What To Do After Uplugging From The Matrix

By Vin Armani

In this segment, Vin Armani talks about the disorientating process of waking up into a scary new world, like Neo being unplugged from the Matrix, while also realizing that you’ve been lied to by everybody. It’s painful. Once you realize that you’re a slave, the only solution is to unplug and take your power back.

Watch the full broadcast here

Vin Armani is the host of The Vin Armani Show on Activist Post, TV Star of Gigolos on Showtime, Author, DJ, and Agorist Entrepreneur. Follow Vin on Twitter and subscribe on YouTube. Get the weekly podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

Source: Activist Post

