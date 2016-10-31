The Top 100 Most Damaging WikiLeaks

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This list contains titles, links of proof, quotes from the links, and commentary from Reddit.

These are just SOME of the thousands of leaks exposing Hillary Clinton’s corruption, and mainly comprise of the Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails, as well as a few other sources (FBI docs, DNC leaks, etc.)

So much cover-up, media collusion, and pay for play proof was not included, because this list would reach 1,000 if I included them all.

1. Obama lied: he knew about Hillary’s secret server and wrote to her using a pseudonym, cover-up happened (intent to destroy evidence)

I can’t state how huge this is, it’s a cover up involving the POTUS. There are lots of emails implying this, but this email states it very clearly so anyone can understand. The email proves obstruction of justice and shows how they lied to the FBI and likely perjury of congress. This at the very least proves intent by her chief of staff.

Obama used executive privilege on their correspondence. We have “Ms. Immunity” Cheryl Mills stating they need to “clean up” the Clinton/Obama e-mails because they lacked state.gov.

Additionally, Obama on video publicly denied knowing about the server. He also claimed on video that he learned about it through the news like everyone else. The corruption goes ALL the way to the top! Flat out lying to the American public.

Paul Combetta was hired to modify the email headers that referred to a VERY VERY VIP individual, i.e; change the name of who it was from. If you read Stonetear/Combetta story, it’s easy to see this is exactly what he was attempting (I am an IT professional). He wanted to change header information on already sent mail to show “state.gov” instead of Hillary’s private email address. Multiple people informed him of the infeasibility (and illegality) of it, so somewhere in the next 6 days it was decided that simply eradicating them was the only option left.

The FBI said they could not find intent of trying to break the law, therefore no recommendation of prosecution. This email proves, in plain language, that they DID mean to break the law.

This is the real reason why she was never indicted, because she would have taken down Obama with her.

Ask yourselves: why would they both be communicating on a secret server to each other? Why not through normal proper channels? What were they hiding? We may soon find out…

2. Hillary Clinton dreams of completely “open trade and open borders”

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/927#efmFhxFke

“My dream is a hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders”

3. Hillary Clinton took money from and supported nations that she KNEW funded ISIS and terrorists

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/3774

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/5469

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/1828

“…the governments of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which are providing clandestine financial and logistic support to ISIL and other radical Sunni groups in the region.”

“Clintons should know better than to raise money from folks whose primary concern has been supporting the NIAC, a notorious supporter of the Radical Islamic Mullahs. “The Clinton’s have thrown principle out the window in exchange for cold hard cash…putting money ahead of principle.”

Hillary’s chief of staff admits in the 2nd link that foreign interests sway HRC to do what they want her to do, also admits that the “Friend of Hillary” list is available and rentable to people who want to influence, but that it’s too sensitive to talk in email.

This leak shows Hillary knows Saudis and Qatar are funding ISIS, which is an enemy of the state. After knowing this, Hillary accepts tens of millions in donations from these terrorist-funding governments (of course they are getting something back in return). She also supported arms deals to them.

Definition of treason according to 18 U.S. Code 2381: Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar also throw gay people off of buildings, persecute Christians, Jews, and atheists, and make it legal to rape and beat women under Sharia law. They are the leading funders of Hillary and her campaign through the Clinton Foundation.

https://i.sli.mg/cOz6yM.jpg

4. Hillary has public positions on policy and her private ones

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/927

“But If Everybody’s Watching, You Know, All Of The Back Room Discussions And The Deals, You Know, Then People Get A Little Nervous, To Say The Least. So, You Need Both A Public And A Private Position.”

So she literally just said she lies to the public. This leak is a big one because anything she tells us that she will do can and should be considered a lie.

This was one of her private paid speeches to Wall Street. Behind closed doors she is telling her Wall Street donors one thing, and the American people another thing. Think about this for a moment…

5. Paying people to incite violence and unrest at Trump rallies

This video is the proof, please watch it!

“Bird-dogging” is a term you probably have never heard before, but we have video evidence of high level Clinton staffers openly talking about it, and boasting about inciting violence at Trump rallies, paying for every “protest”, manipulating Americans through the media to think that Trump is dangerous, and tricking people into thinking Trump supporters are bad.

They laugh about paying off mentally ill and homeless people for years to incite violence against conservatives. Truly despicable. And they pretended to be Bernie supporters while they were “protesting”.

They admit to starting the Chicago riot where police were seriously hurt, and admit to shutting down the freeway in Arizona, partnering with Black Lives Matter. We even have proof that Hillary paid people to shut down the Chicago rally.

Inciting a riot is illegal under 18 US Code § 2102.

They also think 50% of people in Iowa and Wisconsin are racists.

Robby Mook, Clinton Campaign Manager, mentions the Priorities SuperPAC in a leak, which is implicated in the video.

There is also proof that the Hillary campaign paid violent protesters who appeared in that video, and Bob Creamer (who was fired) saying the campaign knew about everything.

6. Hillary’s campaign wants “unaware” and “compliant” citizens

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/3599

“And as I’ve mentioned, we’ve all been quite content to demean government, drop civics and in general conspire to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry. The unawareness remains strong but compliance is obviously fading rapidly. This problem demands some serious, serious thinking – and not just poll driven, demographically-inspired messaging.”

The Clinton campaign is literally conspiring to keep the population dumb and unaware (like sheep), and they admitted it! Very scary ‘1984’ level thinking. If Hillary is the right choice for president and the truth is on her side, wouldn’t they encourage her supporters to research, like Trump tells his supporters?

Watch this video about it.

7. Top Hillary aides mock Catholics for their faith

https://www.wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/4364

[to be a Catholic is]“an amazing bastardization of the faith. They must be attracted to the systematic thought and severely backwards gender relations”

“…no one knows what the hell they’re talking about.”

“end of a middle ages dictatorship”

Top Clinton aides, John Halpin and Jennifer Palmieri mock Catholics for their faith. They complain about the large number of Catholics in prominent positions.

This was one of the few emails to actually make it to the mainstream media (FOX) and Palmieri when confronted about this revelation didn’t apologize.

Brian Burch, CatholicVote.org president released a statement proclaiming, “Hillary Clinton has already called half of her opponents’ supporters ‘a basket of deplorables’ and ‘irredeemable,’ and now it comes out that her campaign spokeswoman dismissively question[ed]the sincerity of Catholic Americans’ faith. Had Palmieri spoken this way about other groups, she [would be]dismissed. Palmieri must resign immediately or be fired.”

This was why Trump made the Catholic comment at the Al Smith dinner. Hillary has never addressed this nor offered an apology.

8. Hillary deleted her incriminating emails. State covered it up. Asked about using White House executive privilege to hide from Congress.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/9272#efmBI2BOJ

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/9545

“They do not plan to release anything publicly, so no posting online or anything public-facing, just to the committee.”

“That of course includes the emails Sid turned over that HRC didn’t, which will make clear to them that she didn’t have them in the first place, deleted them, or didn’t turn them over. It also includes emails that HRC had that Sid didn’t.”

“Think we should hold emails to and from potus? That’s the heart of his exec privilege. We could get them to ask for that. They may not care, but I seems like they will.”

The State Department was: (1) Coordinating with the Clinton political campaign. (2) Colluding with the press to spin it positively. (3) Doing so BEFORE they released it to AN EQUAL BRANCH OF GOVERNMENT. The Clinton campaign was always a step ahead of the committee investigating them. Shameful.

Nick states “Just spoke to State” He goes on to reveal that State colluded with him about which emails are being revealed to committee and that the State plans to plant a story with AP.

Shows intent to withhold emails from the subpoena.

9. Bribery: King of Morocco gives Clinton Foundation $12 million to have meeting with Hillary, 6 months later Morocco gets weapons

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/22030

https://i.sli.mg/JaZnPl.jpg

http://www.army-technology.com/news/newsus-approves-157m-tow-missile-system-sale-to-morocco-4736092

“condition upon which the Moroccans agreed to host the meeting was her participation. If hrc was not part if it, meeting was a non-starter. CGI also wasn’t pushing for a meeting in Morocco and it wasn’t their first choice. This was HRC’s idea, our office approached the Moroccans and they 100 percent believe they are doing this at her request. The King has personally committed approx $12 million both for the endowment and to support the meeting.”

“She created this mess and she knows it… HRC said she’s still considering.”

This is AFTER her candidacy announcement!

Super important e-mail in that it demonstrates Hillary’s poor judgement (her idea) in the face of influence money and foreshadows how a Clinton Administration would be indebted to bad actors and criminal regimes.

The “same issues we discussed” mentioned by Robbie Mook in this email is a veiled reference to Morocco’s many human rights abuses.

Her campaign staff is rightly concerned about the optics of the Clinton Foundation/Clinton Global Initiative accepting huge sums of money from a regime that so frequently violates international law and acts in a way that you’d expect the Clinton Foundation to publicly rebuke.

I guess $12 million is just too much money to allow morals, ethics, and the best interests and values of American citizens to intervene.

The Intercept explores how Morocco is exploiting Hillary’s weakness for huge donations, and her desire to be President, to support their own geopolitical interests.

10. Latinos are “needy”. Latino outreach is “taco bowl engagement”

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/6777

https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/5492

“Needy Latinos and 1 easy call.”

“Attached is a script for a new video we’d like to use to mop up some more taco bowl engagement, and demonstrate the Trump actually isn’t trying.”

According to them, whites are “deplorables”, blacks are “super predators” who “need to be brought to heel”, and Latinos are “needy” and the “taco bowl engagement”. Hillary is such a uniter!

11. Clinton campaign in direct communication with DOJ regarding email case

https://www.wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/4178

“DOJ folks inform me…”

This report that Clinton’s campaign was in direct communication with the Obama Department of Justice on the email investigation shows a level of collusion which calls into question the entire investigation into her private server.

12. Acknowledging radical Islam is a real threat and a “serious problem for our future”

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/5832

“But even if there weren’t violence, the fact that too many who are for subjugation of women, against gays, against Jews and Christians, etc – is a serious problem for our future. Unfortunately, if you sounded progressive in the Middle East/Pakistan, you’d be putting yourself at security risk.”

“I wouldn’t have picked the fight over “radical islam” to begin with. I’m always happy to just concede that it’s a real thing and define it as a marginalized strain, which she did do today. I told Reid this, and I suggest it to you as well: you just don’t want to be on the slippery slope of sounding like an imam who is defining what true islam is… By the way, every time Reid has spoken out in defense of Muslims, it has our most popular messaging of anything we do.”

Her donors, Saudi Arabia, wouldn’t want her telling the truth about radical Islam or Sharia law (a.k.a. murdering gay people, oppressing women, genocide against Christians, etc.) So she doesn’t even say the word publicly.

She has her public position and then her private one here. Lip service to pander.

13. Admitting terrorists will infiltrate the Syrian refugee program

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/905

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/927

“On Syrian refugees, is it enough to call just for vigilant screening? Shouldn’t we call for a thorough review of how we screen to make sure the procedures are actually up to snuff? I think both the CIA/FBI heads have testified and acknowledged that our screening may not deter terrorists. And I don’t think the american people feel like the screening process is adequate.”

“Hillary Clinton Said Jordan Was Threatened Because ‘They Can’t Possibly Vet All Those Refugees So They Don’t Know If, You Know, Jihadists Are Coming In Along With Legitimate Refugees’.”

“We can throw some more shade at the Arabs…”

But we were told that the current screening of immigrants is adequate. That they are ALL peace loving.

Trump says something out in the open (transparent) and gets bashed for it. Democrats think the same but do it behind closed doors.

14. Bill Clinton receives $1 million “birthday gift” from ISIS-funding Qatar while Hillary was SoS, Qatar receives arms flow increases of 1,482%

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/8396

http://www.ibtimes.com/clinton-foundation-donors-got-weapons-deals-hillary-clintons-state-department-1934187

“Would like to see WJC “for five minutes” in NYC, to present $1 million check that Qatar promised for WJC’s birthday in 2011.”

Just another examples of breaking the law. Also remember from earlier: Hillary KNEW that Qatar funds ISIS. Why is the country funding ISIS giving money to Bill and paying for Hillary’s campaign. What are they getting in return?

In accordance with the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution, you may not accept anything of value from a foreign government, unless specifically authorized by Congress. This rule applies whether you are on or off duty. Any unit of a foreign government, whether it is national, state, local, or municipal level, is covered. It also applies to gifts from international or multinational organizations comprised of government representatives. It also may apply to gifts of honoraria, travel, or per diem from foreign universities, which are often considered as part of the foreign government. Spouses and dependent children of Federal employees are also banned from accepting gifts from foreign governments.

