Cobra: Make This VIRAL! Etheric Liberation — February 26, 2017

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Cobra

It is time to take action again! It is time to take the destiny of our world in our own hands! We all agree that the process of planetary liberation is taking too long. Here is our chance to collectively speed up the process. Therefore we are using the opportunity of the Solar eclipse on February 26th to create a portal through which we will enlighten the energy field around the planet.

Make this viral! Share it worldwide! Please post it on your websites and blogs. Invite spiritual groups to join us. If you know an alternative media outlet, you can send it to them. You can create a Facebook group for your local group of people doing this in your part of the world. We also need one main Facebook group for this event. You can create a video about this and post it on Youtube.

Scientific studies have confirmed positive effects of mass meditations on human society, so each of you that will participate in this meditation can actually help bringing the Event closer to us:

http://thespiritscience.net/2015/06/18/studies-show-group-meditation-lowers-crime-suicide-deaths-in-surrounding-areas/

http://www.worldpeacegroup.org/washington_crime_study.html

This meditation helps the Light forces to ground the energy of Light on the surface of the planet to strengthen the Light grid which is needed to speed up the process of Ascension. Number of people doing that meditation is the single most influential factor within the power of the surface human population for speeding up the process.

The master key for the energy grid around the planet is the Congo vortex. That is a huge energy vortex that is anchored in Lake Kivu in Congo. This area was the landing space of a special expedition of the Central Race which landed there more than 2 million years ago, anchoring a very powerful Light presence. Much later this vortex was taken over by the Reptilians who actually energetically controlled most of the Sub-Saharan Africa from that area. This is the reason why black magic is so widespread in Sub-Saharan Africa and why so many people there are possessed by Reptilian entities:

http://prepareforchange.net/2016/06/03/healing-the-congo-yaldabaoth-the-bangui-magnetic-anomaly-and-the-goddess-vortex/

Congo vortex was the entry point for the Archon invasion in 1996. Since then, the Archons are doing whatever they can to destroy the feminine energy in Congo, while the Light forces are trying to heal the situation:

http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/globalhealth-jan-june12-healafrica_03-07/

http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/denis-mukwege-it-time-we-all-acknowledged-rape-war-weapon-destroys-humanity-1542629

http://www.womensviewsonnews.org/2013/08/rape-and-genocide-in-the-dr-congo/

https://mediadiversified.org/2013/09/16/dr-congo-the-forgotten-war-no-drc-the-profitable-war/

Our meditation will begin to heal this energy vortex and seal the rift in planetary energy field that was created in Congo in 1996 (the image posted here is symbolic):

We can reach the critical mass of 144,000 people doing this meditation! This will create a massive healing chain reaction in the energy field worldwide and will actually reverse the negative effects of the 1996 invasion.

Path of totality of our Solar eclipse actually touches Congo:



Astrological chart for our meditation shows a cardinal grand square of Mars/Uranus, Vesta, Jupiter and Pluto, which signifies planetary tension that we have been feeling since the beginning of the year and will only be completely resolved in mid-April. The Sun-Moon conjunction of the eclipse at 8 degrees Pisces serves as a huge focal lens for energy that will begin to resolve this planetary tension. Grand trine of Juno, Ceres and Lunar Node is like a huge arrow that points to the position right across the zodiac opposite of the eclipse, at 8 degrees Virgo. That is the position of Thuban, the home star of the positive Dragon families. They will play one of the pivotal roles in our meditation.

We will be doing this meditation at the moment of the maximum of the Solar eclipse on Sunday, February 26th at 3:55 pm Central European Time (CET). This equals 4:55 pm EET in Cairo, 4:55 pm CAT in Bukavu in Congo, 2:55 pm GMT in London, 9:55 am EST in New York, 8:55 am CST in Chicago, 7:55 am MST in Denver, 6:55 am PST in Los Angeles, and 10:55 pm CST in Taipei.

You can check the time of the meditation for your time zone here:

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=ETHERIC+LIBERATION&iso=20170226T1655&p1=3343

Instructions:

1. Use your own technique to bring you to a relaxed state of consciousness.

2. State your intent to use this meditation as a tool to speed up the process healing for planet Earth and its inhabitants.

3. Visualize a pillar of Light emanating from the Galactic Central Sun, then going through all beings of Light inside our Solar System and then through your body to the center of the Earth. Visualize another pillar of Light rising from the center of the Earth, then up through your body and upwards into the sky towards all beings of Light in our Solar System and our galaxy. You are now sitting in two pillars of Light, the Light flowing both upwards and downwards simultaneously. Keep these pillars of Light active for a few minutes.

4. Now visualize a violet flame purifying the Congo vortex and its energy field on plasma, etheric and astral planes. Then visualize this violet flame expanding through all Africa and purifying it. Then expand it even more until it encompasses the whole planet, purifying its energy field on the plasma, etheric and astral planes.

5. Now visualize a soft pink healing divine feminine energy, healing all raped women in Congo, healing all Congolese people and bringing peace to the country. Visualize this divine feminine energy sealing the rift in the planetary aura in Congo. Then visualize this divine feminine energy expanding through all Africa and healing all people there Then expand it even more until it encompasses the whole planet, healing all living beings on the planet.

Goddess wants peace and peace it will be!

Updates about the Etheric Liberation meditation:

http://2012portal.blogspot.com

This article (Cobra: Make This VIRAL! Etheric Liberation — February 26, 2017) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Related: