August 21st: Total Eclipse of the Sun Mass Meditation — Join Forces to Align Our Future with the Planetary Liberation Program!

It is time to prepare for the next big Prepare For Change mass meditation Event!
….and this time we will be gathering together physically…it is finally time to meet the rest of the 144,000….
….this promises to be a BIG one!
On Monday, AUGUST 21st, 2017 … a mere 5 weeks from now…there will be a TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE over the USA.
COBRA – “This eclipse as you probably all know will have it’s main zone of totality across the continental U.S. and as such it is a very important energy marker for that area, so this eclipse is an opportunity for the awakened part of the population of the United States to make some important decisions for the future of that country in a way that’s aligned with the planetary liberation program.”
Lynn – Ok. Does this eclipse represent an opportunity to re-open these Goddess portals?
COBRA – To a certain degree, yes.
Lynn – Does an eclipse over the USA provide us with a tremendous opportunity to expose the shadow government of the deep state?
COBRA – Yes.
Aaron – What is the best thing we can do to anchor the light during this total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017?
COBRA – As I’ve said the most important thing to do is to make decisions, to make positive choices and the second thing is to do this in harmony with other groups. So Unification of groups is quite important here.
We will be gathering together all along the ECLIPSE PATH which goes from OREGON through NEBRASKA and KANSAS and ends in SOUTH CAROLINA.
The eclipse starts at 10:16 AM in Oregon and ends 90 minutes later at 2:48 PM in South Carolina. (Different timezone – 3 hours later in the day)
Prepare For Change is organizing a physical mass meditation event to declare our decision to trigger the Event and bring back Light to our planet. We will be holding physical meetups along the eclipse path, and planting cintamanis and special free will crystals to amplify our intention.
If you are able to organize an IN PERSON MEETUP along the Eclipse path on this date, or if you are able to help with the placement of stones and crystals, please send us an email:
To volunteer for this project email: [email protected]
TOGETHER WE CAN REACH CRITICAL MASS!
We are also holding an online event at prepareforchange.coeo.cc
We will be using the hashtag #EclipseEvent2017 to post tweets and upload videos to a page where everyone can share and comment….and feel as if they are there even if they are not physically able to travel to the Eclipse path.
The Moon is a vehicle for transmission of the divine feminine.
Reference: Cobra — Moon of the Light
The southern portion of the full moon will dip into the Earth’s dark umbral shadow for nearly two hours, from 17:23 to 19:18 UTC on August 7, 2017.
https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/lunar/2017-august-7
Here is a link to the Facebook Event for the Partial Lunar Eclipse on August 7, 2017.
https://www.facebook.com/events/178610479346424
A total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, August 21, 2017. It will be visible in totality only within a band across the entire contiguous United States. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the Sun for a viewer on Earth.
Here is a link to the Facebook Event for the Total Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1452419848180176
It will be first seen from land in the US shortly after 10:15 a.m. PDT at Oregon’s Pacific coast, and then it will progress eastward through Salem, OR, Casper, WY, Lincoln, NE, Kansas City, Nashville, TN, Columbia, SC, and finally Charleston, SC, exiting South Carolina at 2:48 PM EDT A partial eclipse will be seen for a greater time period, beginning shortly after 9:00 a.m. PDT along the Pacific Coast of Oregon.
A partial solar eclipse will be seen from the much broader path of the Moon’s penumbra, including all of North America, northern South America, Western Europe, and some of Africa.
The “Galactic Wave of Love” which will ultimately dissolve The Veil & Plasma Octopus is a wave of feminine energy.
http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2015/07/galactic-wave-of-love.html?m=0
This wave will remove the scalar effects which are blocking tachyons and Goddess energies from the surface of Earth – bringing the Event which will usher in an era of peace and prosperity for humanity, for the Solar System, and ultimately the entire galaxy.
We can use this eclipse to anchor these energies, and to declare our collective intention for Compression Breakthrough.
Ultimately, the EVENT is manifestation on the 3D plane of the principle of Unconditional Love. This not only means that justice will be served, but also the long-suffering surface population of the planet will be healed from millennia of trauma due to the quarantine and resulting enslavement of the masses.
To anchor these energies during the forthcoming lunar eclipse, you may either use the guided meditation in your own language, or simply play this video “Love Signal” as you do the following visualization.