15. Hillary campaign prays for shooters in news stories to be white

https://www.wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/11500#searchresult

“Damn… Better if a guy named Sayeed Farouk was reporting that a guy named Christopher Hayes was the shooter.”

This was the San Bernardino terrorist. I’m just blank after reading that. No words. Are these people human, at all?!

Remember the murder of those 9 black churchgoers in South Carolina a couple years ago? The murderer was a White male, therefore the media wouldn’t shut up about it and they still don’t. They feel compelled to mention it in every article. They act like the murderer’s race was the sole impetus for his heinous action. But when a murderer turns out to be anything but White, and this is especially true of Islamic jihadists, the media immediately clams up about any description of the murderer and begins a lengthy social media campaign shaming people for mentioning the murderer’s race or Islamic beliefs as “Islamophobia”.

16. Hillary is still privately against gay marriage

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/2631

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/5354

“I think everyone agrees we shouldn’t restate her argument. Question is whether she’s going to agree to explicitly disavow it. And I doubt it.”

“I’m not saying double down or ever say it again. I’m just saying that she’s not going to want to say she was wrong about that, given she and her husband believe it and have repeated it many times. Better to reiterate evolution, opposition to DOMA when court considered it, and forward looking stance.”

Here they are discussing old footage of her opposing gay marriage and them trying to figure out how they are going to have Hillary say she’s for gay marriage.

It’s commonly known that she was publicly against gay marriage until 2013 when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of it, then she “evolved”.

This also reiterates the #4 leak that she has public and private positions.

17. Rigging the primaries against Bernie Sanders (DNC favoured Hillary)

https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/11056

https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/5477

https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/9999%20

https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/7643

“Wondering if there’s a good Bernie narrative for a story, which is that Bernie never ever had his act together, that his campaign was a mess. Specifically, DWS [DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz] had to call Bernie directly in order to get the campaign to do things because they’d either ignored or forgotten to something critical.”

“[Bernie is] someone who has never been a member of the Democratic Party and has no understanding of what we do.”

“He isn’t going to be president.”

“[F]or KY and WVA can we get someone to ask his belief. Does he believe in a God. He had skated on saying he has a Jewish heritage. I think I read he is an atheist. This could make several points difference with my peeps. My Southern Baptist peeps would draw a big difference between a Jew and an atheist.”

“If she outperforms this polling, the Bernie camp will go nuts and allege misconduct. They’ll probably complain regardless, actually.”

These emails were written by several leaders in the DNC. They are not supposed to take sides yet they clearly did months before any votes were cast. After the DNC leaks, their leader Debbie Wasserman-Schultz was fired, but immediately joined the Hillary Clinton campaign… think about that for a second. Remember… Debbie Wasserman-Schultz was placed at the top of the DNC once someone else stepped down, none other than Tim Kaine. In a later leak, we learn that Tim Kaine was promised VP a year in advance, so the pieces were put in place to get Hillary nominated.

They even tried to attack his belief system. Hillary’s campaign has been helped and manufactured since the very beginning.

Bernie Sanders activist and process server Shawn Lucas served the DNC Services Corp. and Chairperson Debbie Wasserman Schultz at DNC’s headquarters in a fraud class action suit against the Democrat Party on behalf of Bernie Sanders supporters. He was found dead a few weeks later on his bathroom floor. Probably just a coincidence… like Seth Rich and John Ashe.

18. Rigging the primaries against Bernie Sanders (Hillary’s team)

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/5423

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/10669#efmAO0APKAPMATG

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/5688

“Bernie and his people have been bitching about super delegates and the huge percentage that have come out for Hillary… We want [Bernie supporters] to go home happy and enthusiastic in working their asses off for Hillary. Why not throw Bernie a bone . . . his people will think they’ve “won” something from the Party Establishment. And it functionally doesn’t make any difference anyway. They win. We don’t lose. Everyone is happy.”

“I am doing the opposite, repeatedly writing friendly and positive pieces about Bernie as an HRC supporter, and when the time is right I will have money in the bank with him and his people as a liberal to urge them to come out in force to vote for HRC.”

“Frankly I thought it was dumb for McCaskill and Gutierrez to be attacking Bernie. We are going to need his voters to turn out in November for HRC, he won’t be nominated.”

“Through internal discussions, we concluded that it was in our interest to: 1) limit the number of debates (and the number in each state); 2) start the debates as late as possible; 3) keep debates out of the busy window between February 1 and February 27, 2016 (Iowa to South Carolina); 4) create a schedule that would allow the later debates to be cancelled if the race is for practical purposes over.”

The person who wrote the superdelegate rules advises Clinton Campaign how to create an illusion that Bernie people won something so they would work their asses off for Hillary. More shocking is the fact that they admit that the superdelegates are undemocratic. This guy flat out admitted that he rigged the system, and is proud of it.

There was also a man who was acting as a mole for Bernie and writing positive/negative things about him then using that reputation to sway Bernie supporters to Hillary.

Lastly, we see how to rig the debate schedule to be more favorable to her. One on one debates would have been better for Bernie Sanders, so they wanted to avoid that at all costs. They also wanted to limit the number of debates, and start them late to minimize the impact of the debates.

Hillary is also on audio calling Bernie supporters “basement dwellers“.

19. State Department tried to bribe FBI to un-classify Clinton emails (FBI docs)

https://vault.fbi.gov/hillary-r.-clinton/hillary-r.-clinton-part-04-of-04/view

http://nypost.com/2016/10/17/state-department-brokered-deal-with-fbi-to-declassify-clinton-emails/

“[Redacted] indicated he had been contacted by [Kennedy], Undersecretary of State, who had asked his assistance in altering the e-mail’s classification in exchange for a ‘quid pro quo,’”

“[REDACTED] believes STATE has an agenda which involves minimizing the classified nature of the CLINTON e-mails in order to protect STATE interests and those of CLINTON,”

A top State Department official offered a “quid pro quo” to an FBI investigator to declassify several emails from Hillary Clinton’s private server in exchange for allowing the bureau to operate in countries where it was banned.

Shows a cavalier attitude towards protecting our nation’s secrets. These are the people Hillary will hire to help run the country.

