Top 100 Posts of 2016 — Happy New Year from The Event Chronicle!
Top 100 Posts of 2016 — Happy New Year from The Event Chronicle!

I don’t know about you, but I’m glad it’s over. What a wild ride!

The people of our planet continue to show evidence of awakening and shifting to a new paradigm where we will leave behind poverty and despair. Although we experienced many hardships in 2016, we remain strong and resilient as we continue to witness the downfall of the cabal.

The Event Chronicle’s Top 100 Posts of 2016

  1. 5 Major Earthquakes In 48 Hours As A Seismologist Warns ‘Catastrophic Mega Earthquakes’ Are Coming

  2. Journalist Eva Bartlett: I’m Back From Syria. The Media Is Lying To You!

  3. 1 Trillion Dollar Lawsuit Filed Against MSM For Staging ‘Sandy Hook’

  4. DNA test results: Paracas skulls are not human

  5. A renowned nuclear scientist has published a paper confirming that humans are being poisoned by traces of aluminium via chemtrails

  6. Monsanto Stunned – California Confirms ‘Roundup’ Will Be Labeled Cancer Causing

  7. Large Wave of Energy from Unknown Source Hitting Earth Now

  8. Largest Pedophile Ring in History, 70,000 Members, Heads of State, the Rats Scramble

  9. More Than 22,000 Brave Nurses Refusing to Submit to Mandatory Vaccinations

  10. Two Days After Panama Papers Released, IRS HQ to be Closed All Week After Basement Fire

  11. British Film Destroys Official 9/11 Story

  12. Earth Ascending? Schumann Frequency Resonance of the Earth Has DOUBLED!

  13. Newly Formed Crop Circle In the UK Amazes Researchers

  14. 70 Year Old Prophecy: The Earth Will Soon Be Swept By Extraordinary Rapid Waves of Cosmic Electricity

  15. BREAKING INTEL: George Soros DEAD

  16. NASA scientist says we may be living in a Matrix-like digital imprisonment designed by Aliens

  17. China Reveals That a Massive Alien Outpost and Mining Facility is Operating on the Moon

  18. BREAKING: New DNC Leaks Blow Hillary’s Health and Obama’s Corruption Wide Open

  19. Gunung Padang, The Mysterious Ancient Pyramid In Indonesia That Is Rewriting History

  20. Massive Burst of 7th Dimensional Transformational Gamma Rays are Expected to Arrive by December 26th

  21. A Global Financial Reset Is Coming: ‘A Deal Is Being Made Between All The Central Banks’

  22. Jim Willie: If Deutsche Bank Goes Under It Will be Lehman TIMES FIVE!

  23. Researcher discovers a huge Pyramid in Antarctica using Satellite Images

  24. Shanksville Coroner: No Bodies Found at 9/11 ‘Crash’ Site – Not a Single drop of Blood

  25. Disclosure, Mass Arrests Rumor: Pope Francis signed off on what is being called a binding Galactic Agreement this past Sunday

  26. ABC News Reports Hillary Clinton’s Death, Body Doubles and More

  27. Critical Knowledge: The Legal Ownership of All Souls by the Vatican… Since 1306!

  28. Everything We Have Been Taught About Our Origins Is A Lie

  29. The Rothschild Bloodline: One of the 13 Satanic Bloodlines that Rule the World

  30. ABC News New York Reported ‘Hillary Clinton Dead’ at Local Hospital

  31. Israel – A Nation Founded Upon a Monumental Lie

  32. Urgent Message for All Starseeds, Lightworkers, Twin Flames, 144k, Healers, etc.

  33. Benjamin Fulford: Hillary Clinton is dead, Bill on the run as Clinton Foundation scandals finish the DC crooks off

  34. Vatican Reeling As Pope Francis Admits There Is An Army Of Over 8,000 Pedophile Priests

  35. Italians Blow Chemtrails ‘Secret War’ Lid Off With Film (Video)

  36. 40 Volcanoes Are Erupting Right Now As The Crust Of The Earth Becomes Increasingly Unstable

  37. Pedophile Code Words Found in Podesta E-Mails (Warning: Very Disturbing)

  38. Hillary Clinton Wearing Anti-Seizure Lenses (Zeiss Z1 Blue Lenses)

  39. DC’s Comet Pizza Pedophile Ring May Literally Bring Our Government Down!!

  40. UFO Sighted Over San Francisco Bay Area California, Nevada and Oregon

  41. 528 Hz: The Human Body and Earth’s Natural Frequency (Everything is Vibration)

