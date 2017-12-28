Cobra Interview by We Love Mass Meditation

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Hoshino at We Love Mass Meditation has done an interview with Cobra on Saturday, December 23rd. This is the first time that WLMM has such an opportunity to do so. During the intereview, we managed to go through a number of questions about mass meditations, current situation about the planetary liberation and a number of general questions at the end.

I would like to use this opportunity to thanks Cobra for the time doing an interview with me and I hope everyone will enjoy it.

This interview is transcript only.

— Beginning of the interview transcript —

Mass Meditations

Hoshino: Would positive ET do mass meditations in their own time as well?

Cobra: Yes, they do mass meditations as well.

H: Do they do these at their own time or for a specific purpose?

C: They do it for their missions many times when they helped other planets and other civilizations, and they do it to connect with the Source.

H: At the moment, are they doing any meditation to help planet Earth?

C: Yes, of course.

H: Are Resistance Movement or the Pleiadian aware of any of the mass meditations we are doing daily on the We Love Mass Meditation (WLMM) blog?

C: Yes, of course they are aware of this and they are supporting this fully.

H: Would they be joining us in the meditation as well?

C: They are joining in many of those meditations in their own ways, yes.

H: How about the Dragons?

C: You need to specify this question?

H: Like the Red Dragons or the Blue Dragons? Are they doing meditations with us as well? Are they aware of it?

C: I would say the Blue Dragon especially is having their own meditations, and they are also aware of our meditations, especially the larger mass meditations which are announced on my blog (The Portal) and when they go viral they [The Blue Dragon] are aware of it and supporting it.

H: Is the Resistance Movement testing the surface population’s readiness for the Event by watching to see what they are capable of?

C: I would not say they are testing but they are observing the surface population and they are improving their model for human behaviour and their understanding of the human behaviour, and base upon that they are adjusting their plans for the time of The Event.

H: Would you be able to tell us the view or opinion of the Resistance Movement at this time on the surface population? What do they think of us?

C: They are aware of the fact that the surface population has been suppressed tremendously and they expect that at the time of The Event, when this suppression is lifted, many human beings will cooperate to a much greater degree with the Light Forces. There will need to be a lot of guidance, a lot of healing and a lot of support but basically the humanity as a whole will be able to go through this transition quite peacefully when the time is right.

H: If we want to ask the Resistance Movement to give us a score, say from 0 to 100, what is our score at the moment in terms of readiness to The Event?

C: They estimate that the awaken part of the population is quite ready for The Event itself. What is the main problem is that between various factions of the Lightworkers and the Lightwarriors there is quite a lot of conflict and not enough cooperation. There have been some improvements from last year but there is still a lot of room for improvement.

H: What we can do to improve the score?

C: You mean the humanity as a whole or just the awaken part of humanity?

H: Both please.

C: The awaken part of humanity would need to learn to cooperate more and fight less. The rest of humanity would need just to start searching for answers and not be satisfied with what the mass media is serving them.

H: How can we organize mass meditations and other support structures to assist humanity?

C: I would say the mass meditations are quite organized. The thing that is necessary is when there is an important meditation we need other groups to join us as well. This is a group effort. This is the main thing to do.

H: Do you have the information of the number of people participating in any of our daily mass meditations?

C: I have intel from the Resistance Movement about this, and basically the number of the daily meditations are ranging from a few hundreds to a few thousands for each and various meditations.

H: So, the Resistance Movement do track the number regularly?

C: Yes, they are monitoring this all the time.

H: Is there any way I can track this myself?

C: It is not that easy for you to do so, from the perspective of the surface population. What you can do is to monitor the traffic on your blog, but it is just a very rough indicator of the number of people meditating.

H: Agree. I tend to do a bit of maths myself to figure out the number of people meditating in each meditation, using the pageview as a proxy. So, I think your figures are consistent with what I can see.

H: How much was the effect of our global synchronized meditations on Winter solstice and how much our mass meditations promoted on WLMM are accelerating the process?

