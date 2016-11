9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Civil War was not about freeing the slaves, Lincoln was actually quoted as being abhorrently racist and Abraham Lincoln was gay.

Get the truth about the Civil War in this episode of Historic Truths w/ Steve R. Pieczenik.

Steve R. Pieczenik, MD, PhD is an American psychiatrist, former United States Department of State official, author, and publisher.

Source: Steve Pieczenik

