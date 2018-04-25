Cobra: Peace Meditation and Budapest Ascension Conference Report

82 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Cobra

We had very little time to gather people for our Peace Meditation and the critical mass has not been reached, but the meditation still had a deep impact on the geopolitical situation in Syria, minimizing the effects of the military escalation on Friday April 13th ( a very important day on the Templar timeline), stabilizing the Syria goddess vortex and bringing more healing and peace to the region.

Deeper occult reasons for Syria conflict are explained here:

https://prepareforchange.net/2018/04/14/the-real-occult-reason-behind-the-april-2018-syria-missile-attacks/

Now that this particular military escalation has failed, the Archon black nobility families / Knights of Malta / Jesuit forces behind Erik Price are trying to steer Trump into another military conflict in Syria:

https://www.commondreams.org/news/2018/04/17/war-profiteer-erik-prince-reportedly-talks-help-forge-occupying-force-syria

http://therealnews.com/t2/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=31&Itemid=74&jumival=21626

It is interesting to note that most US troops in Syria are located in the northeastern corner of the country, which is the exact location of Hassuna-Samarra goddess vortex:

http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2014/06/isis.html

Situation in Syria is the battlefield of the last phase of the proxy war between Galactic Confederation / Pleiadian fleet supporting Putin and Assad, and Chimera / Draco forces supporting Erik Price and negative military factions in Saudi Arabia and US, with Donald Trump being caught in the middle:

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-11/trump-isnt-another-hitler-hes-another-obama

This is as much as I can say now about the planetary situation on the surface of the planet.

Our Ascension Conference in Budapest was successful beyond our wildest dreams. We have secured the new positive timeline for the planet by activating the planetary Sisterhood of the Rose network on a totally new level. It is now of the highest importance to create as many physical Sisterhood of the Rose groups as possible. Those groups need to meet once weekly at a physical location and anchor Goddess energies into the planetary energy grid by doing both Goddess Vortex and Return of the Goddess meditations:

http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2018/02/power-of-goddess.html

Successfully formed Sisterhood of the Rose groups can contact me at [email protected]and they will receive further instructions.

Our conference has awakened many people, brought many members of soul families together and has anchored massive flow of energies of Love into the planetary energy grid. This experience has been deeply touching, as you can read in this report:

http://2012portal-hungary.blogspot.com/2018/04/ascension-conference-budapest-part-1.html?m=1

The powerful Goddess energies anchored during the conference may or may not be the reason Soros has decided to relocate his Open Society office from Budapest to Berlin just a few days after the conference:

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-19/another-victory-orban-soross-open-society-foundation-closes-budapest-office

Little does poor Soros know that Berlin is a powerful Goddess vortex as well, and he may need to relocate soon again. Berlin is also the location of one of the main European underground Resistance Movement bases that does have an influence on the surface space programs:

https://gizadeathstar.com/2018/03/new-german-mobile-phone-network-works-moon/

Since the death of Isis Astara, the Resistance has been working from behind the scenes to expose the existence of electromagnetic weapons, directed energy weapons and other weapons that are used by the Cabal to target the most awakened civilians, through the alternative media:

https://madmimi.com/s/b0adcb

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2018/01/the-cias-dart-to-the-heart-secret-weapon-result-mimics-a-heart-attack/?utm_source=ReviveOldPost&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=ReviveOldPost

And now “accidentally” also through the mainstream mass media, such as Popular Mechanics and Russia Today:

https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/weapons/a19855256/muckrock-foia-psycho-electric-weapons/

https://www.rt.com/news/424734-us-counterterrorism-center-mind-control/

https://www.muckrock.com/news/archives/2018/apr/18/fusion-center-em/

Expect more exposure soon.

Now that the new positive timeline has been secured, I am open for interviews again. Please send your interview requests to [email protected]. All interviews will be conducted after May 25th.

Victory of the Light!