20. Hillary was hateful, neglectful, above the law, “contemptuous” to her security detail, and “blatantly disregarded” security, (FBI docs)

https://sli.mg/a/nNCo7y

https://vault.fbi.gov/hillary-r.-clinton/hillary-r.-clinton-part-04-of-04/view (p. 43-45)

“CLINTON frequently and “blatantly” disregarded [security and diplomatic protocols].”

“This frequently resulted in complaints by ambassadors who were insulted and embarrassed by this breach of protocol… CLINTON’s protocol breaches were well known throughout Diplomatic Security and were “abundant.””

“…ABEDIN possessed “much more power” over CLINTON’s staff and schedule than other former chiefs of staff… was often responsible for overriding security and diplomatic protocols on behalf of CLINTON.”

“…Clinton disregarded security and diplomatic protocols, occasionally without regard for the safety of her staff and protection detail, in order to gain favorable press.”

“…traveling to Palestine, CLINTON ordered the limousine driver… to open the window while in “occupied territory”, referring to a dangerous area of the West Bank. [He] initially declined to respond to CLINTON’s request; however, repeated demands by CLINTON forced him to open his window despite the danger to himself and the occupants.”

“CLINTON’s treatment of DS agents on her protective detail was so contemptuous that many of them sought reassignment or employment elsewhere… it was difficult to find senior agents willing to work with her.”

Look at the first link (highlights all the parts). Seriously, there are way too many to include in the quotes… just a sheer and UTTER lack of care for protocol, security, and the well being of others. This is the person who people want to be in charge of national security?

Another scary note in this list is the mention of Huma Abedin, Hillary’s long time assistant, possessing “much more power” and overriding security and protocol on Hillary’s behalf. Abedin has been strongly rumored to be Hillary’s chief of staff should she be elected. She also has strong ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

21. Clinton Foundation schemed with Big Pharma to keep the price of AIDS drugs high in America

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/24440

“Since President Clinton’s comments were made, we have been contacted by a number of advocacy groups who are now intending to wage a public campaign to bring in generics and lower drug prices. We do not feel we can participate in this without jeopardizing our work around the world. We cannot oppose what they might do, but we also cannot be publicly supporting it either.”

“we think that publicly pressuring the US and European AIDS drug companies to lower prices and bringing pressure to allow generic AIDS drugs into the United States will have limited if any success and could seriously jeopardize our negotiations to continually lower prices in poor countries… We have always told the drug companies that we would not pressure them”

“We have always told the drug companies that we would not pressure them and create a slippery slope where prices they negotiate with us for poor countries would inevitably lead to similar prices in rich countries.”

“we suggest that we approach the innovator companies that can currently sell products in the US with the idea of making donations to help clear the ADAP lists.”

“the companies will likely favor a donation approach rather than one that erodes prices across the board. I would guess that they would also likely favor a solution that involved their drugs rather than an approach that allowed generic drugs from India to flood the US market at low prices or one that set a precedent of waiving patent laws on drugs.”

When the Clintons are questioned about the obvious sketchiness of their foundation, they routinely cite AIDS work. But the AIDS work is carried out by CHAI (“Clinton Health Access Initiative”), a separate organization.

CHAI freely admits there is an implicit agreement with the drug companies not to pressure them to lower domestic prices. Bill Clinton made comments that added pressure. CHAI receives a great amount of positive publicity for their AIDS work abroad, and the comments jeopardize that program. Here, CHAI admits it is in their interests for US AIDS drug prices to remain high, so that they can continue getting credit for keeping them low abroad.

But CHAI is not content with simply fleecing American AIDS sufferers. Since CHAI doesn’t want pressure on Pharma companies to linger, they propose to torpedo other AIDS advocacy groups by creating a smaller, watered-down domestic program with the Pharma companies before those other advocacy groups begin their assault in January.

The Clintons are only out for themselves. In comments on World AIDS day in the subsequent years of 2012 and 2013, Bill says nothing whatsoever about domestic drug prices. If AIDS advocacy groups cannot trust the Clintons not to stab them in the back, how can the American people?

Also remember, the Clinton foundation only donates 5.6% of their earnings to charity, despite Hillary lying and saying 90% at the last debate, but she is counting on you to not do research, and her MSM to not report it.

22. CNN leaked primary debate question to Hillary through head of DNC

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/5205

“From time to time I get the questions in advance… Here’s one that worries me about HRC [death penalty].”

The question was asked almost verbatim by CNN the next night.

They helped Hillary cheat in a debate. Good chance it happened in other debates including presidential debates.

Here is video evidence showing it.

When confronted by Megyn Kelly, DNC lead Donna Brazile (the one responsible) pivots, dodges, and does everything she can to avoid answering the question. It really is quite embarrassing and cringe-worthy.

23. Democrats created fake Trump “grope under the meeting table” Craigslist employment ad in May 2016

https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/12803

“Like it or not, he may greet you with a kiss on the lips or grope you under the meeting table.”

“As long as all the offensive shit is verbatim I’m fine with it.”

Childish behavior from the people Hillary wants to help her run the country. Also references groping, which they are trying so hard (with the media’s help) to push forward.

The reason this is damning is because it shows they were planning this way back in May, these “accusations” are not spontaneous.

24. Hillary’s camp excited about a black teen’s murder (to help her agenda)

https://www.wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/25750

“This is great.”

“Davis was killed by a white man.”

Disgusting. I wish all Americans would see this, the democratic strategists drooling over the opportunity to drive a wedge of racial hatred between the races in America to maximize their political advantage.

25. Rigging media polls through oversampling

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/26551

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails//fileid/26551/7326

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/15442

“I also want to get your Atlas folks to recommend oversamples for our polling before we start in February.”

“so we can maximize what we get out of our media polling.”

[For Arizona] “Research, microtargeting & polling projects – Over-sample Hispanics… – Over-sample the Native American population”

[For Florida] “On Independents: Tampa and Orlando are better persuasion targets than north or south Florida (check your polls before concluding this). If there are budget questions or oversamples, make sure that Tampa and Orlando are included first.

[For National] “General election benchmark, 800 sample, with potential over samples in key districts/regions – Benchmark polling in targeted races, with ethnic over samples as needed – Targeting tracking polls in key races, with ethnic over samples as needed”

“The plan includes a possible focus on women, might be something we want to do is over sample if we are worried about a certain group later in the summer.”

