Cobra: ATVOR Project

ATVOR Project

This article (ATVOR Project) was originally published on The Portal

Portal Meditation

By Untwine

“A very strong timeline runs through the date of May 25th. On May 25th, 1975 the whole 50 year process of the planetary liberation has started. On May 25th, 2010 a special portal called Mission Blue Shield was activated and it marked the beginning of the downfall of the Archons. And on May 25th, 2013, “[we opened an important Portal] Cobra, Opening of the Portal

So I would like to please invite everybody to connect, first with pillars of Light coming down from the motherships of the Galactic Confederation stationed all around the Earth, through your body down to the center of the Earth.

And then visualizing the White Fire of AN spreading out throughout Planet Earth, and all around it all the way to the Moon, until only Light remains.



At 3pm GMT tomorrow 25th of May and throughout these next few days in your own time if you feel guided.



Victory of the Light

