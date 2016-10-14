Cobra: Breakaway!

26 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Cobra

The first public breakaway civilization initiative has been announced yesterday at a press conference in Paris:

http://www.sciencealert.com/a-multinational-group-wants-you-to-join-asgardia-the-first-outer-space-nation-with-a-mission-to-defend-earth

If you feel guided to be one of the 100,000 people that are guaranteed to become citizens of Asgardia, you can register here:

http://asgardia.space/join

As the applications are coming in very fast, it is expected that the 100,00 mark will be reached within 6-12 hours.

According to my sources this initiative is NOT connected to the Cabal, and the Eye of Horus symbol in their logo was added for the purpose of energetic protection of the project against the dark forces by the suggestion of a certain positive secret occult society.

If enough Lightwarriors and Lightworkers join the project, their group consciousness can ensure that this breakaway initiative will lead in the right direction, away from technological dystopia and more into spiritually aware society.

Victory of the Light!

Source: Cobra — The Portal

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!