  42. Resonance in the Baltic Sea Monument

  43. James Gilliland: First Documented Validation of Large Wave of Energy Hitting Earth Now

  44. Four Star General Presents Indisputable Case for a Temporary Military Takeover of the U.S. Federal Government

  45. Depopulation: Zika Virus Funded By Bill Gates

  46. 90,000 Classified CIA Documents Now Available Online: STARGATE and MKULTRA

  47. Actor number two discovered? Were ‘crisis actors’ deployed to sway the media cycle after the Orlando shooting?

  48. Zimbabwe prints new currency — to be issued at a moment’s notice (backed by GOLD)

  49. Benjamin Fulford: Did a Chinese banker just announce the biggest event in human history

  50. Ron Paul: Warning to Trump — Shadow Government Will Infiltrate Your Cabinet

  51. BREAKING: Underground Bases Reported to be Under Fire, Cabal Being Arrested as They Flee

  52. Mineral Deficiency: Linked to Every Disease & Sickness

  53. Australia To Forcibly Vaccinate Citizens Via Chemtrails

  54. Exclusive: Do you know about NESARA? I bet you DON’T, but it’s about time you DO!

  55. Feeling Strange? The Energies are Intense

  56. WikiLeaks Bombshell: ‘There Is No US Election’

  57. 71 USA Priests Accused of Sexually Abusing Children — Names Released

  58. Nikola Tesla UFO Patent Confiscated by NSA, Most UFOs Tesla Powered

  59. Victory! Hungary Orders The Rothschild Banks To Leave The Country

  60. The Lost Continent of Lemuria

  61. BREAKING: Pentagon Caught Paying PR Firm $540 Million to Make Fake Terrorist Videos

  62. China plans to launch Yuan-denominated gold fix on April 19

  63. American Presidential Bloodlines

  64. Ears Ringing? The Frequencies Are Amping Up! What Does This Mean?

  65. Massive Submerged Entrance Found off California Coast

  66. UPDATE: Giants, Final Battles for Planetary Freedom, and the Deaths of David Rockefeller and Nathaniel Rothschild

  67. Global Currency Reset: The New Financial System

  68. An App That Lets You See Invisible Wireless Signals Around You

  69. Incredible 1989 Nashville UFO Photographs Provided by Commander Graham Bethune of the US Navy

  70. 80 Years Ago Edgar Cayce Predicted Putin’s Role in Stopping WW3

  71. Six Former US Presidents Warn About ‘Invisible’ Shadow Government

  72. US Military Free Energy & CIA UFO Disclosures Are Here

  73. Rumors Julian Assange is Dead — Wikileaks Posts Deadman’s Keys

  74. Exposed: Huge Cache of Chemtrail Plane Photos

  75. The Great Smithsonian Cover-Up: 18 Giant Skeletons Discovered in Wisconsin

  76. The Bilocation of Hillary Clone-Clinton

  77. Awakened Stasis Giants Secretly Located & Imprisoned by Global Elite

  78. A Plan to Maintain the Safety and Well-Being of the Populace During the Financial Reset & Mass Arrests

  79. I Dare the US Government to Charge Me – Secret NORAD UFO Files Made Public by Disclosure Advocate

  80. Scientific Evidence: Earth’s Schumann Resonance is Accelerating

  81. Cobra: A Major Situation Update

  82. The White House Just Issued An Executive Order officially Preparing For The Event? — Geomagnetic Collapse and Storms 1 Day Later

  83. Corey Goode Comments on Disclosure, Mass Arrests Rumor

  84. 6 Astonishing Irregularities That Are Evidence of a Hollow Moon Space Station

  85. Nikola Tesla: Everything is the Light – Interview with Nikola Tesla from 1899

  86. Russian Scientist Announce Historic Discovery Rendering the Entire System Obsolete

  87. The House of Rothschild, the Freemasons & the Federal Reserve Cartel

  88. Disturbing: Researchers Finally Confirm That Cancer Is A Purely Man-Made Disease

  89. Lord Rothschild Demands Britain Stay In Europe

  90. The Republic Military Moving Into Position for the Global Currency Reset

  91. Important Pre–Event Operations of the Light Forces Now Taking Place

  92. 2016 Agenda for Disclosure

  93. Putin Foils The Rothschild Zionists In Syria: Stopping Rothschild’s Central Banking Scheme For NWO!

  94. This is What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Pink Himalayan Salt

  95. It’s time to arrest the World’s biggest terrorists – These are the individuals who attacked America on 11 September 2001

  96. Central Banks Announce Introduction of E Dollar – Goodbye Physical Cash

  97. 2016 Revelations: New Interview with David Wilcock & Corey Goode

  98. Nazi Base in Antarctica Revisited

  99. David Wilcock: The Panama Toilet Papers

  100. The Coming Shift to the Esoteric

