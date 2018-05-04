Cobra: Firing the Grid

47 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Cobra

The Pleiadians have communicated that this short message needs to be relayed to the surface population.

The Pleiadian Fleet is now utilizing AN conversion to start spiritually and energetically activating certain key members of the surface population in full alignment with their Soul free will.

The purpose of this activation needs to remain classified for now.

This activation may include visions, lucid dreams, kundalini awakenings and rapid transformation of belief systems.

If you are experiencing such an activation, stay calm and do not act impulsively, especially in your close personal relationships.

Victory of the Light!