Democrats have been doing this for years, and this is why you see the skewed polls show Clinton +12 when other more accurate ones show Trump +2. The high Clinton ones oversample democrats by a HUGE margin to get desired results (sometimes 20-40% more), many are created by organizations that donate to Hillary, and some are even conducted by her own SuperPACs!

They do this to make Trump voters feel depressed and not come out to vote if they think he will lose.

Just look at this example in Arizona: Clinton +5, but Democrats were oversampled by 34%! Good lord.

26. Hillary sends U.S. intelligence and war plans to Podesta’s hacked email

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/24353

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/7243

“Note: Sources include Western intelligence, US intelligence and sources in the region.”

DEFINITIVE PROOF that Hillary Clinton knowingly violated Title 18 U.S. Code § 798 ‘Unauthorized Disclosure of Classified Information.’, SHARED war plans directly from US and western Intelligence sources, LINKED TO BENGHAZI.

“It’s unquestionably an OPSEC violation,” Dr. John Schindler, a former NSA analyst and national security expert, told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Anyone could easily hack this intelligence information (especially as Podesta’s password was “password”). That is why government personnel, especially the top brass, need to go through proper, secure channels, a.k.a. Government 101.

27. Hillary took money from foreigners for campaign (illegal)

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/11915

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/2783

“Hi all – we do need to make a decision on this ASAP as our friends who happen to be registered with FARA are already donating and raising.”

“I’m ok just taking the money and dealing with any attacks. Are you guys ok with that?…Take the money!!”

“If we do it case by case, then it will be subjective. We would look at who the donor is and what foreign entity they are registered for. In judging whether to take the money, we would consider the relationship between that country and the United States, its relationship to the State Department during Hillary’s time as Secretary, and its relationship, if any, to the Foundation.”

They basically say it will be handled on a case by case basis based partly on their relations with Hillary when she was secretary of state and their interaction with the Foundation.

My God. They were all trying their best to actually follow proper procedures, and Mook/Palmieri just sell “hell with it take the money”. Watching the rule of law disintegrate in front of our eyes. They know it doesn’t matter anymore.

In the 2nd link, Robbie Mook and Huma Abedin reveal Hillary Clinton was soliciting and receiving donations from actors registered under FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act) as part of her campaign funding.

28. Hillary says climate change activists should “get a life”

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/9617 (in attachments)

“No. I won’t promise that. Get a life, you know.”

Last year, environmentalists probed Hillary Clinton on renouncing fossil fuels, and this is how she responded to them. Yet another example of private vs. public positions on policy.

29. Hillary is pro-fracking, calls it “a gift”, despite what she publicly says

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/927%23attachments

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/11011

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/4081

“I want to defend fracking.”

“I mean, the energy revolution in the United States is just a gift, and we’re able to exploit it and use it and it’s going to make us independent,”

“I would watch our tone and not sound too pro-fracking,” Komar said. “A reluctant tone is a better fit for dem caucus goers (it’s a transition energy. It’s not great but it allows us to get to where we want to be).”

This was in one of her paid speeches to Goldman Sachs, who she will do anything for. Banks, lobbyists, special interests, and the global elite own her.

30. Referring to a “Shadow Government” that protects Hillary (FBI docs)

https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/09STATE89125_a.html

https://vault.fbi.gov/hillary-r.-clinton/hillary-r.-clinton-part-04-of-04/view (p. 56)

“H offers career-enhancing, Seventh Floor

positions in which you can have a direct, substantive

impact in achieving our foreign policy goals”

“there was a powerful group of very high ranking state officials that some referred to as ‘The 7th Floor Group’ or ‘The Shadow Government.’”

31. List of reporters that Hillary wined and dined, including biggest journalists and pundits of CNN, ABC, NBC, MSNBC, NY Times, and a lot more. Off the record.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/12063

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/10353

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/23958 (another dinner with 25)

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/26404

“20 reporters who will closely cover the campaign (aka the bus)”

“Off the record” dinner with 25 press attendees.”

“Hi John – I just wanted to thank you again for your hospitality last night. You were so kind to open your home to us, and the food was as fantastic as promised (everyone at the White House raves about your dinners). I really appreciated the opportunity to connect with a number of folks from Team Clinton. The evening was a great way to kick off this crazy adventure. Thank you, and I hope we’ll cross paths again soon. Best, Colleen Colleen McCain Nelson The Wall Street Journal”

No wonder the MSM has been shilling so hard for Hillary.

First link is the list of media personalities who went to the “off the record” private party in the personal home of John Podesta. Includes many corrupt, in the tank-for-Hillary journalists like John Heillman, Mark Halperin, Maggie Haberman (colluding in other emails with the Hillary campaign) and many others (Diane Sawyer, George Stephanopoulos, Mika Brzezinski, and so many more) . Largest amount of invitees who said yes to the private party are from the NYT, Bloomberg, MSNBC, CNN . Seems to nicely reflect the level of corruption and pro-Hillary bias. This is April 2015 so they were influencing and corrupting journalists for a long time and their investment clearly paid off.

32. Democrats using American lobbyists to money launder foreign donations illegally

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/11915

“Take the money!! We’re consistently flagging more FARA registrants daily. In terms of # – we’re at 27 out of 370 prospective bundlers – but to Jesse’s question – that does not represent the costs of how much these folks would likely raise. If we were looking at these folks below on a case by case basis, I’d want to specifically raise: Tony Podesta (Iraq, Azerbaijan, Egypt), Ben Barnes (Libya), John Merrigan (UAE), Wyeth Weidman (Libya), and Mike Driver (UAE connections)…Wyeth Wiedeman Ben Barnes Group National Board for the Following Up and Recovering of the Libyan Looted and Disguised Funds of the Transitional Government of Libya, through Washington African Consulting Group, Inc (12/3/14 – Current).”

It’s too bad the FBI won’t be able to find any intent in these emails… /sarcasm

This picture describes it.

33. The New York Times is colluding with Hillary, allowed quote edits

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/4213

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/1181

“Margaret, far be it from me what the public editor of the NY Times should focus on, but…”

“These exchanges were pretty interesting … would love the option to use… I wanted the option to use all — and you could veto what you didn’t want.”

The Clinton campaign vetoed essentially the entire interview, but even in the portions they did allow for publication, they had Mark Leibovich edit out a mention of Sarah Palin, at Hillary’s personal request.

