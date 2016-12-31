I don’t know about you, but I’m glad it’s over. What a wild ride!
The people of our planet continue to show evidence of awakening and shifting to a new paradigm where we will leave behind poverty and despair. Although we experienced many hardships in 2016, we remain strong and resilient as we continue to witness the downfall of the cabal.
I’d like to take a moment to extend my gratitude to the those who have generously donated to The Event Chronicle in 2016. I would not have been able to continue our work without your support. Your generosity is deeply appreciated and there were a couple of times I would not have been able to continue without your help. You brought me to tears this past July when I was having trouble buying food and you banded together to offer your support and helped get me through that tough time.
A special thank you to U.F. who has been like a guardian angel to The Event Chronicle. Without your continued support I would not be able to continue this project. You always seem to show up when I need you the most like a little miracle letting me know my prayers have been answered. Thank you so much.
The kindness and support from our readers means so much to me, and as we pause to reflect on the year that’s been, I want to say thank you to all who have shown generosity in 2016. I’d like to invite you to continue your support of The Event Chronicle as we enter 2017. All donations are used to support the growing costs of running this website.
I would be extremely grateful if we could start out the year with some operating funds in the account because as it stands now there is $198 and costs of operating The Event Chronicle for one month is around $500.
Your contribution will go directly towards sustaining my efforts to provide a quality alternative news hub for years to come. Please consider supporting our work with a one-time donation, or by making recurring monthly micro-donations, using the links below. Just check the “I would like this donation to automatically repeat each month” option. All recurring donations will go toward the server and hosting costs, operational expenses, and help purchasing a new computer. Recurring monthly donations can be cancelled at any time.
Things are tough for everyone right now, so if you are unable to help with a donation, you can still participate and give us a hand by following us on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Google+), sharing our articles on your social media pages, and subscribing to our newsletter to stay in touch.
Without further ado…
The Event Chronicle’s Top 100 Posts of 2016
-
5 Major Earthquakes In 48 Hours As A Seismologist Warns ‘Catastrophic Mega Earthquakes’ Are Coming
-
Journalist Eva Bartlett: I’m Back From Syria. The Media Is Lying To You!
-
1 Trillion Dollar Lawsuit Filed Against MSM For Staging ‘Sandy Hook’
-
DNA test results: Paracas skulls are not human
-
A renowned nuclear scientist has published a paper confirming that humans are being poisoned by traces of aluminium via chemtrails
-
Monsanto Stunned – California Confirms ‘Roundup’ Will Be Labeled Cancer Causing
-
Large Wave of Energy from Unknown Source Hitting Earth Now
-
Largest Pedophile Ring in History, 70,000 Members, Heads of State, the Rats Scramble
-
More Than 22,000 Brave Nurses Refusing to Submit to Mandatory Vaccinations
-
Two Days After Panama Papers Released, IRS HQ to be Closed All Week After Basement Fire
-
British Film Destroys Official 9/11 Story
-
Earth Ascending? Schumann Frequency Resonance of the Earth Has DOUBLED!
-
Newly Formed Crop Circle In the UK Amazes Researchers
-
70 Year Old Prophecy: The Earth Will Soon Be Swept By Extraordinary Rapid Waves of Cosmic Electricity
-
BREAKING INTEL: George Soros DEAD
-
NASA scientist says we may be living in a Matrix-like digital imprisonment designed by Aliens
-
China Reveals That a Massive Alien Outpost and Mining Facility is Operating on the Moon
-
BREAKING: New DNC Leaks Blow Hillary’s Health and Obama’s Corruption Wide Open
-
Gunung Padang, The Mysterious Ancient Pyramid In Indonesia That Is Rewriting History
-
Massive Burst of 7th Dimensional Transformational Gamma Rays are Expected to Arrive by December 26th
-
A Global Financial Reset Is Coming: ‘A Deal Is Being Made Between All The Central Banks’
-
Jim Willie: If Deutsche Bank Goes Under It Will be Lehman TIMES FIVE!
-
Researcher discovers a huge Pyramid in Antarctica using Satellite Images
-
Shanksville Coroner: No Bodies Found at 9/11 ‘Crash’ Site – Not a Single drop of Blood
-
Disclosure, Mass Arrests Rumor: Pope Francis signed off on what is being called a binding Galactic Agreement this past Sunday
-
ABC News Reports Hillary Clinton’s Death, Body Doubles and More
-
Critical Knowledge: The Legal Ownership of All Souls by the Vatican… Since 1306!
-
Everything We Have Been Taught About Our Origins Is A Lie
-
The Rothschild Bloodline: One of the 13 Satanic Bloodlines that Rule the World
-
ABC News New York Reported ‘Hillary Clinton Dead’ at Local Hospital
-
Israel – A Nation Founded Upon a Monumental Lie
-
Urgent Message for All Starseeds, Lightworkers, Twin Flames, 144k, Healers, etc.