C: The Winter Solstice meditation did not reach the critical mass but it was still an important breakthrough because it supports certain operations of the Light Forces which were taken place on that particular day and we are still within December and the period of Multidimensional Portal opening and I would encourage people to continue with that [Winter Solstice] meditation at least until the portal is closed because of the certain things going on for the liberation of the planet at this moment.

H: Would you be able to reveal the information that how close we were to the critical mass for the Winter Solstice meditation?

C: I would say there were between 10,000 to 15,000 people meditating. But it is still a very successful meditation and it supported one of the critical operation of the Light Forces so it was good.

H: What has been cleared on plasma plane by the Winter Solstice meditation?

C: This is still classified information at this point. I will most likely be able to release this intel within a week or two.

H: Would it be a good idea to create a mass meditation to activate Ascension codes for the 144,000 and other Lightworkers, Lightwarriors who are on this path right now?

C: Not yet for this, because for this the plasma condition need to be better for this activation to have the full effect.

H: Are you familiar with the 0010110 code and decree?

C: To a certain degree.

H: Would you be able to tell us any good ways to make use of this code and the decree?

C: You can use it if you feel so guided. I will not make any further comment on this.

H: During our meditations, we usually have a step to “visualize a pillar of Light emanating from the Galactic Central Sun, then going through all beings of Light inside our Solar System, through the Sun and the Moon and then through your Soul Star Chakra and through your body to the center of the Earth”. Is that being used to make connection with our higher selves and Agartha in the underground?

C: It is basically not only to connect with your higher self but also to connect with the Galactic Central Sun and also to have this vertical connection with different elements on Earth, including the Agartha and including all the Light conscious beings throughout the galaxy. I would say complete connection with our own higher selves and all beings in complete consciousness of Light.

H: If possible, can you reveal whether the Light Forces have used the opportunity of Winter Solstice to clear any of the plasmoid entities and the Yaldabaoth entity?

C: Yes, they were using this opportunity to make progress in removing all of these entities but of course the process is not yet completed.

H: What we can accomplish as a Lightworker by doing the Winter Solstice meditation everyday over the period of Multidimensional Portal opening?

C: This is still sensitive information today as we are still in the middle of the Multidimensional Portal opening as the operation is still ongoing so it is not yet complete. If everything goes right, I will be able to release more information in a week or two but I cannot promise.

H: How do the Light Forces detect plasma or etheric parasites?

C: They have advanced technology that can see the plasma in the same way as we can see with our mobile camera the physical plane. Actually, it is a type of technology that can see everything on the plasma plane.

H: How do the Light Forces remove these entities?

C: They are doing this but I would not say how as this is again sensitive information.

H: We are doing a Violet Flames and White flame of AN on these entities every day in one of our daily meditations, are we helping the Light Forces in this aspect?

C: Yes, of course. It is helping a lot. This kind of practice is highly recommended and encouraged by the Light Forces.

H: I have a question about Command PB Stardust. We are currently encouraging people to use the Command PB Stardust protocol after the multidimensional portal meditation. Is there any way we can make use of it more efficiently? Such as saying them out loud if possible?

C: I can say that people can say these words aloud to make it more efficient. And the other factor here is that the more we make it viral and the more people doing this, the efficiency of this practice will make it even better because the Pleiadian are learning from the feedback of the people [using this protocol]and making it more efficient. So, I would encourage people to make it viral as much as possible. Currently there is not enough response. The Pleiadian were expecting a little more of interest in this because this protocol can help many people. So, if you make this a little bit more widespread it would also encourage the Pleiadian as they are also developing other protocols for other situations but they are not yet at the point where they could be released. And also, they said if this [Command PB Stardust protocol] is widespread enough, then they will release other protocols for other situations.

H: So, when a person says the ‘Command PB Stardust’ out loud three times. Would the Pleiadian able to continue to monitor the body of that person?

C: The Pleiadian will continue to be involved with the person invoking them. So, if the person is working with the Pleiadian more, the Pleiadian will also interact with that person more.

H: Are there any other protocols being developed by other positive ETs?

C: What they said is exactly what I have just mentioned. This protocol needs to be known little bit more and wide spread. People don’t need to believe in the Pleiadian, they don’t need to believe in anything but they just need to test the protocol and see how it works. For many people it may not work but for many others the protocol is quite efficient and this is what the Pleiadian want. They want to reduce the pain and suffering on this planet.

