N Korean military. The higher levels of the Mahikari believe that the emperor of Japan should be the emperor of the planet, because in a previous lifetime he ruled the planet and his destiny is to rule the earth again.

Covert Japanese money-power funds the Aum and Mahikari sects, and control the Japanese govt. The late Sony chairman suggested that Japan should ally with Russia by mating Japanese microchips to Russian superweapons to overpower US and jointly rule the world. The two cults are offshoots of the god-emperor worship groups, presumably intent on Japan ruling the world the reason for WW2.

But now thanks to Tesla technology, and the crashed UFO in Germany in 1939 and the proliferation of Nazi rocket engineers and anti-grav scientists all over the planet hidden in covert operations, the partnerships have changed.

Mason says Hayakawa visited Russia twenty two times and North Korea seventeen times. After he bought Banjawarn station he visited a Soviet naval base in Vietnam. In 1991, according to Mason, Gorbachev offered to lease the Japanese the USSR’s super-secret intercontinental EM weapons technology, capable of producing earthquakes for U.S. $900 million, used there since the 1960’s.

A joint Russian-Japanese university was set up with the best nuclear physicists of both to develop new weapons with Japanese microchips. The Aum sect arrived as representatives of the Japanese.

Aum had 30,000 Japanese then a further 50,000 Russians joined it. Tom Bearden believes that the Banjawarn Tesla fireball conforms to known Russian scalar technology. Mason also says that other Tesla shields of orange-red hemispheres and spheres have been seen north of Banjawarn much earlier in the 1980s, and again in 1988/89, as well as 1992. However in 1988, just west of the area, Mason was present when electric circuits were burnt out in three vehicles, three radios and all at 11am, though 10-15 km apart.

He says that over the horizon radar is employed at Laverton, WA; Alice Springs, NT and Longreach, QLD and Bearden claims that this can easily be converted to scalar EM howitzers.

Laverton district has had a history of electrical malfunctions, including powerlines blowing out and burnout of the power station generators. These scalar howitzers just need to cross beams to make a slug of physical plasma energy. Strange fireballs have originated from the Exmouth US navy scalar transmitter faculty and other fireballs have been seen heading towards it, including from Banjawarn.

Exmouth, according to Mason, has a HAARP transmitter, which is a prototype experimental over the horizon plasma weapon.

This may be why the Japanese Mitsui Corp. arranged an Australian prospector to do aerial photography, for “oil exploration” over the Exmouth, Laverton, Alice Springs (Pine Gap) and Longreach military transmitter faculties.

Since 1990 lone Japanese motorcyclists have been mapping WA and NT bushtracks on Mitsui Corp. satellite imagery.

Why is Japan intelligence gathering these sites?

Laverton has both a scalar transmitter site and a radar site, close to the southern boundary of Banjawarn. Mason says that the Banjawarn fireball may be a warning to the owners of the Laverton faculties that the Japanese/Russian alliance can destroy their faculty.

Wonder why the massive earthquakes have occurred in Siberia, and northern Japan in 2003 too, is this a similar warning?

47. KOBE EARTHQUAKE

The Aum science minister, Hideo Marai, a nuclear physicist, regarded as the most intelligent living Japanese, was present at Banjawarn during the scalar fireball events on 28 May 1993.

According to David Guyatt, Hideo Murai, (said to have a higher IQ than Einstein) was killed by a Korean with a knife. His last words were “Yudaya”, translated as “Judea”. This was a codeword.

Guyatt claims the assassination was orchestrated by the Yakuza, the feared Japanese crime mafia and that the Aum sect was researching and developing Tesla electromagnetic pulse, earthquake inducing and plasma weapons in remote regions of the world. Murai, was researching EM technology, microwaves, and other EM/ray/wave technology and cosmic X-ray analysis.

The Aum sect had a laser device capable of inducing massive earthquakes. An Aum guru claimed on Jan 8 1995 that Japan will be attacked by an earthquake in 1995 and the most likely place was Kobe. It happened on Jan 17 1995, and the epicenter was Hayakawa’s faculty.

According to Robert Sterling the Aum sept military trained its members at Russian bases. They recruited staff at Russia’s best faculty. Boris Yeltsin’s confidante, Oleg Lobov arranged this and helped Aum recruits scientists into the cult, and carry out espionage. This Russia-Japan college is financed by Japan’s Liberal Democrat Party.

According to Sterling, Aum had amassed a great fortune, and recruited thousands of followers including Russian scientists and many technical people in the Soviet Far East. They were working on genetically manipulating biological anti-toxins, plasma technology and experimenting with brainwaves. Hideo Murai was a scientific genius and said on radio, that he was familiar with scalar and Tesla weapons and the he could shield Aum members from EM weaponry.

Before the massive earthquake, with the near exact epicenter at Kobe Steel, Murai’s faculty, there were massive electromagnetic disturbances in the ionosphere for several months before, also for several days prior glowing orange-red and pink lights and spherical forms hovered over the Kobe fault line. Over 5,500 people died. It may have been Russia, or N Korea suggested Ted Daniels, in order to make the prophecy come true, or perhaps an accident at Murai’s earthquake lab.

Mason wondered if US had done it for a warning to comply with the NWO and with the threat towards the Exmouth faculty on 28 may 1993, was it tit for tat? Mason says that the fireballs love flying on 1 May, ironically asking who celebrates that day?

However looking at the dates, one can see a pattern: 17 Jan 1995 Kobe “quake”, 20 March 1995 Tokyo subway gas attack, 17 April 1995 OK city bombing, 1 May 1995 Perth exploding fireball, 17 July shootdown of TWA Flight 800 off NY/LI. Could the 17th day be a sign of payback Mason asks? He says apart from the gas attacks, there is evidence of scalar weapons for all of these.

Mason also writes that the Tokyo gas attack may have named Aum as a patsy. Strangely over 50% of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party Cabinet flew to N Korea for a week, the day after the subway attack. Mason says there is evidence that the CIA executed the subway gas attack to destabilize the LDP govt.

Just thirty days before the OK FBI building ‘bombing’, Murai Aum’s science minister told foreign reporters he was ready to “tell all”, which would clear Aum of all charges regarding the Tokyo subway gas attacks. But three weeks later Murai was stabbed by a N Korean, soon after the subway attacks. Aum blamed US for the Kobe earthquake.

According to Sterling the Japanese Liberal Democrat Party has been in business with the Yakuza for decades, and that they helped sponsor the Russia-Japan College in Moscow, where Aum was able to obtain so many of its newest recruits, and that both this cult and the Yakuza had deep roots in the Kobe/Osaka area!

Sterling wrote:

“The whistle- blower Debra von Trapp stated, in late April of 1995, that the Clinton team had some advance warnings of the impending [OK city] attack – that U.S. military intelligence had “popped the Sarin” in Tokyo to punish the Japanese for buying American agents who set up a surveillance operation in the White House, and who bugged the Clintons’ computers! And that the Oklahoma City attack followed the first Sarin attack by precisely thirty days! Again and again… everything conspires to implicate “Japan, Incorporated” with the Yakuza and the bold, openly aggressive Buddhist cult called Aum Shinrikyo… means, motive, money and access to super-weapons and secret technologies.”

Sterling blames the Yakuza for 9/11 using technology developed by Aum, though others say it was an inside job, however there is evidence scalar technology was used to topple the WTC buildings – but whose?

Mason says that Japanese investigative journalists at www.pelago.com suggest that Aum was a cover for the Japanese govt. to rearm Japan with new Russian weapons systems, and support for this has been given because Japan purchased new frontline jet fighters and bombers and did joint defense exercises between Russia and Japan. Aum has trained with Russian troops.

In 1993 and 1994 Shoko Asahara, the Aum leader complained to Australian authorities that himself, and Aum had been subjected to gas and laser attacks.

The press suggested that a very influential foreign secret service has been getting at Aum and the Japanese govt.

According to David Guyatt in his Tesla Doom Weapons & Aum Shinrikyo yet another Japanese cult is operating throughout all govt. departments and has enormous influence over Japanese foreign policy. It is the militaristic cult called Soka Gakkei, with 15 million members worldwide and massive finances.

Every major Japanese business corp is riddled with members. They adhere to the teaching of a 13 century Buddhist monk, who preached a doctrine of “Final War” to be fought against the Christian West and Islamic world. This was revitalized in the 1930s by the chief military strategist for the Japanese army of Occupation in Manchuria, China and he was an admirer of Hitler.

It was the location of their unspeakable biological experiments on the Chinese and allied prisoners. Aum also adhered to the teachings of this monk.

In 1987 a Japanese satellite was launched to detect gamma radiation from Russian and Chinese nuclear tests. They registered a massive pulse of gamma rays emanating from a Soviet satellite, which was radiating the Van Allen belts. The conclusion was that the Russians were engaged in weather engineering, as well as developing a spaceplatform for missile defense and earthquake induction.

Hideo Murai, the Aum science minister received this information being one of Japan’s leading X-ray astronomers at the time.

The head of Japan’s foreign intelligence sponsored Aum, and hence Murai started his scalar testing in Western Australia. He was about to reveal all, but was killed.

According to journalist Jack Amano, in David Guyatt’s article:

“It was Hayakawa who decided to purchase the sheep station [in early April 1993], just days prior to the energy event and subsequent ground tremor. Hayakawa’s sojourns to Russia reaped rewards: Aum’s Russian scientists had provided detailed designs and the theoretical grounding to develop a technology more powerful even than the ultimate weapon predicted by Asahara. Not least in the Aum efforts, was the acquisition of related US weapons data obtained by hacking into sensitive US databases. This, with the aid of Japanese government funding, Russian technological know-how and advanced equipment provided by major Japanese transnational corporations, a terrifyingly powerful super-weapon was being constructed in secret.”

48. CHINA

In 1985 a Chinese Boeing 747 aircraft enroute to Los Angeles suffered anomalous engine flameout.

The jetliner fell 32,000 feet, and the pilot finally managed to restart the engines and make an emergency landing in San Francisco. In the incident, different instruments apparently disagreed with each other and disagreed with the observations of the pilot and crew. Bearden says this was a scalar test, but only a mild one with scalar interferometry (endothermic mode) causing electrostatic cooling in the internal combustion gases of the jet turbine, which reduces the pressure and thrust.

The Chinese got the latest exotic U.S. weapons and time travel technology, when a worker there Dr Wen Ho Lee leaked top-secret technology information back to China, when he worked at Los Alamos laboratory a few years ago. This included nuclear cluster bombs and a weapon which struck with a bolt of lightning.

At Los Alamos a Tesla Long-Pulse Magnet self destructed some years back. This magnet was comprised of nested cores of copper wire, which were all inside the other. It was what is called a 60-Tesla magnet. A 1-Tesla magnet holds a piece of paper, and 2-Tesla could yank a refrigerator door off. This could be used to create the time portal there that Dr Richard Boylan wrote about.

He claimed they used a ‘holographic’ portal to travel across space-time and possibly interdimensionally.

Dr Wen Ho Lee worked on this ‘holographic portal’. It has been said that the Russians ordered an enormously powerful gigantic sized magnet from U.S. a few years ago. Magnets give off scalar waves which distort hyperspace and can be used to create dimensional doorways. The Chinese space center is at Lop Nor, which is known as a natural vortex. Did they too create their own interdimensional doorway to time-travel?

Lop Nor had sixteen nuclear bombs dropped on it at Sinkiang Provence until 1975.

According to the article ‘Fortress Australia’ the Lop Nor super computer is linked to the American military supercomputer at Pine Gap, also a natural vortex area. It’s possible that time has been bent to access Lop Nor because it is possible to walk down a short corridor at Pine Gap and come out at U.S. Military base Area 51 in Nevada.

The Chinese also now have beam weapons which can knock down satellites. It is not known what kind of beam weapons they use to knock down satellites, but they do have scalar weapons and quantum potential weapons (which can induce deseases using scalar waves).

In 1978 Dr. Andrija Puharich described early Soviet work with Tesla’s method of ‘controlled earthquakes,’ he stated:

“Of the many great earthquakes of 1976, there is one that demands special attention – the July 28, 1976 Tangshan, China earthquake.”

Puharich’s analysis is significant because it describes airglow plasma effects created by the Soviet Woodpecker system. Ionosphere heating ELF systems, like HAARP, can generate similar effects.

He stated:

“The reason that this 1976 earthquake attracted my attention is that it was preceded by a light flare-up of the entire sky over Tangshan. Also, this earthquake occurred during the first month of Soviet Woodpecker radio emissions… The most prominent effect was that when the Soviet Woodpecker emission was on at full strength – the sky would light up like an ionized gaslamp – just as Tesla had predicted.”