IMPORTANT LINKS:
English guided audio meditation:
Music only version:
French: https://youtu.be/qPMP6cMhC6E
German: https://youtu.be/1PKEd6JiBqk
Spanish: https://youtu.be/d-EuyYfj03w
Portuguese: https://youtu.be/t-bhCfJGUI8
Slovenian: https://youtu.be/t18R5qq57To
Czech: https://youtu.be/Tr1hDCruE6g
Chinese: https://youtu.be/cAUrnRU1swQ
Cantonese: https://youtu.be/sGr0DczqJJw
Short informational video about these two important global meditations:
Use #EclipseEvent2017 to post your YouTube videos and tweets to our page for this event on prepareforchange.coeo.cc
Meditation Instructions
If you have personal cintamani stones, hold them as close to your heart as possible.
(1) Use your own technique to bring you to a relaxed state of consciousness.
(2) Open up the stargate that is your heart chakra, and let it receive the energies of the Galactic Central Sun.
(3) Visualize your energy field filling up with this divine light, and once you feel as much energy as you can handle, connect via your Soul Star Chakra (8 inches or 20 centimeters above your head) into the Soul Star Chakras of all sentient beings in the Solar System.
(4) Visualize the bluish-white light from the Central Sun pouring forth through your being.
(5) Visualize everyone being healed of all past and present traumas.
(6) Visualize peace and abundance manifesting on this planet.
(7) See the people of Earth celebrating, and joyfully participating in the creation of our New Earth where everyone can obtain what they need and freely choose to live as they desire.
(8) Hold these visions in your heart and your mind, and transmit these to all of humanity… so that people awaken to the possibility that life can be better than what they are experiencing now.
(9) See all of humanity taking positive actions personally and collectively to bring the New Earth into being.
Victory of the Light!
***Check the comments section of the English guided audio meditation for versions in other languages (this will be updated daily).***
***Check back here for the synchronized meditation which plays the guided audios automatically in multiple languages at the correct time for the meditation on prepareforchange.coeo.cc***
Link: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_eclipse_of_August_21,_2017
Dr Jim Willie July 23rd 2017 interview with Chuck Ochelli:
The Eclipse of August 2017. (a major milestone)
Eclipse are important milestones for the individual as well as the collective species. They are “markers” if you will, that takes a snapshot of the energetic accumulation of consciousness or love accretion levels of each individual as well as the Group collective during the life time of the cycle which is now coming to completion.
Here this “snap shot” indicates if the individual and or collective have increased in terms of sufficient amount of accretion of consciousness or “love” quota in order to safely pass into the next expanded evolutionary cycle of experience or if they must stay within and repeat the current cycle because not enough love/consciousness has been sufficiently accumulated in order to safely pass through the window or gate and into the next higher evolutionary cycle.
Now sometimes the next cycle of evolution can be relatively minor where conscious awareness may not notice anything different of particular importance. Thus giving the impression that “nothing” happened.
This will not be the case this time!
Now, why is this eclipse so important?
Our Sun also has its own cycle of time as it revolves (while bringing all its planets with it) around its central Sun which in our Suns case is Alcyone, the main star within the Pleiadian Star System.
One cycle of our Suns revolution around Alcyone is called a Euiago cycle and takes 26,556 years.
Within this Euiago time cycle of our Sun, there is a specific point within the cycle that comes only once at the end this cycle where a window of opportunity exists that is called an Ascension cycle.
Here a window of opportunity exists where an evolutionary leap in time can occur for the planet and its bio life forms. This leap in time cycles can occur if the planet and its Bio life forms have accreted sufficient “love/accretion of consciousness” in order to make this leap in time from one Harmonic Universe to the next Harmonic Universe up within the stair-step model of creation. In our case our planetary shift would be from Density 1 (dimensions 1, 2, and 3) to Density 2 (dimensions 4, 5, and 6).
The eclipse coming up in August will be this “snap shot” of the energetic accumulation of love/consciousness accretion level which will be an indication of those capable (at the moment of the eclipse) of Ascension when the moment arrives sometime within 2017 early 2018 and which many have been terming “The Event” (now there still would be “time” between the moment of the eclipse to the actual “Event” to continue to increase your love quota).
Our Sun/Planet has actually UNSUCCESSFULLY passed thru 8 previous Euiago time cycles where the core frequencies of our planet did not raise sufficiently enough to trigger an ascension cycle (or what is called a Stellar Activation Cycle; ‘SAC’)
Our planet, with great assistance from universal forces, finally did reach this critical mass frequency (base pulse rhythm) and on January 1st, 2000 we engaged for the first time in 8 Euiago cycles (over 210,000 years), an ascension cycle or SAC.
This is why many, many people are feeling (whether consciously or not) a tremendous impulse to ensure sufficient levels of love/consciousness accretion levels have been met for their ascension to occur.
In order to ensure this, many people are madly rushing to complete many uncompleted projects and are urgently doing whatever they believe is necessary (daily meditations, fasting etc) to ensure they have met this energetic criterion to be included in this rarest of opportunities for personal evolutionary advancement.