H: Is there any way we can use to improve our meditation technique?

C: At this point, the guidance is for everybody to use their own meditation technique. And we are not releasing any other meditation techniques at this point as it is not the right moment. Again, because the plasma conditions are not right and some of the meditation techniques are very powerful, and the situation is simply not ready for that.

H: So, in future if we are more awaken or more people are participating in mass meditations, then I guess you may be able to release this information on your blog?

C: Yes, it is possible.

H: If people cannot join our meditations due to time zone restriction, would it still be good for them to do the same meditation at another time, say 3 AM GMT instead of 3 PM GMT for the Alert meditation?

C: It is encouraged for everyone to do it at the same time as everybody else as it would create a much stronger coherence field. But if they cannot really do it, it would also help if they can do it at some other time.

H: It seems that many people are receiving messages from the Light Forces during meditations, not only the mass meditations we are doing but also meditation in their own time as well. Is it because our telepathic ability is enhanced during meditation?

C: Basically, during the meditation the channel is opened. The Light Forces can give as much guidance as possible in that particular time.

H: Is there anything else that we can do as we gather & alert people to the various meditations? Say through our blog or any other media you would recommend?

C: At this point, this will just grow organically. When people are awakening enough, they will just join simultaneously.

Current situation

H: Due to the fact the Event has been delayed a number of years from the original expected date, does this mean the time window between the Event & the ability for those of us ready to Ascend has been shortened as well. Especially since we are close to the year 2025, which is the end of the Event time window? (1975-2025)

C: Actually 2025 as current plan is the end of the The Event time window. Ascension process can take much longer than that.

H: Would the ascension process be continued on the planet Earth or somewhere else?

C: It is not the highest purpose to release this information yet.

H: On the day of winter solstice, you posted on your blog that RR9 is completed. Can you please let us know what it is about?

C: This is about the certain operation of the Light Forces and this message was meant for the Resistance Movement and not for the surface population.

H: It looks like we are getting more disclosure from both the mainstream and alternative media these days, what can we expect between now until the end of February?

C: We can expect this disclosure theme to continue. The Dragon sources were expecting a huge push towards disclosure but the Resistance Movement is not yet 100% sure whether it would happen or not between now and the end of February. What is known is the certain operation of the Light Forces will be completed by the end of February. In that time frame I would say there is an end of certain cycle and certain things will be completed and certain new things will begin. I will be able to say more about that as we approach that time.

H: Can we expect more disclosure from President Trump or President Putin?

C: I would not expect more disclosure from high level politicians but I would expect there are more independent sources that will come with new information.

H: Would you be able to tell us the proportion of plasma toplet bombs that are left to be cleared?

C: I would say that many has been cleared already and there are a few much more that needs to be cleared so that problem has not been resolved yet but will need to be resolved before The Event can happen. The Event can NOT happen without these [plasma toplet bombs]being removed.

H: How many Archons are there remaining on plasma and etheric plane if this can be answered?

C: Not very much, only a few powerful ones but the majority them has been removed.

H: What is the status in Antarctica? Have all the bases of the Draco and Chimera there now been cleared?

C: Not all of them, but I would say at least 85% of them.

H: What is the situation with the stasis (giant beings)? Were there some in Antarctica? Were they awakened?

C: Not yet. Most of them are still in the stasis state. Some of them are awakened but some of them are not. I would say some of them are in North Canada and Siberia and their awakenings have not been triggered completely.

H: What is happening with the ongoing battle against the AIs? Has there been any success with diminishing their control over humanity?

C: Okay this actually is the same battle against The Veil and all the scalar technologies. It is progressing but it is far from being over at this moment.

H: Is there anything we as a surface population can do more to help weaken the AI control over humanity?

C: I would say connect with the Soul as much as possible, with our higher selves. The key here is to be in contact with your emotions because the AI program tend to suppress the emotions. I would also say all the technologies like the smart phones are produced to control and suppress the emotions of the humanity.

H: So, would you recommend that we do not use the smart phone as much as we are at the moment?