The 6/5/77 New York Times described the great earthquake, which destroyed Tangshan, China and killed about 800,000 people:

“Just before the first tremor at 3:42am, the sky lit up like daylight. The multi-hued lights, mainly white and red, were seen up to 200 miles away. Leaves on many trees were burned to a crisp and growing vegetables were scorched on one side, as if by a fireball.”

These electrical effects are tied to electromagnetic plasma and ball lightning and the strange array of flashes which results from Tesla-style and HAARP-like transmissions.

However the article in Nexus by Gary T. Whitford on earthquakes says that five days before the Tangshan earthquake the French detonated a nuclear bomb at Muroroa Island in the Pacific and also one day before the earthquake U.S detonated a nuclear bomb in Nevada.

According to the Oct 1995 Nexus magazine, in 1974 a scientist called Dr Matsushita working at the national Center of Atmospheric Research in U.S. discover the magnetic field of the earth and ionosphere were disturbed for ten to forteen days after an underground nuclear test. In 1977 he was forbidden by the U.S. government to take measurements for two weeks after a nuclear test!

Satellite data shows nuclear testing is the cause of abnormal polar motion of the earth.

The normal polar motion of the earth, called the ’Chandler Cycle’ which makes a revolution every 430 days, shifts radically after every nuclear test. Is this being done deliberately to invoke a pole shift ‘to create a new world?’

Gary Whiteford said that there were 1,800 nuclear bombs exploded from 1945 to March 1989 alone! Since 1980 there has been an average of close to fifty underground nuclear tests taking place every year. The rotation of the earth is in severe danger with this as well as the Russians sending in scalar waves to the molten core and distrupting the earth’s rotation as well.

It has been said that the molten core produces the earth’s magnetic field and Americans are also ripping this to shreds with all the HAARP transmitters, not only above large areas but altering the magnetic north poles deliberately with this to position them away from its natural place.

49. OKLAHOMA FBI BUILDING ‘BOMBING’

On 17 April 1995, the FBI building was supposedly blown up by Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols with contrary evidence to prove this.

However 5-10 seconds before the explosion, the FBI building shook violently, as in an earthquake according to Mason. Seismic evidence recorded showed a double-pronged explosive energy event, with two nearly identical 3-5 second, low amplitude multiple wave trains, separated by a null field, occurring over a 9 second interval after the initial seismic action 5-10 seconds before the blast.

A loud click before the explosion was heard as well. Sparks came out of wires in the building before, lights went out 5 seconds before and an ionizing electrical sensation of hot air flow prior to the explosion. An eyewitness about 200 meters away from ground zero watched a silver-white light flash or beam coming out the top of the building, followed by a large blue-white electrical arcing flash or beam, followed by an orange-red light flash or beam that shot out the top of the building 5 seconds before the explosion.

This was followed immediately by two explosive shock waves, that came out of the base of the building. Several cars on the above ground carpark, had electrical ignition computers burnt out completely, as well as many office computers getting burnt out circuit boards, and Mason says these facts point to a major EM pulse attack.

Everything up to almost a mile from ground zero had been knocked down and shattered, the devastation was beyond belief.

At the epicenter steel girders were twisted like spaghetti, but no witnesses described any kind of fireball or fiery effects. There was just pre-explosion light flashes, followed by pure energy waves, with a very high plasma-type heat affecting car paint. Aerial photos of the FBI building show two nearly identical tube-like damage forms running through the building, representing slightly displaced near vertical, but divergent beam/pulse orientations, suggesting an orbital platform was used.

Was it even a cosmosphere or even a satellite?

According to Bill Morgan:

“If you can cause an earthquake you can also set it to, say, bring down a single buildings, of pair of buildings. It may be that the collapse of WTC twin towers was actually the first major scalar attack in world history. Because in a certain mode the waves at the interference zone can cause metal to soften, even to melt. If so, the planes crashing into them were merely a cover story to cloak the fact that the Tesla Howitzer had been used. A mishap with one of these devices could wipe out all life on earth. They could disrupt the scalar wave balance between earth and sun in such a way that would cause massive solar disturbances and storms, completely frying the earth.”

It’s possible that the metal softening mode was set for both the FBI building and the WTC twin towers, which may have caused the buildings to collapse.

