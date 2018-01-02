Their Worst Nightmare is Coming True

43 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



2017 was a great year for TRUTH. And 2018 will be a very bad year for TRAITORS and PEDOPHILES. And thanks to President Trump, Hillary Clinton, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Barack Obama’s worst nightmares are coming true. God Bless you all & Happy New Year!

LUKE 8:17

For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.