There are multiple times the NYT has been colluding with Hillary in these leaks, including the fake smears.

This was the article.

34. Racist remarks about Blacks and Muslims

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/1637

“…(Muslims, blacks** and Roma***, for instance) fare badly almost irrespective of circumstances.”

“…the professional never-do-wells.”

61. Entire “interview” with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is staged, reading word-for-word

This particular exchange is literally titled “Tax hit on Chris Hayes”…implying doing a tax hit on Sanders on the Chris Hayes Show on MSNBC.

You can literally see them truncating paragraphs into sentences, shortening them, so that they appear to be stream of consciousness thoughts rather than prepared statements.

Here is the video evidence of that interview.

62. Hillary Clinton stole furniture from the State Department (FBI docs)

https://vault.fbi.gov/hillary-r.-clinton/hillary-r.-clinton-part-04-of-04/view (p. 44)

“Early in Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state, she and her staff were observed removing lamps and furniture from the State Department which were transported to her residence in Washington, DC,”

After leaving the White House, Hillary was forced to return tens of thousands of dollars worth of White House furniture, china, and artwork that she had stolen. The fact that she stole State Department furniture shouldn’t shock anyone. Recurring Hillary Clinton behavior.

63. Hillary told Tim Kaine back in July 2015 he would be VP

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/2986

https://www.wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/25445#efmALMAM-

“…HRC has personally told Tim Kaine he’s the veep.”

“Won’t stop assuring Sens Brown and Heitkamp (at dinner now) that HRC has personally told Tim Kaine he’s the veep.”

Kaine says he only knew 48 hours before the announcement.

Solidifies all theories that he dropped out as the DNC chair so Debbie Wasserman-Schultz could replace him (and help ensure she rigged the primary for Hillary against Bernie as evidenced in earlier leaks) and open door for Kaine to be VP.

This is despite her saying he would be a terrible choice for Obama’s VP in her book when she was talking about the last election. But she needed DWS in charge to ensure she was the nominee.

64. Hillary tweaks her policies based on donors’ wants

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/25320#efmAFmAHCATBAUQ

“Raisers are effectively salespeople selling the candidate on the donor marketplace, so their feedback is valuable to HQ in terms of tweaking policy, messaging, tone, etc … big donors usually have ideas/advice and want to feel like they are being heard.”

These leaks prove that Hillary will do anything for money, regardless of morals. Her staff even comments often about how worrisome it is. She takes money from countries who kills gays, enslave women, and persecute Christians and doesn’t care about any of it. She changes her policies based on who gives her what. She sells U.S. assets to countries who donate… what a mess…

65. Hillary camp admits it doesn’t support $15 minimum wage

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/2893

“Substantively, we have not supported $15 – you will get a fair number of liberal economists who will say it will lose jobs.”

Even if they flip-flop and say they will implement it, they still admit that it is bad for the economy according to liberal economists.

66. Illegally coordinating with Priorities USA, a SuperPAC funded by George Soros

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/2372

“So afraid that NYT is going with this story on Priorities whether we like it or not. They have sources about the meetings.”

They were scrambling to make sure they were within the law and really worried the donor list was about to come out.

The New York Times spiked the story about the corruption to protect her, shielding the donors which OpenSecrets.org shares with us from a later disclosure.

As you can see clearly there, the top contributor is none other than George Soros with $6 million in. Staff from the two groups met and coordinated efforts, which caused the concern from Hillary’s side because the Priorities people were talking and the media, specifically the New York Times hid this violation of campaign election law.

67. Racist and sexist remarks: “too white and too male”

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/24546

“Reed’s lists are still too big, too undifferentiated too white and too male.”

Just because the people being referred to are white and male does not stop it from being racist. Just replace it with black and female and you can see why. Race and gender should not be the main determining factor when it comes to administrative positions, only experience and merit, but for Hillary’s staff and democrats race and gender are the determining factors unfortunately.

68. Podesta illegally has access to top secret information

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/11042#efmASpAWS

“Two exceptions–White House requests he can handle by email; if any other emergency request comes up, I can process. I’m holding a TS clearance. Scott, you may need to figure out what we need to do to add me to the review authority.”

Why does Podesta have a top secret clearance? He’s not holding a government position…

69. Podesta connects to unsecure network where anyone could access classified files

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/10270

“Yes inbox finally opened up. I should never connect to Amtrack wifi. Seems to always screw things up.”

Holds TS clearance, conducts official campaign business on unsecure Amtrak WiFi… These are the people Hillary will trust to secure our secrets once in office. Good God…

70. Hillary’s speechwriters: “I don’t mind the ‘backs of dead Americans’ because we need a bit of moral outrage.” (Benghazi)

One prominent theme throughout the leaks is that Hillary is just a put together political head piece that is drafted, rewritten, and approved before being sent into public. They note where she should be outraged, they note where she should smile, she even sighed when they told her to sigh. All of the words coming out of her mouth go through weeks of tweaking so that she comes off as likable – and yet she still comes off as a cold.

71. The AP colluding with the Hillary campaign

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/4099

“They do not plan to release anything publicly, so no posting online or anything public-facing, just to the committee. That said, they are considering placing a story with a friendly at the AP (Matt Lee or Bradley Klapper), that would lay this out before the majority on the committee has a chance to realize what they have and distort it.”

And the AP is supposed to be THE NEUTRAL news source… wow…

72. Hillary’s camp says she has a “character problem” and is “arrogant”

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/11136#efmAC0AGw

“I know this email thing isn’t on the level. I’m fully aware of that. But her inability to just do a national interview and communicate genuine feelings of remorse and regret is now, I fear, becoming a character problem (more so than honesty). People hate her arrogant, like her down. It’s a sexist context, but I think it’s the truth.”

Her closest confidants admitting what everyone already knows. She is not genuine.

73. Staging fake anti-Trump protest, conspiring with Univision CEO

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/3718

“Thinking about the early 4, there is the Trump International Hotel in Vegas. Maybe there is an organizing opportunity next week. Would be good to reach out to unite here.”

Previous leaks months ago proved many of the “protests” were staged and hired people to be there with professional signs.

The James O’Keefe bombshell video (first one) proves that all these “protests” were staged and they paid mentally ill people to incite violence.

