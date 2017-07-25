August 21st: Total Eclipse of the Sun Mass Meditation — Join Forces to Align Our Future with the Planetary Liberation Program!

It is time to prepare for the next big Prepare For Change mass meditation Event!

….and this time we will be gathering together physically…it is finally time to meet the rest of the 144,000….

….this promises to be a BIG one!

On Monday, AUGUST 21st, 2017 … a mere 5 weeks from now…there will be a TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE over the USA.

COBRA – “This eclipse as you probably all know will have it’s main zone of totality across the continental U.S. and as such it is a very important energy marker for that area, so this eclipse is an opportunity for the awakened part of the population of the United States to make some important decisions for the future of that country in a way that’s aligned with the planetary liberation program.” Lynn – Ok. Does this eclipse represent an opportunity to re-open these Goddess portals? COBRA – To a certain degree, yes. Lynn – Does an eclipse over the USA provide us with a tremendous opportunity to expose the shadow government of the deep state? COBRA – Yes. Aaron – What is the best thing we can do to anchor the light during this total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017? COBRA – As I’ve said the most important thing to do is to make decisions, to make positive choices and the second thing is to do this in harmony with other groups. So Unification of groups is quite important here. Cobra Interview, May 2017

We will be gathering together all along the ECLIPSE PATH which goes from OREGON through NEBRASKA and KANSAS and ends in SOUTH CAROLINA.

The eclipse starts at 10:16 AM in Oregon and ends 90 minutes later at 2:48 PM in South Carolina. (Different timezone – 3 hours later in the day)

Prepare For Change is organizing a physical mass meditation event to declare our decision to trigger the Event and bring back Light to our planet. We will be holding physical meetups along the eclipse path, and planting cintamanis and special free will crystals to amplify our intention.

If you are able to organize an IN PERSON MEETUP along the Eclipse path on this date, or if you are able to help with the placement of stones and crystals, please send us an email:

To volunteer for this project email: [email protected]

TOGETHER WE CAN REACH CRITICAL MASS!

We are also holding an online event at prepareforchange.coeo.cc

We will be using the hashtag #EclipseEvent2017 to post tweets and upload videos to a page where everyone can share and comment….and feel as if they are there even if they are not physically able to travel to the Eclipse path.

The Moon is a vehicle for transmission of the divine feminine. Reference: Cobra — Moon of the Light

The southern portion of the full moon will dip into the Earth’s dark umbral shadow for nearly two hours, from 17:23 to 19:18 UTC on August 7, 2017.

https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/lunar/2017-august-7

Here is a link to the Facebook Event for the Partial Lunar Eclipse on August 7, 2017.

https://www.facebook.com/events/178610479346424

A total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, August 21, 2017. It will be visible in totality only within a band across the entire contiguous United States. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the Sun for a viewer on Earth.

Here is a link to the Facebook Event for the Total Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1452419848180176

It will be first seen from land in the US shortly after 10:15 a.m. PDT at Oregon’s Pacific coast, and then it will progress eastward through Salem, OR, Casper, WY, Lincoln, NE, Kansas City, Nashville, TN, Columbia, SC, and finally Charleston, SC, exiting South Carolina at 2:48 PM EDT A partial eclipse will be seen for a greater time period, beginning shortly after 9:00 a.m. PDT along the Pacific Coast of Oregon.

A partial solar eclipse will be seen from the much broader path of the Moon’s penumbra, including all of North America, northern South America, Western Europe, and some of Africa.

The “Galactic Wave of Love” which will ultimately dissolve The Veil & Plasma Octopus is a wave of feminine energy. http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2015/07/galactic-wave-of-love.html?m=0 This wave will remove the scalar effects which are blocking tachyons and Goddess energies from the surface of Earth – bringing the Event which will usher in an era of peace and prosperity for humanity, for the Solar System, and ultimately the entire galaxy. We can use this eclipse to anchor these energies, and to declare our collective intention for Compression Breakthrough. Ultimately, the EVENT is manifestation on the 3D plane of the principle of Unconditional Love. This not only means that justice will be served, but also the long-suffering surface population of the planet will be healed from millennia of trauma due to the quarantine and resulting enslavement of the masses. To anchor these energies during the forthcoming lunar eclipse, you may either use the guided meditation in your own language, or simply play this video “Love Signal” as you do the following visualization.

