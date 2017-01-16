Video: 5 Signs Something Might Be Going Down on Inauguration Day

Signs are coming out everywhere signalling some serious shenanigans might be going down on January 20. Let’s hope it’s all merely hype.
By Mellisa Dykes
Either way, I have a feeling that this is going to be unlike any inauguration day America has ever seen.
Watch all episodes of WORD here:
Melissa Dykes is a writer, researcher, and analyst for The Daily Sheepleand a co-creator of Truthstream Media with Aaron Dykes, a site that offers teleprompter-free, unscripted analysis of The Matrix we find ourselves living in. Melissa and Aaron also recently launched Revolution of the Method and Informed Dissent. Wake the flock up!
Source: The Daily Sheeple
Via: Stillness in the Storm