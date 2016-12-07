Trump & the Time Travel Chronogarchy meet the Ascension

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Futurist Alfred Lambremont Webre with host Mark Snider discuss DARPA/CIA’s secret time travel preidentification of U.S. President elect Donald J. Trump in 1971 and his subsequent covert briefing and grooming by the Chronogarchy for the U.S. Presidency, as has occurred with other U.S. Presidents: George HW Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. Humanity knows about this program of the Chronogarchy, the Shadow time travel government, because Andrew D. Basiago, a DARPA/CIA chrononaut emerged as a whistleblower from the time travel program in 2000 and contacted Alfred and other journalists to inform the public about the U.S. government’s secret Quantum Access technologies.

Alfred integrates Trump’s emergence as a time-travel preidentified President with the Ascension Hypothesis. The Trump Presidency may embody a sentient AI artificial intelligence that is compromising our 3rd time-space Density, forcing Earth’s planetary density teleportation through a naturally occurring inter-dimensional portal to a 4/5th Unity Consciousness Density to a veritable Golden Age, perhaps as soon as 2025.

VIDEO LECTURE: The Ascension Hypothesis – Is Mother Earth’s coming planetary density shift a reality? by Alfred Lambremont Webre

Warsaw Poland – In this video Lecture The Ascension Hypothesis presented at Warsaw’s October 29, 2016 Exposing the Truth Conference, Futurist Alfred Lambremont Webre presents his hypothesis that a density shift between 3rd & 4/5th densities may be a cyclical part of Soul development programmes in the virtual realities of density consciousness in our universe of time, energy space and matter as it evolves in the Omniverse. A planetary density shift of Mother Earth may be a reality that is underway from 3rd to 4/5th density as Earth transits through the end of the Kali Yuga [Lower 3rd density implode] and into the Satya Yuga [4/5th density ascension/Inscension], as early as 2012-2025 transit portal, some experts say.

Editor Note: The following articles were originally published in 2011 and 2012. I’m including them here for those who are new to Time Travel Chronogarchy and the Chronovisor. Also See: The Chronovisor: Vatican’s Device Used to Peek Into the Future and the Past Is the Vatican Sitting on a Time Machine?

My 1970s meeting with DARPA’s Project Pegasus secret time travel program

by Alfred Lambremont Webre, JD, MEd

In 1971-72, while I was General Counsel and Assistant Administrator of the New York City Environmental Protection Administration (now called a “Department”) under Mayor John V. Lindsay, I was invited to speak to a group calling themselves the “Delaware Valley Industrial Engineering Association.” At the time, I was often in the New York city newspapers, especially the New York Post, whose then environmental reporter Steve Lawrence, reported widely on the my activities enforcing the New York City air pollution, water pollution, noise pollution and solid waste laws and regulations with the half-dozen activist environmental lawyers in my office. Invitations for me to speak publicly on environmental issues were frequent, and when I was invited to speak by this organization, I accepted. “Delaware Valley Industrial Engineering Association.” On the day of my talk, a representative of the organization came my office on the 23rd floor of the New York City Municipal Building and together we set off in his car. He was a middle-aged bureaucrat-type; very different from the community-based environmental groups I often spoke to. On the trip to the venue of the talk, we exchanged pleasantries. The representative was, however, mostly silent and unlike the environmental activist group representatives I was used to dealing with. The car trip grew much longer than expected. I queried my host where we were going and he would simply smile and say something like “We will get there soon.” According to one source, the Delaware Valley is “The Delaware Valley is a term used to refer to the metropolitan area centered on the city of Philadelphia in the United States….The Delaware Valley is composed of several counties in southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey…The majority of the region’s populace resides in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.” Delaware Valley and DARPA Project Pegasus Andrew D. Basiago, a Washington-state attorney and childhood participant in DARPA Project Pegasus (1968-72), has stated that many of the East-coast U.S. functions of DARPA’s Project Pegasus were centered in New Jersey in the 1971-72-time period. We finally arrived several hours later at a nondescript office building and entered a hall on one of the upper floors of the office building. There was a lectern at the front of the hall, where I would speak. There were about 50 or so people in the audience of the hall, all expecting me. The people in the audience were not at all like the community-based environmental