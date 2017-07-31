August Eclipses “Love Signal” Meditation

The Moon is a vehicle for transmission of the divine feminine. Reference: Cobra — Moon of the Light

The southern portion of the full moon will dip into the Earth’s dark umbral shadow for nearly two hours, from 17:23 to 19:18 UTC on August 7, 2017.

https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/lunar/2017-august-7

Here is a link to the Facebook Event for the Partial Lunar Eclipse on August 7, 2017.

https://www.facebook.com/events/178610479346424

A total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, August 21, 2017. It will be visible in totality only within a band across the entire contiguous United States. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the Sun for a viewer on Earth.

Here is a link to the Facebook Event for the Total Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1452419848180176

It will be first seen from land in the US shortly after 10:15 a.m. PDT at Oregon’s Pacific coast, and then it will progress eastward through Salem, OR, Casper, WY, Lincoln, NE, Kansas City, Nashville, TN, Columbia, SC, and finally Charleston, SC, exiting South Carolina at 2:48 PM EDT A partial eclipse will be seen for a greater time period, beginning shortly after 9:00 a.m. PDT along the Pacific Coast of Oregon.

A partial solar eclipse will be seen from the much broader path of the Moon’s penumbra, including all of North America, northern South America, Western Europe, and some of Africa.

The “Galactic Wave of Love” which will ultimately dissolve The Veil & Plasma Octopus is a wave of feminine energy. http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2015/07/galactic-wave-of-love.html?m=0 This wave will remove the scalar effects which are blocking tachyons and Goddess energies from the surface of Earth – bringing the Event which will usher in an era of peace and prosperity for humanity, for the Solar System, and ultimately the entire galaxy. We can use this eclipse to anchor these energies, and to declare our collective intention for Compression Breakthrough. Ultimately, the EVENT is manifestation on the 3D plane of the principle of Unconditional Love. This not only means that justice will be served, but also the long-suffering surface population of the planet will be healed from millennia of trauma due to the quarantine and resulting enslavement of the masses. To anchor these energies during the forthcoming lunar eclipse, you may either use the guided meditation in your own language, or simply play this video “Love Signal” as you do the following visualization.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Short informational video about these two important global meditations:

Use #EclipseEvent2017 to post your YouTube videos and tweets to our page for this event on prepareforchange.coeo.cc

Meditation Instructions

If you have personal cintamani stones, hold them as close to your heart as possible.

(1) Use your own technique to bring you to a relaxed state of consciousness.

(2) Open up the stargate that is your heart chakra, and let it receive the energies of the Galactic Central Sun.

(3) Visualize your energy field filling up with this divine light, and once you feel as much energy as you can handle, connect via your Soul Star Chakra (8 inches or 20 centimeters above your head) into the Soul Star Chakras of all sentient beings in the Solar System.

(4) Visualize the bluish-white light from the Central Sun pouring forth through your being.

(5) Visualize everyone being healed of all past and present traumas.

(6) Visualize peace and abundance manifesting on this planet.

(7) See the people of Earth celebrating, and joyfully participating in the creation of our New Earth where everyone can obtain what they need and freely choose to live as they desire.

(8) Hold these visions in your heart and your mind, and transmit these to all of humanity… so that people awaken to the possibility that life can be better than what they are experiencing now.

(9) See all of humanity taking positive actions personally and collectively to bring the New Earth into being.

Victory of the Light!

***Check the comments section of the English guided audio meditation for versions in other languages (this will be updated daily).***

***Check back here for the synchronized meditation which plays the guided audios automatically in multiple languages at the correct time for the meditation on prepareforchange.coeo.cc***

Link: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_eclipse_of_August_21,_2017

This article (August Eclipses “Love Signal” Meditations ) was originally published on Prepare for Change and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Related:

SaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSave