The Strangeness of the California Fires

Today I want to talk about those fires in California…

Every now and then, I do come across a video that intrigues me(this time from Mr. D.S.M.), and so I went looking for more, and found a couple that I want to share, and comment on. But first I want to remind people of the background. Last year we saw similar fires in California, and with them, abundant indication of something highly anomalous about them, including what for me was the tell tale giveaway: plants that were unburned, but which were “rolled” or pushed into bizarre shapes, as if a giant had come along and stomped or twisted them into these bizarre shapes.

As I wrote in my book Covert Wars and Breakaway Civilizations, such effects are common when very high power microwaves are directed at plants. I speculated in that book, based on some British scientists’ studies of crop circles, that they were formed by microwaves and most likely by microwave interferometry, and were in fact a kind of “test pattern” to see how closely and tightly such waves and interferometry patterns could be controlled and manipulated. If that hypothesis and speculation be true, then the crop circles are evidence that such control can indeed be very precisely directed. What one is seeing are exotic shapes and drawings being produced by remote means – the interferometry – while the surrounding crops are undamaged. I’m even entertaining the idea (now) that such interferometry may be creating unique localized magnetic effects, and that the magnetic effects are the direct causes of the strange patterns, and not the microwave interferometry itself.

In any case, a little reflection on this speculation will show that the same basic phenomenon is in evidence in the strange fires in California: whole houses burned to a crisp, while nearby shrubs and trees appear unburned, and in some cases, not even charred by the ambient heat of the fires. That, at least, was the case last year.

Now we have fires again, and thus far, I’ve been reluctant to comment on them because I wanted to see some evidence of these types of anomalies. So far there have been statements about “firenados”, super-heated vortices, and speculations that these could be the result of such technologies. I suspect that they can be, but need not must be, for similar vortices were reported by the survivors of the British fire-bombings of Hamburg and Dresden during the Second World War. But Mr. D.S.M. sent a long the first video that I’ve linked below, and I went looking for more by the same lady doing the analysis, and found another.

At this stage, yes, I do think there may be enough to put these most recent fires in the “strange” category and to see the possible use of some such exotic microwave technology, perhaps in conjunction with other technologies. Here are three videos from the same lady to ponder:

Of course, the problem is why anyone would do such a thing? Granting for the sake of argument that my (and this lady in the video’s) speculations are true, then why would this be being done? I suspect that the same speculation as we advanced for the previous fires, may be operative here: someone wants the land, for whatever purpose, and wants to pick it up for pennies on the dollar. That’s probably the most disturbing speculation of them all, in terms of its implications…

…for it implies that someone with “access” to such exotic technology, which one may assume are owned by the government or corporation, may be using it for purely private agendas and gain…

In any case, I suspect this is one of those cases of “you tell me”…