activist audiences I usually spoke to in New York City at that time. The people in this audience were all male, dressed uniformly in shirts with ties or suits. Smirks on the faces of the bureaucrats As I approached the podium and was being introduced, I scanned the audience. I would make out a noticeable smirk on the faces of a number of the audience members. This was unusual, as environmental audiences at the time did not smirk, were not dressed in bland office garb, and were not uniformly male bureaucratic types. As I spoke, I felt that I was being observed and measured for performance in a way that was unspoken and did not relate at all to the content of my talk, which was the urban environmental agenda of the early 1970s. At the end of the talk I was asked a few perfunctory questions and then soundly applauded, which surprised me. I was given a mug with the words “Delaware Valley Industrial Engineering Association” on it. I kept the mug in my NYC EPA office as a memento. If I were to summarize how I would characterize the experience at the time, I would say “cognitive dissonance.” The audience and the true purpose in inviting me to speak did not add up and in my judgment had nothing to do with my role as a crusading environmental lawyer. In researching this article, I was not able to locate a “Delaware Valley Industrial Engineering Association,” and I doubt that such an organization ever existed except as a cover for a DARPA covert time travel surveillance event of Alfred Lambremont Webre. Project Pegasus and Alfred Lambremont Webre Andrew D. Basiago has revealed that the reason Project Pegasus was able to identify Jimmy Carter, who was the then Governor of George, in 1971, as a future U.S. President, is that the Project Pegasus was in possession of a copy of Exopolitics: Politics, Government and Law in the Universe by Alfred Lambremont Webre—a book that this reporter would not write until 1999 and would not be published as a library book until 2005, but which bears a quote on its front pages of a statement made by President Jimmy Carter.

That book, originally published as an online free book in 2000, founded the field of Exopolitics , “the science of relations among intelligent civilizations in the multiverse,” and provides an articulation of a paradigm shift in which humanity becomes part of a populated, organized multiverse. According to Mr. Basiago, Mr. Webre’s book Exopolitics: Politics, Government and Law in the Universe was, among other written works, physically retrieved from the future by DARPA’s Project Pegasus and brought back in time to 1971 or a prior time. At that time, 1971, I, of course, was General Counsel of the New York City Environmental Protection Administration and it seems I had been placed under time travel surveillance by the U.S. government. Mr. Basiago states that he physically saw my 2005 book Exopolitics: Politics, Government and Law in the Universe in 1971 when it was taken out of a U.S. government secret time-travel documents satchel and placed on a table at which he, his late father Raymond F. Basiago, and another witness were present. Mr. Basiago recalls specific passages being read to him from the book. If in fact, DARPA’s Project Pegasus had used its secret time travel technology to go forward in time from the early 1970s (or earlier) to 2005 (or later) and bring back my book Exopolitics: Politics, Government and Law in the Universe, then Project Pegasus also had the technological means and motive to identify me – Alfred Lambremont Webre – as a person of interest for time travel surveillance. Alfred Lambremont Webre and Time Travel Surveillance From the literature on U.S. government secret time travel and teleportation, it is known that in the early 1970s DARPA could have identified and surveilled me by either chronovisor technology or via jump-room or stargate time travel technology. Please see: Time Travel and Political Control, originally published by Veritas Magazine (Australia) Time Travel and Political Control http://exopolitics.blogs.com/exopolitics/2011/12/time-travel-and-political-control.html DARPA Project Pegasus had the technological means and motive to perform covert time travel surveillance on my future activities 1971 – present. “Delaware Valley Industrial Engineering Association” was a cover for DARPA Project Pegasus My working hypotheses is that the meeting of the “Delaware Valley Industrial Engineering Association” at which I spoke was in fact a meeting of DARPA Project Pegasus time travel and teleportation personnel. The reasons why, in my opinion, I was invited to this meeting in the early 1970s are flow from a variety of factors. One informed source thinks I became a person of interest in 1971 because DARPA had a physical copy of my 2005 book Exopolitics and they were monitoring the Extraterrestrial situation very, very closely. The Extraterrestrial situation situation may have been the underlying covert reason the CIA was founded according to informed opinion. The initial reason Project Pegasus retrieved my book Exopolitics from the future was that then childhood Project Pegasus participant