A UFO was seen at the WTC and filmed by some Japanese who were at the scene. They put it online as a video. It appeared to have been cloaked. Who was in it? Could more than one faction have been involved besides the bombs placed on the supports (heard by firemen going off), the planes hitting and the scalar attack.

Did an outside scalar attack take advantage of a first hit by someone else?

50. WHO ELSE HAS UFOs?

The Sept 2000 UFO magazine (UK) ran an article called ‘Electrogravitics’and it said that many countries have anti-grav research going. Graham Birdsall, the editor was told by a man who used to be a US navy seal, who was a Knight of Malta.

The Knights of Malta are the military arm of the Vatican and Malta Knighthoods are award to the military and intelligence community.

He said that corporate bodies and multinational institutions who have a vested interest in conventional energy production, gave out blank checks to those who invented anti-grav devices, or even $10-$20 million. Apparently this was nothing when trillions of dollars are at stake. He said that environmental friendly energy saving devices have been suppressed for decades, and even a car which runs on water has been suppressed for twenty years.

According to the article the B-2 stealth bomber and F-117 both use anti-grav technology. Brazil also has this technology. A physics professor called Fran de Aquino demonstrated to thirty-six scientists around the world how his anti-grav technology worked. He has been given a $600,000 grant from the US dept. of energy to validate it and parallel Russian work.

Is this connected with Brazilian space program?

British Aerospace anti-gravity research is headed by a Chinese-American female scientist. Britain’s anti-gravity research was first developed at universities in Lancashire and South Yorkshire. Unfortunately Graham Birdsall has since died suddenly, did he say too much? The things he published of late were very confidential information, and many UFO researchers have died in suspicious circumstances.

In the book “the Controllers” by Commander X, a Serb man called Vladimir Terzinski told of the Nazi UFO program. He claimed that the Catholic Jesuit Order was the link between the Illuminati and the Nazis. He had documents and photos of the disk shaped craft the Nazis constructed, that were powered by Schauberger turbines and Kohler TACHYON magneto-gravitic drives (all based on free energy or antigravity)

He claimed that the British may have landed on the moon a century ago, and that even the Vatican has a group of scientists who rocket off into space from South American bases. Others have also said that the Vatican has a base on the moon. The US anti-grav base is at Area 51.

The book also says that the Japanese has anti-grav technology developed at Thoku university in Sendai, Japan. With alien alliances it is possible that various countries have reached outerspace long before planes were even invented. Considering how many underground and undersea alien bases here (some of which have been here for at least hundreds of years) would it not be easy to form an alliance with the inhabitants of over one thousand bases, according to Al Bielek now on the planet?

Bill Morgan claims that according to Tom Bearden, fifteen nations now have scalar weapons and apparently the most developed are those in Russia, China and Israel. No information can be found on the Chinese scalar weapons program but it known that the U.S. helped Taiwan with theirs. Israel has been said to have given covert technology to China and there was a Chinese spy Wen Ho Lee working at Los Alamos.

The countries which are said to have scalar weapons are:

▪ Russia

▪ US

▪ France

▪ Britain

▪ Australia

▪ Germany

▪ Japan

▪ Taiwan

▪ Israel

▪ South Africa

▪ Brazil

▪ Argentina

▪ China

It is unknown who the fifteenth country is (perhaps Ukraine?) or if anyone else has them but Brazil is tying in with India and China scientifically so possibly India would have access to the technology at some point.

They can be manufactured with a device creating a simple modification of radar and Russia may be selling them to many countries or even leasing them as they do to the Japanese Aum and Yazuka cults.

Perhaps as long as the money is given they will lease to anyone and if they are secretly at war with the U.S., they may be only too pleased to encourage people to use them as long as it’s not on themselves!

Henry Kroll covered some Nazi activity in Antarctica in his book ‘Space Ships of The Gods’.

He wrote:

” I have a copy of a 1948 list of 261 German flying saucers. There are 84 Vrills of 11.5 meters in diameter and three Haunebu II’s 25 meters in diameter and several Hanebu III’s of 79 meters diameters. These have speeds of 2900 miles per hour and the capability of traveling to Mars. A Hanebu IV was on the drawing boards. Several Andromeda mother ships were constructed in the old Zeppelin hangers at the same time as the Vrills… If the Nazis had 261 flying saucer craft in 1948 they could very well have built thousands of them since then. Even if all of their bases in Germany were bombed out of existence I am sure that some of them survived such as the Marconi plant located inside an extinct ten-thousand-foot, volcano some where in South America. Who knows what underground cities they have by now.”

W.A. Harbinson wrote in his book ‘Genesis’:

“Admiral Byrd is quoted by a reporter as saying: It is necessary for the USA to take defensive actions against enemy air fighters which come from the polar regions,” and in the case of a new war the USA would be “attacked by fighters that can fly with incredible speed from one pole to the other without refueling.”

Branton also wrote in his book ‘Secrets of the Mojave’:

“U.S. Rear Admiral Richard E. Byrd [in]the Antarctic region… involved nearly 4,000 well-trained military Naval troops, military vessels such as destroyers, subs, aircraft carrier and aircraft. Upon arriving at the polar continent they reportedly split into three separate groups and began a massive reconnaissance- like operation. One source even claimed that Byrd’s Navy encountered ‘resistance’ there and that there was a photo-finish FIGHT between American and Nazi forces there, with losses on both sides… When the Americans left two weeks later… Byrd, after arriving home, reportedly went into a rage and began demanding that the government turn Antarctica into a nuclear test range. Byrd was sworn to secrecy and his diaries are sealed to this day.”

According to Kroll when Admiral Byrd encountered the Nazi UFOs and lost too many men trying to attack the Nazi base in Antarctica, they returned to America to build their own UFOs based on the designs retrieved in Germany after the war. His book says:

“Thousands of slave workers and their SS overlords disappeared in the chaos of the liberation and were never seen again.”… “It is quite possible the Nazis continued to ship saucer parts, men, and documents to Antarctica throughout the war. Judging by the gigantic size of underground bases found in Germany after the war, with wind tunnels, assembly plants, launching pads, machine shops, supply dumps, accommodations, and adjacent slave quarters for thousands, it is quite possible they constructed similar bases in Greenland, Antarctica and South America… Their technology was at least thirty years ahead of the U.S.”

Kroll says:

“Captain Heinz Schaffer in his book U-977 stated that in April 1945 an SS associate had offered him a demonstration of a “death ray” (laser weapon)…According to our mainstream scientists lasers weren’t invented until the 1960’s… SS General Hans Kammler who pushed the development of the V-1 and V-2 rockets disappeared from Germany in April 1945. His whereabouts is a mystery to this day. The German flying saucer team members Schriver and Bellonzo are dead, and Habermohl was captured by the Russians. This may account for America’s fear of Russian saucers after the war. Miethe who worked on Projekt saucer, went to work in Canada and America.”

Allied bombers and fighter also reported hundreds of flying fireballs along side their planes and also “death rays” were reported.

According to the book ‘UFOs Nazi Secret Weapon?’ when Admiral Byrd returned from his Nazi hunting expedition in Antarctica he decided that the best thing to do would be to turn Antarctica into an ‘atomic test range’ for atomic and hydrogen bombs.

No sooner had this intention been announced in the press than an entire ‘swarm’ of UFOs flew over the White House the book says “in perfect, ‘typically-German’ formation.”

Kroll wrote:

“In July 1952 a fleet of flying saucers flew over the White House. They were seen by thousands of people and document on radar. Jets were scrambled three times but the saucers easily outran them each time.”

However Kroll claims that on Aug 27th, 30th and Sept 1st 1958 the U.S did drop several nuclear bombs on Antarctica. It is not known how many. According to Nexus magazine two atmospheric nuclear bombs were dropped on Antarctica in 1975.

Branton’s book ‘The Coscon Files : Part 33’,

“Terziski [claims].. that the German experiments in mind control, genetics, and hybridization (between humans and animals) – which were apparently aided by the discovery and perfection of the microscope in Germany, including a Tesla scalar-wave microscope which helped the Germans to unlock the human genome – were repeated in ten times their intensity in the underground Nazi South Polar colony or ‘city’. This base-city, rumor has it, is known by its inhabitants as the ‘NEW BERLIN’ and contains a population of over 2,000,000 people loyal to the Nazi philosophy.”

