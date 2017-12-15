Sunday, December 31
The Event

Cobra: Command PB Stardust Video

Cobra - Resistance Movement

By Cobra
The Light Forces have asked to make Command PB Stardust protocol viral as much as possible.

Short explanation of that Pleiadian protocol to reduce chronic physical pain is here:

https://prepareforchange.net/2017/11/27/command-pb-stardust-new-pleiadian-protocol-to-ease-physical-pain-drastically-reduce-suffering-on-this-planet/

And detailed explanation within the following two articles:

http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2017/11/physical-intervention.html

http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2017/11/situation-update.html

So here is the Yutube video in English:

In Portuguese:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOLkkjDQ6AQ

And Chinese.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6IpCgkPt6g

Manga has also been created in Japanese:

Victory of the Light!

This article (The Portal: Command PB Stardust Video) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle

