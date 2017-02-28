Why the U.S. Constitution Does Not Apply to You

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



If you like the following article, I highly encourage you to read the article titled The U.S. Constitution Con: Why Freedom in the USA is an Illusion. This article explains in greater detail why the U.S Constitution was a fraudulent contract before and after it was signed by the so called Founding Fathers. – Pao Chang

Why in the Constitution, are the words ‘People’ and ‘Posterity’ capitalized?

Before that question is answered, take note of this definition:a capitonym is a word that changes its meaning (and sometimes pronunciation) when it is capitalized, and usually applies to capitalization due to proper nouns or eponyms.

PREAMBLE to the UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

There is obviously no living signatory to that declaration (Constitution) – contract, so the next question to ask is:

Are “We” then considered to be one of “We the People”?

Answer: When the authors capitalized these words (capitonym), the meaning was changed to reflect a particular group of “People” and the “Prosperity” was for the authors’ future generations, not ours.

This simply means that the U.S. Constitution may only apply to those who have sworn an oath to uphold it. (public officials/servants and police/military personnel) Have an issue with that? – see the definition of ‘cognitive dissonance’. This is NOT suggesting that the INTENT of the authors’ wasn’t honorable. However, when dealing with CONTRACT LAW – all facets must be thoroughly studied.

SEE THESE IMPORTANT DEFINITIONS:

Definition of CONSTITUTION, contracts. The constitution of a contract, is the making of the contract as, the written constitution of a debt. 1 Bell’s Com. 332, 5th ed.

Definition of CONSTITUTOR, civil law. He who promised by a simple pact to pay the debt of another; and this is always a principal obligation. Inst. 4, 6, 9.

No Treason: The Constitution of No Authority

https://www.lewrockwell.com/1970/01/lysander-spooner/no-treason-the-constitution-of-no-authority/

Audio or book in pdf download

The Constitution has no inherent authority or obligation. It has no authority or obligation at all, unless as a contract between man and man. And it does not so much as even purport to be a contract between persons now existing.

It purports, at most, to be only a contract between persons living…And it can be supposed to have been a contract then only between persons who had already come to years of discretion, so as to be competent to make reasonable and obligatory contracts.

http://www.lysanderspooner.org

This article (Why the U.S. Constitution Does Not Apply to You) was originally published on Not a Person or Citizen and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via OmniThought.