C: Use it in a balanced way but not abuse them.

H: What is happening off world? Have all the slave colonies now been liberated?

C: The solar system has been liberated. What is happening now is the battle between the Light Forces and certain various factions of negative secret space programmes in the sublunar space.

H: Have the off-world breeding programs been shut down?

C: Yes.

H: How are the people who were used in these programs able to access healing?

C: Those beings were teleported to planets in other solar systems. Many of them have been taken to certain places in the Pleiadian star system. There is a huge planet dedicated to healing and they are then subject to very intensive and very efficient healing process.

H: What is the current situation in sublunar space?

C: Basically, there is a total and full-scale war between the Light Forces and dark forces in the sublunar space, both on the physical and non-physical planes. I would say the main battle there is happening right now.

H: I think you have already answered this but can you confirm again that the rest of the solar system now be considered to be totally free of darkness control?

C: The solar system except the sublunar space is considered totally liberated.

H: Is there any darkness control over any other areas of the outer space?

C: No. I would say the only control they have is through the interplanetary probes that NASA sent to the solar system and whatever they can access, and a certain number of probes through the lower military space program and that is about it.

H: Are MegaAnon and QAnon currently to be considered reliable sources of information?

C: I would say about 60% – 70% only.

H: Both of them?

C: Yes.

H: Have you heard about the FBI Cosmic Agent? [http://cosmicagent.blogspot.co.uk/] Are you aware of that as well?

C: Yes, but I would not comment on that because everybody needs to follow their own inner guidance regarding all those sources of information.

H: Can the current situation with arrests of paedophiles in the USA and Trumps order for the seizure of paedophile assets, be considered a prerequisite for the mass arrests?

C: Yes, this is part of the process. I agree.

H: The controlling powers need to be cut off from their supply of money before they can be arrested, is that correct?

C: They don’t need to be cut off from the supply of money completely but it helps the Light Forces if they have only a little bit of money, of course.

H: As you have mentioned before the financial reset will happen at the time of The Event, so their supply of money will be cut off anyway.

C: Yes, exactly.

H: Why are we not hearing about any of this in the mainstream media?

C: The mainstream media especially those in the United States and the Europe are under almost complete Cabal control. So, you can see some of these in the mainstream media in other countries but the last place we can see any of this is in the mainstream of the US.

H: Will the media be the last to be freed from cabal control?

C: The liberation of the media will come at the same time of the liberation of the planet and the liberation of the financial system. It is all part of the same effort.

H: What will be the effect of the “end of internet neutrality” in the USA on the ongoing disclosure process?

C: This is one of the attempts of the Cabal to disrupt the disclosure process, but the disclosure process will be going on anyway. The Pleiadian have communicated that if at the certain point there is an attempt to bring down the internet, they can begin to intervene more physically. There is always this option in the plan.

H: Recently, a trail of ionized gas in the upper atmosphere was reported by a tracking station as a possible huge spaceship entering Earth’s atmosphere. Are spaceships now coming onto the surface of the planet?

C: Okay first the ionized gas was not a spaceship but yes spaceships are coming on to the surface of the planet and there is a lot of activities in the Low Earth Orbit from various factions. So, I cannot go into details here, but I would say there are a lot of activities going on in the Near Earth Orbit and more of these will be noticed one way of the other.

H: Are the fires in California an attempt by the cabal to destroy evidence?

C: No, it is actually using plasma and directed energy weapons a little bit more openly this time.

H: Is the population being targeted with energy weapons to burn homes?

C: Yes, this is what had happened.

H: Do you mean both the Cabal and the general population?

C: The Cabal is directing those weapons.

H: Are the wine growing areas places around the world where ritual abuse is conducted?

C: This is just happening everywhere regardless of wine growing or not.

H: And is this why these areas are now “on fire”?

C: No.

H: What is the current situation in Syria? The pentagram has been liberated. However, what is the plan for healing this area so that it can once again anchor Goddess energy?

C: Basically, the five points of the pentagram has been liberated but the whole Syrian area has not been liberated, and there is a lot of healing needed in these area before the Goddess energy can be anchored again.

