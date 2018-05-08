The Zombie-Like Lives of Sheeple from Birth to Death

93 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Pao Chang

To innerstand the zombie-like lives of sheeple, we need to first investigate the word sheeple, so we know what it means.

According to Merriam-Webster.com, the word sheeple means, “people who are docile, compliant, or easily influenced : people likened to sheep”.

This word is derived from the combination of the words sheep and people. In many ways, sheeple are people who are naive and lack critical thinking skills, and obediently follow orders because they are too afraid to question their so-called authorities.

This article will show you proof that most people are acting like sheeple and are far from being “awake”.

Why Sheeple are Properties of the State and are in a Daze

The zombie-like lives of sheeple begin on the day they are born. Shortly after sheeple are born, their parental sheeple give them a name and register them to the State using the “birth” certificate.

The sad thing that parental sheeple do not know is that the birth certificate is the legal document used by the State to trick them to “abandon” their babies or “lambs”, allowing the government to claim their babies/lambs as chattels (personal properties).

It also allows the government to transfer their babies/lambs to the land of the DEAD (legal fiction), turning their babies/lambs into dead entities in the eyes of the law. Hence, the name in all capital letters on their social security cards and driver’s licenses. The name in all capital letters is the same all caps name written on gravestones.

What sheeple do not know about governments is that nearly all of them have been incorporated and thereby are legal fictions. In the United States (incorporated), the U.S. government is a FOREIGN corporation with respect to a state of the United States of America (unincorporated). For evidence of this, read this article.

In the article, there is a sentence that says, “The United States government is a foreign corporation with respect to a state.”

Most, if not all, sheeple have been brainwashed so bad that they actually think that governments are living entities and have power over them. There is NO government that is living in reality, because there is no living man or woman who is the government itself.

There are only men and women acting as agents for the government. Sheeple wake up in the morning thinking they are awake, but they do not realize that they are actually in a daze, which etymologically means “to become weary”.

The word weary is derived from the Old English word werig, meaning “tired, exhausted; miserable, sad”. As for the word awake, it secretly means “a night watch for the dead”. The evidence of this can be seen when you use the art of word magic to decipher the word awake. When you move the first letter “a” from the word “awake” a space to the left, you get the term “a wake”.

According to Dictionary.com, the word wake means “a watch or vigil by the body of a dead person before burial, sometimes accompanied by feasting or merrymaking.” Another word you need to investigate, using the art of word magic, in the previous paragraph is morning.

Phonetically, the word morning sounds like the word mourning, meaning “the act of a person who mourns; sorrowing or lamentation” or “the conventional manifestation of sorrow for a person’s death, especially by the wearing of black clothes or a black armband, the hanging of flags at half-mast, etc.”

What do sheeple do at “a wake”? They mourn the dead wearing black clothes. Why do sheeple mourn the dead? They mourn the dead because they are in a daze and feeling weary.

Remember, the word weary is derived from the Old English word werig, meaning “tired, exhausted; miserable, sad”. To help ease the weariness, some sheeple give money to the family of the dead, but what they do not realize is that the so-called money that they give is called “legal tender”, which is a deceptive way of saying “debt”.

Phonetically, the word debt sounds like the word dead. All debts are fictitious because they are created by banks, which are corporations, also legally known as artificial persons. In other words, all legal debts are created for the dead (legal fiction). Why do you think sheeple “bury” their money in the bank? Sheeple bury their so-called money because it is dead/debt.

The Sins of Sheeple

One of the worst debts that sheeple have is called a mortgage. What sheeple do not know about the word mortgage is that it secretly means “a pledge to the dead”. To find evidence of this, you need to use an etymological dictionary and the art of wordplay to decipher the word mortgage.

When you split the word mortgage into two words, it transforms into the term “mort-gage”. Keep in mind that the word mortgage is derived from two Old French words, which are mort and gage.

In Old French, mort means “dead” and gage means “pledge”. The word pledge comes from Old French plegier, meaning “to promise”. Dictionary.com defines pledge using these exact words: “a solemn promise or agreement to do or refrain from doing something”.

Based on the etymological definition of mort and gage, the term mortgage/”mort-gage” can be translated as “a pledge to the dead”. All legal debts are for the dead, which is why the word debt can mean “sin”.

