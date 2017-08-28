By Greg Anthony Szymanski

Greg provides an Investigative Journal Special Report on weather modification and Hurricane Harvey. Hard to believe more than 3 feet of rain. It’s like the great flood. Hard to believe more than three feet of rain. But this time may be evil men are causing it?

Listen Below:

This article (Weather Modification and Harvey) was originally published on Inside the Investigative Journal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Related:

More from Greg Anthony: