By Cobra

Operation Mjolnir is a special operation of the Light Forces to enforce implementation of the Galactic Codex within quarantine Earth.

Mjolnir, also called Hammer of Thor (compare Norse: Thor, Roman: Iuppiter, Greek: Zeus, Egyptian: Wsir, late Atlantean: Astar) , is a special undisclosed technology of the Galactic Confederation that will make sure Galactic Codex is respected again in quarantine Earth sector:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mj%C3%B6lnir

One aspect of Mjolnir technology is detection of any dark being simply by measuring the amount of quantum anomaly that being emanates with negative thoughts, emotions and actions. Another aspect of Mjolnir technology is a foolproof containment and processing technology that can remove any dark being from its domain and process it according to the Galactic Codex. That processing usually takes place in Ganymede sort facility.

Operation Mjolnir is in full effect since November 2017.

In sublunar space, the Light Forces that belong to Galactic Confederation are approaching all members of various dark factions in a no-nonsense manner, giving them an option to accept the Light or else be taken to the Galactic Center for restructuring:

The main faction making problems recently is the so-called Illuminati Breakaway Complex (IBC). IBC is a Chimera-controlled negative faction that broke away from the surface Illuminati network and went underground during the Archon invasion in 1996. They have created their own network of underground cities, connected with high speed trains. Their underground network is independent from US military underground network (constructed since 1950s and cleared by the Resistance after 2000), independent from the Chimera underground network (constructed 26,000 years ago and now almost completely cleared by the Resistance) and independent from Agartha underground network (created 26,000 years ago and expanded in the last few decades when the Resistance joined that network):

https://spherebeingalliance.com/blog/transcript-cosmic-disclosure-undersea-bases.html

Below the surface, Illuminati Breakaway Complex has teamed with native Earth Dracos and Reptilians and also with Dracos and Reptilians that have entered this Solar System in the 1996-1999 timeframe during the last Archon invasion. In 2014, top levels of Illuminati Breakaway Complex were taken over by the Chimera. Since 1996, IBC was developing their own secret space program that was cooperating both with Draco fleet and the so-called Dark fleet. Now this secret space program with a significant fleet of cloaked ships is the most powerful negative faction present in sublunar space and is the main focus of Operation Mjolnir.

Currently, Illuminati Breakaway Complex consists of about 200,000 Illuminati and Dracos, controlled by the Chimera. IBC is responsible for majority of missing children since 2015 and they used them as slaves in their underground bases:

https://www.icmec.org/press/activities-in-more-than-29-countries-around-the-globe-will-remember-missing-children-on-may-25/

Information about IBC could not be released until now, because they would retaliate by creating untold amount of suffering for those captives. One part of Operation Mjolnir was the Resistance freeing the vast majority of those captives since the beginning of January 2018 and then Pleiadians taking them to a certain planet near the Pleiades star cluster for recovery and healing.

Illuminati Breakaway Complex is also responsible for a great deal of scalar and directed weapons attacks on Lightworkers and Lightwarriors, especially for the current wave of attacks that started in November 2017.

Illuminati Breakaway Complex is also connected to about 1 million native Reptilians that live on the surface especially in Africa and Latin America but also on other continents and are known as vampires:

https://onvampires.wordpress.com/who-am-i/

http://qvrc.blogspot.com/

Other secret space programs tend to gravitate closer to Earth in Low Earth Orbit and clearing of these is responsible for more visible effects of the current space war:

http://siberiantimes.com/other/others/news/stunning-bright-light-turned-night-to-day-over-vast-swathe-of-russia/

https://www.rt.com/usa/415833-hawaii-ballistic-missile-alert/

https://solarismodalis.com/solaris-modalis-commentary-photographs-taken-during-hawaii-missile-incident/

The Hawaii missile was a secret space program weapon directed to Hawaii that was removed by the Galactic Confederation before it entered the atmosphere.

Mysterious Zuma satellite (USA 280) was successfully launched in orbit and is involved in the current space war. Until recently, it was possible to track the position of this satellite here:

http://www.n2yo.com/satellite/?s=43098

Another satellite, NROL-47, is also involved in the current space war in Low Earth Orbit:

https://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2018/01/ula-delta-iv-nrol-47-launch-vandenberg/

This satellite was or was not developed by a positive faction within the Chimera-controlled NRO:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Reconnaissance_Office

NRO is one of the main organizations with its primary purpose of maintaining quarantine Earth status and constantly monitoring any possible involvement of Galactic Confederation with quarantine Earth domain.

Mission patch for NROL-47 reads Mali Nunquam Praevalebunt, which translated from Latin means “evil never wins” or “dark ones never prevail”.



The image on the patch depicts St. George slaying the dragon that demanded human sacrifices:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_George_and_the_Dragon

Putting this in the modern language it means victory of the positive humanoid species over predatory Draco species in this last phase of the Galactic wars.

We will finish this update with a video of Operation Mjolnir that might be interesting to many:

Victory of the Light!

This post Operation Mjolnir first appeared on The Portal.