Hence, the Bible verse Romans 6:23 (KJV), “23 For the wages of sin is death”. Sin is debt/dead/death. To find evidence that the word debt can mean sin, go to Merriam-Webster.com and search for the definition of debt and you should see the word sin as one of its definitions. The word sin is derived from the Old English word synn, meaning “moral wrongdoing, injury, mischief, enmity, feud, guilt, crime, offense against God, misdeed”.

Deep down, sheeple feel bad for all the debts/sins that they created, so many of them go to church to see if they can find God and hope that God will forgive them for their sins/ debts. What the sheeple do not know is that nearly all churches throughout the world have been incorporated and thereby are corporations.

To make matters worse, nearly all clergies (e.g., pastors, priests and ministers) do not know the secret knowledge of the Bible. How many clergies do you know that have the knowledge and courage to teach sheeple that the true church or temple of God is WITHIN them? In this lifetime, I have never met one, have you?

To make matters even worse, sheeple baptize their babies/lambs, thinking that this external act will free their babies/lambs from original sin. External baptism will not free their babies/lambs from original sin. How do I know this?

Because if it did free them from original sin, they would be immortal and not die. To be free from original sin is to be free from death. External baptism is nothing more than a dark magic spell designed to deceive parental sheeple to give up their babies’ bodies and souls to the antichrist and the false gods of the false church.

Unlike external baptism, internal baptism is a holy process that occurs within the body, not outside of it. Like the government, the church is also a fictitious entity. In other words, it is “an invisible body”. The evidence of this can be seen in the definition of the word parson.

According to The Law-Dictionary (Tomlins, 1835), the word parson means, “One that hath full possession of all the rights of a parochial church. He is called parson, persona, because by his person the church, which is an invisible body, is represented; and he is in himself a body corporate, in order to protect and defend the rights of the church (which he personates) by a perpetual succession. 1 Inst. 300.” Esoterically, the word church means “body”.

In other words, the temple or church of God is man’s physical body (male and female). To be more specific, it is the TRUE temple/church of God. As a result of that, all external churches (buildings) are false churches.

No external church or temple built by man is more holy than the physical body of man (male and female), because man were created by God and the Spirit of God dwells in man. Hence, the Bible verses 1 Corinthians 3:16-17 (KJV):

16 Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you? 17 If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.

The Corporate Life of Sheeple

Nearly every morning/mourning, especially during the weekday or “week-daze”, millions, if not billions, of sheeple throughout the world go to work at corporations, which can be abbreviated as corps. Phonetically, the word corps sounds similar to the word corpse, which is defined as “a dead body, usually of a human being”.

Black’s Law Dictionary (6th edition) defines the word corporation as, “An artificial person or legal entity created by or under the authority of the laws of a state.”

An artificial person is considered dead in the eyes of the law and thereby can be defined as a corpse. Hence, the word corporation/corps/”corpse”. You can also find the word corps in the term “marine corps”.

In law, all military personnel are considered dead and thereby have no natural rights, which is why government superiors order them around like dogs and make them wear dog tags? To ease the pain of working at a corporation/corps/corpse, most sheeple are given a break during the “weekend” because they are “weakened”.

Besides the weekend/weakened, sheeple like to celebrate yearly parties, so they do not have to think about their dead-end jobs. One of these yearly parties is commonly known as a birthday. What sheeple do not innerstand about a birthday is that it is a ritual for celebrating the birth of a corpse, which is a dead body.

Some of the evidence of this can be seen in certain legal definitions of the word birth. An interesting fact you need to know about the word birth is that it can mean “a still-birth”. In New Zealand, the interpretation section of the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Act 1995defines the word birth using these exact words: “includes a still-birth”.

An important word you need to investigate in the previous definition is include. In law, when the word include is used in an expression or definition of a legal matter, it EXCLUDES everything else that is not in that expression or definition. The evidence of this can be found in the legal definition of “inclusio unius est exclusio alterius”.

Black’s Law Dictionary (5th edition) defines “inclusio unius est exclusio alterius” using these exact words: “The inclusion of one is the exclusion of another. The certain designation of one person is an absolute exclusion of all others.” The word birth is often used to describe the emergence of a new entity.