Advancing the idea that the Nazis continually shipped men and material to the South Pole throughout the war years, author W. A. Harbinson wrote,

“Regarding the possibility of the Germans building self-sufficient underground research factories in the Antarctic, it has only to be pointed out that the underground research centers of Nazi Germany were gigantic feats of construction, containing wind tunnels, machine shops, assembly plants, launching pads, supply dumps and accommodation for all who worked there, including adjoining camps for slaves and yet very few people knew that they existed.”

In the article UFO’s. Alien or Man Made by Al Pinto writes about Nazi super weapons.

The South Wales (UK) Argus [Dec 13,1944] stated,

“The Germans have produced a ‘secret’ weapon in keeping with the Christmas season. The new device, which is apparently an air defense weapon, and resembles the glass balls that adorn Christmas trees. They have been seen hanging in the air over German territory, sometimes singly, sometimes in clusters. They are coloured silver and are apparently transparent.”

The New York Herald Tribune [Jan 2, 1945] said:

“Now, it seems, the Nazis have thrown something new into the night skies over Germany. It is the weird, mysterious ‘Foo Fighter’ balls which race alongside the wings of fighters flying intruder missions over Germany. Pilots have been encountering this eerie weapon for more than a month in their night flights. No one apparently knows what this sky weapon is. The balls of fire appear suddenly and accompany the planes for miles. They seem to be radio controlled from the ground, so official intelligence reports reveal”.

Could they be Tesla Globes?

In 1978 at a scientific exhibition at Hanover, Germany some people gave out a paper containing detailed drawings of Germany’s WW2 flying disks (not mentioning the designer’s name) and claimed that the drawing was altered by the West German govt to render it “safe” for publication.

It said that the patents for the craft went into secret Russian, American and British files and that the remainder of the files and most likely, the most important ones, went with the “missing” German scientists and S.S. men.

Al Pinto wrote:

“Allegedly, they [Nazis]took with them members of the flying saucer research teams, the last of the most vital saucer components, the notes and drawings for the saucer, and the designs for gigantic underground complexes and living accommodations based on the underground factories of Nordhausen in the Harz mountains [to Argentina, Chile and Antarctica].

W. A. Harbinson wrote in his book ‘Genesis’,

“…Robert Ley, Minister for Labor in Nazi Germany in April 1945, excitedly told Albert Speer that German scientists had invented a “death ray” (possibly a laser weapon). Captain Heinze Schaeffer, captain of the U-977 submarine (suspected taking Hitler and Martin Bormann to Patagonia, then on to a secret Nazi base in the Antarctic), stated in his book “U-boat 977” that in April 1945 an S.S. associate had offered him a demonstration of a so-called “death ray”.

In 1960 Soviet Premier Khrushchev had announced the scalar interferometer to the world saying:

“We have a new weapon, just within the portfolio of our scientists, so to speak, which is so powerful that, if unrestrainedly used it could wipe out all life on earth. It is a fantastic weapon.”

How many people have built a Tesla ‘Death Ray”?

In the book “Time Storms” by Jenny Randles it says that on 22 May 1966, during a survey in Antarctica, Irish explorer Eric Wilkinson observed what appears like a Tesla Globe being created. A dense white mass appeared in the south and rose vertically to about 600ft altitude from near ground level. Its diameter was about 100 ft and it was largely homogenous during its forty-five minute duration.

It seemed to move very slowly, expand and contact in a pulsating motion in density. As it did a noise like a swarm of bees or like an electric transformer occurred. A dark ‘tube’ emerged from the cloud and struck the snow at a 45 deg angle. From that point, it created a second reflected ray or beam from this at a 75 deg angle rising from the first ‘tube’. The snow rose upwards as if by a whirlwind. Wilkinson took several photos. The Russian Tesla Globes had a black line down the center.

Harry Mason’s wrote in ‘Bright Skies’ that on 1 May 1995 at 2am a large spherical orange-red fireball with a conical blue-white tail flew from the Indian Ocean above Perth city, W. Australia Its past trajectory skimmed Antarctica, near Enderby Land where one Japanese and two Russian bases reside. One Russian base at Enderby Land has a scalar weapons complex.

It’s projected trajectory would have end towards the NE coast of Japan across the center of the Siberian Kamchatka Peninsular, then over N Alaska emerging near Nova Scotia, Canada. (The Kamchatka Peninsular has a scalar howitzer site and according to Bearden the Soviets shot down the Korean plane KAL 007 possibly spying on it a few years ago.) The fireball was flying in a N, NE direction.

