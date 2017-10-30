Unusual glow in auroral sky after Russia fires nuclear ballistic missile (Photos + Video)

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Strange Sounds

Russia carried out a successful test of its ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile on October 26, 2017, creating an unusual glow in the sky against a background of northern lights in the sky above Strezhevoye, Tomsk Region.

The rocket, also known as RS-28 Sarmat, was secretely fired from the Plestek Cosmodrome and travelled 3,600 miles before hitting a target on the Kura test range.

Three submarines capable of carrying nuclear warheads also carried out successful ballistic missile tests, while three bombers hit ground targets with cruise missiles.

Now enjoy these amazing pictures by Alexey Yakovlev:

Strange Glow Cloud Over Siberia Has a Terrifying Explanation

By Brett Tingley

Good news, doomsday preppers: the high strangeness and military mysteries surrounding the “former” Soviet Union continue to develop. Several Russian social media users and news outlets caught dozens of photos of a mysterious, terrifying glow cloud which was visible all across Siberia on the evening of October 26th. While some eyewitnesses thought the orb had a supernatural origin, it turns out the explanation is a lot more terrifying.

In all of the photos and eyewitness reports, the cloud appears to be a large luminous ball in the sky, sometimes blue, sometimes green. The cloud dissipated after several minutes into a wispy arc in the sky, but left terror in the minds of those who saw it. Siberian photographer Sergey Anisimov was out photographing auroras when he caught several dazzling images of the strange glowing orb:

At first I was taken aback for a few minutes, not understanding what was happening. The glowing ball rose from behind the trees and moved in my direction. My first thought was about the most powerful searchlight, but the speed of changing everything around changed the idea of what was happening.

Witnesses reported a feeling of dread upon seeing the glow cloud, and believed the orb could be a harbinger of the end times, a gap in the spacetime continuum, a UFO, or some sort of supernatural apparition.

It turns out, at least according to the Russian defense ministry, that the glow cloud was some sort of discharge from a test of Russia’s new “Satan 2” missile. Because if you’re going to develop a new nuclear missile capable of blowing up the world, you might was well name it after the Dark Lord of the Underworld.

As nuclear tensions continue to rise around the world, Russia and many other of the world’s nuclear superpowers continue to develop and test new weapons which raise the bar in terms of terror and destructiveness. Russian state news claims the Satan 2 missile, which carries multiple warheads, is capable of obliterating an area the size of France. Or Texas, depending on what kind of mood Russia’s in.

Because, you know, it’s not enough to be able to destroy the entire world and bring humanity to a crashing halt. No, you’ve got to be able to do it several times over and ensure nothing other than irradiated supermutant cockroaches will walk the Earth for millions of years. That’s how you know we’re making progress. That’s how you know you’re in charge. See me now, daddy? Now I have the nuclear codes! Still think I’ll never amount to anything?