-
Benjamin Fulford: Hillary Clinton is dead, Bill on the run as Clinton Foundation scandals finish the DC crooks off
-
Vatican Reeling As Pope Francis Admits There Is An Army Of Over 8,000 Pedophile Priests
-
Italians Blow Chemtrails ‘Secret War’ Lid Off With Film (Video)
-
40 Volcanoes Are Erupting Right Now As The Crust Of The Earth Becomes Increasingly Unstable
-
Pedophile Code Words Found in Podesta E-Mails (Warning: Very Disturbing)
-
Hillary Clinton Wearing Anti-Seizure Lenses (Zeiss Z1 Blue Lenses)
-
DC’s Comet Pizza Pedophile Ring May Literally Bring Our Government Down!!
-
UFO Sighted Over San Francisco Bay Area California, Nevada and Oregon
-
528 Hz: The Human Body and Earth’s Natural Frequency (Everything is Vibration)
-
Resonance in the Baltic Sea Monument
-
James Gilliland: First Documented Validation of Large Wave of Energy Hitting Earth Now
-
Four Star General Presents Indisputable Case for a Temporary Military Takeover of the U.S. Federal Government
-
Depopulation: Zika Virus Funded By Bill Gates
-
90,000 Classified CIA Documents Now Available Online: STARGATE and MKULTRA
-
Actor number two discovered? Were ‘crisis actors’ deployed to sway the media cycle after the Orlando shooting?
-
Zimbabwe prints new currency — to be issued at a moment’s notice (backed by GOLD)
-
Benjamin Fulford: Did a Chinese banker just announce the biggest event in human history
-
Ron Paul: Warning to Trump — Shadow Government Will Infiltrate Your Cabinet
-
BREAKING: Underground Bases Reported to be Under Fire, Cabal Being Arrested as They Flee
-
Mineral Deficiency: Linked to Every Disease & Sickness
-
Australia To Forcibly Vaccinate Citizens Via Chemtrails
-
Exclusive: Do you know about NESARA? I bet you DON’T, but it’s about time you DO!
-
Feeling Strange? The Energies are Intense
-
WikiLeaks Bombshell: ‘There Is No US Election’
-
71 USA Priests Accused of Sexually Abusing Children — Names Released
-
Nikola Tesla UFO Patent Confiscated by NSA, Most UFOs Tesla Powered
-
Victory! Hungary Orders The Rothschild Banks To Leave The Country
-
The Lost Continent of Lemuria
-
BREAKING: Pentagon Caught Paying PR Firm $540 Million to Make Fake Terrorist Videos
-
China plans to launch Yuan-denominated gold fix on April 19
-
American Presidential Bloodlines
-
Ears Ringing? The Frequencies Are Amping Up! What Does This Mean?
-
Massive Submerged Entrance Found off California Coast
-
UPDATE: Giants, Final Battles for Planetary Freedom, and the Deaths of David Rockefeller and Nathaniel Rothschild
-
Global Currency Reset: The New Financial System
-
An App That Lets You See Invisible Wireless Signals Around You
-
Incredible 1989 Nashville UFO Photographs Provided by Commander Graham Bethune of the US Navy
-
80 Years Ago Edgar Cayce Predicted Putin’s Role in Stopping WW3
-
Six Former US Presidents Warn About ‘Invisible’ Shadow Government
-
US Military Free Energy & CIA UFO Disclosures Are Here
-
Rumors Julian Assange is Dead — Wikileaks Posts Deadman’s Keys
-
Exposed: Huge Cache of Chemtrail Plane Photos
-
The Great Smithsonian Cover-Up: 18 Giant Skeletons Discovered in Wisconsin
-
The Bilocation of Hillary Clone-Clinton
-
Awakened Stasis Giants Secretly Located & Imprisoned by Global Elite
-
A Plan to Maintain the Safety and Well-Being of the Populace During the Financial Reset & Mass Arrests
-
I Dare the US Government to Charge Me – Secret NORAD UFO Files Made Public by Disclosure Advocate
-
Scientific Evidence: Earth’s Schumann Resonance is Accelerating
-
Cobra: A Major Situation Update
-
The White House Just Issued An Executive Order officially Preparing For The Event? — Geomagnetic Collapse and Storms 1 Day Later
-
Corey Goode Comments on Disclosure, Mass Arrests Rumor
-
6 Astonishing Irregularities That Are Evidence of a Hollow Moon Space Station
-
Nikola Tesla: Everything is the Light – Interview with Nikola Tesla from 1899
-
Russian Scientist Announce Historic Discovery Rendering the Entire System Obsolete
-
The House of Rothschild, the Freemasons & the Federal Reserve Cartel
-
Disturbing: Researchers Finally Confirm That Cancer Is A Purely Man-Made Disease
-
Lord Rothschild Demands Britain Stay In Europe
-
The Republic Military Moving Into Position for the Global Currency Reset
-
Important Pre–Event Operations of the Light Forces Now Taking Place
-
2016 Agenda for Disclosure
-
Putin Foils The Rothschild Zionists In Syria: Stopping Rothschild’s Central Banking Scheme For NWO!
-
This is What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Pink Himalayan Salt
-
It’s time to arrest the World’s biggest terrorists – These are the individuals who attacked America on 11 September 2001
-
Central Banks Announce Introduction of E Dollar – Goodbye Physical Cash
-
2016 Revelations: New Interview with David Wilcock & Corey Goode
-
Nazi Base in Antarctica Revisited
-
David Wilcock: The Panama Toilet Papers
-
The Coming Shift to the Esoteric