Andrew D. Basiago was Editor of my book. My book Exopolitics emerged in the [Project Pegasus] scenario in 1971 after Andrew D. Basiago was identified by time travel as the chief future whistle blower about Project Pegasus. Once Andrew D. Basiago was so identified as a future whistleblower, DARPA began investigating me. Once a time travel investigation of me was started, as the 1970s meeting I had suggests, then we can conclude that (1) some actors within DARPA Project Pegasus had reviewed my book Exopolitics: Politics, Government and Law in the Universeand wanted to determine what future role I would play in the Exopolitics and extraterrestrial relations field; and (2) DARPA Project Pegasus had engaged in time travel surveillance of my life and timeline 1971 forward and wanted to know what whistleblower role I would play is assisting whistleblowers such as Andrew D. Basiago around the cover-up of U.S. government secret time travel and life on Mars deep state secrets. DARPA time travel surveilled my activism in the 1970s seeking to disclose the extraterrestrial presence during the Jimmy Carter Administration with the proposed Carter White House Extraterrestrial Communication Study (which the Pentagon threatened SRI into terminating in October 1977), and my seminal role in 2000 in founding Exopolitics the science of relations among civilizations in the multiverse. Importantly, DARPA could have known via time travel in 1970 my future role starting in 2009 in bringing to public light the life on Mars discoveries, eyewitness testimony of secret U.S. bases on Mars and of U.S. government secret teleportation and time travel of whistleblower Andrew D. Basiago, as well as of other eyewitness life on Mars and time travel/teleportation whistleblowers such as U.S. Serviceman Michael Relfe, former DOD scientist Arthur Neumann, Mars experiencer William ‘Brett’ Stillings, and corroborating Mars witness Laura Magdalene Eisenhower. The purpose of the “Delaware Valley Industrial Engineering Association” meeting, in my opinion, was to have a mix of Project Pegasus, CIA, and DARPA personnel take a face to face public measure – covert surveillance – of me at that time. My intentions for U.S. government teleportation and time travel My intentions for U.S. government secret teleportation and time travel are straightforward. These technologies should be applied to the public and environmental good. Teleportation can replace all forms of fossil-fuel (or other) polluting vehicular transportation, such as automobiles, buses, trucks, trains, airplanes. The imbalanced land-use in urban areas that is now devoted to freeways, overpasses, roads, railroad yards, airports can be restored to human scale use. Super-highways and powerlines need no longer invade rural areas. Mars Truth Campaign I am working with whistleblowers Andrew D. Basiago, William ‘Brett’ Stillings, Laura M. Eisenhower and a world-wide community of other Truth & Disclosure activists on a Mars Truth campaign, whose goals are: 1. Truth campaign to deconstruct the Mars cover-up and educate humanity and its institutions about Life on Mars. 2. Mars relations are crucial as a test case for the normalizations of relations between our human society on Earth and off planet cultures. 3. Extraterrestrial Disclosure Act and Life on Mars Disclosure Act, to be introduced into U.S. Congress in January 2012. 4. Mars Protection Treaty – Adoption by all U.N. member nations of the Mars Protection Treaty normalizing relations between Earth and Mars and protecting the ecology and civilization of Mars from the effects of further visitation, exploration, habitation and colonization by human beings from Earth. For more information, please see: Project Pegasus – Disclosure of U.S. government teleportation and time travel www.projectpegasus.net Project Mars – Disclosure of and protection of life on Mars www.projectmars.net Exopolitics.com www.exopolitics.com Recommended reading: U.S. government secret time travel & teleportation – Articles by Alfred Lambremont Webre http://exopolitics.blogs.com/exopolitics/2011/05/quantum-access-time-travel-teleportation-articles-by-alfred-lambremont-webre.html

Time Travel and Political Control

by Alfred Lambremont Webre, JD, MEd NOTE: This article is part of a continuing series on quantum access and other exotic technologies that have been developed by black budget military and intelligence projects and applied to date principally for weapons uses, rather than for the benefit of humanity, who in the end have paid with public funds for their original development. This article originally appeared in Veritas Magazine, Australia. The U.S. government has had Tesla-based quantum access time travel technology for over 40 years. Time travel technology has been weaponised with its principal impacts to date being for the sequestration in time loops of secret military installations, such as U.S. secret bases on Mars, political control of the human population, political surveillance, and attempted imposition of a catastrophic timeline on humanity by withholding or manipulating information about future events.

