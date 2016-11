4 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By James Corbett

No, weather is NOT climate…even when it’s warm outside. But in case there’s a climate cultist in your life that insists otherwise, here are some facts about global warming and vaguely-defined “extreme” weather that you can use to talk some sense into them.

Visit CorbettReport.com

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!