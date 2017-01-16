The Event Chronicle
Video: 5 Signs Something Might Be Going Down on Inauguration Day
Video: 5 Signs Something Might Be Going Down on Inauguration Day

Signs are coming out everywhere signalling some serious shenanigans might be going down on January 20. Let’s hope it’s all merely hype.

By Mellisa Dykes

 

 

Either way, I have a feeling that this is going to be unlike any inauguration day America has ever seen.