I Confirmation of U.S.’ use of Tesla-based time travel technology Two independent whistleblowers from the U.S. national security state have come forward with congruent, sophisticated, and extensive insider accounts of their experiences with Tesla-based time travel technology developed by the U.S. Department of Defense. Mars colony eyewitness Michael Relfe is a whistleblower and a former member of the U.S. armed forces who, in 1976, was recruited as a permanent member of the secret Mars colony. In 1976 (Earth time), he teleported to the Mars colony and spent 20 years as a permanent member of its staff. In 1996 (Mars time), Mr Relfe was time-travelled via teleportation and age-regressed 20 years, landing back at a U.S. military base in 1976 (Earth time). He then served six years in the U.S. military on Earth before being honourably discharged in 1982. In a two-volume book, The Mars Records, authored by his wife, Stephanie Relfe, B.Sc., Mr Relfe describes the two types of individuals at the secret Mars colony: “To clarify: Remember there are two kinds of people that I remember. “1. People visiting Mars temporarily (politicians, etc.) – They travel to and from Mars by jump gate. They visit for a few weeks and return. They are not time travelled back. They are VIP’s. They are OFF LIMITS!! “2. Permanent staff – They spend 20 years’ duty cycle. At the end of their duty cycle, they are age reversed and time shot back to their space-time origin point. They are sent back with memories blocked. They are sent back to complete their destiny on Earth.” (Vol. 2, p. 204) Four independent whistleblower witnesses, including Michael Relfe, have confirmed the existence of one or more U.S. secret bases on Mars, as forward strategic military bases for occupation or defence of the solar system. These whistleblower witnesses include, besides Michael Relfe, former U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Robert Dean, former participant in DARPA’s Project Pegasus Andrew D. Basiago and former U.S. Department of Defense scientist Arthur Neumann. Andrew D. Basiago is a former participant in DARPA Project Pegasus (1968-72) that developed Tesla-based quantum teleportation and time travel in the time space hologram, initiating the U.S. program of time-space Chrononauts. According to Mr Basiago, the U.S. government already had a fully operational teleportation capability in 1967-68, and by 1969-70, was actively training a cadre of gifted and talented American schoolchildren, including himself, to become America’s first generation of “chrononauts” or time-space explorers. This training, he said, culminated in 1981, when, as a 19-year-old, he teleported to Mars, first by himself after being prepared for the trip by CIA officer Courtney M. Hunt, and then a second time in the company of Hunt. Both trips, Mr Basiago said, were made via a “jump room” located at a CIA facility in El Segundo, CA. The apparent purpose of the trips to Mars was to familiarise him with Mars because the CIA knew of his destiny pertaining to publicly establishing the fact that Mars is an inhabited planet and deemed it important that he visit Mars and experience its conditions first-hand. Mr Basiago’s involvement in advanced U.S. time-space research as a child, as well as Courtney M. Hunt’s identity as a career CIA officer, have been confirmed by Dr. Jean Maria Arrigo, an ethicist who works closely with U.S. military and intelligence agencies, and by U.S. Army Captain Ernest Garcia, whose storied career in U.S. intelligence included both serving as a guard on the Dead Sea Scroll expeditions of Israeli archaeologist Yigal Yadin and as the Army security attaché to Project Pegasus. Remote sensing in the time-space continuum Mr Basiago has revealed that between 1969 and 1972, as a child participant in Project Pegasus, he both viewed past and future events through a device known as a “chronovisor” and teleported back and forth across the country in vortal tunnels opened in time-space via Tesla-based teleporters located at the Curtiss-Wright Aeronautical Company facility in Wood Ridge, NJ and the Sandia National Laboratory in Sandia, NM. A chronovisor is a device that uses a screen or holographic template to locate and display scenes from the past or future in the time-space hologram. The chronovisor was originally developed by two Vatican scientists in conjunction with Enrico Fermi and later refined by DARPA scientists. DARPA had, he explains, five reasons for involving American schoolchildren in such new, dangerous, and experimental activities: 1. First, the Department of Defense wanted to test the mental and physical effects of teleportation on children. 