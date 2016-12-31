12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



I don’t know about you, but I’m glad it’s over. What a wild ride!

The people of our planet continue to show evidence of awakening and shifting to a new paradigm where we will leave behind poverty and despair. Although we experienced many hardships in 2016, we remain strong and resilient as we continue to witness the downfall of the cabal.

I’d like to take a moment to extend my gratitude to the those who have generously donated to The Event Chronicle in 2016. I would not have been able to continue our work without your support. Your generosity is deeply appreciated and there were a couple of times I would not have been able to continue without your help. You brought me to tears this past July when I was having trouble buying food and you banded together to offer your support and helped get me through that tough time.

A special thank you to U.F. who has been like a guardian angel to The Event Chronicle. Without your continued support I would not be able to continue this project. You always seem to show up when I need you the most like a little miracle letting me know my prayers have been answered. Thank you so much.

The kindness and support from our readers means so much to me, and as we pause to reflect on the year that’s been, I want to say thank you to all who have shown generosity in 2016. I’d like to invite you to continue your support of The Event Chronicle as we enter 2017. All donations are used to support the growing costs of running this website.

I would be extremely grateful if we could start out the year with some operating funds in the account because as it stands now there is $198 and costs of operating The Event Chronicle for one month is around $500.

Your contribution will go directly towards sustaining my efforts to provide a quality alternative news hub for years to come. Please consider supporting our work with a one-time donation, or by making recurring monthly micro-donations, using the links below. Just check the “I would like this donation to automatically repeat each month” option. All recurring donations will go toward the server and hosting costs, operational expenses, and help purchasing a new computer. Recurring monthly donations can be cancelled at any time.

Without further ado…

The Event Chronicle’s Top 100 Posts of 2016