H: I think Russia has plans to go to Syria and repair some of the damages there. Is it part of the plan?

C: Yes.

H: Here is a question about Donald Trump, as there are so many people who have elevated him to a Saviour type position, should be chose to work for the Cabal completely or try to be more service-to-self, how can we best support and bring to balance the very many Lightworkers who will surely be devastated?

C: Basically, there is too much drama around him. I would say do not focus on him but focus more on the planetary liberation.

H: People are sharing footage of ships over Los Angeles & south areas of the US last night. Someone posed the link below and says it looks like the Space X launch. Is it what is happening?

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/spacex-launches-10-more-iridium-next-satellites/

C: Basically, there is a lot of activity in the public space programme, and I would also say there were some secret launches of the military type satellites and people were seeing those in California.

General questions

H: How long will it take for someone that is spiritually ready to ascend after The Event?

C: I would estimate may be a few years or 3 or 4 year depends on the person but not that much time.

H: What do beings in the Chimera look so like? Do they look like some of those ugly beings on a certain video on internet?

C: Basically, they look like human beings because they incarnated in human bodies and they do not look like monsters. They look like average human beings.

H: Do you know about the negative experiments in Rigel solar system, where sparks of a star (star plasma) were inserted into the soul star chakras of beings against their will, making them extremely enhanced and very powerful and then later used as super soldiers by the dark forces against the Light forces?

C: Basically, you are describing implantation process, one aspect of the implantation process. And this was happening in the Rigel star system a few million years ago.

H: Is it true that the motor functions of these beings were controlled by the dark forces via special cybernetic implants and attached devices?

C: To a certain degree yes.

H: Has this problem been resolved completed?

C: Yes, the Rigel star system has been liberated, and that star system is now completely free of this type of experiments.

H: How do tachyon chambers help prepare Gaia’s grids to hold and anchor light before the Event and during the Event? How does this process work?

C: Tachyon chambers are bringing tachyon energy to the surface of the planet because the surface of the planet has been blocked from tachyon energy. One aspect of the tachyon energy is to harmonize everything. Tachyon chambers are working as huge harmonizers of the planetary situation because they bring tachyon to the planet.

H: Recently, a lot of lightworkers have been suffered from the plasma scalar wave weapon attack. What can we do to protect against these attacks?

C: What is very good to do is to go into nature because in nature there is less of the scalar or plasma energy field, and also to connect with others and to have a support network to support each other in this critical moment.

H: Would you recommend tree hugging as well?

C: Yes.

H: You have stated previously that the Veil blocks all particles which are capable of traveling at faster than light speeds. This obviously explains why Tachyon-based propulsion systems do not work properly within this scalar fence. Similarly, scientists have long been puzzled by the small number of neutrinos which pass through special detection devices – at least much smaller than is expected theoretically. Is this phenomenon also due to the Veil?

C: Yes.

H: Or is there a different explanation for why the number of observed neutrinos is much smaller than expected?

C: No, the explanation [above]is quite correct.

H: Recently, there is an article on Prepare for Change about Remote Scalar Energy Healing. Are you familiar with that?

C: Not so much. Basically, there are many technologies being used. And people need to use their own guidance to find the correct one for them.

https://prepareforchange.net/2017/12/19/remote-scalar-energy-healing/

H: Someone who works for our blog had a very good contact with the twin flame in the astral realms (lucid dreams), but there were heavy Archon interferences, trying to further prevent and obscure our contact.

The question is if both twin flames are incarnated on the physical plane, is there any chance that they can activate each other in dream state before The Event or is it necessary for them to meet in person on the physical plane for their full activation sometime after the Event?

C: The activation process can begin before The Event in the dream state, but can only be completed from the physical meeting after The Event.

H: So, are we expecting to meet our twin flames on Earth after The Event?

C: It is an individual process and the answer for this question is unique for each individual.

H: I have sent you in advance a list of frequency that we would like to find out which one has the most beneficial impact on an average surface human being and which one having the worst. Would you be able to pick a few of them which are more beneficial than the others?