2. Second, Project Pegasus needed to use children because the holograms created by the chronovisors would collapse when adults stood within them. 3. Third, the children were tabula rasa (of the mind that has not yet gained impressions of experience) and would tend to see things during the time probes that adults would tend to miss. 4. Fourth, the children were trainees who upon growing up would serve in a covert time-space program under DARPA that would operate in tandem with the overt space program under NASA. 5. Lastly, the program sponsors found that after moving between time lines, adult time travellers were often becoming insane, and it was hoped that by working with gifted and talented children from childhood, the U.S. government might create an adult cadre of “chrononauts” capable of dealing with the psychological effects of time travel. In contrast to the chronovisor probes, in which a form of virtual time travel was achieved, the teleporters developed by Project Pegasus allowed for physical teleportation to distant locations, sometimes with an adjustment forward or backward in time of days, weeks, months, or years. According to Mr Basiago, by 1972, the U.S. government was using “quantum displacement” of this kind to both send people forward several years in time to store sensitive military secrets in the future and backward several years in time to provide the government with intelligence about future events. II The weaponisation of time travel DARPA’s Project Pegasus (1968-73) under which the U.S. government program of quantum access Tesla-based teleportation and time travel was developed was historically under the control of then-U.S. President Richard M. Nixon’s cabinet member Donald H. Rumsfeld. According to Mr Basiago’s whistleblower testimony, Donald H. Rumsfeld, the sitting U.S. Secretary of Defence on September 11, 2001, was the defence attaché to Project Pegasus during the early 1970’s, when Mr Rumsfeld was officially serving as a counsellor to President Nixon and member of his Board of Wage and Price Stabilisation. Mr Rumsfeld approached his Project Pegasus responsibilities with the intent to weaponise teleportation and time travel to the U.S. government’s advantage. He has been quoted as stating in Project Pegasus meetings at the time that the chief mission of teleportation was to deliver troops to the appropriate place in the battlefield. Sequestration of secret U.S. military bases It is clear from Michael Relfe’s two books on his 20 years at the secret U.S. base on Mars that U.S. time travel was principally used to the hide the presence of U.S. secret military installations on Mars from the public so that the installations remained accessible only to time scientists of the U.S. DoD. Mr Relfe was recruited into the U.S. armed forces and time travel/teleported to Mars in 1976. Only individuals with access to secret time science records or technology of the U.S. Department of Defense could prove the existence of the U.S. secret Mars base from Michael Relfe’s conventional U.S. service records. Time travel and political control of the human population Time travel pre-identification and secret training of U.S. Presidents On a November 11, 2009 Coast to Coast AM radio program, Mr Basiago publicly stated that DARPA’S Project Pegasus program involving time travel was identifying future persons of interest, including those who would serve as U.S. president, and then informing such persons of their destinies. Mr Basiago stated that in the early 1970s, in the company of his late father, Raymond F. Basiago, an engineer for The Ralph M. Parsons Company who worked on classified aerospace projects was present at a lunch in Albuquerque, New Mexico at which (then) future U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush were guests shortly after they were informed that both would one day serve as President. He also stated that in the early 1970s, the DARPA program, Project Pegasus, had identified future Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton utilising time travel technology. Mr Basiago met (then) future President Barack Obama in Los Angeles, CA in 1982 Mr while attending UCLA. Mr Obama, then a student at Columbia University, was visiting former classmates at Occidental College in Los Angeles. A statement was made by the ally of Mr Obama in the anti-apartheid movement which revealed that Mr Obama, then age 20, already knew that he would one day be the President. Project