Cobra Interview by We Love Mass Meditation and a Group Healing Meditation for the New Year

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



You might want to read this new Cobra interview by We Love Mass Meditation:

https://welovemassmeditation.blogspot.com/2017/12/cobra-interview-by-we-love-mass.html

Or receive healing in a group healing meditation that will be taking place on the New Year’s eve and will involve more than 40 healers that belong to our team:

https://www.golden-ages.org/2016/12/23/monthly-ascended-masters-stellar-healing-rays-remote-healing/

Victory of the Light!

This article (Cobra Interview by We Love Mass Meditation and a Group Healing Meditation for the New Year) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.