Cobra: Command PB Stardust Video

By Cobra
The Light Forces have asked to make Command PB Stardust protocol viral as much as possible.
Short explanation of that Pleiadian protocol to reduce chronic physical pain is here:
https://prepareforchange.net/2017/11/27/command-pb-stardust-new-pleiadian-protocol-to-ease-physical-pain-drastically-reduce-suffering-on-this-planet/
And detailed explanation within the following two articles:
http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2017/11/physical-intervention.html
http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2017/11/situation-update.html
So here is the Yutube video in English:
In Portuguese:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOLkkjDQ6AQ
And Chinese.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6IpCgkPt6g
Manga has also been created in Japanese:
Victory of the Light!