74. Meeting to go over Cheryl Mills’ testimony

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/12105#efmAC4ADoAHvAIE

“Please see below for today’s 8am meeting agenda. Also, please note that this meeting should last a full hour” Lists items to talk about “Timing of Focus Groups re Debate Prep” “8/31 Email Release” “Jake/Cheryl Testimony.”

Memo revealing they were discussing the testimony of Cheryl Mills in meetings It must have been highly important to keep all of their stories straight, properly vetted and discussed.

75. Iran nuclear deal was “greatest appeasement since Chamberlain gave Czechoslovakia to Hitler”

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/727

“This agreement condemns the next generation to cleaning up a nuclear war in the Persian Gulf… Yup.”

Top Hillary advisor agrees with that statement, indicating they know the Iran deal was terrible despite what they state publicly (another public vs private position).

76. Journalist talks strategy with Clinton staff and asks for permission to write article

https://www.wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/6453

“am not going to raise this publicly, but one of HRC’s opponents will soon charge that she is running an “imperial campaign.” If it is the right opponent, Democrat or Republican, the charge will resonate.”

“BTW, I may doing an Elizabeth Warren column soon. If I write that my optimum scenario would be for Elizabeth to ultimately give a big endorsement to HRC and give the keynote speech at the Convention, totally off the record, would that give you a problem? It would be my personal opinion only, but if you have a problem with my suggesting this as my idea, I won’t tell anyone and I won’t include it, deferring to you”

Yes. This supposed journalist is discussing strategy with the chairman of the Hillary Clinton campaign. Giving him information and warnings about things he learned from other sources most likely off the record. Extreme collusion between the media and Hillary’s staff.

But wait, there is more! He is asking permission from Podesta to write parts of an article. John Podesta responds to the email, and grants permission for the journalist to write the story as originally planned.

77. Bill Clinton admits Clinton Foundation has no “real projects”

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/17472

“He also said he’s worried about the pensions commitment and not having real projects to announce at CGI america. I said we are concerned too…”

It was also mentioned that the employees are unhappy.

78. Violating campaign finance law

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/13999#efmAClADMADOAEwAIPAI3

“I’m swinging way above my weight class here. And I’m 100% sure this out of protocol. I’m trying to land the campaign a big fat whale that can give between $100,000 to maybe $1 million if their ego can be reassured that they won’t be just treated “just like any other donor. With your permission, can I CC you in an email to these guys. I’m work with Haim Saban’s political director on these same guys. If it’s 100% inappropriate I understand.”

Haim Saiban is the owner of Univision, who has been working with Hillary as revealed throughout the leaks.

79. Interfering with the 2008 Republican primary process

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/27648

“Yes, we need to move with some tactics to try to stop him. Ideas? We should take another swing at the immigration angle. I think this is a crisis. We need to ring the alarm bell. But I’m not sure how we could affect the GOP primary? Earned media play on McCain and immigration. Robocalls to suppress his vote? Turnout evangelicals for Huck?”

What right do they have to interfere in another party’s primaries? Not surprised though.

80. Proof that ‘Correct the Record’ (SuperPAC) is directly coordinating with the Hillary campaign against federal campaign law

https://www.wikileaks.com/podesta-emails/emailid/5636 (in attachments)

“In May of 2015, CTR separated from its parent organization, American Bridge, and became its own SuperPAC. This structure allows CTR to retain its independence but coordinate directly and strategically with the Hillary campaign. This work is necessary now more than ever.”

Correct the Record (CTR) is a group funded by globalist billionaire George Soros to pretend Hillary has support online. They pay “an army of nerd virgins” (their own words) to create memes and pretend to support Hillary. On popular internet sites like Reddit, Twitter, and Facebook, they are paid to ‘downvote’ or ‘dislike’ or delete anything pro-Trump/anti-Hillary, and fake-promote anything pro-Hillary/anti-Trump. Incredibly sad, but Hillary and her “support” is staged in every department.

The same attachment describes everything.

81. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in direct contact with the Hillary campaign

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/15092#efmARfAUUAZpAd9AfGAf6

“[He is] particularly interested in meeting people who could help him understand how to move the needle on the specific public policy issues he cares most about. He wants to meet folks who can inform his understanding about effective political operations to advance public policy goals”

82. Hillary’s team working with hundreds of MSM news pundits

https://www.wikileaks.com/podesta-emails/emailid/5636 (in attachments)

“IMPACTING THE DIALOGUE: CTR has identified 372 surrogates including influential and frequent pundits on broadcast and cable news for Presidential 2016 politics and provided them around 80 sets of talking points…”

Once again, shows the media collusion with the Hillary campaign.

83. Katy Perry is a puppet for Hillary Clinton

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/27006

“She said no to asking Chelsea. Would go herself before asking her daughter. So we are at plan B: Katy Perry it is.”

Huma Abedin writes that they have to send Katy Perry to do an Arkansas event because Hillary is unwilling to ask her daughter to go. Katy Perry is such a puppet for them that they can use her as a replacement for Chelsea when needed.

84. Hillary tries to hide her tiny rallies

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/5240

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/27099

“Less than 100 people – NO cell phones, NO press. Over 100 people YES cell phones, and ONE print pooler will be escorted in for her remarks only and then escorted out. NO tv cameras.”

“Stories on South Carolina… Including empty seats at event and closed office”

We know Hillary events have small crowds. But now we know many of the Hillary Campaign events were so small that the following policy was proposed.

That’s right folks they are talking about CONFISCATING MOBILE DEVICES, so the embarrassingly small crowds OF UNDER 100 people could never be reported. Complete artificial manufactured reality.

85. Hillary had a mole working on Biden’s team

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/5690

“It’s been a little hard for me to play such a role in the Biden demise – and I am definitely dead to them — but I’m glad to be on Team HRC”

Earlier leaks revealed Clinton’s staff had moles on Elizabeth Warren’s team. Seems they had one in Biden’s camp as well. Someone who helped to destroy Biden in return for a position. Ron Klain.

86. John Oliver caught colluding with Hillary’s campaign

http://dcleaks.com/emails/cApR/html/Clinton_Foundation/00001237.EML.html

http://dcleaks.com/emails/cApR/html/Clinton_Foundation/00001306.EML.html

https://i.sli.mg/VpBmAq.png

“we’ve made contact with John Olivier”

“and his team is working on it.”

Mr. John “I hate corruption” Oliver doing business with the most corrupt “charity” on the face of the planet? Shocker…

John Oliver works for HBO, HBO is owned by Time Warner, Time Warner donates to Hillary Clinton, Hillary Clinton owns John Oliver.

87. Trouble with NBC so they call Chuck Todd to take care of it

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/12196

“Not sure it will help, but I called Chuck Todd (as head of political unit) to let him know how outrageous and ludicrous this was and that our side of the house is watching to see how NBC handles this.”

Notice how throughout so many of these emails, the Clinton campaign sounds so insufferably whiny.

88. Politico’s Glenn Thrush colluding with Hillary’s campaign, admits to being a “hack”

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/12681

“sorry to bother… Because I have become a hack I will send u the whole section that pertains to u. Please don’t share or tell anyone I did this. Tell me if I fucked up anything”

He sends a huge part of the article to John Podesta. Absolutely disgraceful. Podesta approves the section of course which showed him in a very positive light to begin with.

Don’t worry Glenn Thrush of the Politico. I’m sure Podesta won’t tell anyone you did this.

89. Hillary finds out more debate questions

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/12427

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/21526#efmAJiAOE

“We have gotten intel that Neil Cavuto plans to ask a veterans question of the GOP candidates tonight. As you can guess, the candidates are very likely to attack the Secretary in their answers. Your press team, therefore, may find it useful to get this to reporters”

“Flagging that Bob B. heard that they could ask about carbon tax and late-term abortion restrictions. Solow and I are pulling debate book materials & running abortion answer by Jen & Rachel ahead of 3pm.”

Clinton campaign is getting questions in advance AGAIN for debates. Previously they got a debate question from Donna Brazile. This time it is John Podesta that gets the email from Jon Soltz who somehow learned of a question Cavuto will ask in an upcoming Republican debate. Podesta immediately blasts this out to the whole campaign so they prepare for the fallout.

90. Hillary wants “successful business people” running for office because “they cannot be bought”

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/11011

“You know, I would like to see more successful business people run for office. I really would like to see that because I do think, you know, you don’t have to have $30 billion, but you have a certain level of freedom. And there’s that memorable phrase from a former member of the Senate: ‘You can be maybe rented but never bought.’ And I think it’s important to have people with those experiences.”

Admitting Trump can’t be bought. He has proven that over and over again, while Hillary (as discovered in these leaks) is nothing more than a greedy horsefly mindlessly heading towards the money zapper.

91. “We are finishing up the next round of TV scripts”

Unclear if it is Hillary who will be scripted or if the MSM will be scripted. I’m thinking both, as has been proven in the leaks above many times.

92. Hillary doesn’t write her own tweets, despite claiming “-H” means she does

It took 8 hours for over 10 of Hillary Clinton’s staffers to respond to a single tweet by Marco Rubio, which highlights the campaign’s struggle to cover up Hillary’s lack of accomplishments. The email shows the fake persona.

In the 3rd link, John Podesta receives Hillary’s tweets for approval a few days in advance of the tweets going online. Together with previous leaks, it looks like Hillary doesn’t have much input into any of “her” tweets. They are put together by a group of staffers.

93. On Hillary: “we just keep giving her poll-tested lines that don’t work”

Probably because she can’t deliver the lines without sounding completely insincere.

94. Hillary extremely weak on topic of standing up to Wall Street

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/5512

“I believe we started out the campaign about 20 points behind Sanders in Iowa on the question of who would best stand up to Wall Street and that was when we were about 40 points ahead. If you want to make the question of the campaign, who will best stand up to Wall Street, Sanders is the answer and he’ll give you $35 million reasons why.”

Not even her own campaign staff believes she is credible on Wall Street. Even though she told Wall St. to cut it out…

95. “Even a clown like Ted Cruz” could beat her

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/2170

“she has huge endemic political weaknesses that she would be wise to rectify…..even a clown like Ted Cruz would be an even money bet to beat and this scares the hell of out me…..”

“WHY AM I NOT FIFTY POINTS AHEAD!?????” Side-note, imagine listening to that for 4 years…/shudders.

96. ‘The Huffington Post’ colluding with Hillary

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/5988

“I am committed to make sure she is elected as the next President of United States. I am reaching out to my friends to raise money for her campaign. Please let me know if I can be of any service to you.”

No doubt the entirety of Huffington Post is in it for Hillary when they display their “disclaimer” (“Donald Trump is a racist, sexist, homophobe Hitler” or something along these lines) under every “article.”

The author of this email once an “article” on Huffington Post that Trump was “a sorcerer and a wizard”. Yes… Huffington Post published this. That’s why no one takes The Huffington Post seriously, certainly not as a legitimate news source.

97. Clinton campaign memorizing their email cover-up script

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/1822

“Feel free to circulate these. We’ve been circulating this on background as an aide, and the additional points below on deep background.”

This email shows all the talking points her team needs to learn as they will be questioned on her crimes soon. The notes in here are filled with complete lies however.

98. Heavy press collusion over Cuba and Hillary’s health

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/11277

“The print stories on Cuba will largely be pre-written in the morning based on excerpts that we are providing tonight (Dan has gotten HRC signoff on them already for this purpose). The reporters will do some tiddying up of the stories as the speech is delivered/completed, but they will largely be filed as she goes on.”

Blatant. Media. Collusion.

99. Employment rate – They confirm what Trump says

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/11304

“Today in America we have economically disappeared, they don’t score in jobs numbers or jobless claims numbers, they are a lost generation within the larger generation, Obama never talks about them because he wants to claim credit for the economy.”

Admitting that the economic numbers they feed the public don’t reflect reality.

Economic opportunity is always the #1 issue; Carville was right about this. Instead of addressing it head on, HRC and team prefer to bury it deeper with tabloid smears.

100. Obama picked people in his administration from the suggestion list of CiTi bank advisor/Wall St shill

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/15560

“Barack – Following up on your conversations with John over the weekend, attached are two documents: A list of African American, Latino and Asian American candidates, divided between Cabinet/Deputy and Under/Assistant/Deputy Assistant Sectetary levels, as well as lists of senior Native Americans, Arab/Muslim Americans and Disabled Americans. We have longer lists, but these are candidates whose names have been recommended by a number of sources for senior level jobs in a potential Administration.”

Froman was a Citigroup Managing director until 2009. He’s now championing the TPP as US trade rep.

We look forward to seeing what leaks come out next as we draw closer to election day on November 8th 2016.

