This Week’s Wikileaks ‘FAIL’ Was No Fail At All — Was the Kill Switch Activated?

28 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Was The ‘Kill Switch’ Activated? – Assange Might Have Just Exposed Bigger Conspiracy Than Any Clinton Revelation

By Susan Duclos

While many are expressing disappointment that the highly anticipated announcement by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange did not offer any new revelations about Hillary Clinton, with some claiming it was a Psych and referencing the “boy that cried wolf,” we note that Assange himself did not indicate, nor promise any Clinton revelations on the specific date of his highly publicized presser, but more importantly he did not stop the rampant speculation as to what the announcement on Wikileaks anniversary would be.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Flashback to early September where Assange promised he would be releasing information in batches, providing teasers beforehand. By the end of September, according to RT, MSNBC’s Jesse Rodriguez reported that the much-anticipated leak announcement would take place this coming Tuesday from the Ecuadorian embassy’s balcony, which was immediately followed in early October with headlines saying the balcony announcement had been cancelled due to “security concerns.” On October 2,2016, it was reported that “According to @wikileaks, Julian Assange will appear via video link at Berlin press conference on Tuesday AM.”

The stage was set, livestreams were scheduled, under the “assumption” that Assange’s press conference would include a highly anticipated Clinton revelation, and then….. nothing huge.

While we note the multitude of theories as to why Assange did not release information damaging to Hillary Clinton, from he was bought off, to his life was threatened and he was prevented from releasing the information, what has fallen through the cracks is that a large portion of the U.S. Internet suffered massive outages at the same time Assange was giving his presser.

WAS THE ‘KILL SWITCH’ ACTIVATED?

Perhaps it was a psych job, not on the masses that were anticipating some huge revelation, but against the Obama administration, exposing how desperate Obama is to prevent a campaign ending revelation against Hillary Clinton.

Images below via Conservative Treehouse:

Comcast was just one example shown by Conservative Treehouse, but in noting the “coincidental” timing of the widespread outages and reports, with the expectation on the part of alternative media as well as the Obama adminsitration, despite Assange never promising anything specific for that exact time, we have to wonder if Assange didn’t just expose a bigger conspiracy than any Clinton revelation could be.

How far will the Obama administration go in order to protect Hillary Clinton, knowing if she is elected as president his own presidency won’t be “erased” as Donald Trump has promised to do if he is elected?

On October 4, 2016, Politico reported that Obama’s DOJ dropped all charges on a weapons dealer that had threatened to expose Hillary Clinton’s facilitation of arming anti-Qadhafi rebels.

Lawyers for the Justice Department on Monday filed a motion in federal court in Phoenix to drop the case against the arms dealer, an American named Marc Turi, whose lawyers also signed the motion.

The deal averts a trial that threatened to cast additional scrutiny on Hillary Clinton’s private emails as Secretary of State, and to expose reported Central Intelligence Agency attempts to arm rebels fighting Libyan leader Moammar Qadhafi.

RELATED: US President issues Executive Order that gives him control of the internet

The Obama administration has no issue allowing criminals to go free in order to protect Clinton, so is it out of the realm of possiblility that he would activate the much talked about “kill switch” when he, like everyone else, thought Assange was going to offer information that would completely destroy her chance of being elected president?

The ‘Kill Switch”program, named Standard Operating Procedure 303, is described by EPIC, who has been fighting in the courts to have details of this controversial program released to the public, as follows:

Standard Operating Procedure 303 codifies “a shutdown and restoration process for use by commercial and private wireless networks during national crises.”

On March 9, 2006, the National Communications System (‘NCS’) approved SOP 303, however it was never released to the public. This secret document codifies a “shutdown and restoration process for use by commercial and private wireless networks during national crisis.” In a 2006-2007 Report, the President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (‘NSTAC’) indicated that SOP 303 would be implemented under the coordination of the National Coordinating Center (‘NCC’) of the NSTAC, while the decision to shut down service would be made by state Homeland Security Advisors or individuals at DHS. The report indicates that NCC will determine if a shutdown is necessary based on a “series of questions.”

RELATED: The US Government Has An Internet Killswitch — And It’s None Of Your Business

BOTTOM LINE

What Assange did promise on Tuesday was that approximately one million documents related to the U.S. election would be released before the end of the year, with the initial batch coming in the next week, but we can all be assured it will not be highly publicized very far in advance because another “coincidental” massive Internet outage might just occur.

“The material that WikiLeaks is going to publish before the end of the year is of … a very significant moment in different directions, affecting three powerful organizations in three different states as well as … the U.S election process,” he said via a video link at an event marking the group’s 10th anniversary.

He said the material would focus on war, weapons, oil, mass surveillance, the technology giant Google and the U.S. election, but declined to give any details.

With the “coincidental” (or not!) outages just as the world thought Assange was going to offer a huge announcement damaging to Clinton, we can fully understand why WikiLeaks is putting out a call for “an army to protect and promote its upcoming publications.”

We can expect any huge announcements to come fast and hard, without advance fanfare, to prevent any actions taken on the part of the Obama administration to prevent the wide dissemination of the documents they will be revealing.

RELATED: ASSANGE RETALIATES BACK LAST NIGHT, RELEASES ENTIRE PARTNERSHIP DOCUMENTS FROM BOARD

Source: All News Pipeline

Via: Millennium Report