[Below is the full list I have sent to Cobra before our interview:

1.6181 Hz (the phi frequency)

3.4 Hz

3.5 Hz

4.83 Hz

7.83 Hz

14.1 Hz

136.1 Hz

174 Hz

256 Hz

285 Hz

396 Hz

417 Hz

432 Hz

528 Hz

639 Hz

741 Hz

852 Hz

963 Hz

1056 Hz

2675 Hz

6390 Hz

8190 Hz

10,000 Hz]

C: Okay, I will pick a few interesting ones. The first one is the phi frequency (1.6181 Hz). Then of course we have the Earth basic frequency (7.83 Hz) and you have the 432 Hz which is quite well known. I would say these are some of the key frequencies that are being used right now.

H: It seems to be the case that most Lightworkers are attuned to 432 Hz, is there any special meaning or purpose of this frequency?

C: It is a harmonizing frequency because of the recording system have been artificially tuned to other frequency which is quite harmful. And recently there is a movement from the awaken part of the humanity to record much of the material to this more natural frequency (432 Hz) which is much more natural and much more harmonized with human being.

H: I totally agree with you, Cobra. At the WLMM blog we have recently established a policy to record all the guided audio in 432 Hz. So, what we are doing right now is to drive this process as well.

How about 528 Hz? Is it good as well?

C: It is good as well but I would say 432 Hz is my personal favourite.

H: On a lighter note at the end, Mr. Hoshino would like to visit Pleiadian for a short break after the Event. Would you be able to tell us whether there are any nice beaches over there?

C: Yes, there are places on planets in the Pleiadian system which are quite watery and they have nice beaches and nice nature. I would say most people would like it very much there.

H: What is the weather like in these planets over there? Are they suitable for humans?

C: Many of them yes but not all of them. Some of them have nice weather, with mostly sunny skies and some of the skies on some of the planets are more greenish. Some of planets are very much like a paradise.

H: How about the gravity? Are they suitable for human beings?

C: Many of the planets are suitable for human beings.

H: So, there are planets [on the Pleiadian star system]which have similar air composition as on Earth?

C: Yes, there is a planet with oxygen and atmosphere with the right temperature and right conditions. So human beings would be able to survive there.

H: Would you be able to give us an idea of how big a replicator for personal household use would be? Would it be as big as a standard oven or a washing machine, or perhaps bigger, like a refrigerator?

C: Basically, in most cases you will have replicator of the size of a refrigerator and a smaller one that I would say like an old TV set but a little bit smaller. Like a size of a microwave oven.

H: Would they [microwave size replicator]be only be used to produce food?

C: Anything you would need. Mostly for producing food and all the other things you need in your daily life.

H: Is it possible to replicate a replicator? So, like whether we can create a smaller replicator using a larger one.

C: Yes, of course.

H: Here is a question from a big Star War fan, would you be able to tell us if a lightsaber exists for real?

C: Yes, they do exist for real. Actually, that’s a technology that exist for real.

H: What do the Light Forces use it for in practice? Would they use it to fight the dark forces?

C: It is not a weapon, it is more like for laser or cutting tools which are quite practical.

H: So technically they can still be used to kill someone?

C: You can misuse it of course, but the Light Forces use it to shape materials or for other purposes, which is more of a convenient or constructive nature.

Closing comments

H: As we are approaching the end of 2017, do you have any message for us and the Lightworker community?

C: I would say this is a key moment in human history and it is the highest purpose for everybody to discover their missions. Discover your missions, carry out your missions and anchor the Light as much as possible because the Light can make a difference in the world.

H: What can we expect in 2018?

C: Nobody knows. Because again we are in a critical time, we have extreme situations, extreme light and extreme darkness happening at the same time. It is also a period of chaos so it is impossible to predict what will happen. So, it will be a very unpredictable time, that’s why it is very important to anchor the Light.

H: I would say that when the dark forces try to intervene the situation, we will recover and hit back with the Light Forces and able to achieve more. Would you agree with that?

C: Yes.

H: How likely we will see The Event in 2018?

C: I would not make a guess or any predictions about that.

— End of the interview transcript —

Victory of the Light!

This article (Cobra Interview by We Love Mass Meditation) was originally published on We Love Mass Meditation and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.