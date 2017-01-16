Video: 5 Signs Something Might Be Going Down on Inauguration Day

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Signs are coming out everywhere signalling some serious shenanigans might be going down on January 20. Let’s hope it’s all merely hype.

By Mellisa Dykes

Either way, I have a feeling that this is going to be unlike any inauguration day America has ever seen.

Watch all episodes of WORD here:

Melissa Dykes is a writer, researcher, and analyst for The Daily Sheepleand a co-creator of Truthstream Media with Aaron Dykes, a site that offers teleprompter-free, unscripted analysis of The Matrix we find ourselves living in. Melissa and Aaron also recently launched Revolution of the Method and Informed Dissent. Wake the flock up!

Source: The Daily Sheeple

Via: Stillness in the Storm

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!