In law, nearly every entity that is “birth” falls under the jurisdiction of the legal system. When it comes to jurisdiction, the legal system only has jurisdiction over fictitious entities, which are legally dead entities.

Because of this, all living babies that are “birthed” and registered to the State through the “birth” certificate are considered dead in the eyes of the law. One of the major reasons that they are presumed to be dead by the State is so that the government has the right to administer them.

Remember, the government is a fictitious entity and thereby can only administer other fictitious (dead) entities. To secretly tell sheeple that they are dead in the eyes of the law, the agents of the government indoctrinate sheeple to celebrate their birthdays with cakes and candles. When it comes to corpses, candles are traditionally used to dispel the darkness, so the spirits of corpses can find their way home.

This is one of the hidden reasons that they teach sheeple to light candles and stick them on cakes during birthday ceremonies. Every time sheeple light candles during their birthdays and stick them on a cake, their actions tell the Dark Forces (self-serving thought-form entities) that they consent to be participants of the birthday ceremony, which is a ritual for celebrating the birth of a corpse or dead baby.

During birthday ceremonies, many sheeple like to drink alcohol beverages. What they do not know is that alcohol is effective for weakening the connection to the true God that dwells within the “temples” of their head. They did not call that area of the head the “temples” for no reason. Besides weakening their connection to God, alcohol also drains their life force energy.

Alcohol is able to do this because it has the ability to extract the essence of an entity. This is why alcohol is an important substance for herbalists. With the aid of alcohol, herbalists can extract the essences of plants to make essential oils.

Because of the extracting effect of alcohol, when sheeple drink enough of it to make them drunk, it can temporary extract the essences of their souls, which contain their life force energies. This weakens their spirits, making their bodies more susceptible to being possessed by foreign spirits.

Why Sheeple Have Been Legally Dead Their Whole Lives

After decades of working, partying and drinking, sheeple’s bodies cannot handle the stress anymore, causing them to die prematurely. After they die, their names are written in ALL CAPITAL LETTERS on gravestones to seal the deal and let other sheeple know that they are officially DEAD.

What sheeple do not know is that shortly after their births, the government incorporated them, turning them into dead entities before they even learn how to say a word.

It is often hard for sheeple to see the truth that they have been incorporated and thereby are corps/corpses, so to make it easier for them to see the truth, let us investigate the legal document known as “writ of summons”.

When a court agent serves sheeple a writ of summons, the first question he asks them is often related to their legal name, which 99 percent of the time is written in all capital letters on court documents. For example, the court agent may ask them the question “are you JOHN HENRY DOE?”

Most, if not all, sheeple would answer “yes”. By saying yes or responding with a similar answer and accepting the writ of summons, they basically agree to play the role of a dead character, which is the legal name (e.g., JOHN HENRY DOE). This occurs because the legal name is not living, but is a fictitious entity that has no life force of its own.

As a result of that, it is as DEAD as a fictional character in a storybook. The writ of summons is used to summon the dead using sheeple as mediums. This is why a court agent has to serve them a writ of summons with their legal name on it before a judge can demand them to appear in court.

To connect the dots, when sheeple accept a writ of summons, whether they realize it or not, they agree to raise the dead, so they can play the role of a dead character.

In other words, they agree to be “zombies”. What do witches do when they want to communicate with dead spirits? They summon them using certain magic spells. Do you innerstand now why it is called a writ of summons?

The sheeple are so brainwashed and spiritually brain dead that they are not even aware that they have been monetized and turned into dead entities, so they can be sold on the stock market by the traders/traitors of mankind.

To make fun of them, the Elite order their minions to create TV series and movies about zombies, such as The Walking Dead. In this TV series, the zombies represent the sheeple that do not even realize that they are legally dead.

The so-called zombie apocalypse is already here, because the sheeple are, in a sense, the walking dead! It is time to wake up sheeple and stop acting like zombies! The grass is much greener on the side of the living.

About the author: Pao Chang is the author of EsotericKnowledge.me. For more content related to the article you just read, visit his website and read his book titled Word Magic: The Powers & Occult Definitions of Words.