Pegasus time travel was also used for political surveillance of future societal change agents. Mr Basiago revealed that the reason Project Pegasus was able to identify Mr Carter, who was the then Governor of George, in 1971, as a future U.S. President, is that the program was in possession of a copy of Exopolitics: Politics, Government and Law in the Universe by Alfred Lambremont Webre—a book that this reporter would not write until 1999 and would not be published as a library book until 2005, but which bears a quote on its front pages of a statement made by President Jimmy Carter. According to him, Mr Webre’s book Exopolitics was, among other written works, physically retrieved from the future by Project Pegasus and brought back in time to 1971 or a prior time. At that time, 1971, Mr Webre was General Counsel of the New York City Environmental Protection Administration and had been placed under time travel surveillance by the U.S. government. Mr Basiago has also stated that Project Pegasus identified Laura Magdalene Eisenhower, the great granddaughter of U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, as a his future ally. Thus, there is historical precedent for the covert political surveillance, via remote sensing in time, of a person of interest like Laura Magdalene Eisenhower, great-granddaughter of U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Time travel and 9/11 Mr Basiago has publicly stated how in 1971 he viewed moving images of the attack on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001 that had been obtained from the future and brought back to the early 1970’s. He has described how while serving in Project Pegasus, he viewed moving images of 9/11 at the secured U.S. defence-technical facility where they were processed after being retrieved from the future (at the Aerojet Corporation facility that once stood at the corner of Bullock Avenue and Leroy Place in Socorro, New Mexico). In all likelihood, Mr Rumsfeld, as the defence attaché to Project Pegasus, would have known about and possibly had control over the data about 9/11 derived via “quantum access” and brought it back to the early 1970’s for analysis by the DARPA research and development program under his administrative authority. Mr Basiago’s eyewitness account that Secretary Rumsfeld and others knew about 9/11 decades in advance because data about it was gathered via DARPA’s secret time travel program unlocks several of the more enigmatic facts in the 9/11 literature and may be the key to society’s unravelling of the ultimate accountability for the false flag operation that took place on September 11, 2001. Time travel and natural catastrophe A chronovisor probe in the early 1970s by DARPA’s Project Pegasus chose an archetypal target in Washington, DC. Project Pegasus chose to view the U.S. Supreme Court building in 2013 via chronovisor and Project Pegasus participant and Mr Basiago “found that the Supreme Court building was under 100 feet of stagnant water”.. A Farsight Institute remote viewing study of natural catastrophe targeted the archetypal target right across from the U.S. Supreme Court Building—the U.S. Capitol building—in 2013. In all, 39% of the remote viewer reports viewed the U.S. Capitol in ruins alongside deep water. Mr Basiago has also stated that “that because the chronovisors did not identify absolute, deterministic futures but rather alternate futures in the “multi-verse,” this catastrophic vision of Washington, DC might be from an alternative time line that does not materialise on our time line.” Results showed that 29% of Farsight remote viewers targeting the U.S. Capitol in 2013 did not see a Washington, DC devastated by natural catastrophe. Here, then, we have the 2012-13 catastrophic and 2012-13 non-catastrophic futures side by side. DARPA’s Project Pegasus chronovisor technology for probing future events in the time-space hologram was state-of-the-art in the early 1970s. Project Pegasus itself was under the policy oversight of Donald H. Rumsfeld as a Nixon cabinet member. It may have been that Presidential-level decisions were made in the early 1970s to commence underground shelter preparations, on the basis of Project Pegasus and other time-travel intelligence about the 2012-13 catastrophic timeline. It is reasonable to speculate whether the U.S. and other governments and elites may have made a fundamental miscalculation and wrong conclusion in assuming that a 2012-13 cataclysmic timeline will be the actual future, when in fact it was an alternative future that would