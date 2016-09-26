It’s Time To Take the Offensive: The Mainstream Media Must Be Exposed and Removed

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



September 25th, 2016

To: The Members of the American Free Press

Re: For Your Consideration — It’s Time To Take the Offensive

The Bad News: We’re sitting on our hands, waiting for the criminal banksters and CEOs to throw their carefully crafted Hail Mary intended to subvert the 2016 Presidential Election and march us off to their one-world government fantasy. And notice that the Obama Administration, the Department of Homeland Security,the U.S. Justice Department, the FBI, and the compromised U.S. military have stepped back as if they are all in it together, just like they did in the Kennedy assassination and in 9/11——The American people are on their own once again, just before the hammer comes down, undefended by their own treasonous government.

The Good News: They are all on their last legs because the American public——and much of the global public——has finally figured it out and they are primed. They know where Obama’s true loyalties lie——it’s unmistakable. They know the mainstream media is an imposter, pretending to be the core of the American free press, but clearly working for somebody else. They know the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI are working for somebody else, too. They know the Department of Homeland Security is, and has always been, some kind of disguised, sinister, thoroughly un-American and un-Constitutional mutant force associated with undisclosed schemes concerning immigration, FEMA mysteries, heavy surveillance on all Americans, and a quasi-military force with an un-disclosed mission, separate from the U.S. military.

The American people know these things and they are primed.

And how are the American people primed? A large number of them have finally connected the dots. They know now that there is treason at work——plain, widespread, full-out treason. And many more Americans have connected the dots between the real purpose of 9/11 and where the American people stand today, just before the 2016 Presidential Election. We stand today right up at the edge of the camouflaged trap door set by the banksters and the criminal CEOs, which they plan to trip on November 8th.

While you mull this over, let’s widen the focus. Right now we have a “mainstream media” that is 99% untrusted, nearing financial insolvency, and already revealed as an imposter. And it has unwisely stepped out into the public light to reveal that it is, in fact, a psychological warfare weapon of the banksters and criminal CEOs who give the orders to their fake editors, their fake journalists, and their fake talking heads. We now know this from watching their coordinated and scripted lies, deceptions, distractions, disinformation, and psychological barrages aimed to traumatize and disorient the American people during this 2016 election cycle.

This “mainstream media” imposter is completely exposed to the public light and the public gets it.

We also have an existing American free press that has emerged over the past 15 years and is waiting in the wings to replace the “mainstream media” which is now ready to be toppled by the American public. There’s just one more dot to connect: America’s Fourth Estate——our American free press——must restore itself to its traditional and time-honored investigative role of routing out the corruptors of American principles and keeping American institutions honest. This last dot to connect is for our American free press to launch a flood of investigations of the “mainstream media” and report to the American people.

Let’s say it again for clarity: This last dot to connect is for our American free press to launch a flood of investigations of the “mainstream media” and report to the American people. For your consideration, it is time to take the offensive by toppling the imposter “mainstream media,” which is already on its last legs. The target of this flood of investigations would be specific “persons of interest” among the criminal media CEOs, their directors of the board, their senior management, their fake editors, their fake journalists, their fake writers, and their fake talking heads. Such persons of interest would be brought before fully vetted Grand Juries and, if criminal members of any court are discovered, they, too, would become persons of interest.

The “mainstream media” imposter is a huge, dead tree that must be cut down, and the ones to do it are the members of our home-grown, re-emerging American free press who are ready, willing and able to restore our free press as the champion of the American people and our American principles. No matter who wins the 2016 Presidential Election —or even if it is postponed or cancelled— it is crucial for our American free press to begin to form on October 1st, 2016 and get to work cutting down and disposing of this dead tree. That way, the psychological warfare weapon will be demolished and the American free press will be restored, no matter who is in power.

It is the first step to rebuilding America and its economy from the ground up. The American people will come out in the streets, not in violence, but to thunder their approval of: (i) the American can-do spirit, (ii) the flood of investigations proving that American justice is finally being served, and (iii) America believing in herself, again. That overwhelming groundswell of public support is our answer to the criminal psychopaths and all their heavily bribed and blackmailed minions who are embedded in all key American institutions, especially throughout the “mainstream media”. They, too, will fold, once the investigations envelop them.

***

This is a manual written for our next generation—-young Americans and their peers across the world—-to assist them in forming their own, unique perspective of “How The World Actually Works and Who Is Pulling The Strings From Above.” The manual’s highest and best use is to become a cornerstone for learning how to take action: (i) to thwart the adverse forces that surround and attempt to control them; (ii) to advance in their life pursuits with wisdom and unshakable perserverance; and (iii) to close with and engage the concealed nest of foreign, dynastic banking families in the City of London to bring them to justice and to dispatch the guilty to a frozen, quarantined netherworld described in the first eight pages of this manual.

Source: American National Service

Via: The Millennium Report