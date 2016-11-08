United States Secrets: Why You Should Not Be a Citizen, Person or People

18 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Pao Chang

One important thing you need to know about the United States is the fact that it is operating under a less severe form of martial law. Because of this, The Constitution is suspended. This is why you see the gold fringe U.S. flag in nearly every U.S. courtroom. Another important thing you need to know about the United States is that it is a CORPORATION.

When you see the gold fringe U.S. flag in a U.S. courtroom, it means that the court is operating under admiralty law (the law of the sea). This allows members of the Bar Association, which is an association controlled by the Crown Temple located in the City of London, to impose military and commercial law on the people and suspend The Constitution. This flag can also be found in other U.S. government offices.

The gold fringe flag can also be found in the courts of other countries. In other words, most of the courts of the world are operating under admiralty law, which is similar to corporate law. They are similar because they are based on commercial law.

The Legal Definitions of the Word Person

According to Black’s Law Dictionary 4th edition, the definition of the word person is “A man considered according to the rank he holds in society, with all the right to which the place he holds entitles him, and the duties which it imposes.”

If you read the definition further, it says “Term may include artificial beings, as corporations” and “”Persons” are of two kinds, natural and artificial. A natural person is a human being. Artificial persons include a collection or succession of natural persons forming a corporation; a collection of property to which the law attributes the capacity of having rights and duties. The latter class of artificial persons is recognized only to a limited extent in our law. Examples are the estate of a bankrupt or deceased person.”

Based on the legal definitions of the word person, a person can be an artificial being. In other words, it can be a fictitious character, which is a “dead” thing. One of the definitions of the word person in the previous paragraph says “Artificial persons include a collection or succession of natural persons forming a corporation“. Does this mean that when natural persons agree to be part of the commonwealth or trust, they become a corporation and therefore are artificial persons with no right to own property? I sense some cunning word tricks in these definitions.

Here is a screenshot of a legal definition of the word person from Dictionary.com:

The Legal Definitions of the Word People

According to Black’s Law Dictionary 6th edition, the definition of the word people is “A state; as the people of the state of New York. A nation in its collective and political capacity. The aggregate or mass of the individuals who constitute the state.” If you read the definition further, it says “In a more restricted sense, and as generally used in constitutional law, the entire body of those citizens of a state or nation who are invested with political power for political purposes.”

Is There a Difference Between the Words People and Person?

When you look at the overt definitions of the words people and person, there is a significant difference between these two words. However, when you study the definitions of the words people and person more deeply, they can basically mean the same thing. They can mean the “same” because they can both be defined as a “corporation”.

To find evidence that they can both mean the same thing, you need to look at the definitions of the words state and citizen. In Black’s Law Dictionary 6th edition, the word state means “A people permanently occupying a fixed territory bound together by common-law habits and custom into one body politicexercising, through the medium of an organized government, independent sovereignty and control over all persons and things within its boundaries, capable of making war and peace and of entering into international relations with other communities of the globe.”

If you keep reading the other definitions of the word state, you should eventually see this sentence: “Term may refer either to body politic of a nation (e.g. United States) or to an individual governmental unit of such nation (e.g. California).”

Because the United States can be defined as a “body politic”, if you agree to be a citizen of the United States, you agree to be a member of a body politic or corporation. Do you remember what I said in the beginning of this article that the United States is a corporation? To be more accurate, it is a FOREIGN federal corporation. Is this hard for you to believe? Read this article for the proof!

One of the terms that you need to pay attention to is the term body politic. In Black’s Law Dictionary 6th edition, this term means “A social compact by which the whole people covenants with each citizen, and each citizen with the whole people, that all shall be governed by certain laws for the common good”. The same paragraph of the “body politic” definition in Black’s Law Dictionary 6th edition also has this sentence: “Also a term applied to a municipal corporation, school district, county or city”.

Another word you need to pay attention to is the word covenant. In Black’s Law Dictionary 6th edition, this word means “An agreement, convention, or promise of two or more parties, by deed in writing, signed, and delivered, by which either of the parties pledges himself to the other that something is either done, or shall be done, or shall not be done, or stipulates for the truth of certain facts.” It also means “any agreement or contract.” By being part of a body politic (e.g. United States), you are bound to the corporate agreement or contract of that body politic.

In one of Black’s Law Dictionary’s definitions of the word people, it says “In a more restricted sense, and as generally used in constitutional law, the entire body of those citizens of a state or nation who are invested with political power for political purposes.”

One of the definitions of the word citizen from Black’s Law Dictionary 4th edition is “A member of a nation or body politic of the sovereign state or political society who owes allegiance”. In Black’s Law Dictionary 8th edition, the word citizen means “A person who, by either birth or naturalization, is a member of a political community, owing allegiance to the community and being entitled to enjoy all its civil rights and protections; a member of the civil state, entitled to all its privileges.” Civil rights and privileges are not natural rights.

To connect the dots, if we agree to be members of a state, we can be defined as a “body politic”. Because of this, as a group, we can be defined as a corporation. Furthermore, if we agree to be citizens of a nation (e.g. United States), we can be called a corporation. If you are a citizen of the United States, the legal system sees you as a corporation, and therefore you have no natural rights, only privileges. In other words, you are a corporate slave! Unlike a natural right, a privilege can be taken away by the government.

So, let us turn our attention back to the question “is there a difference between the words people and person?” It all depends on the definitions you use. The problem is that when you go to court, you do not know for sure which definition of a word the judge uses. For example, when a judge says “person”, he could mean a natural person, an artificial person, or a corporation. Because of this, it is best to stay out of court whenever possible.

The process of using different meanings of words to trick you to agree to play the artificial and corporate game of commerce is what I like to call word magic. To learn more about word magic, check out my book title Word Magic: The Powers & Occult Definitions of Words.

High level judges are well trained in the art of word magic. Their job, whether they realize it or not, is to trick you to agree to act in the capacity of a corporation, which is an artificial person. Once you agree to be a corporation, you fall under commercial law (e.g., admiralty law and maritime law). This means that you have temporary “given up” your natural rights.

Why You Should Acknowledge That You Are a Living and Spiritual Man or Woman

Because the words people, person and citizen can be defined as a corporation, if you do not want to be tricked into agreeing to act in the capacity of an artificial person (corporation), you should not agree to be a member of the “people” or consent to be a person or citizen. Instead, you should acknowledge that you are a living and spiritual man or a living and spiritual woman.

By being a living man or woman, the legal system does not have jurisdiction over you. Why is that you may ask? Because the legal system deals with artificial persons or legal fictions. In other words, it deals with the DEAD. As for the spiritual part, by being a spiritual man or woman, you can exercise your spiritual powers and natural rights more effectively and be truly sovereign. Be aware that as long as you agree to act in the capacity of a citizen of a nation or a member of a body politic, you are bound to the rules and codes of that nation.

Source: OmniThought

Related:

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!