not materialise as the actual deterministic future in 2012-13. It is also reasonable to speculate that the governments and political and financial elites have made a colossal moral error in creating safe underground bases for themselves, while making plans to leave an unwitting humanity on the surface to be ‘depopulated’ by a combination of giant solar flares, meteors from space, and a Mad Max scenario playing out—all of which is a future that does not materialise. In a July 7, 2010 presentation, Dr. Courtney Brown of the Farsight Institute stated there are anomalies that suggest the U.S. government and elites are heavily invested in covertly preparing for the 2012-13 catastrophic timeline, while keeping the bulk of the human population in the dark. These anomalies, such as rapid expansion of deep underground military bases to accommodate all U.S. government, military and police forces, and political and financial elites, suggest that they have accepted that the 2012-13 catastrophic future is the most probable future, and are feverishly completing underground facilities on Earth (as well as secret bases on Mars). Societal impact of chronovision and teleportation Basiago’s Pegasus revelations establish that a secret, advanced U.S. time-space program emerged 40 years ago. For four decades, this program has used esoteric technologies involving chronovision and teleportation to perform “remote sensing in time” of past and future events. For the past three decades, teleportation has also been used to send individuals from Earth to strategic U.S. bases on Mars. He is adamant that these technologies be revealed so that their positive and negative aspects can be debated and their positive aspects used to the advantage of humanity. Chronovision, he said, could be used to create an international network of virtual museums in which images from the past would be shown to enlighten and educate the public. Misapplied, such technology could also be used to create a Fascist society based on 24-hour surveillance of individuals by government, which may have been portended by the DARPA project called “Total Information Awareness” that President George W. Bush established and placed under Admiral John Poindexter. Teleportation is a second quantum access technology developed with public funds that the public is being denied the full benefits of. Teleportation could be used, Basiago said, to move people and goods more quickly and efficiently around the globe, without the pollution caused by planes, trains, and automobiles or the negative land use effects from airports, railroad tracks, and highways. Yet, if it is not declassified, teleportation will remain what it has been for 40 years, that is, a weapon for use only by the U.S. military, to have the option to put troops precisely where they are needed on battlefields. “I take my responsibilities as a planetary whistleblower very seriously,” Basiago said. “This is a truth campaign for positive human development on this planet. The people of this planet have a right to a true telling of the natural history of the solar system that we inhabit. This includes the truth that Mars is an inhabited planet and also that the United States’ secret space program has already sent individuals from this planet to the Red Planet. If we are to achieve a sustainable human future on this planet, we must demand that the US government reveal the teleportation that has been used to reach Mars so that it can now be used to revolutionise human transport on Earth. The people of this planet have a right to inhabit a future global society in which all human beings enjoy the life-advantaging benefits of all of the technologies that all of human ingenuity has ever produced. In both of these cases, whether a treaty protecting Mars or a global network of teleports results, the truth shall set us free.” References: 1. Web Bot: Andrew Basiago is predicted “planetary level” whistleblower for Mars life and time travel http://www.examiner.com/exopolitics-in-seattle/web-bot-andrew-basiago-is-predicted-planetary-level-whistleblower-for-mars-life-and-time-travel 2. The Mars Records by Stephanie Relfe, B.Sc. http://exopolitics.blogs.com/exopolitics/2011/06/the-mars-records-by-stephanie-relfe-bsc-vols-i-and-ii-micheal-relfes-memoirs-of-20-years-at-the-us-s.html 3. Second whistleblower emerges to confirm reality of time travel http://www.examiner.com/exopolitics-in-seattle/second-whistleblower-emerges-to-confirm-reality-of-time-travel Basiago and Eisenhower reveal “Marsgate” and make case for “Alternative 4”