The fireball, which emitted a loud roaring pulsed noise stopped dead above Perth. Suddenly an enormous burst of blue-white light arced upwards lighting the city as clear as daylight for many km, similar to a nuclear blast. A loud, vibrating massive explosion and seismic wave (lasting two minutes) reverberated through Perth causing buildings to shake.

Four bright lights from the center of the fireball raced out and formed a cross in the sky. That same night other strange aerial noises and small lights were heard N, NE of Perth. Also 1,900 km north of Perth (north of Broome) there was a loud, roaring pulsed diesel engine sounding noise which rose to a crescendo causing objects to fall from their shelves.

The seismic vibration lasted 1-2 minutes.

It will be a battle to the death, with whole cities able to be turned to ashes with crossed beam scalar weapons and particle beam weapons fired from satellites. Some unanswered questions still exist though.

Will the Earth survive, or will it get increasingly unsteady and keep wobbling on its axis as it has been happening recently?

Is it better to teach Tesla’s scalar technology openly at the universities or best to keep it under wraps?

What would have been the price to pay for free-energy had Tesla been financially supported in his work?

Is it better to have had the less dangerous but expensive electricity and associated cancers, OR, to have been able to have had many gadgets powered by scalar waves and just buy a legal spaceship and visit other planets with no charge for free-energy power.

Government honesty has been lacking since WW2. Mars could have been colonized openly, and earth might possibly have been taken over openly by aliens and accepted within an alien federation.

Instead all this is done in secret.

Now we are in the situation where,

we can be subjected to mass hypnotism via satellite

cities can be destroyed in an instant by nuclear-like explosions without warning

any airborne object can be exploded upon launch

earthquakes and erupting volcanoes manufactured to order

the worrisome thought of the already ripped magnetic field failing us with major solar flares increasing

massive fissures splitting the earth from stimulation of the molten core and the upsetting of the relationship between the Sun, Moon and Earth

This is just from fifty years of scalar weapons in the hands of men who care not for the citizens of other countries.

We need to know just who has them and what they intend doing with them and to whom. No part of the world is safe, especially when scalar waves can pass right through the planet.

I wish us all a safe journey through the next millenium.

RESOURCES

For an extremely chilling expose by Tom Bearden on what the Russians have been doing since the late 1950’s with scalar technology against the U.S. and numerous more examples of scalar attacks can be found at:

(http://www.earthchangestv.com/ufo/0209gandor.htm)

(http://216.247.92.101/pub/bearden/examples.htm)

(http://www.cheniere.org/correspondence/110502.htm)

Scalar Wars: The Brave New World of Scalar Electromagnetics (http://216.247.92.101/pub/bearden/scalar_wars.htm)

The Historical Background of Scalar Weapons by Tom Bearden. (http://www.geocities.com/Area51/Shadowlands/6583/project233.html)

Fire from the Sky (http://www.anomalous-images.com/text/files.html)

Harry Mason ‘Bright Skies’: http://www.tmgnow.com.repository/secret/brightskies.html

Tom Bearden’s website (http://www.cheniere.org)

Fortress Australia: http://rumormillnews.com/FORTRESS_AUSTRALIA.htm

Fire From The Sky: http://www.anomalous-images.com/text/files.html

HAARP. the Ultimate Weapon of the Conspiracy by Jerry E Smith. (www.jerryesmith.com)

UFOs Nazi Secret Weapon? Mattern-Friedrich. Samisdat Publishers Toronto, Canada. (About 1966.)

Encounter in the Pleiades: An Inside Look At UFOs by Preston Nicholas and Peter Moon.

The Montauk Project by Preston Nicholas and Peter Moon.

Anti-Gravity and the World Grid. Edited by David Hatcher Childress.

My Contact With UFOs by Dino Kraspedon.

GLOSSARY

Scalar waves are also known as:

Tesla waves

longitudinal EM waves

teleforce

Radiant Energy

energetics

gravitic waves

electrogravitational waves

free-energy

zero-point energy

zero-vector EM waves

electromagnetic quantum energy

vacuum field energy

aether/ether-energy

magnetic travelling waves

electrostatic/magnetostatic waves

waves of pure potential

This article (The History of Scalar Weapons) was originally published on Biblioteca Pleyades and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.